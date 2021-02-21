Tara Sutaria stars in latest Hazoorilal Legacy brand campaign

The campaign is centred on the overarching theme of hope and positivity in 2021

New Delhi based fine jewellery brand Hazoorilal Legacy announced the launch of its Brand Campaign 2021 with brand ambassador, Bollywood star Tara Sutaria. Sutaria made an announcement for Hazoorilal Legacy’s campaign launch on her social media, fondly highlighting her affiliation with the brand.

Commenting on the association, Ramesh Narang, Director, Hazoorilal Legacy said, “We’re delighted to have Tara take our brand story forward. Hazoorilal Legacy stands for classic and timeless jewellery and Tara, with her immense talent and remarkable ethics empowers and embraces the brand’s legacy.”

The campaign’s overarching theme of hope and positivity comes after what was a difficult last year, globally. Touting 2021 as the year of recovery and zeal, the campaign intends to evoke the emotions of the audience and create engagement via #TheNextChapter. Over the next few months, Hazoorilal Legacy plans to release signature bridal looks with couture, high jewellery pieces, delicately weaving the rich cultural heritage of Indian craftsmanship with a contemporary outlook. The line of statement jewellery from the Legacy Collection in gold, polki and diamonds has been extensively curated for the brides-to-be.

Talking about the campaign, Rohan Narang, Managing Director, Hazoorilal Legacy goes on to add “We delved deep into the brand’s values and consciously devised a thought-provoking campaign that spoke of hope, resilience and our passion for building an everlasting legacy of beauty through exquisite designs & unmatched aesthetics. Tara’s superlative talent will mark this as one of our most memorable campaigns!”

As the face of the brand, Tara Sutaria said, “I am honoured to continue my association with an iconic brand like Hazoorilal Legacy. A pioneer in the jewellery industry, the brand has changed the face of the jewellery design landscape. I can't wait for the big reveal in the next few weeks.”

Hazoorilal Legacy introduced Sutaria as its Brand Ambassador in September of 2019. The brand ventured into the digital ecosystem with the launch of its exclusive e-commerce platform on 8th October 2020, offering an omnichannel luxury jewellery buying experience through this digital extension to its core retail business.

