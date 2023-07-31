‘Swiggy Weekends’ campaign hilariously piques consumers’ intrigue
The campaign will be integrated across platforms, including digital media, television, outdoor, and social media channels
Swiggy has announced a new nationwide campaign, ‘Swiggy Weekends’. Conceptualised to pique consumers’ intrigue through the use of misdirection, the campaign comprises three new films in Hinglish and two films in Southern languages.
The films build intrigue with the audience, cleverly tricking viewers with intense scenarios, leading them to expect something entirely different. However, to their surprise, the intensity is directed towards the irresistible food offers from Swiggy, igniting a craving that can only be satisfied with a delightful meal from their favorite restaurants at a great discounts on weekends. The campaign is live in 9 languages across the country.
One of the films opens with a young boy in a school uniform, nervously clutching his mark sheet as he enters his house. The tension builds as his father playfully taunts about a number, which we assume are the boy’s marks. The mother joins in, and even grandfather seems to be on the verge of making a remark. As the elders corner the boy, the doorbell rings. To the boy's surprise, he finds a Swiggy's delivery person at their doorstep with their food order, giving away the suspense that the elders were referring to the irresistible weekend discounts on Swiggy all along.
Aparna Giridhar, Vice President - Brand Marketing at Swiggy, shared, “Our consumers order in a lot more on weekends, 25% more to be specific. Hence we wanted to celebrate the joy of weekends through irresistible offers on Swiggy and the 'Swiggy Weekends' campaign came to life. We've used the popular misdirection route to drive home the fact that - no matter what the situation, good food at great prices is always in our minds. So if it's the weekend then it's time to Swiggy!"
With restaurants such as Wow Momo, Faasos, Eatfit, Biryani by Kilo, Nirula’s and Burger Singh across the county participating in this campaign, Swiggy continues to bring attractive supersaver offers to its users. Users can take advantage of a flat ₹125 discount on any purchase of ₹199 or more. This exciting offer begins every Friday at 12 noon and remains valid until Sunday, running until mid-September. This means users can indulge in their favourite cuisines at unbeatable prices and create unforgettable moments with loved ones during the weekends.
The campaign will be integrated across platforms, including digital media, television, outdoor, and social media channels. Swiggy is confident that the combination of misdirection, humor, and the allure of their food offerings will leave an impact on viewers, encouraging them to experience the magic of "Swiggy Weekends" firsthand.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Angel One launches AI-powered #SuperIsHere campaign
The film aims to encourage and empower billions across the nation to leverage the power of data and technology in their wealth-creation journey with the Angel One Super App
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 30, 2023 10:00 AM | 2 min read
Angel One Ltd. (formerly known as Angel Broking Limited), India's most trusted Fintech company, has launched the #SuperIsHere campaign. It is an AI-powered campaign that aims to encourage and empower billions across the nation to leverage the power of data and technology in their wealth-creation journey with the Angel One Super App. It also highlights the unique and unmissable features of the Super App, such as speed, security and reliable experience.
The #SuperIsHere campaign, driven by one of the renowned Swedish director Anders Forsman, enlightens investors, traders, and intenders that the Super App platform is now available for the diverse investment journey. The super app is built with customer centricity in mind, which is the reason the brand is trusted by 1.5 crore Indians. Through influencer partnerships, social media posts, business channels, news channels, Google, Meta advertisements, OTTs etc, this tech-powered campaign communicates how GenZ and Millennials can leverage the Super App for a customized and simplified investment experience. To bring the SuperApp experience live in Tier 2, Tier 3 and beyond cities, the company has also planned activation programs at a large scale.
Prabhakar Tiwari, Chief Growth Officer, Angel One Ltd., said, “Our mission is to empower every Indian investor through Angel One Super App, delivering a seamless and technologically advanced experience for investing and trading at all levels. We have utilized extensive data to comprehend client needs, enabling us to tailor curated journeys within the app. Through the #SuperIsHere campaign, we showcase the advantages of the Angel One Super App, aiming to attract more clients and expand into underpenetrated markets, thereby fostering organic growth.”
Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman & Managing Director of Angel One Ltd., said, “We completed 100% rollout of the Super App earlier this year. It has been built with deep understanding of how mobile apps are integral to our lives, and investors and traders are no different. #SuperIsHere campaign would create pan India awareness and appeal for our SuperApp.”
A one-stop shop that offers online trading & investing, direct mutual funds, sovereign gold bonds, NCDs and more, the Angel One Super App caters to clients including intenders, traders and investors. It ensures frictionless account opening and one-click bank updation. On opening the account, clients get a personalized home page, providing access to everything with a single tap, faster charting and order placement coupled with the highest level of transparency with charges displayed upfront. They can access data in offline mode for P&L, Funds and Order status basis last synced.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
BW Businessworld’s latest edition spotlights India as a fintech nation
The issue also includes thoughts of Thampy Koshy, CEO of ONDC in the last word section on the fast-forward growth of the digital public good through digital public infrastructure and more
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 28, 2023 2:35 PM | 3 min read
The latest edition looks at how India is poised to be at the forefront of the global fintech economy; recognising top companies and leaders in India’s fintech landscape
The fintech ecosystem in India is a flourishing and expanding sector that leverages technology to offer businesses and consumers innovative financial services and solutions.
The latest edition of BW Businessworld, dated July 29, 2023, delves into how India's fintech ecosystem is leading the global narrative. The fintech industry in India is positioned for substantial advancement, increasing financial inclusion and redefining how financial services are procured and offered across the country. It is also projected that the global fintech economy is expected to grow to $1 trillion by 2030.
India securing the third position worldwide with an impressive tally of 9,646 fintech companies, the dynamic environment stands as a testament to the relentless drive and creative thinking of entrepreneurs propelling the industry towards progress.
India’s Fintech Triumph
In the third edition of the 'BW Festival of Fintech,' BW Businessworld focused on tracking the pioneers of the fintech industry, as it is projected to reach a market size of over $150 billion by 2025. The nominations went through a multi-tier screening process, and the winners were identified based on the evaluations.
The winners were divided into two categories in which one category awarded fintech companies and the second category awarded the leaders in the fintech industry. BharatPe; Axio; Revfin; mPokket; Arth; PhonePe Insurance Broking Services; National e-Governance Services (NeSL); Riskcovry InsurTech; PolicyBazaar.com; Zaggle, Winvesta; PhonePe; Mudrex; Zolve; Veefin Solutions and Presolv360 emerged as the winners of the fintech companies. Zolve also received a special mention in the category ‘Fintech of the Year’. The winners in the leaders of the fintech industry included names such as Gautam Udani, Co-founder & Director, Veefin Solutions; Karan Mehta, Founder & CTO, Ring; Binny Shah, Head of Product, Veefin Solutions and Jaya Vaidhyanathan, CEO, BCT Digital. For Fintech Leader of the Year, Sameer Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Revfin, and Yashish Dahiya, Chairman and CEO of PB Fintech, received special mention in the people category.
Social Media Showdown
The issue also looks at the newest entrant in the world of social media, Threads by Meta, which made a stir with 30 million signups in less than 18 hours of its launch and 100 million sign-ups in a period of 7 days. Similar to Elon Musk’s Twitter, the new social media platform of Mark Zuckerberg’s Threads also provides conversation via texts but with more immersive features. Moreover, within a week, Twitter’s traffic was also seen slowing, according to reports. The dynamics of both social media platforms have similarities as well as differences. However, it is too soon to say who wins the race.
Adding to it, this issue also covers the telecom industry as India is making the transition to 5G networks at a breakneck speed. However, at the same time, tens of millions of subscribers are facing a challenge with frequent call drops, bad network connection, sub-standard voice quality, and slow internet speeds. This edition highlights the explosive growth of data consumption of active internet users that has led to an increase in network congestion. It draws a line between the pros and cons of 5G networks and the active users of the internet today.
The issue also includes thoughts of Thampy Koshy, CEO of ONDC in the last word section on the fast-forward growth of the digital public good through digital public infrastructure, the government’s role in it, and more.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Coca-Cola and ICC partner up for Men's Cricket World Cup
The four-year global partnership entails Coca-Cola becoming the exclusive non-alcoholic beverage partner of the ICC
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 28, 2023 1:49 PM | 3 min read
Coca-Cola and The International Cricket Council (ICC) once again team up for the upcoming 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. The exciting collaboration is a part of the four-year global strategic partnership agreement between the ICC and the iconic beverage company. The partnership entails Coca-Cola becoming the exclusive non-alcoholic beverage partner of the ICC.
With this, Coca-Cola will use its iconic global reach to connect with fans around the world, cultivate a legacy of unity and inculcate true sportsmanship through a series of online and offline activations. It will continue to engage with its consumers and resonate with them on their favourite sporting passion.
Arnab Roy, Vice President, Marketing Coca‑Cola India and Southwest Asia at Coca-Cola India said, “We believe that the ICC Cricket World Cup is the biggest cricket event for the country. Partnership with the ICC provides us with a great opportunity to bring together our customers, consumers, brands, and cricket. Our brand activations will engage consumers through innovative offline and online promotions and create memorable experiences for sports fans”.
Coca-Cola will embark on many exciting brand activations with its beverage portfolio, including fan engagements, social media campaigns, and promotions to win tickets to the World Cup alongside unique on-ground experiences during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.
The four-year agreement includes all ICC events around the world including the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales, the ICC men’s and women’s T20 World Cups in Australia in 2020, the ICC Women’s World Cup 2021 in New Zealand and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India in 2023 amongst other global tournaments.
The partnership has strategically aligned both, ICC and Coca-Cola for the long term by combining the strength of The Coca-Cola Company’s diversified portfolio of over 500 brands and worldwide retail reach with ICC’s unwavering focus to expand the sport’s footprint globally.
Coca-Cola has been globally committed to supporting local sporting events & organizations around the world. The Coca-Cola Company has an eight-decade-long association with the Olympics. Moreover, for over four decades, it has been associated with the FIFA, T20 World Cup, and using the power of sport to bring people together and transform lives. The recent association of ThumsUp with the Olympics and Paralympics in India is a testimony to the Company’s belief in sports and its long-lasting journey toward making a refreshing difference.
"Anurag Dahiya, Chief Commercial Officer, ICC said “The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, the pinnacle event in the cricketing calendar, will feature the world’s best teams competing for ultimate glory. We are excited about our partnership with Coca-Cola, which promises to deliver a refreshing cricketing experience set to captivate audiences and present a grand showcase of their emotions.”
Stay tuned for more updates and announcements as Coca-Cola and the ICC join forces to create an extraordinary ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 experience.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Fastrack's biggest USP is its ability to reinvent: Adithya Raj, Titan Company
Raj, Sales & Marketing Head at Titan Company's Wearables Division, talks about Fastrack Smart's rebranding, collaboration with Ranveer Singh and more
By Ritika Raj | Jul 28, 2023 12:54 PM | 5 min read
Titan Company Limited’s Fastrack is a brand that resonates well+- with the youth of today and their vibrant lifestyle. It has also carved a significant share for itself in the smart wearables market. But to reach the next level and become a leading fashion tech brand in India, Fastrack Smart underwent a strategic rebranding. Adithya Raj, Sales & Marketing Head - Wearables Divisions, Titan Company Limited shares the inspiration that led to the rebranding of Fastrack Smart.
"As of last year, we were already part of the top five players in the Indian smartwatch market and for us to go to that next level, we strongly believe that there has to be a strategic shift in our approach," he explains.
The decision was the result of extensive discussions within the leadership team, consultation with agency partners on how to execute it and insights from their target audience. The outcome was Fastrack Smart, with a clear mission to establish itself as a leading fashion tech brand in India.
What’s New?
From the product perspective, Fastrack Smart made significant strides, expanding its portfolio from 10 to a whopping 35 products this year. Notably, some of the world's first products were launched in India. The brand also set up the Titan Smart Lab in Hyderabad, where more than 100 engineers work on their research and development capabilities.
According to Raj, design language also played a crucial role in Fastrack Smart's transformation. The brand focused on crafting exceptional watch designs, stylish straps, and captivating watch faces. He proudly asserts, "When it comes to accuracy, our watches are one of the best. It's comparable to the best of the smartwatch brands in the world." The rebranding effort included a fresh brand logo, new positioning, and a captivating marketing campaign called "Follow Yourself," featuring none other than Bollywood actor, Ranveer Singh.
Marketing The Newness To The Core TG
Sharing the core message behind this all-new campaign, Raj adds “Fastrack Smart understands the mindset of today's generation and strongly believes in embracing the true self and not feeling obligated to conform to societal norms, and hence the campaign's main message is to follow yourself” The quirky, fun, and exciting ad film delivers this powerful message in a way that strikes a chord with the youth. While Fastrack Smart's primary target audience is Gen Z, Raj emphasizes that it is for everyone who aspires to hustle, follow their dreams, and embrace their true self. Says Raj, "Fastrack smart fits beautifully in this space, from a styling perspective and also from a fashion quotient perspective and the tech perspective”.
To truly resonate with the audience, the brand collaborated with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. Raj sheds light on why Singh was chosen as the perfect face for the brand and exclaims that the alignment of values between Singh and Fastrack Smart is undeniable, with both embracing uniqueness and individuality. "We felt we share similar values, he has achieved success by following his own heart and his style is so unique, and having him as the face of a brand and the campaign ‘Follow Yourself’ is a 100% smart match of style" Raj shares, adding that Ranveer's unique style and energy perfectly match Fastrack Smart's vision.
On the promotional front for this campaign, by virtue of a digital-native audience that the brand is catering to primarily, the mix is digital heavy. Raj explains, “Primarily digital heavy, promotions will be driven by various social media engagements and activities. The campaign is also planned to create maximum visibility across platforms with the highest impact in areas which are high traffic areas, big malls, and metros. It is a combination of both digital and mainline media.” Apart from digital endeavours, the brand will be present in more than 110 cities. Fastrack has also collaborated with Ranveer Singh starer Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani to amplify its reach.
The Fastrack Connect
Youth culture and lifestyle have been at the very core of the brand philosophy. The brand's success in staying connected and relevant to the target audience stems from its ability to reinvent itself consistently. "Fastrack's biggest USP is to reinvent itself," Raj asserts, highlighting that the brand has successfully adapted to changing trends and customer preferences throughout its journey. Listening to the customers, designing products that stand out in style and technology, and delivering quirky and relatable ads have been key factors in Fastrack Smart's resonance with the youth.
As Fastrack Smart continues its journey to become India's leading fashion tech brand, Raj exudes enthusiasm and confidence. With the new brand identity, campaign, and a new ambassador on board, Fastrack Smart is poised to make a mark in the competitive market. "With the combination of style and tech, we have differentiated ourselves in the marketplace and Fastrack has been an iconic youth fashion brand. It's a perfect match of style, energy, and technology. " Raj concludes, signifying Fastrack Smart's undeterred commitment to embrace the future of fashion tech.
Retailing In Consumer Minds?
When it comes to retail, Fastrack Smart currently boasts a stronger offline presence with 70% of sales coming in from offline retail owing to a robust offline presence across various multi-brand outlets, large format stores and World of Titan outlets. But with the introduction of new product offerings, the brand anticipates a balanced 50-50 split between online and offline sales by the exit of this FY. Although Gen Z primarily consumes digital media, the brand adopts a balanced approach to cater to the diverse preferences of its audience.
Raj expresses enthusiasm about the recent successful launches, including the Revolt, Limitless, and Power series. With the new brand identity, campaign, and the dynamic Ranveer Singh on board, Fastrack Smart is confidently set to become India's leading fashion tech brand, drawing admiration from customers of all ages who embrace style and innovation in equal measure.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Community building on social media is the billboard for brands now: Nas.io’s Alex Dwek
Nas COO Alex Dwek and The Good Community’s Naiyya Saggi share why their collaboration was the need of the hour
By Chehneet Kaur | Jul 28, 2023 12:43 PM | 3 min read
For any brand to survive in the cutting-edge competitive market in this digital-first era, it's important to build a community that connects with the brand and stays loyal to it.
When a brand goes beyond just selling their product and creates meaningful content for their community, that is when they earn the deep trust of a consumer.
Recently, The Good Community, an omnichannel deep interest-based network, announced its partnership with Nas.io, a platform for community builders and creators. This alliance aims to foster deeper connections within communities across India.
By harnessing artificial intelligence, assisted moderation, data analytics and streamlined tech stacks built for community moderation and engagement for sustainable growth, Good Community has chosen Nas.io as a strategic partner to ensure that community members have a valuable and fulfilling experience.
The Good Community aims to leverage Nas.io’s AI and data insights tools to empower the Group’s community managers and accelerate its journey to connecting with potential community members also on WhatsApp in the coming year. Additionally, Nas.io will analyse and understand their behavioural patterns, ensuring a robust and engaging community experience for all members.
Naiyya Saggi, Group co-founder of Good Glamm Group and CEO of Good Community, says, “The whole idea behind community building is how you build a safe, non-judgemental and extremely proactive community support structure for brand evangelists. We stay connected with real people who have an interest in intimate health, positive sexuality, motherhood, parenting through our WhatsApp communities.”
One challenge the brand faced while building communities at a scale was they needed data, AI intelligence and support. The brand needed to analyse who is engaging, who is retaining and who is bouncing the messages. Additionally, they needed a way to find how they can iterate their community engagement calendar smartly and rapidly. Hence, the partnership with Nas worked out for them.
Alex Dwek, Chief Operating Officer, Nas added, “We were just a community of content creators on social media earlier. But over the years we noticed, the world of social media has changed. Facebook groups and whatsapp communities are the way brands are reaching out now. So, social media has now become the billboard for brands to reach out to their consumers.”
But, building close relationships with consumers is not happening in closed groups and private spaces. The most effective way to do that is via WhatsApp, according to Dwek. That’s where AI helps in scaling communities on WhatsApp where most of the closed discussions happen.
For this very purpose, Nas leveraged Ruby.ai, which accesses all WhatsApp group messages, and summarises them. This allows the brand to also understand what their consumers are talking about and what do they need in a condensed summary.
This technology also raises concerns about data privacy. Saggi assured that as brand owners they were very particular about the data and how that data is being used. “We were comfortable with this Nas partnership only because the data will still be owned by us. It won't be owned by Nas, in fact they would have no access to it. They will just be providing a platform to us like any other CRM tool and only we will know the data and insights,” she said.
The exciting part of this partnership for Dwek is how they take the data and information at scale and utilise it in building meaningful improvements in every individual’s life as a part of The Good Community.
He said, “AI tools, data insights and monetisation tools will undoubtedly enhance the community's overall engagement and retention. India is a key market for us and it is great to announce our first large-scale partnership in the country with The Good Community."
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Nestle India posts 37% net profit in Q2
The company’s sales have grown by 15% to Rs 4,658 crore
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 28, 2023 12:23 PM | 2 min read
Riding on the twin advantages of lowering commodity prices and strong customer penetration, Nestle India showed off a 36.8% growth in net profit to ₹698 crore for Q2, compared to ₹510 crore in the same quarter last year.
Its total sales have grown by 15% to ₹4,658 crore as compared to ₹4,045 in the same quarter last year.
Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and MD of Nestle India said, “I am pleased to share that we have, yet again, delivered robust performance, with all product groups registering double-digit growth. This is the fifth quarter in a row of double-digit growth across all product groups.”
“Commodities such as edible oils, wheat and packaging materials have been in the lower price range. A reversal of price trend is noted in fuels with prices softening in the second quarter after reaching a higher level towards the end of quarter one. In fresh milk, there has been price stability. Robusta prices are elevated and are expected to remain volatile,” the company said in a media release, adding that leading brands like Kitkat, Nescafe and Maggi had done especially well.
The company noted that its domestic sales growth was across categories and saw a 14.6% increase, helped in no small part by conservative pricing, supported by both mix and volume with targeted brand support. The lowering of commodity prices even as raw material costs remained 7% higher on a YoY basis, came down sequentially by 9.3%.
Kitkat and Munch brands’ stellar performance was aided in no small part by increasing consumer engagement and impactful media campaigns, even as the beverage brands saw growth thanks to greater household penetration of Nescafe Classic, Nescafe Sunrise and Nescafe Gold.
Meanwhile, Nestle India’s e-commerce channel contributed to 6.5% of the quarterly sales and continued the growth momentum driven by quick commerce.
“Strong performance is an outcome of kiosk expansion and prioritization of emerging channels,” the company said, adding that the company’s OOH business continues to see strong growth through premiumisation and portfolio transformation initiatives.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Parle tops charts as ‘Most Chosen In-Home FMCG Brand’ for 11th year in a row
This year’s report splits the most chosen brands across in-home and the newly launched out-of-home list
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 28, 2023 11:28 AM | 2 min read
Parle is the most chosen FMCG brand for the 11th year in a row, as per the recently released Brand Footprint Report 2023 by Kantar India.
The report ranks the Most Chosen (in-home & out-of-home) FMCG Brands based on Consumer Reach Points (CRP’s). CRP considers the actual purchase made by consumers and the frequency at which these purchases are made in a calendar year.
According to the latest edition of the report, Parle led this year’s rankings with a score of 7,449 million CRP (consumer reach points).
The top 10 most preferred brands, apart from Parle, are Britannia, Amul, Clinic Plus, Tata Consumer Products, Nandini, Colgate, Surf Excel, Aavin and Sunfeast.
As per the latest report, four new brands which made it to the Billion CRP club in 2022 are Balaji Wafers, Nirma, Lux and Sunsilk. Over the last 5 years, the number of brands in the billion CRP club has increased from 16 to 28.
The report includes FMCG sectors like beverages, home care, health and beauty, foods and dairy.
‘Beverages’ was the fastest-growing category this year. Dairy brands had lower penetration but higher frequency to have more reach points, the report said.
“Overall, the consumer reach points have increased by almost 50 % in the last five years but the growth in the last year has been slightly lower,” said K Ramakrishnan, Managing Director-South Asia, Worldpanel Division at Kantar.
In the OOH segment, Britannia leads the way in the inaugural OOH brand rankings with 498 million CRP’s.
It is followed by Haldiram’s, Cadbury, Balaji and Parle. The top 5 are all snacking brands. The five most chosen OOH beverage brands in India are Frooti, Thums Up, Amul,Maaza and Sprite.
“Consumer choice is the ultimate strength test for a brand and Brand footprint has been a widely acclaimed ranking system to measure this for the past 10 years. As we see over the years, consumers are making increasing trips for purchase and that adds their options and in turn their choice.
“This is reflected in the constant increase in CRPS we observe. As purchases for out of home consumption are on the rise and seem to have different choice triggers, we found it necessary to introduce a ranking specifically for these categories, where there is a significant out of home component,” Ramakrishnan said.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube