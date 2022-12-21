We've increased investments by over 40% to back new campaign: Subin Sivan, Cargill
Sivan, Head of Marketing, Cargill’s Oil Business in India, talks about the new campaign for Gemini Oil, the brand’s journey since its inception and more
Cargill India’s edible oil brand, Gemini, recently marked 40 years in the market with a revamped logo and packaged design, and a new TV campaign #AajKyaBannaChahtiHo. Subin Sivan, Head of Marketing, Cargill’s Oil Business in India talks about Cargill’s business in India, and Gemini Oil’s journey since its inception and more.
Tell us a bit about Gemini Oil’s latest campaign - #AajKyaBannaChahtiHo, and what was the objective behind Gemini’s new packaging and logo?
Traditionally, our consumers have been portrayed by brands in a one-dimensional manner. There is a mind-set that is borrowed from the prevailing social concept in many families where a woman in the house is regarded as a primary custodian of the kitchen, and a large part of her identity is derived from there. In our consumer work, we could clearly see the evolution of this traditional construct to a slightly more progressive one. So even in traditional homes, women are now seeking a certain identity that is broader than their responsibility in the kitchen, to be known for their passions and ideas.
She's an individual with her own aspirations and ideas, and that is the need gap and insight around which we found a purpose for brand Gemini, which otherwise aspires to help women unlock time away from the kitchen. The new TVC brings this belief to life by prompting people to change the question from 'Aaj Kya Bana Hai' to 'Aaj Kya Banana Chahti Ho'. With our new packaging, we are trying to bring this positioning to life and contemporize it in terms of its look and feel, both from a logo and design standpoint.
What media mix and budget have you allocated for the campaign, and how much of the overall marketing budget do you plan to spend on digital?
The baseline space for us is Television, as a large consumer base is spread across our co-markets like Maharashtra and Goa. So, we are primarily looking at Marathi TV to reach because it's a reach builder in these markets. For us to be able to tap our consumers digitally is also critical, and a big part of our reach build-up happens on digital. So, while our TV campaign talks about the ad film, and creates a fictional world, our digital campaign takes real life stories of women who've answered the questions, 'Aaj Kya Bana Hai,' and 'Aaj Kya Banna Chahti Ho,' successfully. Additionally, we focus on activation, and invest in partnerships. We are working with a couple of B schools to create homepreneur programmes. We will continue to be the market leader when it comes to investments in our focus markets. We've increased our investments by over 40% to back this new campaign.
As far as the marketing budget goes, broadly, 15% to 20% would be spent on digital. Traditionally, that number has been in single digits. So, it is likely to be under 20%.
Gemini Oil recently completed 40 years in the market, tell us a bit about the edible oil’s journey over the years.
Gemini is a brand that built its legacy of trust by delivering healthy, high-quality products, consistently over the years. It's also one of the largest edible oil brands in the country, but it also continues to grow and expand its presence. After 40 years, it still enjoys market leadership in the markets that it's present in, and continues to enjoy a premium base of consumers. The reason being, Gemini has had many firsts in the industry. It introduced vitamin fortification to oils even before the government mandate. Over the decades, while other brands have followed suit, Gemini has continued to evolve.
We have a fairly strict process of quality control to ensure that the nutrition and freshness of the food cooked in it remains intact for a longer time. Today I see Gemini as a brand that is a mature market leader, operating as a younger brand by changing and evolving. Being the first to move away from the typical kitchen-led product communication to a completely emotional space where the consumer's mind is, and where they want to be, as an enabler brand.
Apart from Gemini, how are Cargill Oil’s other consumer brands performing in the market, and which product is seeing the highest trend?
We have a play in the health and wellness category with our presence in olive oil under Leonardo rice bran under Gemini. Recently we moved part of our Leonardo operations from a packing standpoint to India, which enables us to compete more aggressively and faster, and be more effective in our play in the market. Our aspirations are to put in more investment in the health and wellness space. The fact that we are remodelling our olive operations to be able to cater to the local market better is the evidence that we are investing both at the back end, and soon at the front end as well. We are also looking at expanding our presence. In the northern and eastern markets, where predominantly soybean oil is used, we have a strong brand there in Nature Fresh, which is growing for us in many parts of that region. We are seeing a rise of 20-25% growth on Nature Fresh.
What is your roadmap for future growth?
If I take a two to three-year outlook, we want to double-click on the current strategy and the current consumer insight that we have. The other key pillar is health and wellness for us. So, we are working on a pipeline of strong ideas that we would want to bring to the market, and some of them would be coming under the brand Gemini.
Anushka Sharma argues with PUMA only to announce brand endorsement
The banter was staged by the brand to create intrigue and to engage Sharma's active fanbase on social media
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 6:18 PM | 3 min read
Anushka Sharma has teamed with with PUMA as the apparel company's brand ambassador. However, the two first sparred online over the company's usage of Sharma's picture on its Instagram stories.
The actor shared one of PUMA's posts featuring her with the caption: "Hey @pumaindia? I'm sure you know that you have to take permission before you can use my imagery for publicity since I'm not your ambassador. Please take it down!"
The post was also shared by Sharma's spouse Virat Kohli on his Instagram story and it looked like a full-blown war was in the offing.
However, it was all a ruse to reveal Sharma's new association with PUMA as its brand ambassador. The company revealed that the social media banter was staged. "The marketing gimmick was curated to create intrigue and deeply engage with consumers and Anushka’s fanbase. With this, the actor entered the PUMA family which also includes notable personalities such as Virat Kohli, MC Mary Kom, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Yuvraj Singh, Sunil Chhetri, and recently Harrdy Sandhu."
The company's official press release reads: "PUMA on-boarded Anushka over a fun social media banter in a span of 48 hours, staying true to its tagline Forever Faster. On Monday, the brand had announced EOSS promotions on its social media featuring file images of the actor in its products. Anushka took to her social media and called out the brand, asking PUMA to use her imagery only after onboarding her as a brand ambassador.
"In response, PUMA posted an image of a proposal to make the partnership official. Anushka accepted and sealed the deal at the PUMA’s Linking Road store. To make the announcement public, she hopped into a convertible car with the PUMA cat mascot and drove off on the iconic road of Mumbai, flaunting a signage Just Said Yes."
Commenting on her association with PUMA, Anushka Sharma said, “I have been an admirer of the brand PUMA as they have always pushed boundaries and celebrated women who embrace individuality, fashion, sports and fitness culture. This resonates with me because it is something I have always believed in and determinedly followed. With this new association, I will be able to connect with and encourage more women to lead a fit and healthy lifestyle. I am looking forward to everything that PUMA and I have planned for the coming year.”
Speaking on the association, Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA India & Southeast Asia, says, “Anushka is a true embodiment of what it means to be bold and unapologetically herself. As a brand, we strongly believe in supporting and enabling the determined spirit of women. We are extremely excited to bring Anushka into the PUMA family. We will be creating unique opportunities with her to deeply engage with our consumers. We are confident that the new association with Anushka will further drive our approach towards fitness and lifestyle in the country and in turn inch us closer to our consumers across cohorts.”
The actor will endorse the brand’s footwear, apparel and accessories including select collections through myriad activities and brand campaigns throughout the year.
Hershey India ropes in Disha Patani as brand ambassador for SOFIT
Disha Patani will join John Abraham to build the brand’s proposition of ‘Fit is Fab’
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 11:43 AM | 2 min read
Hershey India has roped in actor and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani as an ambassador for its plant-based drink brand SOFIT.
Disha Patani is joining the SOFIT family alongside John Abraham who has been associated with the brand for over 7 years. Disha and John are endorsers of healthy living and their shared values towards health and fitness resonate with the brand’s core message --‘Fit is Fab’.
The duo will also be seen in SOFIT’s latest TVC, highlighting the significance of staying fit inside-out by making healthy choices for an active lifestyle and urging consumers to adopt it.
Geetika Mehta, Managing Director, Hershey India, said, “SOFIT is a brand of strategic importance for Hershey India. With consumers becoming increasingly health conscious and moving towards mindful eating, Disha Patani is an ideal fit for SOFIT. She is an epitome of fitness and complements the brand brilliantly. We are thrilled to have her on board.”
Talking about her association with SOFIT, Disha Patani said, “I am super excited to be partnering with SOFIT. It personifies the attributes of a healthy and active lifestyle, and this aspect makes it an apt choice for fitness enthusiasts. I strongly believe that when you’re fit from the inside, you feel fab on the outside and SOFIT does exactly that.”
John Abraham added, “I am delighted to welcome Disha to the SOFIT family. I have a long-standing alliance with SOFIT and have had a great experience working with the brand. My affinity towards the brand is inspired by our common belief in health and fitness. As advocates for healthy living, I hope Disha and I continue to inspire consumers to lead a healthier lifestyle through our association with SOFIT.”
Industry experts highlight the need to focus on first-party data
At the e4m-Xaxis programmatic summit, a panel of industry heads came together to share insights on the topic - Death of cookies: A threat to programmatic
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 21, 2022 10:44 AM | 3 min read
Industry leaders came together at the e4m-Xaxis programmatic summit to share insights ‘Death of cookies: A threat to programmatic’. With the recent announcement by Google to replicate the cookies soon, the panellists were requested to give some insights on how would businesses work without cookies in the coming years.
Session Chair Bharat Arora began the session by mentioning the recent announcement by Google to replicate the cookies soon and how would businesses work without cookies in the coming years.
Punit Chahar, Asia Head of Digital Performance Marketing, Olx Autos, said, “Cookie was invented keeping in mind that if I could track the user activities then I could give a better user experience. The life of marketers changed in 1994 because before that there was nothing. It is not a third-party cookie that is going to stop, but how it is going to affect you as a digital marketer. Your advertising accounts, around 70% to 80% of remarketing are from a third party, and next year there will be no third party.”
Discussing the importance of first-party data in the marketing industry, Ketan Bharati, VP - of Global Marketing Operations, at Truecaller, said, “The first-party data is a gold mine and the more we dive into it, the better we could retarget our audience. Presently brands like Amazon and Netflix are investing a lot of time in collecting first-party data.” He further mentioned that Truecaller recently launched a campaign in tier 2 and 3 markets and they got a good engagement rate and collected a lot of first-party data.
Taking the discussion forward, Bharat Arora, asked how technology can fill in once cookies no longer exist. On the other hand, Nachiket Deole, Head of Sales, India at Double Verify, said, “We need to start thinking about the cookie's strategies. A lot of research has to be done on data segments - whether those data segments are reliant or not on cookies. Are there take options available that we can feed into our tech stack, which takes care of GDPR, which takes care of user interest, and user privacy and can we use those data points, use those companies to start reading our tech stacks and feeding data?”
Furthermore, discussing how to maintain a balance between customer privacy and marketers accessing the data through cookies, Gagan Singla, Managing Director- Digital Business- JM Financial, said, “In terms of privacy, I guess I don't think there is a balance, to be honest. Because even today, wherever there is privacy to be respected is being respected, where does not respect, it is not respected.”
Panellists also shared strategies on how to boost the third-party data to increase an overall engagement, traffic and conversion ratio, Angsuman Gogoi, Digital Marketing Lead, Glenmark Consumer Care, said, “If I look at first-party data from the bottom bundle perspective, definitely there will be some challenges that we'll have to cater to. The other most important point is contextual targeting which will become the game changer in the coming years.”
Concluding the session, Bharat pointed out the need for more democracy in the data-accessing world to protect the interests of marketers and consumers. Making the data accessing system more flexible and individualistic will help in catering to the needs of both marketers and customers, he said.
Sideways Play launches its first card game WordIt!
The game focuses on bringing fun and learning through the world of toys, games, art & craft
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 7:28 PM | 2 min read
Sideways Play has launched its first card game, WordIt!, with 3 exciting word game plays, that marries fun with learning. The game is designed for 2-4 players and is a fun addition to weekend family time as well as house parties. It provides a break from the meaningless scrolls that we do on our screens and is a welcome change to train our brains to connect the dots. It also is a great way to build one’s vocabulary and focus.
The game marks the formal launch of Sideways Play, a unit of Sideways that will focus on bringing fun and learning through the world of toys, games, art & craft. Over the past 7 years, Sideways has partnered with multiple brands such as Disney, Hamleys, and Pidilite in this domain. This puts Sideways in a sweet spot to innovate and address the opportunities that exist in the market today. The multi-disciplinary team structure equips them to provide bespoke solutions across new product development, packaging design as well as service and retail experience.
Krishan Jagota, Senior Design Director and Product Design Lead, says, “The division is born out of our extensive experience in understanding the mindset of kids and parents. While kids tend to shop from their right brain, parents use their left brain. Our aim is to be able to incorporate both these elements into our design to create a lovable product.”
Zahid Hussain, Senior Strategy Director, says, “We have built the product with multiple rounds of testing to come up with the right card composition and play patterns. We are looking at WordIt! as a building block of games. We aim to build a community of users who enjoy word games. We will continue to launch new contests and versions of the games over the top through Instagram for the users to keep having fun in various ways with their WordIt! cards.”
Abhijit Avasthi, Founder, Sideways, says, “Our aim has always been to bring novelty through innovation in play patterns. Last year, we reimagined the 5000-year-old dice by introducing a colour factor within the dice through an LED. It lent us to create many interesting play patterns. There are many new games brewing in our laboratory which will be rolled out over the coming years. We are also looking to actively expand our Play vertical and are looking for talented game and craft designers.”
MyGlamm launches TVC with Shraddha Kapoor for make-up range
The TVC has been conceptualised by Publicis Worldwide
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 4:25 PM | 2 min read
MyGlamm has announced the launch of its first-ever serum-infused makeup range – the Super Serum face makeup range for multifaceted ‘Super Women’. The range has come alive in an exciting manner, with a new-age modern format TVC featuring brand ambassador and investor Shraddha Kapoor, who highlights the ‘super’ features of the range.
The TVC has been conceptualised by Publicis Worldwide. It features a catchy jingle that calls out to all the super women of today who always slay, but need to break up with their old makeup and go for the gold to look glamm all day.
Talking about the launch, Sukhleen Aneja, CEO of Beauty and FMCG Brands, The Good Glamm Group said, “We’re elated to announce the launch of our first-ever serum-infused face makeup range with a TVC featuring our brand ambassador, Shraddha Kapoor. The TVC has been conceptualised to highlight the needs of the superwomen of today, who are always on the go, but need to break up with their old makeup and opt for a multifaceted product that gives them the best of both worlds – makeup infused with skin benefits. Additionally, the range is designed to keep your skin hydrated and comfortable through the day.”
MyGlamm’s brand ambassador and investor Shraddha Kapoor also commented on the new range and the TVC, saying, “The Super Serum face makeup range brings together the best that makeup and skincare have to offer. A balanced approach to everyday makeup routine, it is a must-have for modern women. I loved working on the TVC, it is a fun way to engage with women who like to feel and look glamorous."
Further, Shitu Patil, ECD and Head - Art, Publicis, elaborated on the new TVC, sharing, "The TVC starring Shraddha Kapoor highlights the concept of how the MyGlamm Super Serum face makeup range is multifaceted, just like the super women of today who take on many roles in their lives with ease. It draws on the theme of #SuperMakeupForSuperYou, and accentuates how these super women can look glamm all day with this new serum-infused range."
Ezeepay onboards actor Jimmy Shergill as brand ambassador
Shergill will appear in multiple campaigns to be run across India
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 4:03 PM | 2 min read
Ezeepay has appointed actor Jimmy Shergill as its brand ambassador. As the face of the brand, Jimmy Shergill will appear in multiple forthcoming campaigns to be run across India.
During a year-long association with Shergill, the brand aims to build its hold in rural India.
On the association with EzeePay, Shergill said, "I’m proud to be associated with EzeePay that has an approach to solve the under penetration of financial services in rural India. I personally related with the brand as I know that for most people in the village, accessing financial services for the smallest of things takes an entire day. Ezeepay is making life simpler for these people.”
Shams Tabrej, founder & CEO of Ezeepay, said, "We are delighted to have Mr Jimmy Shergill onboard. His trailblazing performances depicting the common masses have made him a household name. Our consistent arduous efforts toward rural empowerment reciprocate with his hard work. We share the dedication and passion for our respective fields. Shergill will help us in our mission to take banking to every rural household and solve the issue of banking in rural areas across the country."
‘’On the occasion, Rashid Ali, MD of EzeePay, said: "We are thrilled to have Mr. Jimmy Shergill as brand ambassador of our company. With our simple and secure service alternatives, we at EzeePay offer our audience the best financial solution and enable rural people to manage their own finances. With this collaboration, we aim to increase our people's trust and foster social and financial inclusion in rural India."
‘We need a holistic strategy where one focuses on full funnel’
Ankit Anand, India Strategy Lead, Bobble AI, spoke on ‘Building a future-proof digital strategy’ at the e4m-Xaxis Programmatic Summit 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 3:22 PM | 3 min read
The e4m-Xaxis Programmatic Summit 2022 saw Ankit Anand, India Strategy Lead, Bobble AI, share insights on how to build a ‘future-proof digital strategy’. He also highlighted how Bobble AI created expressions for smartphone conversations.
“We try to make it expressive, localised and intelligent with deep tech innovation. A smartphone keyboard is integral to all your smartphone experiences whether you are ordering food on Zomato or booking a cab. So that experience is what we aim at elevating through various solutions and innovations,” he said.
“If we think about future readiness, there are four key things that come to play. One is data strategy. When we have the right data and have identified the customer, the next thing is activating these through the right channels. Where exactly are these customers spending time, where are they likely to engage with the most and what media format are they likely to engage with. When we have good data, we are using it to activate customers. The next important thing is what kind of content are we engaging them with. It is always better to keep a repeat customer than acquire a new one. Creating engagement tactics that keep a customer engaged to his computer platform is also very important.”
Moving further into the conversation, Anand spoke about mobile IDs coming into the picture. He stated that mobile IDs are going beyond one’s session. It belongs to a real user who is using a smartphone and downloaded an application which is registered on the play store. “Based on the actions you take on your smartphone, a marketer is able to target you on your tablet or maybe outdoors. That is the power of mobile ID. It is something that a cookie was not able to give us earlier,” he added.
“With the help of market intelligence, predictive audiences, data enrichment and identity resolution, you are able to make a lot of choices that could define the chart that your company is going through.”
He also shed light on the importance of creating content that users can immediately resonate with. Rich media formats like emoticons and stickers also become essential. “This is something we already know that how much we chat with each other. Everyday we are opening the keyboard more than 100 times a day and chat with at least 15-20 people,” he added.
Concluding the session, Anand said, “What we need for the next generation, because third-party cookies are going away, is a holistic strategy where you focus on the full funnel. So, you start with welding a full strategy around data wherein you are building your first-party databases targeting the right customers on the right platforms. You are also focusing on building the top of the funnel and at the same time, the customers that you acquire are also engaging.”
