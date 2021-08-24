Visa begins brand transformation under ‘Meet Visa’ initiative

The fresh look and the new prospect are designed to project Visa as an overarching payments network rather than a brand only associated with card payments, the company said

Digital payment brand Visa has unveiled the initial phase of its brand transformation under the ‘Meet Visa’ initiative spotlighting the diverse capabilities of its network and commitment to enabling economic inclusion.

“Aligned closely with the company’s business strategy and future outlook, this brand transformation is aimed at adapting the brand to emerging scenarios that add newer dimensions to the payment ecosystem,” the company said in a statement.

“The fresh look and the new prospect are designed to project Visa as an overarching payments network and a leader in the digital payments space rather than a brand only associated with card payments. Through this brand transformation initiative, Visa will strive to familiarize its large base of Indian users to the brand’s dynamic and uplifting image. Stepping it up a notch, the blue and gold colours of Visa will be modernized to make it more digitally appealing for its consumers. Parallelly, Visa will also emboss a standard primary mark for all its touchpoints across its payment ecosystem instead of separate brand marks and POS marks,” it added.

Launching its brand transformation initiative in India, TR Ramachandran, Group Country Manager, India and South Asia, Visa, said, “Visa has been a highly recognized and trusted brand for years within India. Consumers and businesses have encountered it every time they open their wallets, paid a vendor, walked into a store, or transacted online. Through our efforts, we aim to recalibrate the perspective from which consumers commonly see the brand—to be a trusted engine of commerce.

As the world reopens and money increasingly moves in new ways, there’s no better time to showcase the work we do in so many different ways. It brings ample opportunities to highlight the dynamic network of people, partnerships and products that Visa works with, thus reinforcing it as a trusted network that drives commerce forward.”

Illustrating the scope of Visa’s capabilities, initial elements of Visa’s brand transformation include a series of short ‘Meet Visa’ films, developed by Wieden+Kennedy, to spotlight the breadth of the Visa network; and the launch of a modernized, dynamic visual brand identity that helps best express the core values of Visa - trust, security, acceptance and inclusion,

