Trident Group rolls out new digital campaign for three new offerings

Trident Group has rolled out exciting digital campaigns across platforms to announce the expansion of its towel portfolio with the launch of three offerings. Placing enhanced focus on wellness, hygiene and performance, the new product ranges - Tri-Safe, FaBo, and Play aim to meet evolving consumer preferences.

Sharing his thoughts on the launch of the new ranges, Rajneesh Bhatia, CEO –Home Textiles, India & Global E-Commerce, Trident Limited said, "We are delighted to introduce our three new solution-oriented offerings – FaBo, Tri-Safe and Play to fulfil customer’s preferences with enhanced focus on safety and hygiene in the future. Being the first to introduce mandatory antibacterial treatment for all towels, we ensure utmost hygiene solutions with our new ranges. The digital campaigns highlight how our innovative offerings cater to the unique needs of our discerning customers. We are steadfast in our vision to provide innovative and exclusive hygiene solutions to our customers and this launch is a crucial step towards our journey.”

Using the same towel for both body and face could allow pathogens present on the body to transfer onto one’s face. Keeping the same in mind, Trident FaBo is specially engineered to treat the body skin and the facial skin differently. First of its kind, the FaBo digital campaign emphasizes the importance of providing extra care for the face. It shows how the towel has specific demarcations (F for Face and B for Body) so that you know which part of the towel is to be used on your face and which on your body. The towel is specially treated with Aloe Vera to nourish and rejuvenate your face giving you a refreshing experience. To ensure your body hygiene is in place, FaBo is treated with an advanced antibacterial finish that inhibits growth of odour causing bacteria thus ensuring uninterrupted freshness with every use.

Trident’s antibacterial solution – Tri-Safe, is a revolutionary offering that has been engineered with a special antibacterial topical treatment. The product is an OEKO-TEX certified skin friendly product, an independent certification system which ensures that textiles meet high safety and environmental standards. This quick dry towel is crafted from super-soft cotton mix that is highly absorbent. Tri-safe digital campaign features voiceover by versatile actor, director, comedian and voice-over artist Vijay Raaz. His unique, baritone voice instantly strikes a chord with the audience and builds on the importance of investing in a sanitised towel that comes equipped with water-saving and quick dry technology.

Trident Play could be a perfect gym and sports partner for fitness enthusiasts. The vibrant and trendy towels from this range are made from 100% organically sourced cotton that is grown using minimal water and chemicals. Designed to be compact yet functional, its superior absorbency keeps you dry. The sustainable and super absorbent towels in the Play range also come with a reusable gym bag. The Play digital campaign is a montage of fitness enthusiasts sweating it out that inspires audience to work out to be fit. It talks about how sweating helps you to ‘shine and win’ and that with Trident’s Play range of soft, sanitized and easy to carry towels sweating is fun!