TATA IPL 2022 kicks off with a super successful mega auction

The 4th article in the PowerPlay Series talks about how this year’s recently concluded mega auction sets the stage for a successful 15th edition slated to deliver exponential visibility

The much-awaited TATA IPL 2022 Auction concluded on Sunday 13th Feb with an action-packed weekend that witnessed a scale like no other auction in the past. This year, a staggering 204 players were sold. The overall money spent by all 10 franchises amounted to an incredible 552 crore, 120 crores more than the auction in 2018. And that’s not all.

At this year’s record-breaking mega auction, 11 players crossed the 10-crore mark, 7 more than 2018. The most expensive player this year, wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan was bought back by Mumbai Indians for 15.25 crore, 3 crores higher than Ben Stokes in 2018.

In addition to individual players, the TATA IPL Auction 2022 was a massive success for all participating teams as well. As the auction concluded on Sunday, every team as they were stacked looked highly promising, implying a level-headed TATA IPL 2022. While over the years, franchises have spent the big bucks on acquiring world-class foreign players, the mega auction this season saw franchises reserve their highest bids for home-grown talent. Uncapped Indian players came into their own in the auction with the likes of Avesh Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia and many more bagging massive deals, showcasing the plethora of talent TATA IPL has to offer.

With this possibly being the last mega auction in TATA IPL, teams have relied on a forward-looking approach by investing in the future of Indian cricket and the cream of international cricket. Additionally, cricket experts that followed the mega auction commended each franchise for building robust squads and found it difficult to pick favourites, a sentiment echoed by millions of fans on social media.

This year’s mega-auction signals an enthralling fifteenth season and brands are expected to ride the frenzy. With UP and Gujarat added to the TATA IPL family, two massive TV markets and cricket markets have unfolded for brands to leverage. Also, with the league coming back to India and increased exposure for brands through fourteen more matches, the upcoming edition of TATA IPL is set up to be bigger than ever.

As per sources, the official broadcaster Star Sports has already onboarded over 10 sponsors for the upcoming season over a month ahead of the tournament.

