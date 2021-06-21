TBWA & PHD of Omnicom Group win creative & media mandates for edtech LEAD School

LEAD School today announced the appointment of TBWA and PHD as its integrated creative and media partner. The mandate, won during a multi-agency pitch, will be managed from Mumbai.

TBWA and PHD are part of US based Omnicom group. While TBWA will develop strong communication, creative strategy and campaign for the brand across television, outdoor and digital media platforms, PHD will be responsible for media buying and planning focused on building a resilient digital footprint for the EdTech enterprise.

LEAD School’s Integrated System is a one-of-its-kind solution that provides tangible results in student and teacher performance across 2,000+ schools catering to over 8 lakh students across the country. Over the next five years, LEAD School is on a mission to make excellent learning affordable and accessible to over 10 million children across 25,000+ affordable private schools in India.

Anupam Gurani, Chief Marketing Officer, LEAD School said, “TBWA and PHD are admired globally for their campaigns that are testimony to their disruptive and digital-first brand storytelling and creative thought process. We are confident that this synergy will create a strong brand story for LEAD School which complements with our proposition of delivering a highly enriching and personalized educational experience to students, parents through our partner schools and teachers. We are excited to partner with TBWA and PHD in our journey of building LEAD School as India’s most loved education brand.”

Govind Pandey, CEO, TBWA India said, “It is inspiring for us to partner with LEAD School in creating a disruptive brand with the purpose that every child deserves an excellent education. We look forward to this journey together of fulfilling this vision.”

Parixit Bhattacharya, Managing Partner-Creative, TBWA said, “The Edtech category is ripe for disruption. We look forward to creating an inspiring brand with the energising team at LEAD School. After all, it is not every day that you get to work on the future of the nation.”

TBWA brings a unique dimension to creativity by using the ‘Disruption thought process’. Named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company for 2019 & 2020, TBWA’s global clients include Adidas, Apple, Gatorade, Henkel, Hilton Hotels, McDonald’s, Nissan, and Singapore Airlines.

Monaz Todywalla, CEO, PDH Media said, “We are excited to partner with LEAD School for its national media mandate. Customization is the keyword of the decade and LEAD School is bringing that to education by seamlessly integrating it with technology but through a unique platform that enables the entire ecosystem. We hope to bring their mission to life with our resources and lead LEAD School to a resounding digital growth.”

PHD Media with a strong tech affiliation and expertise in digital-first mandates will be responsible for media buying and planning to build a resilient digital footprint for the EdTech brand. Some of the successfully executed media campaigns of PHD for global brands include Rammed with Confidence for Volkswagen and What a Coinci-Dance for Skoda.

