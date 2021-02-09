Tiger Shroff launches healthy food brand Prowl Foods

The new range of ready-to-eat fitness meals brings to life the core idea based on the actor's personality of 'Eat Better, everyday'

TTSF Cloud One, a Multi Brand Cloud Kitchen organization co-founded by the creators of India’s renowned Milkshake QSR chain and The Thick Shake Factory has tied up with Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff to launch his brand PROWL FOODS in the health food space via cloud kitchen.

“I am very excited to be tying with these young entrepreneurs with the vision to change the future of food service in India and to be creating a healthy food brand which is extremely close to my heart”, said Tiger Shroff.

“We are very excited to join hands with Tiger Shroff & his brand PROWL. We see a very large opportunity in Cloud Kitchens and with PROWL FOODS, we aim to become one of India’s foremost healthy food brands using an Internet First approach model. We believe in the next few years, India’s biggest F&B companies will be Internet First, without many physical retail stores and we aim to be one of them. Tiger has a huge audience and fan bases that are fitness enthusiasts and want to follow him. Our brand will provide that opportunity for his fans’’, said Yeshwanth Nag, Co- Founder - TTSF Cloud One.

“We are working very hard to build a highly scalable brand which can be replicated across multiple centers along with providing consistency & reliability and hygiene. We shall be a technology first company and are even experimenting with the usage of Robotics in making Food & delivering a better experience to our customers. We intend to make the best of our experience in building the new range of Ready-To- Eat Fitness meals with high focus on product quality, Robust training & Audit processes for making a lovable brand focusing even more on safety & hygiene”, added Ashwin, Co-Founder, TTSF Cloud One.

TTSF Cloud One will now compete with Rebel Foods who has scaled up cloud kitchens in the Indian market. Adapting to the current pandemic scenario, TTSF Cloud One Pvt Ltd is the latest business venture from the pioneer of Milkshake retailing in the Indian market, The ThickShake Factory. With a plan to develop & curate multiple brands, TTSF Cloud One is aiming to operate over 150 Cloud Kitchens by 2022. This partnership looks to enter the Fit Meals segment via Cloud kitchens as well as retail stores. ProwlFoods nearest competitor in India would be Mukesh Bansal’s promoted Eat Fit, part of Cure Fit.

TTSF Cloud One is expected to invest 25-30 crore over the next 2 years in this project through a combination of owned cloud kitchens, retail stores as well as franchised stores and franchised cloud kitchens. The venture is a brand licensing deal with Tiger Shroff, the first of its kind in the Indian food-tech sector.

The new range of Ready-To-Eat Fitness Meals brings to life the core idea based on Tiger’s personality of “Eat Better, everyday” & his appeal to the masses enabling a much higher penetration across India beyond just the Tier 1 markets. These include a collection of Daily balanced multi cuisine Meal boxes, Gourmet Rolls & Wraps, Khichdi, Salads & Gluten-Free desserts.

