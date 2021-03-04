Tata Tea Gold launches Season 2.0 of ‘Dil Ki Suno’ stories of today’s women

Tata Tea Gold celebrates this International Women’s Day, by launching ‘Dil Ki Suno Stories’ season 2.0, with digital content creator FilterCopy. These stories bring alive the dilemmas that are faced by today’s Indian women in their everyday life, and how they overcome them to follow their heart’s calling.

Starring seasoned actors, the webseries consist of five webisodes of 10-12 minutes each covering a wide range of subjects, such as choosing between marriage and career, to following your own dream job vs. being part of the family business. Each webisode contains musings of everyday instances and dilemmas that are faced by women in the pursuit of following their heart.

All five webisodes are inspired from the lives of today’s (Indian) women and bring alive their constant inner debate between their mind and heart. With this web-series, the brand hopes to inspire its audience to tap into their inner voice and follow their own calling.

Says, Puneet Das, SVP – Marketing, Packaged Beverages – Tata Consumer Products, “The brand’s proposition “Dil Ki Suno” inspires and encourages consumers to listen to their heart and follow their own calling. Tata Tea Gold has been bringing alive its brand’s narrative of Dil Ki Suno through pop culture stories of today’s women who have listened to their heart and pursued their own passion. After a successful season1 last year, we continue this journey, with a content partnership with Filter Copy this year. For Tata Tea Gold, this content partnership is aimed at connecting with consumers at an emotional level.”

Anupama Ramaswamy, Managing Partner & National Creative Director, Dentsu Impact also added “As a brand, Tata Tea Gold has always believed that listening to your heart is the right way to go. It may not be easy, but at the end, it’s always satisfying. However, for women, listening to their heart becomes tougher for various reasons – whether they are personal or societal. With Dil Ki Suno stories season 2, we want to inspire women across the country to listen to their hearts and chart out their own path. We want to tell them that it’s okay to do things to satisfy yourself, fulfill your own wishes, and chase your dreams, no matter what the mind says.”

Speaking about the association, Vishwanath Shetty, VP, Sales, Pocket Aces, said, “FilterCopy is known for its progressive storytelling and compelling content which has built the fair share of its fan base over the years.. Our audiences are invested in our content and look forward to relatable stories from us. Tata Tea Gold’s Dil Ki Suno is all about bold, and inspiring stories, which aim to inspire viewers to follow their heart & passion and this has resonated well with the new age audience we have on FilterCopy who is willing to take the plunge & listen to their hearts. We are sure this partnership will create new benchmarks in bold and fearless storytelling.”

The pandemic had caused lot of disruption across industry. However, it has also accelerated online content consumption by manifolds. Among the front runners is India’s leading digital entertainment company, Pocket Aces’ short form storytelling channel, FilterCopy, which has become a household name when it comes to creating relatable rich content for today’s young generation in India.

The webisodes are aired on FilterCopy’s social media pages.

