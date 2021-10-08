Truecaller: From An idea to An IPO

Today is a dream come true for us,'' said Truecaller founders Alan Mamedi and Nami Zarringhalam, just after the company got listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Alan and Nami acknowledged the contribution of the entire Truecaller family, partners and investors, expressing their gratitude to everyone associated with the brand for believing in the dream.

Nearly 12 years after being founded, Truecaller took a big step towards public offerings. The long-awaited IPO in 2021 is crucial for the company. The company - which is known globally for its advanced and effective caller ID, spam detection and fraud blocking services - is now listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the symbol TRUE.

“They say small beginnings are the launch pad to a great future, and we know success does not come overnight for anyone”, said Alan.



Today, we are proud to bring to you a very special video: ‘The Story of Truecaller’. A few glimpses.

The founders wanted to create a video to familiarise users about their journey, highlight the struggles and the ethos of Truecaller. The video goes right back to the very beginning, when Truecaller was nothing more than an idea in the minds of two young and passionate engineers. It takes us to all corners of the world too. Meeting in university in Sweden, they bonded over Nami’s Qtek smartphone. They posted Truecaller on an online forum in 2009. 12 years later, Truecaller now provides a vital service to nearly 280 million users across the world. The founders now tell their inspirational story in the film.

Making of the video:

Going public presented the perfect opportunity for the brand to acquaint people with Truecaller's journey. Its impact in so many different places of the world was an inspiration for the project, and filming was undertaken in four countries. The video was created in partnership with creative agency Parapix to interview people associated with the brand - from investors, to employees and even stories from users. But the stars of the show are the co-founders. It’s really a personal journey, telling us about growing up in Sweden, meeting in university and eventually, building Truecaller from a small room to what it is today.

This is a partner content article in association with exchange4media

