TV remains dominant medium of advertising for us with about 65% share: Mayank Shah, Parle
The senior category head at Parle Products spoke to e4m exclusively about its association with IPL, importance of collective TV viewing for the brand and more
“An in-depth understanding of the Indian consumer psyche has helped us develop a marketing philosophy that reflects the needs of the Indian masses,” Parle Products proudly declares on its website.
Perhaps that’s why the makers of the world's largest-selling biscuit Parle-G and a host of other popular brands became the country’s first packaged food company to cross $2 billion in annual revenues during FY22.
The company’s marketing strategy shot to the limelight during the pandemic when it quickly tapped into recipe-related content using social media platforms to stay in touch with the consumers.
In an exclusive interaction with exchange4media, Mayank Shah, Senior Category Head at Parle Products, discussed the brand’s evolving marketing strategies, association with the Indian Premier League, media mix and much more.
“Being a consumer product company, TV remains the dominant medium of advertising for us with 60-65 per cent share. This is followed by digital, which gets 20-25 per cent of the budget. The rest goes to Print and other media.”
Parle has partnered with Disney Star for the ongoing IPL. Asked why collective viewing of TV was important for Parle, Shah said: “TV is important because sports is best enjoyed with friends and family. In IPL as well, collective viewing of TV brings people together with their family and friends. Collective viewing means more fun and increased viewership. Increased viewership makes all the difference.”
Parle doesn’t advertise on Connected TV at all. On that he said, “Connected TV is still a small number, in terms of consumers. Besides, in the consumer product category, ticket sizes are very small,” he contended.
Watch the full interview here.
‘Ads on TV news as a genre help drive brand reach or saliency’
Saibal Biswas, Head of Marketing, Partnerships and PR at MediBuddy, talks about adopting a customer-centric approach for the brand’s marketing strategy
By Imran Fazal | Apr 18, 2023 10:08 AM | 6 min read
Talking in the context of the recent #HerHealthMatters campaign, Saibal Biswas, Head of Marketing, Partnerships and PR at MediBuddy discusses the brand’s marketing strategies aimed at creating a new category with a consumer-centric approach.
What was the idea behind the #HerHealthMatters campaign?
MediBuddy's campaign #HerHealthMatters aimed at raising awareness and encouraging women to prioritize their health. Research shows that women often juggle with so many responsibilities that they tend to ignore certain warning health conditions and signs such as hair loss, irritability, weight gain or chronic fatigue. Men, too, tend to be unaware of their health risks and underlying conditions. We thought that as a brand which aims to be the top healthcare platform in the country, we should utilise these insights to create a campaign. Women’s Day provided us with the perfect occasion to launch and extend it over a month ahead. Through this campaign, we are urging men to take care of the women in their lives and be aware of these symptoms. The message to women is to take action by either consulting a doctor or getting a health check-up done. We are urging more women to be sensitive by caring for themselves first so that they can take care of others in the family.
Which mediums were used to amplify the campaign?
We look at the footprints of our TG to amplify any campaign. Our TG, which includes both men and women, has a significant digital footprint today. They are engaging a lot more with the medium, and so we decided to consciously use a lot of social media channels for this campaign. The other mediums we considered were PR and the contextual channels including the corporate base where we provide many wellness programs.
How do you allocate your advertising budget across different mediums?
It depends on where our consumer is likely to be present at that moment and when he will be receptive to the information or the message. The budget is allocated based on the marketing objective which varies across different campaigns. For instance, when we need to gain brand recognition and mass reach, we go heavy on TV advertising with celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan.
Today, Connected TV is being used as one of the mediums to reach premium audiences. Does MediBuddy look at CTV as a growth driver?
We have advertised in the connected TV space. The choice, however, is determined by the objective of that particular campaign. Targeting a premium audience through CTV may not be the best approach because most of them would have taken subscriptions where they will not be exposed to ads at all. But if a brand is trying to build on a TV campaign and wants to address people who have shifted to connected TV and OTT platforms, then it makes sense to use it in the media mix. And so, once again, it has to be worked backwards from the consumer and the objective. Budgets constraints may also be another limiting factor affecting the decision.
Do you think brands should advertise more on TV as compared to other platforms, particularly on the news genre?
I am a firm believer in choosing mediums depending on what the objective of the brand at that point of time is and where the audience is most likely to be receptive to the information. We, as a brand, are in the category creation stage right now where we have to explain to a consumer and be on top of his mind. The TV news audience is mostly the male viewers. For us, it makes sense to advertise in this genre when the objective of the campaign is to drive brand reach or saliency or to gain market share.
We have often seen that news TV is considered as a preferred medium during economic slowdowns. How do you look at it?
From an efficiency perspective, the cost of a news channel is lower. However, because it is not an interactive medium, the audience is not as engaged while listening to news. Therefore, it makes sense to advertise on the TV News genre if building brand salience or gaining market share is the objective of the campaign.
Which mediums do you use to increase your brand visibility and why?
For MediBuddy, it will be the social media channels and other Digital mediums. We have also done a bit of OOH but that is mostly for the corporate TG around tech parks, etc. Right now, we are in the category creation space where the objective is to drive behavioural change. We are building the brand and the category. And so, we are focused on identifying people who would be most willing to move from offline to online, and targeting them with video-heavy formats that allow us to tell a story. This is why Digital and social channels become relevant for us.
Apart from this campaign, what other innovative marketing strategies does MediBuddy utilize to reach the masses and increase its revenue?
We operate in a need-based category. As a brand we can't create the need for healthcare but what we can most certainly do is shift the existing need in a particular sector of healthcare to online in a way that also benefits the customer. This will include needs such as doctor consulting, labs, medicine delivery or surgery care. We can either make it more convenient, or more accessible, or more affordable for the user, and also assure him or her of the quality of care or assistance we provide. The theme of our brand campaigns, therefore, has to be built around all the occasions where a consumer is present today or wherever he has a need for any healthcare measures. We use all such occasions that are related to health to create awareness about the availability of an online service.
For instance, there are lots of WHO designated days that are observed to create awareness and spark people’s interest in leading a healthy lifestyle. I think most of our marketing calendar also revolves around some of those days where it's very important for us as an organization to ensure that people are focused on preventive healthcare measures. Today, everyone is focused on giving something to a consumer after the event has happened, such as medicines, but we are also very keen on owning the communication for preventive healthcare. We, as a brand, are responsible and are also trying to own special occasions and properties like Diwali which consumers can use to give gifts of good health to friends and family members. While we are a healthcare brand, we also want to ensure that we remind consumers to be healthy so that serious health conditions can be avoided even before they arise.
Fame & Fortune: Celebrity investors become the new powerful marketing tool for startups
The partnership between brands and celebrities is a win-win for both, say experts, as the former get capital and the latter get an income earning opportunity that extends beyond their careers
By Kanchan Srivastava | Apr 18, 2023 8:58 AM | 6 min read
Instant food brand Yu, which raised Series A funds last October, has recently bagged strategic investment from cricketer Hardik Pandya. Pandya has also come on board as the brand ambassador for the start-up. Founded by Bharat Bhalla and Varun Kapur, Yu offers instant food and ready-to-eat product offerings. Cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife actor Anushka Sharma have invested in plant-based meat startup Blue Tribe. Virat has also invested in One8 innerwear and a restaurant Nueva World. Actor Alia Bhatt has invested in Nykaa and StyleCracker. Her own company Ed-a-Mamma is already a Rs 150-crore kidswear brand. Actor Ranveer Singh has invested in SUGAR Cosmetics. Suniel Shetty invested in a fitness startup Aquatein.
India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem has not only attracted investments from Angels, VCs and corporate investors but also fascinated a breed of unconventional investors –cricketers and actors.
The new-age celebs don't want to be just brand ambassadors anymore. They seek their pie in the success of the company as stakeholders. As per a report on a business site, over 18 actors and 12 crickets invested in various startups in 2022 alone. Most of these celebs are on the top and still have plenty of careers ahead. None of them has disclosed the amount of investment though. While many of these startups are working in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) space, the remaining belong to the edtech, fintech, and drone sectors. Incidentally, most of these investment deals were forged in 2022, when angel investors and venture capitalists across the world tightened their purse strings.
Some of these stars have even launched their own startups as well. Deepika Padukone for instance, has a self-care brand- 82°E. Tiger Shroff has set up own active lifestyle brand PROWL. Priyanka Chopra too has a hair care brand Anomaly.
Smart move
Actors and cricketers have been diversifying their businesses for years. For instance, Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta invested in IPL franchises, Salman Khan has a clothing range, Being Human, and Hrithik Roshan owns the fitness brand HRX.
Lloyd Mathias, an angel investor and business strategist, explains the reason behind the trend. “Celebrity-driven entrepreneurship has been picking up significantly. For many celebrities, especially sportspersons, careers tend to be short (10-12 years) and entrepreneurship gives them longer play to monetize their popularity.”
“Actors and cricketers are well advised by a phalanx of wealth managers and financial advisors. So they are getting smarter with their investment options”, says Sandeep Goyal, MD of Rediffusion.
To the start-ups, it is both some cash saved, and bragging rights too. So a win-win for all. All these celebs know that they have a finite life cycle- so cash or kind both work, he quips.
Mitisha Mehta, Co-Founder, Aquatien, adds, “Suniel Shetty’s name, his work, his ethics and his perspective on health, fitness and nutrition are known to all. When a celebrity with such strong values and vision comes on board a brand where he sees a similar ethos, the synergy turns into a powerful combination that is capable of bringing about change and evolution.”
Being a startup, his presence and support will add credibility to a brand that is still in its growing stages and is determined to reach every corner of the country, she adds.
Brands and Investors
Barter deal?
Mathias and Goyal both point out that most celebrity investments in startups are in the form of a barter deal. The sportsperson or the actor commits time and resources against equity and some cash payout.
Equity in lieu of full fees is not a new practice. Bollywood top heroes have done it for decades by taking an ‘upside’ in their movies. With the current crop equity in start-ups is equivalent to ‘upside’, Goyal said.
Win-Win
Such partnerships help both the startups as well as the celebrities, experts say.
Samit Sinha, Founder and MD of Alchemist Brand Consulting, says, “The former get capital and the latter get an income earning opportunity that extends beyond their careers. The celebrity adds a bit of glamour to the brand and makes it more conspicuous. It can sometimes also help inspire both investor and consumer confidence in the brand.”
Stars bring much more to the table than just cash for many ambitious entrepreneurs, says Mathias. He noted, “For startups, a celebrity endorsement provides a huge benefit – starting with star power that gets their business & brand noticeability amongst consumers, employees, associates and investors.”
Brand expert Aviral Jain, explains, “If a startup is facing a challenge in raising funds through conventional channels, an investment from a celebrity can bring in more than just dry powder - it also comes with glam and shine.”
Overall, having a celebrity investor is a powerful marketing tool for a brand, which helps increase visibility, build credibility, and enhance the brand's reputation in a short period of time. The celebrity may also become the face of the investee company’s product, creating a unique strategic relationship contributing to accelerated commercialization, Jain added.
Despite the glam Q of celebs and investment, there is no guarantee that the venture would succeed. Several cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar, Saurav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag launched their own restaurant chains, most of them shut down over the years.
Impact on Celebs’ brand value
Do such partnerships add to the brand values of celebrities? Experts have a mixed reaction.
According to Mathias, celebrities association with a business enhances their brand value as their association as an investor gets picked up by the business media besides the lifestyle media. Also, they feature in the brands’ communication and a big part of a celebrity's persona is the media exposure over and above their salience in their core field – be it acting or sports.
“Brand associations are also a form of cultural expression and a private-equity portfolio is a welcome addition to their overall financial assets. Investment associations also help them financially as a monetary hedge post their active careers. Yesteryear superstars like Kapil Dev, Hema Malini and Madhuri Dixit still have a clutch of brand endorsements monetizing their immense star status that keep their cash registers ticking,” Mathias says.
Samit Sinha feels it does not help celebrities increase their own brand value as that comes almost exclusively from their proficiency and fame in their respective domains, be it cricket or entertainment.
Senco Gold & Diamonds ropes in Ishaa Saha as its regional brand ambassador
Launches music video - ‘Lilabali’ on traditional Bengali wedding to promote bridal jewellery
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 5:05 PM | 3 min read
Senco Gold & Diamonds has today announced the appointment of renowned Bengali actress Ishaa Saha as its regional brand ambassador. The actress will be promoting Senco Gold’s bridal jewellery collection.
As part of the summer wedding jewellery campaign, Senco Gold & Diamonds has also unveiled a new music video titled ‘Lilabali’ starring Ishaa Saha. The music video showcases the beauty of the modern bride adorned in Senco Gold's new bridal jewellery collection during various wedding rituals and events, including haldi ceremony, mehendi rasam, the joyful sangeet, the wedding itself, and the grand reception. The video features an old traditional Bengali folk song with a refreshing modern twist of Hindi hip-hop and rap, accompanying the beautiful moments of a traditional Bengali wedding.
Actress Ishaa Saha, who gained prominence for her roles in the movies ‘Projapoti Biskut’ and ‘Sweater,’ has been appointed as the fourth regional brand ambassador by Senco Gold & Diamonds. The brand has earlier roped various prominent actresses to promote its products in different parts of the country, including Tollywood actress Madhumita Sarkar for the Everlite collection in the East, Assamese actress Sunita Kaushik for the North-East, and Bengali acress Ditipriya Roy for the Gossip Collection. Jaya Ahsan, a leading Bangladeshi actress, also endorses Senco Gold & Diamonds’ bridal jewellery collection, while Bollywood actress Kiara Advani promotes the brand nationally. Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly promotes the brand's men's jewellery collection called "AHAM," and sports-star Dutee Chand endorses the brand's Everlite and Pride collections.
Joita Sen, Director of Senco Gold & Diamonds, said, "We are delighted to have leading Bengali Actress, Ishaa Saha as our brand ambassador for our bridal jewellery . Her appearance beautifully portrays the elegance of Bengali brides. We are confident that our valued customers will love and connect with the new 'Lilabali' campaign video due to Ishaa's graceful presence in bridal attire besides its catchy tune on fusion of Bengali folk song with foot-tapping beats, and memorable vocals. The music video reflects how Senco Gold offers the perfect blend of tradition and modernity in its wedding jewellery, just as every Bengali wedding is a mix of both traditional and new-age elements.”
Speaking on the occasion, Suvankar Sen, MD & CEO, Senco Gold & Diamonds, said, ‘As part of our ‘Hyperlocal’ approach, we are absolutely happy and excited to have renowned Bengali actress Ishaa Saha as our regional brand ambassador, to establish a deeper customer connect and enhance the visibility of our brand in east and north-eastern region of the country.”
Actress Ishaa Saha said, “It is an honour to be associated with a brand like Senco Gold & Diamonds, which has a legacy of over five decades in the jewellery business. This is my first brand endorsement in the jewellery category and it is my absolute honour to be on board with such an esteemed brand name, the collection of the brand is something that I personally like and I am more than happy to represent this brand. The campaign is beautifully planned and executed which brings out the essence of Bengali Wedding beautifully. ”
Regarding the campaign music video, Director and Cinematographer of Bang On Content, Piyash Ghosh said, "The experience of exploring the beauty and richness of Bengali wedding traditions through music was truly fulfilling for us.”
Moneyview onboards Ranbir Kapoor as brand ambassador
Ranbir represents the new-age, wise and versatile qualities of the current generation of individuals who work hard and like to experiment, the company said
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 4:09 PM | 1 min read
Fintech platform moneyview today announced that it has onboarded actor Ranbir Kapoor as its new brand ambassador.
As moneyview’s brand ambassador, Ranbir Kapoor represents the new-age, wise and versatile qualities of the current generation of individuals who work hard and like to experiment, the company said.
Puneet Agarwal, CEO of moneyview said, “We are thrilled to introduce Ranbir Kapoor as the celebrity brand ambassador for moneyview. Ranbir’s national appeal and charismatic persona makes him the perfect choice to represent our brand. We are confident that this partnership will help us build a deeper connection with our customers and amplify the brand’s values of simplicity, transparency, and relatability”.
Ranbir Kapoor said, “It gives me pleasure to collaborate with moneyview, a platform that's helped millions of people achieve their financial goals. I’m certain of their success and look forward to our association together.”
SV Prasanth Naidu, CMO of moneyview said, “moneyview has always been committed to empowering people with financial freedom and independence. We believe that with Ranbir’s association, we will be able to further strengthen our bonds with our customers and expand our reach even further. We are excited to have him on board and look forward to a fruitful partnership ahead”.
Of gods, demi-gods, celebs, and influencers
Guest Column: Rashi Goel, Founder at Performonks, writes about India's fixation with hero worship and its implication for brands
By Rashi Goel | Apr 17, 2023 1:55 PM | 9 min read
This article originally appeared on Performonks.
We are maniacal about our 330 million Gods and Goddesses. They keep an entire nation occupied with a busy calendar of rituals, fasts, and pujas - and have sprouted a $40Bn religion, and spirituality industry.
This has spawned four idolatry-based national pastimes - every Indian is obsessive-compulsive about raising heroes or heroines (parenting) or worshipping them (Bollywood, Cricket, and Politics).
It’s not a surprise that we have a thriving celebrity endorsement industry:-
50% of all endorsements in India feature celebrities, compared to 20% in the U.S. We are second only to Japan, where 90% of endorsements feature celebrities.
The value of the top 25 Indian celebrities in 2022 was $1.6 billion, +29.1% from 2021.
And as if SRK, Amitabh Bachchan, Dhoni, and Virat were not enough, influencers like Avinash Mada, Harsha Sai, Zakir Khan, Bhuvan Bham, and Kusha Kapila stream their content into our phones 24/7. The influencer industry was $110 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to $268 million in 2025.
Today, we cover:-
The complex idolatry landscape in India and the continuum from Gods to Influencers
The different roles our idols play in our lives and the psychological distance between them and us
Therefore, implications for brands
Idols are mimetic desire generators - we want to be better. Just like our idols
we can cluster our idols into four buckets. They fall along a continuum based on two factors - the role they play in our life and psychological distance
We all are slaves to mimetic desire - so we want what other people have.
Even more, we want to be like our idols. Therefore, all four of our hero types - God, Demi-God, Celebrity and Influencer - make us want to be better versions of ourselves. But in very different ways.
God: we want salvation from the cycle of life and death. We are told that the route to salvation is to incorporate God-like values into our life.
The irony is that it is incredibly difficult to live like God. That’s why God will always be out of reach. Because the second our Gods are within reach, they cease to be Gods.
Brand campaigns nowadays do not feature Gods and Goddesses, because doing so is guaranteed to invite criticism (or worse).
Although I did find that one of the earliest (1929) celebrity endorsements for Pears’ soap ‘borrowed’ Goddess Lakshmi’s virtues - purity, and youthfulness in this ad.
The imagery of Indian Gods and Goddesses carries a cultural short-hand of values and goodness.
Save our sisters: The NGO “Save Our Children” launched this campaign in 2013. It is based on the very painful but real insight that on the one hand we worship women as Goddesses, and on the other, we subject them to domestic abuse. The campaign depicts women dressed up as the three main Goddesses - Lakshmi, Saraswati and Durga in the style of Raja Ravi Verma - but with visible injuries, and teary eyed.
Ironically, Goddess Durga is a warrior who destroys demons and drinks their blood
Swachch Bharat (Clean India) Campaign: This campaign teaches Indians to not litter by playing up the belief that Goddess Lakshmi (Goddess of Wealth) disappears from places that are littered and dirty.
Demi-God: There is a special place for people who possess the triad of super human talent, deliberate practice and luck. We worship them as if they were God. In my opinion, Sachin Tendulkar, Rajnikanth, Amitabh Bachchan and M.S.Dhoni are the only four Demi-Gods we have at present.
While we want to be them, we know we are not super human enough to get there. They make us feel awe and priviledged just to have witnessed their life. Demi-Gods influence nation-wide movements and stand for values, not just empty consumption. For instance, let’s look at Gandhi and Tagore.
Sulekha Ink: The Swadeshi Movement was at its peak between 1930-34. Mahatma Gandhi was asking Indians to boycott foreign goods. Mahatma realized that since there was no local inks industry, writing a manifesto banning foreign goods using foreign ink would be hilariously ironic. So he requested Satish Chandra Dasgupta to start manufacturing Indian Ink. Sulekha Ink was born. Rabindranath Tagore, Satyajit Ray, Morarji Desai, all endorsed and wrote with Sulekha Ink - the symbol of Make in India.
Even before Sulekha, India’s first ever ‘celebrity endorsement’ was Tagore’s ad for Godrej Soap. Until then, soap was made with animal lard and tallow - this hurt the sensibilities of vegetarian Hindus. So in 1919, as part of the Swadeshi movement, Ardeshir Godrej made the world’s first pure-vegetarian soap from vegetable oil extracts. Tagore agreed to model for it because it was more than a soap-it was a symbol of the Swadeshi movement.
Celebrities start on the big screen (Like Deepika Padukone in Movies), or have larger-than-life talent (Beauty like Aishwarya, Sports like Virat Kohli and Neeraj Chopra), or are great entertainers (Comedians like Kapil Sharma). Celebrities 1) entertain us or 2) inspire us to develop our skills or 3) look attractive.
Influencers are like celebrities, but smaller - smaller screen, smaller audience size, and relatively smaller perceived talent.
The psychological distance we feel differentiates celebrities from influencers.
We want to feel psychologically close to our idols
Because it takes time to be like our idols, we feel closer to them by consuming every piece of content about them. Or by keeping an eye on what they wear, eat, drink and drive.
Over time, we develop an emotional relationship with our idols. Sociologists call this a “parasocial relationship”. An example of such relationships is when boys in college imagine one particular girl to be their girlfriend, while said girl is blissfully unaware of their existence!
What Is a Parasocial Relationship?
A parasocial relationship is a bit like when boys in college imagine one particular girl to be their girlfriend, while said girl is blissfully unaware of their existence.
These relationships are one-sided and are not reciprocated, therefore, the distance between us and our idols grows as we move from Influencer to God along the continuum.
On the left-hand side of the continuum, psychological distance reduces. Sociologists call this Trans-Parasocial relationships. Influencers are more accessible because they are on social media. They respond to our comments, hold live chats with us, and even incorporate our suggestions into their work.
That’s why, the greater the psychological distance between us and our idol, the more we look up to them and the greater our appetite for large, belief-changing statements from them.
And this analysis leads us to some high-level implications for brands.
Implications for Brands
God: Best to avoid religion and Gods/Goddesses. If we must feature them, then design a campaign that’s rooted in the deep mythology surrounding our Gods and uses that to make large, cultural statements. Even so, it is safest if a non-commercial organization - like an NGO or the Government uses God endorsers.
Demi-God: A Demi-God + Brand partnership comes with an almost 100% guarantee that the Demi-God will improve memory, meaning, and sales for a brand. The Demi-God has earned deep cultural meanings through their talent - this meaning gets transferred to the brand through association. The only watch-out is that the Demi-God and brand should be a match when it comes to values and stature, else the Brand will get overlooked and the partnership will be reduced to “that ad with Rajnikanth in it….”.
One of the best examples of this continues to be Cadbury’s+ Amitabh Bachchan’s partnership to rebuild trust after the ‘worm controversy.
The brand and Demi-God need to hold themselves to the highest bar of quality. The brand should use the partnership to change its trajectory and make some bold cultural assertions. At the same time, the Demi-God needs to be precious about the causes and brands they lend their voice to.
For instance, I was happy to hear that Amitabh Bachchan terminated his contract with Kamala Pasand Pan Masala because it’s a surrogate advertisement for Tobacco.
Celebrity: This is the most active space in the market. As long as there is congruence between the celebrity and the product, the partnership can be attractiveness-based, expertise-based, or image-based. Some of my favorite campaigns in this space are:
Pepsi: “Change the Game”, was designed to be highly congruent with the Indian cricket team. Winning the Cricket World Cup is a do-or-die event. And brand Pepsi mirrors the spirit of youth. The distinctive creative captured this emotion and generated a net gain for Pepsi
Levis: Deepika Padukone’s glamor and fitness is congruent with brand positioning as a new-age fashion-conscious choice.
Make My Trip: cast Alia and Ranveer in a series of entertaining ads that showcase its features and benefits.
A mismatch between the brand story and the celebrity can cause more harm than good. For example, the Zomato campaign with Hrithik and Katrina faced criticism as they came across as patronizing. It was also not believable that they answer the door themselves or offer cake to a Zomato delivery person. Zomato had to issue an apology and withdrew the ad.
New business models: Celebrities are turning investors. They invest in startups, co-create products and star in their campaigns. Shilpa Shetty with Mama Earth or Deepika Padukone with Epigamia (Ghee based peanut butter) are good examples.
Influencers: influencers create within-reach desire. Influencer marketing grows consideration and trials for a new product at a lower budget vs a big celebrity endorsement. Becuse our psychological distance from the influencer is lesser, we find it easier to buy-into the everyday makeup, supplements, and recipes that influencers tell us about. The trick though is to have quantity - when many influencers repeat the same message, credibility increases. The Dalgona Coffee, and The Baked Feta Pasta are good examples of new behaviors that went global during covid lockdown.
I recently came across this campaign by American Express. They signed up influencers across beauty, travel, cooking, technology etc., and asked them to share how they use American Express as they buy stuff for their passions. I found the idea simple, easy to execute, and congruent with the brand - three timeless rules that make hero-brand partnerships work well.
That’s all for today. Thank you for reading! What are your favorite celebrity-endorsed campaigns?
Want consumers to enjoy and not feel guilty about packaged food: Yu founders
Bharat Bhalla and Varun Kapur spoke to e4m about the journey of the brand so far, not compromising on quality or taste, roping in Hardik Pandya and more
By Aditi Gupta | Apr 17, 2023 1:16 PM | 1 min read
The youth of today does not want to compromise on the quality or taste of the food they consume. With this idea, Bharat Bhalla and Varun Kapur, found the chef-crafted instant foods brand ‘Yu’ in 2020. What started as a small R&D facility, is now a 24,000 sq ft advanced state-of-the-art food lab in Gurgaon, Haryana.
In an interview with exchange4media, Bhalla and Kapur talk about their journey, first-ever brand campaign #AbNoCompromise and bringing cricketer Hardik Pandya onboard as an investor and the face of the brand which vouches for healthy food that can be whipped up in five minutes by just adding boiling water.
Currently, the brand offers pastas, noodles, oats, moong dal halwa but the founders said there are many products in the pipeline and some of them will be launched within the next ten days.
Catch the full conversation here.
Rakul Preet Singh becomes the face of Lux
She joins the league of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt as the face of the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 12:50 PM | 1 min read
Rakul Preet Singh has been roped in as the face of Lux.
She joins the league of actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Hema Malini, Sridevi, Sharmila Tagore, Madhuri Dixit, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt.
The actress shared her excitement as she become the face of one of the biggest beauty brands. Launched in 1941, the brand was known to be represented by the country’s biggest icons of their time with the baton being passed down from one generation to the next.
View this post on Instagram
