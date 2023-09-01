TBO.COM and WebEngage join hands to deliver hyper-personalized services to customers
TBO.COM’s B2A (Business to Agents) global travel distribution platform will harness MarTech leader WebEngage’s marketing automation stack
TBO.COM has announced a strategic partnership with WebEngage for a comprehensive digital transformation. TBO will harness WebEngage’s cutting-edge automation and AI-ML tools, journey designers, and personalization engines to empower travel agents to serve their customers effectively.
TBO is known for its path-breaking “B2A” strategy in the tourism industry. Acronym for “Business to Agents”, the first-of-its-kind strategy in the region is aimed at empowering agents to maximise earnings by meaningfully catering to travellers seeking customised, hassle-free, and convenience-oriented tourism services. Such innovative B2B strategies, coupled with round-the-clock agent support and acceptance of over 55 currencies, have enabled TBO to expand its purview to over a million hotels and 120 countries globally.
“Travel distribution platforms such as ours are ripe for technological adoption aimed at higher conversions and insights-led engagement. A marketing-automation innovator of WebEngage’s calibre as a solutions provider complements the scale of our operations and aspirations. The partnership will enable us to deliver personalised services to our agents and partners and, through them, a multitude of travellers across the globe,” expressed Gaurav Bhatnagar, Co-Founder & Managing Director, TBO.COM.
Reiterating the need for marketing automation in tourism distribution, Avlesh Singh, Co-Founder & CEO, WebEngage, said that business-facing companies must engage like they are directly dealing with customers. “The next phase of B2B growth will hinge on superior customer experiences. Therefore, in tourism distribution, a unified view of agents, dynamic segmentation, and the ability to automate and orchestrate cross-channel communications at scale will constitute a competitive edge. Our partnership with TBO is built on that objective.”
WebEngage’s full-stack Retention Operating System has delivered measurable results for companies across sectors. As a testament to its success, WebEngage has built a portfolio of over 800 client companies globally. Since its official entry into MENA, the SaaS provider has added over 60 new clients each quarter. The meteoric growth phase recently culminated in the $20-million Series B funding round led by Singularity Growth Opportunities Fund and SWC Global, with participation from existing investors India Quotient, Blume Ventures, and IAN Fund, among other VCs.
‘Digital is our approach. We have tested TV but it didn’t work out in our favour’
Tetsuya Yamada, MD of Omron Healthcare India, and actor Milind Soman speak to e4m
By Tanzila Shaikh | Aug 31, 2023 5:29 PM | 2 min read
Omron Healthcare India, the Indian arm of the Japanese brand offering home blood pressure monitoring and solutions for cardiovascular disease management, has announced a collaboration with supermodel and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman to enhance awareness around adopting home monitoring as an essential constituent of health regime.
In an exclusive interview with e4m, Tetsuya Yamada, MD of Omron Healthcare India, and Soman spoke about their association.
Speaking on India as a market, Yamada said, “In terms of the market, the big difference is in detailing and the diversity of this market. India is much more fragmented compared to the markets.”
“Our primary target market starts from 18 years, and in terms of geographical coverage, we are focusing on metro cities, as well as the tier two cities. We are starting to explore the region also but we need to find a good distribution channel because people from the region also have these devices, and when we ask them how did you get access to these devices, they tell us they order from e-commerce platforms. We want to establish a distribution channel for these regions and make it more accessible.”
Talking about their marketing approach, Yamada said, “Digital is our approach, mainly social media. We have tested TV but it didn’t work out in our favour. We are also onboarding regional as well as mainstream influencers.”
On his association with Omron, Soman said, “Fitness is simple and easy and does not require much investment. And they you want to leverage these insights and inculcate them in their fitness journey to monitor the direction in which you are going.”
Speaking on the checks and balances he keeps in mind for brand associations, Soman said, “I would not associate myself with products like alcohol, gambling, tobacco. If I feel that it's something that actually adds some kind of value, I am keen to do it. I love to be healthy.”
Asked if he has any plans to invest in startups and businesses, Soman said, “I haven’t found any brands yet, that I would want to invest in.”
Are social media influencers replacing celebrity ambassadors?
Guest Column: Piali Dasgupta, Senior Vice President – Marketing, Columbia Pacific Communities, writes on the creator economy and its dimensions
By Piali Dasgupta | Aug 31, 2023 11:42 AM | 5 min read
The creator economy is growing at a CAGR of 25%, which is higher than a lot of high-potential sectors such as ed tech and health tech. Globally, the creator economy is estimated to be $ 1.75 billion; in India, it is estimated at $ 75-150 million a year. There are about 2.5 to 3 million creators in India and by the end of 2028, this community is expected to drive ad spends of $2.8 billion to $3.5 billion, suggest reports.
Most marketers today are diverting about 60 and 70% of their budgets to digital channels. And a large chunk of this amount is going towards influencer marketing.
Why influencer marketing?
Influencer marketing has 1.5x higher engagement rate than brand-pushed content. It’s also far more cost-effective than, let’s say, traditional advertising due to its low production costs. Creators are one of the most effective ways of reaching out to the millennial and Gen-Z audience, thanks to their great affinity towards creators. Also, creator content is immune to ad-blocking, a feature which is popular amongst this cohort.
Creator content vs celebrity endorsements
The 90s and the naughts were the golden age of celebrity ambassadors. Whether it was Shah Rukh Khan’s cola ads, Kapil Dev’s health drink ad or Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the face of a much-admired watch brand – it was really about brands leveraging the star power, charisma and fan following of these mega ambassadors. Back then, celebrities were a lot less accessible. There was no social media; the paparazzi culture had not entered India. And so, to see your favourite star outside of the silver screen was a thing of novelty and excitement.
That’s not the case anymore. Today’s celebrities are a lot more accessible. They are constantly sharing updates on their lives on social media, are being papped outside the airport and their favourite restaurants, making them a part of our daily lives.
And while one is still hearing of multi-billion-dollar celebrity endorsements that Deepika Padukone, Virat Kohli or Lionel Messi routinely sign, the joy of seeing them in ads, is lost. These endorsements make for great media buzz because of the eye-popping numbers and may help position a brand accurately in a hugely competitive market. It may even drive desire and consideration for a brand. But in the age of the ZMOT (Zero Moment of Truth), whether they actually drive purchase decision or not is moot.
Enter creators and creator economy. Individuals with unique talent or specialised knowledge on a subject or great style, who have become brands in their own right, with millions of social media followers.
A unique voice
The big advantage they have over celebrities is that the content they generate is their own – it’s not scripted by a copywriter in an ad agency. And it feels a lot like them, and therefore seem a lot more real. It’s far less salesy, predictable, boring and hence, far more likeable and entertaining from a consumer standpoint.
Consider the average beauty product ad featuring a Bollywood actress. Don’t they all look the same? Cascading hair in case of a shampoo ad, close up shots or flawless skin in case of creams and serums, and so on.
However, if five different creators are given the same product to promote, they would all have their unique, authentic way to feature them in their reels. Someone like a Kusha Kapila with her trademark brand of humour would do it in her own unbeatable style, making it look much less like an ad, and a lot more like a sketch or a story. And a beauty influencer like Jovita George will perhaps review the product, highlighting its features.
Authority
Today, there are creators in every domain possible – right from finance to tech, and food to health, wellness, fitness, fashion and beauty. They have amassed followers by the dint of the quality of informative and educative content they generate on their subject, which ultimately adds value to the lives of their followers. When a brand collaborates with a creator who is a subject matter expert, what it gains is a stamp of authority. When a mobile phone brand collaborates with a tech influencer, it not only reaches out to a highly targeted audience base of tech lovers who are more likely to buy its products, but also gets the approval of a “tech expert.”
With celebrities, who are more likely to endorse anything that comes their way – right from toothpaste to pan masala and insurance, this credibility and authority is missing. They are not seen as subject matter experts, and therefore, it becomes evident that the only reason for them to be associated with a brand is the moolah it offers. And that can impact audience perception in some cases. Certain consumer research also reveal that consumers are apprehensive of buying products that have celebrities as their ambassadors, because they feel that the products would be marked up to cover the endorsement costs.
Having said that, I don’t think we have reached a stage yet where influencers can completely replace celebrity endorsements. A celebrity ambassador, in most cases, still results in great visibility, and high affinity towards the brand and gives most brands a competitive edge over its competitors. But a lot depends on how the celebrity is used; and whether the celebrity is a great personality and image match for the brand, more than anything else. A large luxury hotel chain recently roped in actor Ajay Devgn to be their ambassador, and it worked against them because people couldn’t connect Devgn’s personality with luxury.
However, for brands that don’t have the luxury of sky-high marketing budgets, clever collaborations with the right creators can go a long way in cutting through the clutter, reaching the right audience in a cost-effective manner, and educating their consumers on the USPs of their products through a voice that is unique, authentic, trusted and loved.
Disclaimer: The views expressed here are solely those of the authors and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com
Consumers are too aware and they can tell when the brand is trying hard: Nitin Saini
On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, we spoke to Nitin Saini, VP- Marketing, Mondelez India, about their #BrothersWhoCare campaign & more
By Tanzila Shaikh | Aug 30, 2023 6:37 PM | 4 min read
Cadbury Celebrations, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, released its #BrothersWhoCare campaign. The campaign is based on the idea that despite the lovely sibling relationship that boys enjoy with their sisters, they frequently fail to show their love for her with the same fervour and regularity as they do for their romantic partners. Through the initiative, the brand gave boys a chance to express their gratitude for their sisters in a special and touching way. This brings the long-standing bond back into focus.
e4m spoke to Nitin Saini, VP- Marketing, Mondelez India, about this campaign, and asked him why is Raksha Bandhan so special for the brand that it comes out with heart-melting campaigns and interesting marketing initiatives every year to celebrate the occasion.
Edited excerpts
Cadbury always comes out with a heart-warming campaign for Rakhi, what is so special about the occasion?
Every year, our campaigns aim to evoke feelings of warmth, nostalgia, and love, often tied to gifting Cadbury Celebrations as a gesture of appreciation and affection. The #BrothersWhoCare campaign tries to acknowledge that brothers may not always express their love for their sisters with the same intensity and regularity as they do in their romantic relationships. So it brings the time-tested bond of siblings back into focus by inviting brothers across the country to show their adoration for their sisters in a unique and heart-warming way, reinforcing the brand message of ‘Iss Rakhi, Kuch Accha Ho Jaaye, Kuch Meetha Ho Jaaye’.
Talk to us about the media bifurcation, what are you focusing on more, TV or digital?
While both mediums are important, their creative treatment differs. We released a heart-warming TVC to amplify across traditional channels but digital was driven at the back of a social experiment video, which captured the campaign insight in a more hard-hitting way.
Our media bifurcations broadly mirrors where our TG is – on TV and across key platforms on digital.
We see Cadbury always experimenting with ads, especially in terms of technology, where do you get the inspiration from?
We draw inspiration from consumer insights and feedback, aiming to understand their preferences and how we can connect more deeply at an emotional level. Additionally, we keep a keen eye on emerging trends in the industry and use advanced technology and data-driven consumer insights to map our consumers’ behaviour and purchase patterns. By embracing new ideas and pushing boundaries, we consistently strive to captivate our consumers while staying true to our core values of joy, celebration, appreciation and generosity. For a brand that has always represented a plethora of emotions, our priority has been to successfully capture every consumer’s spirit through a purpose-filled narrative. We will continue to strengthen connections with consumers and shine a spotlight on little acts of kindness via numerous mar-tech efforts.
Talking about connecting with consumers, do you think advertising be subtle?
The heart of any advertising lies in the strength of the insight – how we crack the “aha” moment while also being extremely relatable. Within this insight, the role that your brand naturally plays, while not being extremely overt, is the key. Consumers today understand this and are highly aware of the role of advertising, they can easily tell when a brand is trying too hard which immediately removes a brand from their consideration set.
These days Gen-Z has become an important TG as they make your content piece viral? Have you been able to crack the formula to connect with Gen-Z?
The audience is majorly looking for brands that go beyond storytelling and create real impact in the society. This perfectly marries with our purpose to evoke a sense of generosity and kindness through the act of gifting hence, the pertinent step in this journey is the insight and idea that can help us touch the right emotional chords while driving actionable impact.
TechUnited-Zoom-e4m roundtable: Industry heads discuss brands gaining from hybrid meets
At the TechUnited-Zoom-e4m Roundtable held in Bengaluru, industry leaders discussed how they’ve been engaging with their target audience virtually and how hybrid events can maximize ROI
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 30, 2023 2:31 PM | 4 min read
With the pandemic boosting virtual conversations, the world shifted to owning this digital format of communications. In this space, virtual events made a massive mark in organizations as need and demand set frame. As the world has now moved on to in-person events again, organizations are still looking at virtual discussions as an advantageous move. At the TechUnited-Zoom-E4M Roundtable held in Bengaluru, industry leaders pondered on the topic of how they’ve been engaging with their target audience virtually and how hybrid events can maximize ROI for their organizations.
The roundtable was chaired by Anand Bala, Commercial and SMB Sales Leader Zoom and Dheeraj Venkatram, Director, TechUnited. It consisted of Piali Dasgupta Senior Vice President Marketing, Columbia Pacific, Jayati Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, Tally Solutions Pvt Ltd, Ganga Ganapathi Poovaiah, VP Marketing, Epsilon, Barun Mallick, Marketing Head, Keka, Kiran Veigas General Manager & Head - Corporate Marketing & Communications, Happiest Minds Technology, Rahul Karthikeyan, Chief Marketing Officer, Scaler, Mehul Malviya Ecommerce Head Sri Sri Tatva and Vaibhav Mehrotra, Senior Director Marketing, Cashfree Payments.
Anand Bala began the roundtable by talking about how one of the biggest challenges that organizations are facing today besides economic conditions is how to tackle the situation of a hybrid environment. With events now happening in-person rather than virtual, a lot of challenges are arising for organizations and employees who are travelling for the event on high flight prices and long distances. Not just employees, even vendors and distributors are now preferring hybrid environments after the pandemic. He says, “Will events exist? Absolutely yes. Will these in-person meetings happen? Absolutely yes. But can we continue to take some of the learnings we have had going virtual over the last few years and put them into practice in the marketing domain or internal communication domain to drive better ROI, better productivity and there’s probably nobody better to discuss that than the people present here today.”
The discussion ventured from how hybrid events are a boon for organizations and the advantages that it brings. They spoke about how their brands have leveraged virtual and hybrid communications in their day-to-day work. The speakers also delved into the deeper challenges of hosting events and the ways in which virtual experiences can be integrated into in-person events.
The discussion ventured from how hybrid events are a boon for organizations and the advantages that it brings. They spoke about how their brands have leveraged hybrid communications in their day-to-day work. The speakers also delved into the deeper challenges of bringing hybrid events into the organizations and the ways in which virtual experiences can be brought into in-person events.
Speakers spoke about how virtual has made their brands, employees and their lives easier. Ganga Ganapathi said, “The one challenge that virtual events can help us overcome is the large-scale communication formats with the leadership team. The marketeer, the CTO, the CIO, the procurement person, the legal person are never available at the same time in an office space. However, if there’s an option to bring them together virtually, it makes everyone’s life easier. Maybe that's one good use case for hybrid events.”
Piali Dasgupta touched upon the cost-effectiveness of virtual events, especially for Columbia Pacific Communities which does events for the elderly and it is hard to bring everyone together through travel which would otherwise cost a large sum of money. Despite the technical glitches that one may have to face, Dasgupta believes the positive side of virtual events are way too many. “It’s (technical glitches) nothing compared to the upside of virtual events, the fact that we are able to do this at a fraction of the cost it would have taken to do this physically, which would mean we would have to bring people from all ten communities in different cities to one place. The sheer logistics of it is quite nightmarish.”
Moving between the conversations, the speakers discussed the advantages of virtual and hybrid events. The likes of Zoom and virtual communications have indeed boosted their employee and client morale, increased the chances of multitasking and have made educational progress in their organizations, speakers agreed in unanimity.
Astral ‘bonds’ with SRK's ‘Jawan’
The association marks a strategic move to promote the company’s flagship brand Bondtite
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 30, 2023 12:24 PM | 1 min read
Astral has struck a collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Jawan". The association marks a strategic move to promote the company’s flagship brand Bondtite.
Speaking about this exhilarating partnership, Kairav Engineer, Executive Director at Astral Limited, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "We are delighted to team up with 'Jawan,' a movie that resonates with values of determination and unity, much like our Bondtite that form unbreakable bonds. We eagerly anticipate the release of the movie on 7th September and the impact of our shared message."
As the release date of "Jawan" draws near, Astral Limited is excited to witness the impact of this partnership and the alignment of values between the brand and the movie's ethos.
Astral Adhesives have also released a short-promo featuring Shah Rukh Khan promoting Bondtite and the association with the tag line #EkdumTightEkdumRight.
Disney Star onboards 9 more sponsors for Asia Cup 2023
Glow & Lovely from HUL, Surf Excel, BPCL, Amul, Maruti, Berger and McEnroe are among the new brands that have come on board
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 30, 2023 12:06 PM | 1 min read
Disney Star, the official broadcaster for Asia Cup 2023, has onboarded 18 sponsors for the upcoming tournament across Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.
The sponsors include brands such as Charged by Thums Up, Nerolac Paint+, Glow & Lovely from HUL, Surf Excel, Jindal Panther, BPCL, My11Circle, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, Amul, Maruti, Berger, McEnroe, Thums Up, Amazon Pay, MRF, Policy Bazaar, Tira from Reliance Retail and ICICI PRU MF.
"Cricket fever is at an all-time high as sports fans across India wait in anticipation to watch the ‘Men In Blue’ in action at the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. Brands across categories are equally excited and have come forward to collaborate with Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar to further their business objectives and get closer to millions of fans. We are thrilled with the positive response received for the Asia Cup and are looking forward to delivering an unmatched cricketing experience across both TV and Digital," said Ajit Varghese, Head of Network - Ad Sales, Disney Star.
The Asia Cup 2023 is set to take place from August 30 to September 17 and the tournament will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.
For TATA.ev, we're focusing on community, sustainability & technology: Vivek Srivatsa
Srivatsa, Head-Marketing, Sales & Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, shares the strategy and vision behind the launch of the brand’s new identity
By Sonam Saini | Aug 30, 2023 11:20 AM | 5 min read
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility has launched its new brand identity TATA.ev for the EV business. This new identity is aligned to Tata Motors' commitment on sustainability and pioneering innovation as well as Tata Group’s focus towards community development.
Concerning the necessity for fresh brand design, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility stated that it is all about what people want, and they want a highly unique brand experience across all touchpoints.
"The new brand design provides us with the vehicle to execute that customer experience, whether it's sales, website, or after sales. The three pillars that we're going to focus on are community, sustainability, and technology, which, combined with a new brand design, allows us to deliver a much superior customer experience. At the end of the day, if customers are satisfied, it will affect business. All we're doing is accelerating EV adoption in the country, and this is a firm step in that direction.”
Communication around new brand identity
According to Srivatsa, for the new brand identity, the focus is more on action rather than communication. “The focus now is to expand this brand identity across all touchpoints. It will start reflecting in the next weeks and months in all our communications both internal and external. He said that the other touchpoints like website, retail, and after-sale will start getting impacted by this in the future. “Focus now is to not talk about it, but ensure it is visible to customers which is a very big task and maybe sometime after that we get into communication.”
He also highlighted that for the new brand identity, Tata Motors is not looking to make a campaign out of it. “It is more about acting and getting it visible to customers. We will use our own media vehicles in terms of expansion and all our advertising will follow some guidelines but there is not going to be a completely new advertising campaign for that.”
He further added, “We are not going to spend money on advertising, we rather want to focus on implementing it.”
Doubling down on its commitment to sustainability, TATA.ev has been designed with key actions, which ensure it follows an environmentally friendly approach: To reduce ink usage, print collaterals are designed on a white base - To reduce battery consumption and energy usage, all digital collaterals follow a dark mode approach and are designed on a Black base - To ensure wide accessibility, smaller file sizes, quicker loading times, and optimized performance, the font family used is Inter, an open-license and variable font family, to further align with the sustainable approach.
Difference between the buyer of EV vs traditional vehicle
Speaking of buyer profiles, Srivatsa stated that the EV customer is more like a gadget shopper, and wants a very fluid and easy buying journey. Also expects service to be highly digitalized, easy to execute and expects the company to be always in touch. “Traditionally, in automotive, the only touchpoint you have after you buy a car is the service but with gadgets, you are always on forums, keep getting software updates, feedback from the manufacturer. So that is the expectation and this is something we realized after we've spoken to all our customers actually. This brand-new design allows us to provide a vehicle to deliver this. We want to be seen more as a tech company and want our customer experience to reflect the speed and ease of a tech company.”
Since communication is also very different for EV buyers from traditional buyers, Srivatsa shared that they use influencers a lot to educate potential buyers. “We also use our current owners a lot to educate new prospects. We have to earn every EV customer, it's not that there are already some customers and you just take them. We have to earn customers by convincing them that EVs are future-proof, economical, robust, safe mobility solution and for that a lot of education and myth-busting that has to be done. It's more about education, rather than communication. So we use influencers, long-form videos and our own communities to educate other people.”
Core TG
The brand’s core TG is between the age of 25 and 44 years. “It's also important to start getting into the mind of people who are younger. Today's youngsters are far more aware of being sustainable and they want to make a difference to society. “We want to influence people from a little younger age because they see the value of sustainability. Women have started adopting us a lot. The tiago.EV that we launched recently, more than 25% of our buyers are women, which is double the normal industry size.”
With a dominating market share of over 70% in the four-wheeler EV segment, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility has crossed the milestone of selling 1 lakh Tata EVs. Srivatsa shared that the first 10,000 EVs they sold over 44 months, the next 40,000 were sold over 15 months, and the last 50,000 had been sold nine months. “More and more people are getting onto the EV bandwagon. Also, internationally, it has become clear that EVs are the future whether it's sustainability or ease of driving. People who travel abroad know that sooner or later they will buy an EV. It's about when to buy an EV and that is generally the motivating factor.”
