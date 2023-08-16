Tata Play marks 17 years of 'Jhingalala' entertainment

ITC's Sunfeast Dark Fantasy has announced Shah Rukh Khan as the new face of the brand.

Sunfeast Dark Fantasy introduces its renewed brand proposition, ‘Sunfeast Dark Fantasy - Har Dil Ki Fantasy’ aiming to establish a profound connection with its consumers. This innovative concept springs from the universal yearning for a touch of fantasy in our everyday lives. With this new perspective, the brand seeks to resonate across diverse consumer segments, encouraging personal flights of fantasy anytime, anywhere. Shah Rukh Khan who is loved by everyone truly represents the fantasy of his innumerable fans across the world. This synergy between the two makes it a fantastical combination.

This collaboration sets a new benchmark for the brand as the ‘King of Bollywood’ joins forces with the ‘King of Biscuits’. Sunfeast Dark Fantasy embarks on the journey of ‘Har Dil ki Fantasy’, and invites consumers to partake in an extraordinary adventure guided by Shah Rukh Khan’s charm and delectable indulgence of its biscuits. This chapter not only redefines the brand but also elevates the concept of fantasy in hearts of individuals nationwide.

Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer, Biscuits & Cakes Cluster, ITC Foods Division, shared his thoughts on the exciting partnership with Shah Rukh Khan: "We are supremely excited to have the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, as the face of Sunfeast Dark Fantasy. He is an iconic figure. His charm, sophistication, and larger than life persona makes him the ideal choice to represent the brand. With this association, we are confident of elevating the brand's presence and further reinforce its connection with consumers. Together, we aim to take people on an extraordinary journey that celebrates their fantasies, making it a memorable experience."

Shah Rukh Khan, whose movies have brought joy to millions of hearts, expressed his views on joining hands with Sunfeast Dark Fantasy: "I am delighted to associate with Sunfeast Dark Fantasy, a brand that is truly loved by all of us. The brand's new proposition of ‘Har Dil Ki Fantasy' deeply resonates with me, as it encourages everyone to imagine, fantasize and live the extraordinary; an idea which I truly believe in. I am happy to be a part of this exciting and unique journey of fulfilling fantasies”.

Romi Nair, National Creative Director, FCB Ulka expressed his joy on the exciting collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Sunfeast Dark Fantasy: “We know that everyone fantasizes and “Har Dil ki Fantasy” is born out of that insight. This campaign encourages everyone to take “flights of fantasy” and come back alive. And to bring this idea to life, who better than Shah Rukh Khan who is the Fantasy of India. The campaign brings Shah Rukh Khan in an avatar that we all love him for. He will charm India with this campaign.”

The TVC, conceptualised by FCB Ulka, begins at a salon’s waiting area where a lady eagerly awaits her turn. To kill time, she enjoys a Choco Fills cookie, which instantly transports her to a fantasy, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan magically appears and indulges her, styling her hair, applying makeup and tending her nails. She comes back with a smile, realising it was all in her fantasy and shares a cookie with a puzzled girl nearby. Shah Rukh Khan's voiceover highlights the delightful experience, "Crunchy cookie mein molten choco". The commercial concludes with Shah Rukh Khan exclaiming, "Har Dil Ki Fantasy" as a pack of the cookies is showcased.

The campaign is set to launch across India in 8 different languages. It will be broadcasted across digital, social media platforms and television channels, forming an integral part of the comprehensive pan-India media plan.

Further, with the advent of this association and the brand's new proposition, Sunfeast Dark Fantasy is all set to carve an everlasting place in the hearts of its customers by offering them an unmatched experience that blends fantasy with reality.

Amidst air of curiosity, the brand unveiled an enticing teaser starring Shah Rukh Khan, presented in Hindi, Tamil and various other languages across social media platforms through influential figures. This strategic move swiftly captured the public’s attention, sparkling widespread discussion. The teasers collectively garnered impressive traction across diverse social media channels, further amplified as fans enthusiastically shared the content across various platforms.