Swiss Beauty shines spotlight on brides and bridesmaids in new campaign

The brand has partnered up with Manyavar and Vibha to bring to life the grand idea of celebrating both pre & post-wedding emotions

Indian Makeup Brand Swiss Beauty has launched a brand campaign, “#MERAWEDDINGBFF”, that takes a different approach to wedding preparations for both the bride and the bridesmaids. Rather than being the usual wedding makeup advisor, the brand takes a sharp focus on how weddings are once-in-a-lifetime milestones, and you need a friend who listens, understands and helps you make fuss-free, quick & informed decisions.

Saahil Nayar, COO, Swiss Beauty, said, “Over the years, we have been committed to providing premium and good quality products for our customers. With our extensive product portfolio, we celebrate beauty in its real form.

This wedding season, Swiss Beauty seeks to aid the bride by acting as her go-to sounding board, just like her BFF. Our campaign is an initiative to stay true to our focus on celebrating the individuality of its customers. We have taken an unconventional route as we accompany brides and newlyweds in their journey and comfort them when they embark on a new life.”

Swiss Beauty has divided the campaign into two aspects - The Bride's Journey and The Bridesmaids Tribe.

The Bride’s Journey covers her pre & post wedding shenanigans, starting from pre-wedding luncheons to post-wedding dinners, family gatherings and similar events. The brand is presenting itself as a sounding board for all the emotions that the bride goes through during her life’s biggest transition from a bride-to-be to a newly wedded woman. Within this aspect, Swiss Beauty wants to help the bride make quick and informed decisions while understanding her emotional shift from anxiousness to fun and further to excitement.

For The Bridesmaids Tribe , the beauty brand offers a range of go-to long-wear comfortable makeup options, helping them look stunning while giving ample time to pamper the bride.

To make the campaign larger than life, Swiss Beauty has partnered with Manyavar and Vibha and it has planned to fuel over 2000 influencers on multiple platforms, the campaign has already gained over 5.7 million impressions within a week of rollout. Truly being BFFs to the bride and bridesmaid tribe, the brand has also set up a special Wedding Store that displays products & combos based on desired looks and ceremonies.

To take its customers through the journey virtually and showcase how Swiss Beauty can be their wedding BFF, the brand has created a character Riya - who’s apparently getting married and has chosen Swiss Beauty as her wedding BFF. The brand is constantly posting content in relation to Riya and her bridesmaids tribe’s journey and it has invited customers to digitally witness Riya’s wedding ceremonies as well.

Swiss Beauty is also employing in-shop branding across Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Delhi/NCR.

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)