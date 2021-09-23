Talkwalker: 6 must-know trends for fashion & beauty marketers

The ‘APAC fashion and Beauty’ report by Talkwalker offers data-driven insight into the conversations and preferences of fashion and beauty consumers across Asia

The fashion and beauty industry in the Asia Pacific region has evolved rapidly in 2021, with leading brands like Nykaa, Myntra, Colorbar Cosmetics, Lakmé, and Purplle competing to stay top-of-mind for their digitally-savvy consumers in India.

Talkwalker’s recently released report on the fashion and beauty sector presents fresh, data-driven perspectives on the changing consumer behavior and consumption patterns across Asia. The consumer intelligence platform currently supports the vision and strategy of more than 2,500 brands across the globe that look to consolidate their position as product and category leaders.

The ‘APAC Fashion and Beauty’ report utilizes Talkwalker’s AI-powered technology to analyze millions of images, videos, audio, conversations, and tags from across social media, blogs, news channels, and more. It also looks into the overarching conversations that are being had within the fashion and beauty industry in the Asia Pacific region. Here’s a snapshot of three of the six focal trends within the report.

Consumption trends - athleisure and masks

Consumer interests have evolved rapidly during the pandemic, and the most successful fashion and beauty brands have responded by adapting their products - even if this means creating new categories. Athleisure and mask fashion have emerged as two of the biggest trends according to Talkwalker’s analysis. Conversations around ‘athleisure’ and ‘working from home’ in particular have generated a lot of positive sentiment, as consumers find that the two things are a perfect fit. Mask fashion saw the most number of mentions in 2020, and while it fell during the last quarter, the report from Talkwalker notes that it is a fashion trend that will stick around.

(Image recognition technology captures many people showing off their fashionable masks.)

Omnichannel approach

The pandemic has driven home the importance of adopting an omnichannel approach for brands. According to the report, the push towards digital sales as a result of the pandemic has made both the fashion and beauty industry and its consumers more aware of the benefits of growing with an omnichannel approach.

(Consumer conversation analysis around virtual fitting rooms showed great interest in AR technology and its effect on customer experiences.)

Fashion and beauty tutorials

With more time on their hands, the report observes that fashion and beauty enthusiasts have kept busy by pampering and taking care of themselves. This has led to a substantial increase in user-generated content in the form of fashion and beauty tutorials. Visual analytics show that beauty content has received the most engagement, with consumers looking for ways to create their own DIY beauty routine amidst the lockdown restrictions.

