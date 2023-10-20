‘VAHDAM India has recognized the need for a sensory experience with tea’

The brand’s CEO & Founder, Bala Sarda, spoke to e4m about the brand’s new outlet in the national capital, an omnichannel strategy and building brand loyalty

In a bid to bridge the gap between digital platforms and the world of tea, VAHDAM India has opened the doors to a Tea Room in New Delhi’s Khan Market. According to Bala Sarda, CEO & Founder, VAHDAM India, this first Exclusive Brand Outlet (EBO) is a significant step forward for the brand.

For VAHDAM, while their online and offline channels offered an extensive selection, they recognized the need for a more sensory experience when it came to tea.

“This store isn’t just about transactions, it's about fostering a genuine connection between our products and our customers. By allowing individuals to engage with tea on a deeper, more personal level, the brand aims to create lasting impressions and enhance the overall tea-buying experience. This move aligns with the brand ethos of offering not just products but memorable moments.”

Expanding Globally

This store serves as a pilot, enabling them to test and refine their strategy for Experience Stores. Says Sarda, “The insights are crucial for our expansion endeavours, both within India and internationally.”

Creating Unique & Seamless Brand Experiences

“What sets us apart is allowing customers to engage their senses fully before making a choice. Visitors have the opportunity to sample these teas, experiencing their aroma and flavour profiles first hand, ensuring a well-informed and delightful purchase.”

The store offers a carefully curated assortment of drinkware and accessories to enhance the tea-drinking experience. The rotating menu keeps the experience fresh, encouraging tea enthusiasts to expand their tea palate.

The Tea Room further serves as a hub for interactive events, including tea tastings and workshops, fostering a sense of community among tea enthusiasts.

Mapping The Future

According to Sarda, sustainability is at the heart of VAHDAM India's operations. He adds, “The use of non-GMO (PLA) cornstarch tea bags that are not only biodegradable but also home-compostable, aligns with our commitment to reducing environmental impact. We procure all our teas directly from plantations and growers within 24-72 hours of harvest., reducing the carbon footprint. Our dedication to social responsibility is a testament to our sustainable business model.”

Further commenting on the plans for the brand ahead, Sarda shared that VAHDAM India aspires to become India's largest homegrown brand, globally taking India’s finest quality teas and wellness products. They plan to expand their offline presence and create immersive experiences through exclusive stores and retail partnerships.

“As we look forward, our focus remains on enriching our customer experience. We're excited about our plans to extend beyond our strong online presence and venture into an omnichannel presence. These initiatives will enable us to directly connect with our valued customers,” Sarda added.

