‘The definition of esports has changed and it's time brands come to speed with that’
At e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Sports marketing summit, experts discuss ‘What to expect in esports in 2023?’
The pandemic lockdown resulted in a sudden jump in esports viewership, and the huge interest initiated conversations in the advertising community. But now that live sports are back in action, what can we expect for esports in 2023? To answer some of these questions, and more, a panel discussion explored the topic ‘What to expect in esports in 2023?’ at e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Sports marketing summit held on Wednesday.
The discussion was chaired by Piyush Kumar, Founder & CEO, Rooter. The panel had Nimish Raut, Global Head Esports, Partnerships & Special Projects, Nodwin Gaming; Richa Singh, Co-Founder & CEO, FanClash; Animesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO, 8Bit Creatives; Sonali Malaviya, Chief strategy & Transformation officer, EssenceMediacom, South Asia; Rohit N Jagasia, Founder & CEO, Revenant Esport and Sagar Nair, Co-Founder & CEO, Qlan.
Kumar opened the discussion asking Raut to set the context for the audience in terms of what esports means and how it has evolved. Raut explained, “esports in layman's language is any competitive video game where there is a competitive angle and where there is a clear winner basis certain skills sets or strategies. Overall, it’s the future because the next generation turns into the next set of consumers - they are going to compete directly for mind space and heart space with these bots.”
Adding to that, Malaviya opined that the general perception towards esports is that it is a recreational platform where people just spend some free time. She added, “Esports today is a legit gaming platform where people have built careers and there are celebrity esports players. Sponsorship, branding, owning and supporting esports - all that and more is the future of this industry. The definition of esports has changed and it's time that brands come to speed with that. The number of audience and engagement it commands and the profile of that audience is not something that can be ignored.”
Further to this, Singh believes that everything that was ever built on sports will be built on esports. “This belief comes from where the idea for FanClash came from. Just the way there are teams, jerseys, tournaments and merchandising for football and there is IPL and Dream11 for cricket - all of it will be built on esports and they will all be multi-billion dollar businesses. What football or cricket has been for 20 years, esports will be in the future. So in my opinion, it is Day 1 of sports of the next generation of consumers.”
Nair decoded who are the audiences consuming esports today and said that anyone who has access to a smartphone and data is an audience of esports today. He added “There are certain levels - some do it casually and some are pros and that is the journey that they are trying to figure out and manoeuvre through, and there are ample opportunities. A similar level of infrastructure, like for a Ranji Trophy or any local level games, exists in esports where there are tiers and people are working hard from the grassroots level to make it a career option.”
Interestingly, in esports, players retire by the age of 23-24. Kumar asked panelists about the underlying reasons for this early retirement.
“There is no benchmark - some celebrity players are also 36. With mobile players, generally, there is a perception in the mobile gaming category that they retire by 24 and start coaching by 26. There is an entire range of demographics involved - kids as young as 7 are pros,” shared Jagasiya.
Adding on to what more needs to be done from the branding perspective, Jagasiya also shared, “The esports ecosystem needs one moment where India does something big on the global level and then brands will start associating with it. A few brands have been ahead of their time and have done it in the past and are still doing it - we work with a lot of endemic and non-endemic brands.”
Agarwal, who has worked with over 500 brands in the esports segment, sharing his experiences. “The interest has been huge. There are some key pointers - one is that the TG is a demographic of the age 15-30 which is a difficult segment to reach. Also, not in every genre do you see players talk to their audience live on a daily basis. Apart from that, the virality and the numbers that we have seen in the last three years are insane. There are brands that have been coming in regularly to work with esports but the experience needs to be immersive, but it should not come in between the gaming experience for the audience.”
HUL net profit up 12% in Q3
HUL ad spends has increased by 1.34%
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 5:19 PM | 1 min read
FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Thursday reported 11.6% increase year-on-year (YoY) in its standalone net profit for the third quarter ended December 2022.
The firm reported Rs 2,505 profit, compared to Rs 2,243 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY22.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,300 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal.
HUL ad spends increased marginally by 1.34% to Rs 1209 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 as compared to Rs 1193 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Compared to previous quarter, it increased by 14.81%. HUL ad spend for the previous quarter stood at Rs 1053 crore.
The company said that higher sales helped make up for a rise inflation.
The profit was higher than the average profit forecast of Rs 2,498 crore by analysts.
The company witnessed double-digit revenue growth of 16% at Rs 14,986 crore for the third quarter of the financial year 2022-23 as against Rs 12,900 crore in FY22.
Segment-wise, Home Care clocked 32% revenue growth, while Beauty and Personal Care rose 10% and Foods and Refreshment delivered 7% growth.
‘Brands have to understand the relevance of connecting with a sport’
At e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Marketing summit, a panel of industry experts discussed the topic, Sponsorship Rights Packaging 2.0
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 4:05 PM | 4 min read
The e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Sports marketing summit held in Delhi on Wednesday included a panel discussion titled ‘Sponsorship Rights Packaging 2.0’.
With sports marketing evolving manifold in the last few years, the discussion revolved around league sponsorship, how brands need to make the most out of sports sponsorships and much more.
The panel was chaired by Ruchi Mathur, Chief Growth Officer, Mindshare. The panelists were Vikram Garga, Group Head Marketing, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Apollo Tyres Ltd; Vinit Karnik, Head – Sports, Esports & Entertainment, GroupM; and Hugh Gillum, Commercial Sales Lead, Two Circles.
During the discussion, Hugh Gillum touched upon how sponsorships around technology and women’s sport have evolved.
“I have been working with the ICC very closely for the last seven or so years. If I look at the conversations that we were typically having with brands here for ICC partnership earlier, there were two main traits, which have really evolved over the course of time.”
“The first of those would be how integrated partnerships are. So, previously, there was more focus on eyeballs, on immediate values and on hosting. I think it is beginning to evolve.”
“The second thing that we saw was when I first started talking to brands about women's sport in 2017, very rarely a brand wanted to invest in that. But as I say, that has really changed in the last couple of years. When we speak to brands now, there's a far more integrated approach on how do we integrate that technology services, how to do CSR programmes or how to do employee programmes. That has been a real shift,” Gillum shared.
Vinit Karnik also spoke about the relevance of women sports and investing in them. “Coming to the subject of women's sports, I think the momentum is as high as ever and it's an absolute exciting time for the conversation. Most of our women athletes are world-level players. If you look at individual sports like Olympics, Commonwealth and Asian Games, maximum medals, almost 35%, have been won by women, and that's a very encouraging sign. This means that if you invest your time and energy, all in the right direction, it's not only the men, but the women who can actually get medals for you.”
Vikram Garga spoke about the strategic view that brands need to take for their sponsorships. “I think every brand is on a journey. And I've seen certain brands, which are newbies, D2C companies or the likes of tech brands, use it very tactically and quickly burn out and move away from it.”
“Brands have to understand the relevance of connecting with a sport and how they would leverage the association to build the brand. Of course, eventually it is also the commercial reason of getting more business out of it, but I think it takes a lot more than just getting quick visibility to actually create engagement with the consumer, and today consumers can see through it. So brands need to decide if they are really serious about that association or they just want a quick awareness out of it?”
“At Apollo, several of the initiatives and the programmes that we've done, whenever we have done it with Manchester United or with Chennai FC, have had local flavours. Today the culture of sports is growing in different parts of the country at a different level. So brands need to really find a way to connect at a larger level as well as at a micro level. I believe if you stay longer with your partners, they also understand and then they take that extra two steps to help the brand become more relevant and connect with the consumers. Then it's a win-win for both. But otherwise, it's a quick walk-in and walk-out, which usually doesn't work for either side,” Garga added.
Sportspersons have become brands in their own right: Ajay Gupte
The CEO of Wavemaker, South Asia, was on a panel discussing ‘Athletes Wishlist for Corporate India’ at the e4m & GroupM Lets Play-Sports marketing summit
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 3:28 PM | 3 min read
The e4m & GroupM Lets Play-Sports marketing summit witnessed an insightful discussion on ‘Athletes Wishlist for Corporate India’. Chaired by KC Vijaya Kumar, Sports Editor - The Hindu, the others on the panel were Ajay Gupte, CEO, Wavemaker, South Asia, former world championship medallist Anju Bobby George and former Olympic Bronze medallist Vijender Singh. They touched upon multiple topics revolving about the role of corporates in supporting sports athletes. They also discussed in-depth about how corporates today play a key role in developing the sports ecosystem in India.
Describing how sports has evolved in India, Anju recounted the struggles for athletes earlier and said, “We cannot imagine and compare our days with the current generation. I have struggled a lot and there was no one except my family as a support system. But after winning the medal I got a lot of opportunities. But now younger generations are getting lot of support from the federations, government and corporates. They just need to focus on performance and perform well at international sporting events.”
Talking on the same lines, Vijender described his journey as a professional boxer, “It is true that it was only after winning the medal that I received a great response. A lot of brands now associate with boxing. Now being a professional boxer, it is easier to talk with brands directly and negotiate with them in terms of endorsement.”
Ajay Gupte, CEO, Wavemaker, while responding to KC Vijaya Kumar’s question on whether brands endorse sportspersons basis their victories, said, “Investment or spends by brands are made on the basis to achieve certain objectives. Typically brands look at sports athletes in perspective to break the clutter. By using a sportsperson, the brand stands out and gets noticed in the midst of other commercials.”
He further said, “The other reason is that the brand tries to associate values that it has with the sports person. It is a beautiful mix that the brand can achieve though such associations. The brand always looks for sportsmen who can add value to the communication that the brand wants to bring out and enhance it. Sportspersons are always admired and are valued in the society. An important aspect is that today sportspersons have evolved in India and they have become brands in their own right.”
IPL has become a major IP for advertisers to invest in cricketing events, including the upcoming women’s IPL. Asked if it is a challenge that a sizeable chunk of advertising money is spent on cricket rather than on other sports in India, Anju said, “From my point of view, everybody in India is watching cricket and for athletes like us we are struggling to collect funds for training and running an academy. My initial struggle was to collect funds for infrastructure. Most of the CSR funds are dedicated to athletes and for running gears, but without infrastructure we cannot run an academy.”
She further said, “Cricket gets the majority of funds while we are receiving less funds. But after Neeraj Chopra’s Olympic medal victory lot of people have started watching and following athletics. People have started watching and enjoying other sporting games now.”
Vijender Singh affirmed that cricket gets the majority of sporting funds. “Cricket is not a sport it is a business. They have built a brand, if one sees a newspaper there are a majority of reports on cricket. While we do not receive much news coverage. Media gives cricketers a lot of priority and do not provide us much exposure in terms of media coverage,” he pointed out.
‘The world considers India as the single largest market for sports’
At the e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Sports marketing summit, a panel of experts discussed the potential of the sports industry in India, fan engagement and more
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 1:48 PM | 4 min read
The world considers India as the single, biggest opportunity in sports because the country has a huge and diverse market for the sports industry to grow, said Joy Bhattacharjya, CEO, Prime Volleyball League, at the inaugural e4m-GroupM ESP Let's Play: Sports Marketing Summit, held in New Delhi on Wednesday.
“Be it football, basketball, or tennis, all the sports federations are now thinking of possible ways as to how they can crack the Indian market. We look at ourselves (India) as poor, but the rest of the world regards us (India) as the biggest opportunity in sport”, Bhattacharjya added.
The topic of the panel discussion was- ‘Marketing of a Sport: Fan Engagement for the Next Generation’. During the discussion, experts shared insights on the fast-changing landscape of sports marketing and the evolution of brands in the Indian sports industry. The panel discussion was be moderated by Navin Khemka, CEO, MediaCom, South Asia. The panellists were Ankit Wadhwa, Co-founder & CEO, Rario, Tenzing Niyogi, CEO, Ultimate Kho Kho2, Joy Bhattacharjya, CEO, Prime Volleyball League and Saumil Majmudar, CEO & MD, Sportz Village. The discussion started with Khemka asking the industry leaders to share their insights about the sports industry and its growth over the years.
The panellists opined that a strong emotional connection between a sports player or the club and their fans, lead to increased brand loyalty and a positive perception of any brand. They echoed the same sentiments that the sports industry has a lot of potential in India and right minds can make it a booming industry in the years to come.
Talking about the sports market in India, Joy said, “We’ve done a bad job in grabbing the opportunities, getting them together and doing it the right way. I think this is the biggest challenge in the future. India has all the potential, there are international federations waiting to come, but somehow, we are not able to manage it”.
Saumil Majmudar, CEO & MD, Sportz Village, shared interesting insights around the same and shed light on the importance of sports for kids. He said letting kids do what they are passionate about can really help the sports industry thrive in the long run, giving the country genuine sports fans. “Let the kids do what they are passionate about, and that will translate to fans, into big stars and revolutionise the entire sports ecosystem,” Majmudar asserted.
“It's the reality that sport has to connect with the kids. So, with so many kids around, the future fans are right there. The main challenge is that kids are not engaging with sports because they are not getting quality sporting experiences when they play. Sports has an extremely high competitive win-at-all cost theme to it, and therefore it's exclusive. Also, many kids are told sport is not for them, which translates into them not becoming a fan of any sport, despite their interest. So, with this our future fans are nowhere in the picture,” Majmudar said.
Tenzing Niyogi, CEO, Ultimate Kho Kho, spoke about the sports club culture which leads to better fan engagement and shared insights on the sports scenario in India. “If you have any sport as club culture in any country i.e., if that one particular sport has a club culture, it is bound to be successful, because the bottom of the pyramid is very heavy”.
Niyogi further added that a strong emotional connection between a sports player or club and their fans leads to increased brand loyalty.
Ankit Wadhwa, Co-founder & CEO, Rario, spoke about the current scenario of fan engagement in the country. He said the engagement is unfortunately limited to watching the sport on TV. “What we’ve seen over the last few years is that there is a second screen companion that has come in, which forms a great popcorn to the TV. You are either playing on one of the gaming apps while you are watching the sport on TV, or you are looking at statistics and numbers and analysis. This is where fan engagement ends,” he said.
“Fan engagement is not the fan engaging with the sport, fan engagement is the fan engaging with another fan, and then engaging with the sport, having a conversation about the sport,” Wadhwa added.
How MOCA can help advertisers become the next unicorn
From user acquisition to programmatic advertising, the OEM consolidator can provide customised solutions for brands to grow their businesses
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 12:10 PM | 4 min read
MOCA, established in 2012, is a leading OEM consolidator and advertising innovator across the globe, committed to helping advertisers make innovative formats and combinations for contextualized promotion as well as providing customized shortcuts for advertisers to be the next unicorn. Focusing on Asian markets, MOCA has set local teams in China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam, collaborating with top global publishers for user acquisition, branding, social, CTV, beauty, weather and other customized advertising solutions. MOCA’s solutions range from user acquisition to innovative brand solutions to programmatic advertising and more.
MOCA Premium Partnership
MOCA has built strategic partnerships with global top-ranking apps such as Tiktok, SnackVideo, WeTV, iQiyi, Vidio, Viu, MiTV, B612, Snow, BeautyPlus, WPS, Mi, Samsung, OPPO, vivo, Transsion, etc. With rich inventory, MOCA provides one-stop mobile ad solutions including app uploading on OEM appstore, air pre-install, user acquisitions, brand awareness, social solutions, to help advertisers to stay on top of the mind recall of their audiences and lower the cost to acquire new users.
With keen business sense, MOCA is able to seize the opportunity of the emerging media and take a firm grasp of the bonus window on traffic, in order to help advertisers to take the dividend during a new media uptrend.
User Acquisition on OEM
In 2022, Indian smartphone users reach 829 million, and 5G is available all over India. The huge potential user base makes mobile marketing exciting and continuously challenging to advertisers.
More than 65% of smartphone users search and download new apps through OEM Appstore. It creates a tremendous valuable marketplace for advertisers to reach massive potential new audiences with a single entry. OEM appstore becomes the second biggest app distribution place behind Google Play Store.
How to get big volume with controllable cost, attract organic users and deal with multiple OEM Appstores with limited time and resources are the big challenges to advertisers and marketers. As a leading OEM Consolidator, MOCA provides a one-stop portal, by which marketers could save their time and energy on huge back & forth detailed issues of apps onboard on OEM AppStore and focus on media strategy, planning, data analysis, and creative design. MOCA help advertisers to reduce the risk of rejection, shorten the onboarding process and time spent, and give suggestion on suitable OEM Appstores through data analysis on thousand campaign data, helping advertisers to lower the cost of trial. Meanwhile, MOCA provides an all-around solution for performance and branding on OEMs, to help marketers to deliver effective campaign and achieve the expectations on brand performance.
Put Eggs in Multiple Baskets
From app developers’ point of view, OEM Appstore brings a possibility to break the monopoly from Google Play Store and come to the bargaining table for better conditions. By leveraging OEM, app developers have more choices and decision-making power on how to reach an incredible amount of users in cross-markets. This is a good start to decentralising. The niche-focused app which is called small and beautiful will have more chances to cut a slice of the market from big giant.
CTV Is Coming
Except for OEM solution, connected TV is also on an upward trend. MiTV and Samsung TV control the top 2 seats in smart TV market for 3 years since 2020. Smart TV is penetrated into tier 2 and 3 cities from metro city. Counterpoint latest research shows smart TV contributed 93% to India overall TV shipments in 2022 Q3, with 38% YoY growth. User focus is also shifting to big-screen TV from mobile phone. As CTV user volume grows, the value on CTV advertising is gradually emerging. According to IAB outlook, 2023 digital media spending is expected to be led by CTV with 14.4% YoY growth. By 2027, Indian brands will spend $395 million on CTV advertising.
As MiTV premium partner, MOCA provides overall solutions on MiTV and helps the brand to go ahead of new game on TV. In the meantime, more content and applications available on CTV, it will boom CTV market in turn.
e4m Pride of India – North honours 75+ brands
The awards celebrated brands that demonstrated leadership, strategic accomplishments, creativity and constant innovation in their product, processes and marketing practices
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 9:32 PM | 1 min read
The first edition of e4m Pride of India Brands – North conference and awards honoured 87 homegrown brands of North India. The event recognised the best brands built by North Indian businesses over the years. This first-of-its-kind program recognized and rewarded a diverse set of companies that have their Corporate Office headquartered in North India. The awards ceremony was held at The Leela Ambience Hotel, Gurugram on Wednesday, January 19.
The brands of North India that took home the honours include big names like Haldiram's, Biba, Momspresso, Lotus Herbals, Hindware, Hamdard, Cremica Foods, Mobikwik, ixigo, Healthians, Dr Lal Path Labs. The other brands that were awarded include PolicyBazaar, The Man Company, Max Life Insurance, Nova Dairy, Phool, Winzo, Modi Naturals, MagicBricks, Spinny, Pristyn Care, Urban Company, Avon Cycles, Mankind Pharma, among others.
Here’s the list of winners:
The awards were given to brands that have demonstrated leadership, strategic accomplishments, creativity and constant innovation in their product, processes and marketing practices over the years. The Pride of India – North awards are a recognition and celebration of the best brands built by North Indian businesses over the years, honouring the indomitable spirit of these businesses during the challenging times.
The presenting partner of the event was ABP News. The event was co-powered by Star Plus while FanCode was the Co-Gold Partner.
'IPL's consumption on TV gives brands the best reach'
At e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Sports marketing summit, a panel of industry observers discussed why television was still a relevant platform to advertise during IPL
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 8:53 AM | 7 min read
The e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Sports marketing summit saw marketers from a varied category of brands gathered to discuss the role of TV as a medium for advertising during IPL.
On the panel were Karan Taurani, Senior VP, Elara Capital; Deepa Bhatia, GM, YouGov, India; Archana Aggarwal, VP - Media, Airtel; Kaushik Khushal Bhai Thacker, Marketing & Growth, Winzo, and Gaurav Verma, CMO, PharmEasy. The panel was moderated by Mansi Dutta, Chief Client Officer, Wavemaker.
On the IPL vs Superbowl question - which one does well for the audiences as well as advertisers - Bhatia of YouGov said, “IPL is bigger than Super Bowl in terms of viewership but everyone will also say that our population is 3x so it should be bigger. When we see that across different sports and different leagues what we see is IPL is actually double over Super Bowl or EPL of the United Kingdom in terms of top interest for the consumers.”
“IPL is made for co-viewing. Any other league is 60-65% to watch it together, and IPL goes up to 83%. We see 45% of consumers say they like to order food while watching IPL.”
Speaking about the brand recall value going up, Bhatia said, “IPL is such a huge event for brands and for new launches of commercials. IPL has doubled the recall value for brands. What we forget is that IPL is a much longer event. People are not watching it for one day, they’re constantly watching it.”
She stressed that IPL is watched by people, indoors and outdoors. “IPL is a huge event that Indians are engaging with, and of course, they are engaging with on television because live sports is made for connective watching. We all feel it together and we want to watch it together with friends and family or outdoors.”
Speaking about TV as a medium and how well it is doing for sporting events for Indian audiences, Taurani said, “In terms of trends, if you see TV as a medium you have seen a sharp decline in terms of consumption patterns but that is more to the other genres, not sports. If you look at the movie genre or GEC genre, catch-up is happening on OTT platforms, so that is where the decline is coming from. Our view primarily here is that sports will sustain on TV mediums because of live consumption. It will have very little impact in terms of the shift to digital, which of course will grow at a faster pace as compared to TV, but there is a very low likelihood of digital surpassing TV.”
“If you look at the data point around TV AdEx for sports, figures have moved from 8.5 per cent to about 17 to 18 per cent, it has doubled in the last 5 years. Sports as a genre in terms of consumption has actually seen a huge pick. Advertising dollar is a function of viewership and consumption patterns. Hence, sports on TV is here to stay for a long time,” he added.
Talking about cord-cutting, Taurani said, “We don't force the rapid cord-cutting as well. India, as a market is a very price-sensitive market. 60% of the revenue comes from the pay-first market whereas for other mediums of media, the numbers of phenomenally lower. We don't see rapid cord-cutting trends, I think sports is one of the silver linings of TV medium. In terms of ads spending, TV is somewhere close to 35 per cent and I don't see this medium going the print way in terms of decline or becoming half from here.”
“I think sport is going to be a big driver as a genre. Most developed markets also see TV and digital co-existing.”
Sharing the brand point of view, Verma of PharmEasy said, “We got into IPL 3-4 years back. We have been dabbling with cricket on the side, a little bit, I think we found that there was no other platform to announce our arrival in India like IPL. IPL is a place where a start-up can be and people take it seriously.”
“We have also seen many new audiences coming to TV because of IPL - audiences that don't come through any other GEC. This allows you to reach audiences that you will never reach otherwise. It also allows you to tell the narrative you want to. We have been doing experiments around the same for better ROI, each time we have gone wider so connected TV and SD and HD.”
Sharing his views, Thacker of WinZo said, “We went live on IPL for the very first time last year and our experience has been great in terms of widening the reach. Gaming as a category in India is at a very nascent stage and we are not just looking at expanding our user base but we are talking about category creation as well we need to educate our users at the same time. IPL gives you that platform to expand the top funnel of your category. It becomes a very key media, to widen our top funnel bring more users into the existing ones, and try and experiment with our products. At the same time gaming is a business which is largely given by tier 2 - tier 3 markets of the country sports and cricket in India is basically something that is far out reach, the reach of GEC impacts combine.”
Basking on the journey of Airtel advertising for a very long time on IPL, Aggarwal noted, “Historically Airtel has a very close relationship with cricket. We have always been on cricket and if I look at the last many years, the way IPL has evolved, Airtel has also. Communication is now more product-focused, given that now the objective is more about a reach and getting those eyeballs. We have changed the way we bought IPL, we used to buy IPL because it is a very good reach conductor. You can build reach literally in 7 to 10 days. We use to buy alternate matches at one time. Now if we have a campaign, we buy a couple of matches for at least 10 matches minimum.”
“Last year, we bought IPL in two crunches because we had two different campaigns. We bought the first 10 matches and we bought the middle 10 matches. In 2018, we did a campaign for the re-launch of the Thanks app. We had different communications targeting different audiences. We actually broke up our creative in a manner where the top creatives for the platinum segment were only on HD.”
Throwing some light on how TV will grow in the coming years, Taurani said, “In terms of sports as a genre for consumption you are watching it live, you have got connected TV but the numbers are small there. You also have the issue of data if you look at the broadband penetration in the country. It's not more than 15% to 17%. Smart TV numbers will definitely grow over the next 5 years. They will go to 35 to 40 million houses but TV penetration is very high and it's very massy. You have got a variety of audiences right from middle age to youth to the old age. Digital is more consumed by the youth, slightly the middle age as well. For sports, TV is important consumption for sports like cricket, 80% of viewership comes from TV.”
Thacker of WinZo also noted that “the beauty of IPL is that you cannot buy many spots as they are very expensive”.
“You can immediately see your downloads because we are a totally digital company. So apart from the longer-term matrix like your performance marketing funnel improvement, the short-term impact is also much more visible if you are there on TV on IPL.”
