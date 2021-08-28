Vivel focuses on the struggles of homemakers in new campaign for Women's Equality Day

The film is a collective portrayal of strong women who have made their own choices to ensure the happiness and wellbeing of their families

The last 18 months have reset the world and the way it functions. While the new normal has introduced effective working models for professionals, it continues to be onerous and challenging for homemakers. Women have juggled roles and responsibilities for decades but the discrimination in expectations continue to persist between working professionals and homemakers.

Homemakers are often denied their rightful share of appreciation, respect and acknowledgement. This year on Women’s Equality Day, ITC Vivel with its brand philosophy of Ab Samjhauta Nahin takes an inclusive step forward to bridge this gap in expectations. With its campaign #RespectWorkForHome, the brand celebrates the diligent, relentless and unconditional contribution of homemakers.

ITC Vivel brings to the fore, a reticent yet age-old issue that discriminates not the only basis of gender but also basis of the work done. In a video-led campaign, Vivel Ab Samjhauta Nahin showcases a nuanced approach to equality. The film shines the spotlight on the various chores that enable smooth process-oriented functioning of a household that is no different than managing work at a professional workplace. It touches upon an important facet of equality and encourages everyone to accord equal respect for both working professionals and homemakers. The film is a collective portrayal of strong women who have made their own choices to ensure the happiness and wellbeing of their families.

Sameer Satpathy, Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business Division, ITC Limited, in support of the campaign states, “Equality is a fundamental right. However, inequality of expectations often undermines the true construct of equality. Work from home or work for home, both are demanding and frequently require one to juggle multiple responsibilities. With its campaign, #RespectWorkForHome, Vivel Ab Samjhauta Nahin, broaches an important conversation to encourage equality of expectations and respect for everyone.” Vivel with its philosophy of Ab Samjhauta Nahin actively supports equality and has been on a progressive journey to create a more gender-equal society.

