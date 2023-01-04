Virender Sehwag asks McDonald’s India #WhatsHappening
The cricket legend took to Twitter to ‘remind McDonald’s India about his name’
McDonald’s India has joined hands with the legendary cricketer Virender Sehwag, who is set to reveal his upcoming ‘Favourite’.
The McDelivery app of McDonald’s India has put out a notification saying ‘Vasu’s Favourite Coming Soon’.
Taken by surprise by his wrong name, Sehwag took to Twitter and asked McDonald’s India, #WhatsHappening and his name is ‘Virender Sehwag’. The brand replies to him with just ‘Oopppps #WhatsHappening’. This thread attracted attention from various prominent brands such as HDFC Bank, Reliance Jio, PhonePe, Myntra, IKEA India and others. They also joined the conversation on #WhatsHappening.
MY NAME IS VIRENDER SEHWAG! @mcdonaldsindia #WhatsHappening pic.twitter.com/vS9gNmpuuI— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 4, 2023
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Vinod Cookware is associate sponsor for MasterChef India
The show will air every Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and stream on SonyLiv
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 3, 2023 3:05 PM | 3 min read
As part of the associate sponsorship, Vinod Intelligent Cookware will aid home cooks in creating stellar dishes that will surely impress the respected judges - Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, & Garima Arora. This will be followed by a launch of their ‘MasterChef Range’ of products.
Vinod Cookware is partnering with competitive cooking show MasterChef India as their associate sponsor. The show, with eminent celebrity chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, & Garima Arora as judges, premiered on 2nd January. It will air every Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM, on Sony Entertainment Television and stream on SonyLiv.
“As part of the associate sponsorship, the home cooks will use Vinod Cookware for creating their masterful dishes to win the judges over. The show will also feature a complete rack branded and stocked with Vinod Cookware’s superlative products. Highlighting their cutting-edge technology, products such as Vinod’s Platinum, Hanos, Zest Inducto, Hard Anodised, Stainless-Steel Cookware, Europa, and Outer-Lid Pressure Cookers will be showcased throughout the reality show. With that, the brand will take up multiple advertising slots between segments as part of the deal. The premium cookware company is focusing on strengthening its brand equity while gaining a favorable spotlight from its audience,” the company said in a release.
“Vinod Intelligent Cookware has always advocated for hassle-free but excellent cooking. With the new season of MasterChef India, this message will reach our potential target audiences loud and clear, nationwide. Our brand’s expertise is rooted in a deep understanding of the diverse cuisines & cultures that are ingrained in us, making it the perfect pick for both modern & conventional Indian kitchens. Having utilized some leading GEC shows for advertising, partnering with MasterChef India to establish our prominent national presence felt like the right next step. We believe this collaboration will facilitate us to make the act of cooking feel less like a task and get more people excited about it”, said Sunil Agarwal, Director, Vinod Cookware.
Sandeep Mehrotra, Head – Ad Sales, Network Channels, Sony Pictures Networks India | Culver Max Entertainment shares, “At Sony Pictures Networks India, feel very proud to associate with brands that resonate with our shows. With MasterChef India, we are sure brand Vinod Cookware will attract the right target audience. MasterChef India that is all set to premiere starting 2nd January at 9:00 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and stream on SonyLIV, we feel proud to learn that brands are excited about the show. We’ve also witnessed good traction across categories. This is our first association with Vinod Cookware, and I am sure together we will scout for extended associations as it will enable us to deliver the right message and bring out the core brand values to our trusted brand partners.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
McDonald’s Emily in Paris placement: Tastes off or just fine?
The brand integration seems jarring and doesn’t go well with the French culture showcased in the Netflix show, say experts
By Tanzila Shaikh | Jan 3, 2023 11:26 AM | 3 min read
On December 23, 2022, Netflix launched the third season of its popular comedy-drama series, ‘Emily In Paris’. The show has a strong brand integration with McDonald’s weaved with the storyline. Netizens have, however, called it out as a “big McDonald's advertisement”.
The said episode comes across as the brand trying to promote how chic the restaurant chain is in France and its new product – McBaguette. In the show, the brand is seen showcasing itself as a legacy brand trying to adapt to the culture of France by making a product that will be liked by French consumers. Interestingly, McDonald’s France launched the product in 2012 for a limited time. However, it kept on visiting the menu.
The new season of Lily Collins-starring ‘Emily in Paris’ is turning out to be an experiment for Netflix’s ad business.
e4m asked experts and viewers if they found the integration well-blended or blatantly placed.
Neha Mewawalla, Co-founder, WIFE, said the whole series seemed like an advertisement for McDonald’s, as the brand was being featured several times. “To be honest, the whole season had McDonald’s in it, not just the first episode. It felt like it was there quite a bit, it was a bit much.”
Speaking on brand integration, she said, “The integration feels jarring as the storyline shows a very luxurious lifestyle. They used shock marketing with respect to the brand. There are many subtle integrations in the series like with luxury bag brands and Apple devices. With McDonald’s, it was very upfront.”
Sharing the viewer’s perspective was Salomi Thakur from Mumbai, “I never thought of McDonald’s when it came to Paris. It didn’t look like a marketing thing because the character was given an opportunity to pitch for the brand.”
Independent social media strategist Takshi said, “As a viewer, I felt that the story/content was not executed/written properly. The brand was shown in a way that outdid the content. The consumer is not supposed to know that the show is trying to promote a brand but the idea is to make the brand memorable. In this case, the story’s connection wasn’t subtle. The consumer today is smart and so this could be negative for the brand’s promotions.”
Mewawalla further noted, “Brands love on-the-face marketing. It has been talked about all over the internet. What’s actually not good is it didn’t do justice to Emily in Paris.”
According to Takshi, “French consumers love the fine-dining experience as well as exclusivity. They are about detailing. While the brand was trying to show delectable cuisines, its positioning is as a fast food, restaurant joint. They have to do consistent marketing in order to change their positioning in France. They should have introduced the brand and kept it in intervals, not in the first episode.”
Sharing insights on the role of writing in such cases, Mewawalla said, “It should be a ratio of 10:90 - 10% for the integration and 90% for the story. The story should come first and brand integration should be secondary.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Cadbury Fuse is official snacking partner of Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023
The marathon will be flagged off from CSMT on January 15
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 2, 2023 6:53 PM | 2 min read
Tata Mumbai Marathon has announced its partnership with Mondelez India’s Cadbury Fuse as its Snacking Partner. The World Athletics Gold Label Race is scheduled for 15th January 2023 and will be flagged off from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).
After a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19-induced pandemic, the marathon is now back with a bang. Loaded with delicious Cadbury, peanuts, and rich smooth caramel, a bar of Fuse is what everyone needs to beat the hunger after the race.
Distance running takes a lot of effort and energy and Cadbury Fuse’s ‘bhaari bar is a mix of just the right ingredients to keep the runners energised by satiating their hunger pangs on the go.
Fuse comes on board as the snacking leader, helping runners strike the right chord and fuel up during and post the race. This participative sport opens a window for runners who are heavily invested in their journey of performance and improvement.
Nitin Saini, VP Marketing, Mondelez India, "We are thrilled to be part of the Tata Mumbai Marathon and rest of the upcoming series of running events. Marathons are no easy tasks and with Cadbury Fuse as an official snacking partner, we want to make sure that this prestigious run is uninterrupted by any kind of hunger pangs. A Fuse bar will be the perfect snack for runners to rejuvenate and beat the hunger. We hope this will be yet another successful season of energizing people across the city and the country."
Vivek Singh, Jt MD, Procam International, “We have always believed in bringing collaborations that are more than just a partnership on paper. The Tata Mumbai Marathon has established itself as the ideal experiential platform, and it is encouraging to have Mondelez, a global brand, join us. We hope that this association is the beginning of a long-standing relationship.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Reliance Consumer Products to acquire 51% controlling stake in Lotus Chocolate Company
The deal is valued at Rs 74 crore
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 2, 2023 12:44 PM | 2 min read
Reliance Consumer Products, the FMCG arm and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, will be acquiring 65,48,935 equity shares of Lotus Chocolate Company Limited representing 51% of the paid-up equity share capital of Lotus from the current promoter and promoter group of Lotus at a price per share of Rs 113.00 aggregating to Rs 74 crore.
RCPL and certain promoter group entities of Lotus will subscribe to 5,07,93,200 non-cumulative redeemable preference shares of face value of Rs 10 each at par.
The parties have also executed a shareholder’s agreement governing certain inter se rights and obligations.
RCPL would make a Public Announcement to the public shareholders of Lotus to acquire up to 33,38,673 equity shares of LOTUS representing 26.00% of the equity share capital of Lotus in accordance with the SEBI Takeover Regulations.
The capital infused by RCPL will help drive the growth and expansion of Lotus into a comprehensive confectionery, cocoa, chocolate derivatives and related products manufactured across industrial and consumer market spectrum backed by state-of-the-art manufacturing, best in-class processes and people.
Speaking on this transaction, Isha Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, said, “Reliance is excited to partner with LOTUS who have created a strong Cocoa & chocolate derivatives business through sharp business acumen and perseverance. The investment in Lotus underlines our commitment to further boost indigenously developed daily use high-quality products, to serve a broad customer spectrum at affordable prices. We look forward to working with the highly experienced management team of Lotus as we further expand the business and drive its next growth phase.”
Abhijit Pai, Founder-Promoter of LOTUS, said, “We are delighted to enter into this partnership with Reliance. We have a vision to build a ‘world-class confectionery products business across customer segments backed by best-in-class manufacturing capabilities and talent. Our strategic partnership with Reliance, through this investment, will further enable this vision and accelerate Lotus’ transformation.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
The dawn of social commerce: Why brands are waking up to it
Social commerce market is estimated at $2 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 50-60% in the next 5 years, say insiders
By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan | Jan 2, 2023 9:06 AM | 16 min read
The scope of commerce has broadened significantly with the advent of the internet. But it does not stop at e-commerce only, as we are now getting privy to social commerce. Over the past decade, India has seen a deep internet penetration, with social media becoming increasingly relevant. Due to the availability of low-cost data packages, people from all walks of life are now on various social media platforms, and as a result, these platforms are not only capable of providing visibility to brands, but also giving an opportunity for sale. Therefore, social commerce, where social media platforms play a crucial role in the entire shopping experience (right from product discovery and research to the checkout process), is getting increasingly important for brands across all categories. In social commerce, consumers can also directly interact with the brands and that actually makes them feel engaged.
According to industry-insiders in India, social commerce market is estimated at $2 billion at present, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 50-60% in the next 5 years.
Sharukh Lakhani, AVP – Marketplace, Havas Media Group India says, “Globally, the social commerce market is estimated to have grown 2.5 times i.e., $1.2 trillion from roughly $490 billion over the past few years. This market in India is estimated at $2 billion at present, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 50-60% in the next 5 years.”
These numbers are anything but surprising, given the fact that more and more people are joining social media with each passing year. It is estimated that almost 70 percent of India’s population is actively using social media today.
Vishal Jacob, Chief Digital Officer, Wavemaker India says that social commerce is being used by brands across categories. “However, categories such as beauty & personal-care, fashion & lifestyle were the early adopters, and they have been scaling steadily. Categories such as F&B (Food and Beverage) and travel have also started using social commerce in a significant way,” he says.
“In India, social commerce can be brand led, community led and Key Opinion Leader (KOL) led. 70% of social commerce in India is brand led, which includes conversational commerce too (source: Essence report). The primary reason for brands to use social commerce is to hasten the consumer journey from inspiration to purchase, and to address any communication barriers around consideration. Another reason is to tap and influence new users in non-metro markets, where social media platforms are able to do quite well,” Jacob further says.
In a country where the number of social media users is expected to reach almost 1.5 billion in the year 2040, the purpose of social commerce is undeniable. Reaching out to non-metro markets through social commerce is perhaps one of the most efficient tool of marketing. Brands can now woo customers from any part of the country.
Dhruv Madhok and Dhruv Bhasin, Cofounders, ARATA say that 40-50% of their budget is spent on creating ads for social commerce. “Our primary target audience is active on major social media platforms and hence, converting them into potential buyers is easier. Social proofing (reviews, feedback, etc.) also really helps. The customers are getting smarter, and they read reviews before making the final purchase. Also, user recommendations and referrals are key in converting our target prospects into actual brand buyers. 40-50% of our budget is spent on creating ads for social commerce. We consistently scale a marketing budget by 10-15% each quarter,” they say.
“We have chosen Instagram, Facebook and YouTube as our key channels for social commerce as we can target the right set of audiences there. As far as modern technologies are concerned, we are using CRM retention tools, Whatsapp AI Bots, and Automated Retargeting campaigns for our social commerce activities. E-Commerce channels contribute around 40% of our sale, and the contribution of social commerce to that (40% sale) is 20-22%, majorly by acquiring new users,” they add.
According to a report titled, ‘State of Influencer marketing in India 2021,’ by AnyMind Group, YouTube is most-used social media platform in India. While, Facebook and Twitter saw a major rise when compared to other social media platforms during 2020-21.
Ritika Arora, Senior Director, E-commerce and New Brands at Bombay Shaving Company says, “Quite a few social commerce sites have good presence in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, and those are the convenient mode of shopping for customers there. For example, in southern India – where we scaled up retail distribution recently - social commerce has proven to be a good way of reaching out to the customers. As we venture into women’s grooming and hygiene category, a whole new user base has opened up on the existing channels. Hence, the impact of social commerce is felt when the business strategy is aligned with the inherent nature of the platform.”
“Around 50% of our current business can be attributed to e-commerce. The contribution of social commerce to that business (50%) is around 20%, periodically. For us, social commerce works better, when leveraged and scaled well on channels during events and on certain occasions. We spend 8-10% of our marketing budget on social commerce,” she says.
With the emergence of new home-grown brands promising better quality and conscious products, social media has become the playing field for their outreach. It is through social media that brands are getting in touch with their target audience, and finding their ground in a booming market space. To have customer reviews, ratings, discussions, and more, contribute immensely to the growth of a brand.
Abhishek Agrawal, Chief Business Officer at Plum says, “In social commerce, the direct conversation with consumers helps a brand market their products in a much more convincing manner than the traditional way of selling online. Secondly, a whole lot of content is automatically produced, which the brand would otherwise not be able to create on its own. The feedbacks about the products that comes from influencers and customers are rich and received in real-time.”
“We are present on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, apart from using Trell and Foxy. We are also leveraging the recently rolled-out live commerce features on our website plumgoodness.com. We have an in-depth understanding of what assets work for which TG, and on the basis of that we deploy creatives, videos and influencers. Platforms such as Facebook and Instagram play different roles and hence, assets deployed on them are different. We also work with Google through GDN, Paid Search and YouTube. For us social commerce will play a key role in bridging the gap between the approximately 160mn people transacting, and the 600mn people who are present online.”
Experts believe that social commerce is not just e-Commerce advertising on social media. Anisha Iyer, CEO, OMD India says, “In social commerce you need to have a proper content strategy woven around product sales. As far as content marketing is concerned, it doesn’t focus on selling, it usually focuses on engagement. But in social commerce, there is an opportunity to do content marketing with a focus on selling. Therefore, social commerce should not be looked at as an e-Commerce marketing platform. It should be considered more like an extension of a brand’s content strategy and less of a media strategy.”
It is no secret that today people have become homebodies, thanks to the pandemic and the new normal of staying indoors. Therefore, there is a growing need for social commerce. Leading E-Commerce companies are already making their way into social commerce. Interestingly, social media platforms too are ready to accommodate social commerce features for the ease of business. In 2020, Facebook had added new tools to help make social commerce a success. WhatsApp’s Business Profile allows users to find a shop from the app directory, a feature that was launched in Brazil in 2021.
Certain brands got into social commerce in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic as their offline businesses were totally shut then. Even as it did well for them during that time, they are still in a ‘wait and watch’ position to take the next course of action.
In the fashion category, Spykar is one such brand. Sanjay Vakharia, Co-founder and CEO at Spykar says, “We started social commerce in mid-2020. It was absolutely required during that time and it did well for us. However, the Covid- 19 period was a different time and hence, we are yet to take major decisions about it. We would like to see the trends of social commerce for a year in a non-Covid period. In that sense, the calendar year of 2022 is going to be very crucial for us. Based on the results of this year, we can be much more aggressive or more conservative in social commerce in 2023.”
Vakharia says that they are present on Facebook and Instagram, and 70-80% of their campaigns are led by influencers. The static campaigns are few in numbers. “Presently, 18-20% of our business is coming from e-Commerce and out of that 10-12% is coming from social commerce. We are spending around 5% of our marketing budgets on social commerce.”
Prominent saree brand, Kankatala, on the other hand, seems to be quite decisive about it. Their social commerce budget has been increasing at 40% year-on-year. Anirudh Kankatala, Director at Kankatala says, “We started social commerce at the end of 2016 because we had noticed that consumers were rapidly getting into social media, and that several new social channels were emerging. Many multinational companies in this industry were succeeding by using those platforms and we recognized a similar opportunity there. We started with Facebook and then moved to Instagram shortly. Apart from these two, we are now on Pinterest too.”
“We believe that our customers are our finest ambassadors. Therefore, we refer to them as ‘Queens’ of our brand while posting their photos in our client diaries. We also do quarterly collaborations with social media influencers and we run frequent campaigns to promote the beauty of Indian weaves on all of our social media channels,” he says.
According to Anisha Iyer, CEO, OMD India, the world of social commerce will undergo changes with the coming of advanced technologies such as Metaverse or Virtual Reality (VR). She says, “Such technologies will definitely change the experience of social commerce. For example, if we have a lipstick to sell today, we will get an influencer wearing that lipstick, and she will show various shades on a video or a reel. With the coming of Metaverse or VR, suddenly you will be inside the universe of a fashion show where you will see women doing ramp walk wearing different shades of that lipstick. Whichever shade or sample you like, you will be able to purchase it. So, it will enhance the experience of the consumers. But I don’t think that it is going to dramatically change the fate of the brands unless they do something really big in it and customize the brand experience.”
It is easy to see the attraction towards augmented reality when it comes to social commerce. While e-commerce sites allow customers to take a close look at a product without getting into the store physically, with augmented reality, customers can even try out products virtually. There is a far better understanding of what the actual product is like. In February 2021, IKEA Studio created shoppable AR ‘escape room’ game on Snapchat, a fun way to get out of the clutter, and take charge of your homes. In this game, customers could point their phone’s camera anywhere to find a cluttered augmented 3D room. The objective was to declutter the room.
Bata India says that apart from using some advanced technologies such as AR and AI, they are also in a process of launching a few new use cases of VR and AR. Anand Narang, VP-Marketing and Consumer Experience at Bata India Limited says, “We have a service, ‘Scan to Find your shoe size,’ which uses Augmented Reality (AR) to help consumers measure their feet size and get the recommended Bata shoe size. Consumer can use this sitting at home before ordering their shoes from bata.in. In our loyalty programme, we use Artificial Intelligence (AI), data science and predictive analytics to recommend the next best product to consumers. We are also working on some interesting use cases of VR and AR and will launch them in due course.”
“Social commerce offers a lot of benefits today, from increased customer engagement to making sense of customer insights to enhancing audience growth. We want to make shopping easy and convenient for the customers and that is exactly where social commerce fits in really well in the larger scheme of things. For this, we have multiple channels – Bata Chatshop, a WhatsApp shopping channel, social channels (Facebook, Instagram), Google Shopping and CRM channel. Currently, the sale on Digital channels contribute to 10-15% of our overall sales. Depending on the month, our Digital spends vary between 25-30%,” he says.
Sharukh Lakhani, AVP – Marketplace, Havas Media Group India says that of late, several other companies have adopted the latest technologies and that has transformed the overall shopping experience to a great extent. “Snapchat has announced a new AR shopping experience and it will let the brands create AR lenses to help users try on new shoes and clothes. Puma and Ralph Lauren will also be seen partnering on this for the initial testing which will be rolled out for other brands eventually. Nykaa recently launched their AI-powered virtual cosmetics tech, ModiIFace, and that gives users a real-time, true-to-life view of the products. Lenskart’s AR allows users to choose from over 10,000 styles and superimpose these frames on their faces. Flipkart also launched an AR ‘view-in-my-room’ feature on its app which allows users to visualise how the products from the furniture/home category would look like inside their homes.”
Dabur India Ltd. says that the advanced technologies have come as a big help to them. Smerth Khanna, Business Head- Ecommerce, Dabur India Ltd says, “You will find a lot of conversations on the internet about a brand, the areas of concern, global trends etc. So, the task of any brand is to ensure that they distil the voice from the noise. With AI in place, the entire Online Reputation Management (ORM) has become very easy. You can go and delight the consumers, if there is an ambiguity with respect to your brand. Almost 80% of the queries can be answered through it and that’s what we are doing. We are also using AR to a great extent, and are even exploring the VR route for some of our new launches.”
“If you see earlier there was the concept of market share. The companies used to track their success rates through their market shares. But now there is a battle between market share and mind share. Today mind share is actually driving the market share, and mind share is taken care of by social commerce. So, it is very important for a brand to ensure that the mind share is on top and that’s why social commerce is getting so much importance. Of our total turnover, a very high single digit percentage is now coming from e-Commerce. The contribution of social commerce is low at present, but it is catching up at a very fast pace. For us, the pace of social commerce is faster than e-Commerce,” he says.
Even though we are at a juncture where we seem to be evolving from e-commerce to social commerce as a whole, brands are mostly targeting young people with this new form of marketing. The fact that young people are more confident with the internet and all of its different aspects, boosts the practical application of social commerce. It further helps if the brand in question is a new-age brand, and of course, indigenous.
Voltas Ltd. says that social commerce has helped them in tapping the Millennials and GenZ population, who have a significant presence on the social media platforms. Deba Ghoshal, Vice President and Head of Marketing, Voltas Ltd. says, “We rolled out our summer campaign ‘Ghar le aao, pahadon wali saaf hawa’ around its new range of PureAir ACs on our social media platforms. The campaign was designed to communicate the message that the new AC is designed to provide cool, pure and clean air (like mountain breeze), in the comfort of one’s home. We are present on all digital platforms, including social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook.”
“Digital outlays are approximately 25% of our overall marketing investments. The investment on social platform is around one-third of our digital outlays. We always create content and campaigns related to topical days and try to make an emotional connect with our customers through our posts. We believe that starting a conversation on topical days will give our brand the leverage to understand our customers better,” he adds.
For Rage Coffee, social commerce is about meeting the customers where they are. Bharat Sethi - Founder & CEO - Rage Coffee says, “The Ragers community that we have curated, is very active on social media and therefore, it makes social commerce an extremely suitable platform for us. Instagram and Facebook have been our preferred platforms. Instagram is where we communicate directly with the Ragers community, raising awareness on coffee, introducing new products, exchanging knowledge and recipes, and optimizing the coffee experience. We collaborate with influencers across platforms to evaluate our products and exchange their honest feedback with communities that have similar interests.”
“The business model of Rage Coffee comprises 50% offline and 50% online operations. The online operations can further be split into direct website sale, which account for 75% of the total numbers, whereas a quarter of sale comes from social commerce, hyper local apps, and the marketplaces. We have a chatbot. The direct interactions on social commerce and chats make the user's journey simpler, more transparent, and more convenient. By choosing a couple of options there, customers can bypass browsing and searching in the product catalogues and go directly to the checkout page.”
There is nothing quite like sitting in the comfort of your home, window shopping, and contemplating a purchase. This has perhaps become a norm today since the COVID19 pandemic has forced us to embrace digital and the indoors. Brands were quick to respond, adapting to the change, answering to the demand, and here we have an all new era of commerce.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
'Idea behind new Muthoot campaign is to encourage people to monetise idle gold jewellery'
Abhinav Iyer, Senior General Manager, Marketing & Strategy at The Muthoot Group breaks down Muthoot Finance's new campaign, out just in time for 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 31, 2022 7:05 PM | 6 min read
As the world rings in 2023, Muthoot Finance has launched a new campaign, ‘Kholiye Khushiyon Ki Tijori’, urging audiences to ‘unlock happiness’. exchange4media spoke to Abhinav Iyer, Senior General Manager – Marketing & Strategy, The Muthoot Group, about the new campaign, its TVCs featuring Muthoot's plans for 2023, and their brand strategy.
Edited excerpts:
Could you please give details of the first campaign of Muthoot Finance for 2023?
We are excited to flag-off our newest marketing campaign for 2023, titled Muthoot Finance Gold Loans – Kholiye Khushiyon Ki Tijori.The campaign is once again anchored by Amitabh Bachchan, our brand ambassador for the past five years. “Kholiye Khushiyon Ki Tijori” includes a bouquet of four powerful TVCs with each TVC talking about 1-2 unique and unparalleled aspects of Muthoot Finance Gold Loans. These films have been carefully crafted in an emotive way drawing parallel to real-life emotions that makes them very pleasant for people to relate, while also presenting a core product benefit of Muthoot Finance Gold Loans. The strategic thinking behind the campaign is to encourage people to monetise the gold jewellery lying idle and unproductive, in their safes and lockers, for reasons like it is simply not top-of-mind or because of old-world beliefs or social taboos. Kholiye Khushiyon Ki Tijori strongly advocates utilization of this idle lying gold to enable people do things that can help them move ahead in their lives, giving themselves and their families more happiness and joy.
Can you tell us bit more about each of the 4 films and what they are about?
The first film highlights the unflinching Trust that our customers have in us. Pledging gold is like pledging an emotional asset and hence, Trust forms the bedrock of our business. The first film resonates this fundamental belief and the ‘sense of being secured’, by drawing a parallel with the unquestionable faith & trust of a child when he’s tossed-up in the air playfully by his father. This film reinforces the same level of trust when a customer pledges his gold with us. Similar assuredness is evident when 2.5 Lakh+ customers are served at Muthoot Finance branches every day.
The second film elaborates on a ‘paramount need’, with the 7-layer, world-class security infrastructure at Muthoot Finance branches which ensures the safety of our customer’s gold. This film captures another strong and universal emotion that all of us recognise and experience. It is about the constant and uninterrupted vigil of our brave soldiers on the borders to keep all of us safe. Similarly, at Muthoot Finance, keeping a customer’s gold safe is our topmost priority powered by 24x7 CCTV surveillance, OTP enabled strong rooms, insured lockers and much more.
The third film presents USPs wrapped in an emotional envelope, proposing a ‘new paradigm’ through the new ideas and possibilities for availing a Muthoot Finance Gold Loan. It showcases various purposes for which a Muthoot Finance Gold Loan can be used such as flagging-off a business start-up, buying one’s dream home or chasing dreams such as travelling abroad or pursuing your hobby. In fact, this film also portrays a real-life story of one our customers who actually availed a gold loan from us to buy a pet as an endearing friend - which gives immense happiness to millions of people world over!
The last film of the campaign is also wrapped in a touching human emotion of true friendship, recalling the age-old saying, ‘a friend in need is a friend indeed’. This endearing story too is delivered with a lot of warmth by Mr. Bachchan. This film highlights the long-standing strength of the brand in its unmatched pan India network of 5750+ branches, and its unique Gold Loan at Home service which can be easily availed by a customer from the comfort of his home. The film illustrates how Muthoot Finance has been like a true friend, who is never too far in time of need – traditionally with its branch network, and now with the Gold Loan at Home services being brought to people’s doorstep.
How did you arrive at the theme of Kholiye Khushiyon Ki Tijori?
Well, we wanted to convey ‘Unlock Happiness by Unlocking your idle-lying Jewellery’ and the best way to say that was Kholiye Khushiyon Ki Tijori.As a brand, we just want people to be happy by being a catalyst to fulfil their dreams, to pursue their passion or to achieve their aspirations. These may be across individuals, families or even businesses. There are different things that can make one happy but if ever there is a financial need that is keeping you away from your joys, Muthoot Finance Gold Loans is always a great choice.
What is the media mix that you are planning for this mega campaign?
Kholiye Khushiyon Ki Tijori is an integrated, multi-media campaign and it will be going live across TV, Print, Digital, Out of Home, Activation and various BTL mediums.
How much precedence will digital marketing take as the industry continues its pivot to online media?
Digital has always been important for us. In fact, for us at Muthoot, digital is way beyond just a marketing medium. In recent months, we have launched many digital initiatives to create a Digital Ecosystem that has been quite well-received by our customers. We introduced Muthoot Chatbot, iMuthoot Mobile App, interest & loan repayment facility through partnerships with Google Pay, PhonePe and WhatsApp to name a few. Recently, we even launched Gold Loan Industry’s first loyalty program called ‘Gold Milligram Rewards’ wherein customers can get assured 24 Carat gold on every transaction and even on referring successful customers to us. From a purist digital marketing perspective too, we invest nearly 10% of our marketing budgets on digital mediums and intend to grow this further in the coming Quarters.
What are the agencies that Muthoot Finance is working with for its A&M endeavours including for the current campaign?
Kholiye Khushiyon Ki Tijori is a campaign that we co-created with some of our long-standing partners like ABM Communications which has been our Creative Agency for nearly 15 years. The production was done by Moment in Time and the films were Directed by Vibhu Puri who had also directed our previous campaign films titled ‘Haathi Pe Bharosa Karogey toh Pakka Jeetogey’. Alongside, we have had a great experience working with Mindshare - our Media Agency On Record for over 5 years and AdGlobal360, our digital partner for nearly a decade now.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Five brand campaigns on sustainability that stood out in 2022
According to experts, for consumers, it is not just about brands offering conscious or sustainable products & services, but it is about the belief the organisation has towards sustainability
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 31, 2022 9:04 AM | 4 min read
With concerns about sustainability and climate change mounting by the day, brands too have been doing their bit to save the environment. As 2022 draws to a close, we look back at some of the campaigns of the year that stood out for their focus on sustainability and climate action and find out how experts evaluate these initiatives by brands.
#JaagoRe By Tata Tea to Fight Climate Change
Tata Consumer Products came up with a campaign aimed at creating a climate-resilient supply chain by making the agricultural sector more sustainable. The company collaborated with various partners to help tea farmers and producers and trained them on a range of sustainable agricultural practices, based on their specific situations and location. Between 2010 and 2020, the company claimed it exceeded its target and reduced emissions of GreenHouse Gases by 26%.
Himalaya Wellness Company’s tree plantation initiative
Himalaya started its tree plantation drive in 2012 and has planted over 8,00,000 trees of 89 species in the Western Ghats. It partnered with the Society for Environment and Biodiversity Conservation (SEBC) to plant an additional 1,00,000 saplings of trees across the Western Ghats. Preserving flora and fauna remains core to Himalaya’s belief, and to practice what they preach, the tree plantation drive was born. This also paved the way for several employment opportunities for the local communities.
Hyundai Motor India’s ‘Save Water Challenge’ for customers:
Hyundai encouraged its customers to choose dry washing when they gave their cars for servicing. Each dry wash saved approximately 120 liters of water. The 15-day Save Water Challenge commenced on June 3, 2022, and rewarded participants with online and offline activities.
Nestle Maggi’s 2-minute Safai Ke Naam campaign
This video campaign by Nestle was launched on World Environment Day 2022 and featured actor Rajkumar Rao. The video is aimed at supporting “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan” and suggested customers throw the wrapper in a dry garbage dustbin. The idea was to teach people that it takes just about 2 minutes to make a difference when one truly cares. It urged Maggie fanatics to not litter the surroundings by leaving the wrapper out in the open and instead dumping it in the dry waste bin.
Log9 Materials #MadeForThemAsWell
The brand is known for pioneering responsible energy solutions that infuse conscience into commerce. Being a deep-tech startup, Log9 aims to bring about changes in the EV industry.
Talking about the initiatives taken by brands for climate, Swagatika Das, Founder, NatHabit, says the common mindset has shifted from a consumerist approach to a more conscious & environmental approach in just a few decades.
“Today there is an explosion of examples that will show you how people are not just aware, but also have been taking action to ensure that we are sustainable, and the planet lives longer. From nations getting together to sign the Paris climate change agreement to consumers choosing brands that have ethical or trend towards sustainability practices and values, there is a clear shift in trend towards sustainability.”
Das further adds, “We do see more and more brands moving towards sustainability. It is not just about making/giving conscious or sustainable products & services, it is rather about the belief the organisation has towards sustainability.”
Founder and CEO of MadHawks Ravi Kumar shares, “Brands are increasingly focused on promoting environmentally friendly packaging and ensuring sustainability to build a better reputation among customers by demonstrating that they are an ethical company. Sales may rise as a result of higher revenue and profits.”
Kumar says further, “Of course, we need more and more brands to provide long-term sustainable options to customers as there are currently very few brands pursuing environmentally strategies. If brands continue to raise awareness, they will not only achieve commendable results but there will also be a steady flow of healthy practices by customers in real life.”
Pravin Shiriyannavar, COO, of Brand-comm, a unit of Madison World, opines, “Today, brands want to be purpose-driven. These educational campaigns might influence the baby boomers and Generation X.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube