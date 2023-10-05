Virat Kohli reveals the 'mantra and yantra' for success in ad for Luxor

Writing instruments brand Luxor has unveiled a new brand film ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, featuring their new brand ambassador Virat Kohli. The film showcases the Luxor Schneider LX MAX pen, the first brand launch as part of the Luxor Schneider partnership, signed earlier this year.

The Luxor Schneider LX MAX is a pen in the liquid-ink category, one of the fastest growing and most popular segments of the Indian writing instruments industry. LX MAX comes equipped with German technology and is designed to deliver maximum smoothness and unmatched writing length of 1000+ metres, a brand proposition brought alive by its core advertising message of “Likho Maximum”. The LX MAX is a refillable pen, affordably priced at Rs.60 per pen and available in 4 colours – blue, black, red and green. The new brand is especially useful for students, its key audience, who seek pens with consistent performance and great value-for-money.

The new LXMAX brand film opens in a school corridor, where a student is looking wistfully at an Achievers Wall of Fame. She wonders what it’ll take for her to get on the board. That’s when Virat offers her the “mantra” for success (hard work and practice) and the ideal “yantra” (Luxor Schneider LXMAX for the longest and smoothest writing experience). Inspired by the “mantra” and armed with the “yantra”, we see the student enthusiastically go about her studies, as Virat observes her progress and supports her preparation. The final shots reveal the “mantra” and “yantra” (Luxor Schneider LXMAX) worked successfully, as the student makes it to the Achievers Wall of Fame, much to the delight and excitement of Virat and the student.

The film goes live on 5th October on OTT during the ICC Cricket World Cup and on Luxor’s social media channels on Youtube, Instagram, Facebook and others. This campaign is expected to run in October and November 2023, and aims to reach 1 Crore potential consumers pan-India. Luxor also plans to invest significantly on building the Luxor Schneider LX MAX brand in the coming months through series of media, consumer activation and trade initiatives.

Speaking on the new brand film and the association with Virat Kohli, Pooja Jain Gupta, Managing Director, Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt. Ltd. said, “Luxor Schneider LXMAX is the first of many brands that we’re launching in India as part of our partnership with Schneider Pen, Germany who is renowned for its engineering and design superiority globally. Our association with youth icon and cricket legend Virat Kohli as the new face of Luxor epitomizes our shared commitment to the highest standards of performance and excellence. We are excited to bring this association alive through the launch of our first advertising film featuring LX MAX and Virat which will go live soon.”

Luxor has, in the past, signed some of the biggest celebrities in India to promote their brands, notably Amitabh Bachchan for Parker in a series of memorable ads in the early 2000s, as well as Deepika Padukone for Luxor in mid 2010s. They now aspire to recreate the magic with Virat Kohli as their new brand ambassador and fortify their leadership position in the industry.

