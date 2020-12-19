‘Video content will be best way for advertisers to increase revenue in times to come’

The year 2020 has been a newsy year. The coronavirus pandemic along with several other big events raised the game of TRP for news channels as well as print media. With news consumption becoming increasingly important in the changing times, advertisers too now need to play their game better.

On Friday Adam Singolda, Founder & CEO- Taboola, spoke to Nawal Ahuja, Co-Founder & Director- exchange4media Group on the topic -News is important during Covid times: What this means to advertisers. The discussion was part of the e4m Martech Leadership Series.

Speaking about the increased digital consumption of content and the trends that have shaped up during the past few months in news consumption, Singolda said, “User consumption pattern for content has changed drastically. This has created a huge opportunity for advertisers like never before. Advertisers have realised that they can sell/buy products directly as users have adopted and are ready to spend. Users’ behaviour has changed forever and this is an opportunity for advertisers to utilize this changed consumer behaviour for good.”

Stressing on the tool/methods used by advertisers to reach consumers, he said, “A major part of the advertisers’ business will be driven by AI in India in the years to come. “

The biggest change that has happened is in the human behaviour and how people react to technology, according to Singolda.

Expressing concerns over fake news and irrelevant and irresponsible content, he said, “Technology cannot solve the problem of fake news. The over-dependence on AI is a concern. AI is the biggest enabler but also a problem when it comes to human values and ethics.”

Moving the conversation forward, Singolda talked about brands using digital either for advertisement or brand enhancement. “Advertisers leveraged the use of data and analytics during these challenging times to amplify their digital presence. Several new categories have popped up and have become relevant in the digital diaspora due to the pandemic.”

Putting the spotlight on the challenges posed by Google and Facebook on local advertisers and publishers, the Founder & CEO said that second half of 2020 was much better for advertisers and publishers than the first half. Brand advertisers have seen a rebound in revenues during the period.

Singolda hoped that content gets integrated in every part of business over the next five years and news consumption becomes more and more important, giving advertisers and publishers their fair share of sales and revenues.

Talking about issues faced by publishers and advertisers in other parts of the world, he talked about smaller screens becoming more accessible and user-friendly in the times to come and that publishers and advertisers might take some time to adjust to this. While speaking about India, he praised the editorial- first priority of the publishers in the country.

Drawing attention towards Taboola’s effort in including small advertisers and publishers, Singolda informed about the self- service products and other steps taken by them to help small advertisers and businesses.

Talking about the importance of video content in engaging consumers, he said, “Video content is a good performing asset for brands and advertisers as its engagement levels are high and it is going to be the best way for advertisers and publishers for increased revenue generation in the times to come. “

Concluding the session, Singolda advised marketers on key strategies to adapt in the post-pandemic world. He stressed on the using data and insights, taking risks, working with small advertisers and publishers, and supporting evolving businesses.