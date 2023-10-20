‘VAHDAM India has recognized the need for a sensory experience with tea’
The brand’s CEO & Founder, Bala Sarda, spoke to e4m about the brand’s new outlet in the national capital, an omnichannel strategy and building brand loyalty
In a bid to bridge the gap between digital platforms and the world of tea, VAHDAM India has opened the doors to a Tea Room in New Delhi’s Khan Market. According to Bala Sarda, CEO & Founder, VAHDAM India, this first Exclusive Brand Outlet (EBO) is a significant step forward for the brand.
For VAHDAM, while their online and offline channels offered an extensive selection, they recognized the need for a more sensory experience when it came to tea.
“This store isn’t just about transactions, it's about fostering a genuine connection between our products and our customers. By allowing individuals to engage with tea on a deeper, more personal level, the brand aims to create lasting impressions and enhance the overall tea-buying experience. This move aligns with the brand ethos of offering not just products but memorable moments.”
Expanding Globally
This store serves as a pilot, enabling them to test and refine their strategy for Experience Stores. Says Sarda, “The insights are crucial for our expansion endeavours, both within India and internationally.”
Creating Unique & Seamless Brand Experiences
“What sets us apart is allowing customers to engage their senses fully before making a choice. Visitors have the opportunity to sample these teas, experiencing their aroma and flavour profiles first hand, ensuring a well-informed and delightful purchase.”
The store offers a carefully curated assortment of drinkware and accessories to enhance the tea-drinking experience. The rotating menu keeps the experience fresh, encouraging tea enthusiasts to expand their tea palate.
The Tea Room further serves as a hub for interactive events, including tea tastings and workshops, fostering a sense of community among tea enthusiasts.
Mapping The Future
According to Sarda, sustainability is at the heart of VAHDAM India's operations. He adds, “The use of non-GMO (PLA) cornstarch tea bags that are not only biodegradable but also home-compostable, aligns with our commitment to reducing environmental impact. We procure all our teas directly from plantations and growers within 24-72 hours of harvest., reducing the carbon footprint. Our dedication to social responsibility is a testament to our sustainable business model.”
Further commenting on the plans for the brand ahead, Sarda shared that VAHDAM India aspires to become India's largest homegrown brand, globally taking India’s finest quality teas and wellness products. They plan to expand their offline presence and create immersive experiences through exclusive stores and retail partnerships.
“As we look forward, our focus remains on enriching our customer experience. We're excited about our plans to extend beyond our strong online presence and venture into an omnichannel presence. These initiatives will enable us to directly connect with our valued customers,” Sarda added.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Rahul Dravid is Mr Dependable in new MAK Lubricants campaign
The campaign comprises three TVCs aimed at car, bike and truck owners
By Ritika Raj | Oct 19, 2023 3:36 PM | 2 min read
MAK Lubricants has released three TVCs featuring brand ambassador Rahul Dravid as Mr Dependable.
The first TVC, aimed at car owners, skilfully captures the essence of commonplace household discussions escalating into serious debates over trivial matters. Dravid, with his ever-reliable persona, swoops in to inject levity, underscoring the importance of making wise choices, whether it's about engine oil or selecting the right school for your child.
Similarly, the second TVC, catering to bike and scooter owners, derives humour from the complex decisions surrounding love and life. Dravid's intervention serves as a reminder that decisions, whether related to engine oil or relationships, should be approached with careful consideration.
Lastly, targeting truck owners, the advertisement humorously illustrates the ripple effect of a breakdown, humorously linking it to the closure of a beloved dhaba. Dravid's sagacious advice underscores the significance of dependability, both in the choice of engine oil and in discovering the best chicken joint in town.
P. Sudhahar, Executive Director (Lubes), articulates this sentiment with precision, "These TVCs exemplify our unwavering dedication to dependability. They embody our core values of reliability and quality, reinforcing our commitment to delivering exceptional products that our customers can rely on."
S. Abbas Akhtar, Chief General Manager (Public Relations & Brand), who played a pivotal role in conceiving, scripting, and positioning these films, shares his insights, "By interweaving relatable, real-life situations with the significance of choosing the right engine oil, we've crafted narratives that resonate deeply with our audience. Through this creative approach, we aim not only to entertain but also to educate our customers about the importance of making informed decisions regarding their choice of engine oils."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Swiggy tells a festive tale with Ma Durga's Bahons
The ad film and OOH campaign were conceived by Brandmovers and produced by Gotham Films
By Ritika Raj | Oct 19, 2023 2:39 PM | 3 min read
Durga Pujo calls for something special from Swiggy - and for this festive season, the food platform partnered with creative agency Brandmovers India for a magical campaign focused on those who bring happiness to our doorstep – the Swiggy delivery partners. For the festive campaign, the agency Brandmovers India came up with a surreal quirky take on an age-old cultural motif - the Bahon.
Khushir Bahon Swiggy - the new digital and outdoor campaign brings forth a tale of Ma Durga's Bahons (or vehicle) congregating and discussing a new Bahon in town - which ends up in a fun chase to reveal the new Bahon as Swiggy's delivery partner.
Food is deeply woven into the culture and festivities in the City of Joy. The bahons traditionally symbolize the advent of prosperity and happiness for Bengalis and the Swiggy delivery partner blends in as the new Bahon in town, bringing joy in the form of food. Featuring a suave cycling mouse, a proud peacock, a dainty swan, a curious owl, and a lion full of swag, the motley crew chases the Swiggy delivery partner on whatever vehicles they can get on! Pujo is a time filled with thrill, wonder, and joy - all the emotional high points that are tied into the core thought of the campaign.
The campaign has digital, OOH, cinema, print, and social media extensions as well as some in-app activation.
Aparna Giridhar, VP of Marketing at Swiggy said, “Swiggy has been a part of the electrifying Pujo celebrations in Kolkata since 2015. This Durga Pujo, we decided to take the narrative beyond food, weaving Swiggy into a core cultural motif that is packed with local nuances and nostalgia. The Khushir Bahon Swiggy campaign pays homage to Bengali childhood, celebrates our delivery partners, and brings alive the role Swiggy plays in the special moments of a consumer’s life. ”
The campaign was scripted and directed by Brandmovers’ Senior Creative Director Adrijaa Sanyal, who said, “Food is central to Pujo which makes Swiggy extremely relevant to the celebrations during this time. When the good folks at Swiggy approached us with the brief we wished to explore ideas beyond just the food aspect and take the opportunity to look more deeply at the role that Swiggy plays in the consumer’s life during the festive season. Anyone who’s grown up celebrating Pujo would know the significance of the ‘bahons’ on which Ma Durga comes down to earth with her children every year. They are the vehicles that carry our source of joy – our gods and goddesses - down to earth and come to think of it, our Swiggy Delivery partners too carry bits of joy on their backs delivering it from door to door. Once we were able to establish this very fitting parallel, it was very exciting to take the idea forward in all the ways that we could – through the visuals, the characters, the styling and very importantly the music – creating this universe was full of fun and nostalgia and the hope is that it translates just as well among the audiences.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Microsoft Corporation India records a 30% jump in net profit in FY23
The Indian arm of the US-based tech giant recorded a 39% jump in its revenue for the financial year 2022-23
By Ritika Raj | Oct 19, 2023 2:23 PM | 1 min read
Microsoft Corporation (India) Private Limited, the Indian arm of the global giant, recorded a 39% jump in its revenue for the financial year 2022-23 owing to its growing market in the country.
The company recorded Rs 19,354 crore as revenue for the year 2022-23, which includes revenue from products, and the sale of services.
It also saw a 30% jump in its recorded net profit for the same period totalling Rs 649 crore, according to Tofler.
The company’s total expenses grew 39.5% for the fiscal to Rs 18,472 crore from Rs Rs 13,241 crore in the previous year.
The company’s global parent is expected to announce its quarterly results next week.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Kareena Kapoor Khan owes her peace of mind to Pluckk
The actor has been roped to promote the fresh food brand's new 'Eat Good, Do Great' campaign
By Ritika Raj | Oct 19, 2023 1:13 PM | 2 min read
Pluckk, the lifestyle-oriented fresh food digital brand, has launched a new campaign “Eat Good, Do Great.” The brand has forged a partnership with Kareena Kapoor Khan for the same.
In the new brand film, Kareena Kapoor Khan enthusiastically announces her decision to take a much-needed break—specifically, a break from worrying about what her family eats. She attributes this newfound peace of mind to Pluckk. This message is meant for busy homemakers and working women who often find themselves short on time for high-quality fresh food shopping. Kareena emphasizes that Pluckk's 1000+ farmers are dedicated to delivering safe, clean, and exceptionally fresh fruits and vegetables, eliminating the need for such concerns. She goes on to encourage viewers to grant themselves a well-deserved break from the monotony of traditional food choices and explore the vast array of options offered by Pluckk such as Exotics, Organic, Hydroponic, DIY Meal Kits, and more.
As she aptly concludes, "Eat Good, Do Great."
Unveiling the new brand campaign, Pratik Gupta, CEO & Co-Founder of Pluckk said, “The key goal of this campaign is to spread our message about consuming high-quality fruits & vegetables and enjoying what you eat. The differentiation we have built with Traceability to know your farmer & Ozone- Washed for safer eating, coupled with our innovative products really sets us apart in the market. We make it easy for the modern Indian consumer to improve their lifestyle choices by allowing them to browse & purchase by food and health trends which has made a real difference in their lives. Kareena being a mother herself, is the perfect ambassador to spread our message of Eat Good. Do Great to all Indian families”
On this partnership, Kareena Kapoor Khan mentioned, "Pluckk is a brand that I personally relate to and believe in. This campaign captures very well what Pluckk is solving - providing Indian families with the highest quality. With their unique innovations like Traceability & Ozone - Washed, I can now trace my produce back to the farmer and get the added benefit of eating fresher & safer. Pluckk’s product range keeps everyone in my family excited and engaged around fruits and vegetables. There is always something new to discover on Pluckk with their exciting categories like exotic fruits, stuffed veggies, salads & DIY meal kits. It really is time to Eat Good. Do Great”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Air India Express unveils new brand identity
The airline's new visual identity features a colour palette of Express Orange and Express Turquoise
By Ritika Raj | Oct 19, 2023 10:35 AM | 3 min read
Air India Express and AirAsia India, both subsidiaries of the Tata-owned Air India, unveiled a common, refreshed branding as a ‘Air India Express’, on a new Boeing 737 –8 aircraft.
With a modern look and bold, bright colours and aircraft livery, the airline invited guests to "Fly As You Are".
The grand unveiling, where Campbell Wilson, Chairman of Air India Express, and Aloke Singh, Managing Director of Air India Express, inaugurated the refreshed brand identity, logo, and the aircraft livery on the first brand-new Boeing 737-8, the latest addition to the airline's rapidly growing fleet of 58 aircraft.
Campbell Wilson, Chairman, Air India Express, emphasized, "With the merger of Air India Express and Air Asia India now in the final stages, we are also seeing the transformation of the aviation landscape. We are proud to present the new brand of Air India Express, a vitally important part of the new Air India Group, charged with providing the best value, accessibility and domestic and regional connectivity to every Indian, and to become the airline of a new generation. The broader ambition of these efforts is to better connect India and Indians, to each other and to the world.”
The airline's new visual identity features an energetic and premium colour palette of Express Orange and Express Turquoise with Express Tangerine and Express Ice Blue as secondary colours. The dominant Express Orange symbolises Air India Express’s brand values of enthusiasm and agility while reflecting the positioning of quintessential Indian warmth. The Express Turquoise embodies the brand personality traits of style with a contemporary premium sensibility and a digital-first approach.
Speaking of the new brand identity, Aloke Singh, Managing Director, Air India Express, said, "The integrated Air India Express-AirAsia India entity will operate as Air India Express, with a modern, refreshed branding, positioned as 'New India's Smart Connector'. The re-branding marks a new phase in our ambitious growth and transformation journey, starting with induction of the modern fuel-efficient Boeing 737 – 8 aircraft. With 50 aircraft set to be inducted into the fleet over the next 15 months, we double in size in a short span of time. Over the course of the next 5 years, we aim to grow to a fleet of about 170 narrow-body aircraft, with a network spanning the domestic India and short-haul international markets. Continuing with our unique tradition, the aircraft livery will feature a variable tailfin design inspired by the rich art and crafts heritage of the country, themed as ‘The patterns of India’"
While launching the new brand identity, Air India Express also unveiled its new signature sonic identity, a vibrant melody, embodying the essence of a progressive New India filled with aspirations, optimism, and confidence.
The livery of the first new Boeing 737-8 aircraft showcased at the launch, draws inspiration from the Bandhani textile design.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Manyavar brings Ram Charan as its new brand ambassador
Launches their wedding season campaign #TaiyaarHokarAiye
By Ritika Raj | Oct 18, 2023 6:34 PM | 2 min read
Manyavar has announced the appointment of global sensation & global star Ram Charan as the brand ambassador. The brand has launched a new campaign with the actor #TaiyaarHokarAiye marking the onset of the wedding and festive season.
“Ram Charan stands as a quintessential embodiment of the modern Indian man on the global stage, effortlessly radiating the essence of contemporary India. His values resonate seamlessly with Manyavar's vision, and his captivating charisma and immense popularity bring an innovative dimension to Manyavar's rich cultural aesthetics and sartorial heritage,” the company said.
The campaign film is a poignant masterpiece that beautifully unravels the timeless tale of a father-son bond. The film comes to life as we witness a proud father fully immersed in the wedding preparations of his son. As the son quietly admires the joyful chaos, his heart is filled with nostalgia, cherishing the precious moments and the invaluable wisdom lovingly imparted by his father over the years. From learning to adapting to changing times to putting your family first, the film portrays the evolving relationship between a father and son, symbolizing the timeless family values of guidance, responsibility, and understanding. As the story reaches its crescendo, it leaves you with a powerful message: while the son readies himself for his wedding, he carries with him the profound knowledge and love handed down by his father, preparing him for the remarkable journey that lies ahead. This is a narrative that will undoubtedly stir one’s soul and compel to experience the entire film.
Speaking about this association, Ram Charan said, "I am excited to be associated with Manyavar, a brand that has consistently redefined men's festive fashion in India. Manyavar's commitment to innovation, tradition, and family values resonates deeply with my own principles, making this partnership particularly special to me. It is always a moment of pride and joy to celebrate weddings & festivities and what better way than by making a style statement in Manyavar.”
Vedant Modi, Chief Revenue Officer of Vedant Fashions Limited expressed his excitement about the collaboration, "We are honored to welcome Ram Charan to the Manyavar family. His charisma, charm, and global appeal among a diverse audience align perfectly with Manyavar's vision of dressing the modern Indian man. With Ram Charan, we are confident that he will have an impeccable connection with our audiences"
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp