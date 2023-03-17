'Spotify has lined up interesting innovations to excite listeners and brands during IPL'
Richard Frankel, Global Creative Director, Spotify and Arjun Kolady, Head of Sales, Spotify India, spoke to e4m about the challenges and expansion plans of the Swedish audio streaming giant in India
After four years of its journey in India, the music streaming platform Spotify decided to scale up its operations and ad business in one of the most significant markets of the world by taking the fast-track Indian Premier League (IPL) route.
“Very interesting creative solutions and innovations are lined up to excite listeners as well as brands during IPL,” Arjun Kolady, Head of Sales of the Swedish streaming giant told e4m, when asked about Spotify’s IPL offerings. He didn’t disclose details of these offerings though.
Richard Frankel, the Global Creative Director of the company was in India last month as Spotify India celebrated its fourth anniversary. He shared the company-funded study “Sonic Science 2.0” which claimed that audio is one of the most effective media when it comes to recall value. The study also found that the ads have 19% higher Brand Impact on Spotify compared to all other media.
Spotify, which is skewed towards Gen Z, claims it currently works with over 300 brands including Visa, Samsung, OnePlus, Amazon and Mondelez.
As internet access, smartphone usage and online transactions are on a rise in India, Spotify sees a huge opportunity for its growth. The company hopes to double its transacting users in India by 2030 from the current 350 million to 700 million.
Over 40% of Spotify users are premium members who drive most of its business. However, the premium membership is not growing at the same rate as it was in the last few years due to economic constraints.
To acquire more young consumers especially those from Bharat, Spotify has recently launched UPI for recurring subscriptions and free trials. Previously, only users who had a debit or credit card, were able to access a free trial.
Spotify has recently announced new features for creators and fans.
Frankel and Kolady shared insights into the company’s India journey, their expansion plans and challenges.
On challenges
Arjun: It has been a fantastic journey to market leadership in India, over the last 4 years.
On the ad side, we have worked with over 300 brands, which includes Media and entertainment brands, FMCG companies, tech firms and device manufacturers, fintech and travel aggregators. We won several awards, grew the team, and built strong alliances with our clients and agency partners.
But, there is still so much to do. Digital audio advertising is still an emerging space, and as market leaders, our responsibility only increases to help the ecosystem move forward. We will continue to double down on evangelisation, education, and inspiration in audio.
Richard: Being the largest audio streaming service isn’t an entitlement. It is a reward! And it’s one that has to be earned every single day. We have to stay focused on making sure each one of our listeners in India feels that we are their trusted and capable audio companion as they use our platform to soundtrack their lives. When we stay focused on music fans and on audio consumers more generally we are able to build for the moments and moods and mindsets that animate their lives.
On expansion
Arjun: We want to take audio to its rightful place in the media landscape, especially given the fact that time spent on audio is more than video streaming, gaming, news, etc. We are growing our team to cover the market beyond our primary verticals of media, tech, and FMCG, and we will bring more advanced measurement and creative solutions to India this year.
And finally, we want to continue to help drive innovation and accountability through programmatic and automation.
Richard: This is an awesome and wide-open question so I am not sure if this answer addresses the exact territory you are asking about but it got me thinking about growth and how we have managed it and a few things are still core to that. First is to always try to be as relevant locally as you are globally.
We sometimes slow our market expansion to make sure that we are able to launch with repertoire and languages that are expected in every market. We also like to spend as much time as we can building audiences and listener loyalty before asking advertisers to participate in those listener interactions. It’s more than just a matter of achieving scale. Managing expansion with these concepts in place creates more trust and more brand love and longer-lasting opportunities for all of our partners.
On IPL offerings
Arjun: The excitement around IPL is building up and we are helping our partners understand how best to leverage Spotify as a part of their media mix.
While the actual viewing of the matches will not happen on Spotify, we own the build up to the match and when the celebrations after the match - across phones, smart TVs, car, watch, gaming consoles and home speakers.
Last year we saw a 113% increase on cricket related streams on Spotify during the tournament. As per GWI, 77% of Spotify free users are cricket fans, and 67% follow the IPL. Not only that, 22% of cricket fans on Spotify have participated in fantasy sports, and 71% of cricket fans on Spotify, use digital payments.
We have some very interesting creative solutions and innovations that we have lined up that will excite our listeners as well as brands during the tournament.
On innovations
Richard: Spotify is currently working on an AI-enabled DJ, which would be a personalized AI assistant that would play music as per your choice. We are also working on NFT-enabled playlists. However, Indian users will have to wait for these innovations.
Gujarat Titans signs 26 partners ahead of Tata IPL 2023
As many as 11 partners from 2022 have continued their association with the team
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 16, 2023 12:37 PM | 2 min read
Gujarat Titans have signed 26 partners ahead of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.
As many as 11 partners from 2022 have continued their association with Gujarat Titans and 15 more have signed up this year.
Gujarat Titans have retained the same partners on the playing jersey for two years running. Ather is the Principal Partners as a part of a multi-year deal. BKT Tires and Capri Global maintain their presence on the torso of the jersey as Associate Partners.
The other Associate Partners include Jio, one of India’s leading telecom-company, pipe manufacturers Astral and Simpolo Ceramics - taking their respective spots on the shoulders of the jersey.
ACKO, have continued their association with Gujarat Titans and their logo will be visible on the headgear alongside, Equitas, a small finance bank.
Timex, a legacy brand for watches, will feature on the trousers of the Gujarat Titans kit along with solar panels manufacturer Rayzon Solar.
Dream11 and boAt have continued as Official Partners. Ahead of the 2023 season, Gujarat Titans have welcomed as many as six new Official Partners. Bisleri have signed up as the Beverage Partner. Havmor are the Ice Cream Partner. Croma have joined hands as the Electronics Partner. Jio Cinema will present the viewers an insider account of Gujarat Titans’ campaign in 2023. Nestle Munch are the Chocolate Partners while Rario have come on board as an NFT Partner.
Gujarat Titans have four Merchandise Partners this year. EM and Fancode continue their association for another season. Gujarat Titans have signed up HRX to present the fans an athleisure collection. In addition, Cybeart will present fans with options for gaming chairs.
Radio One, Radio City and Top FM have signed as the Radio Partners. HCG are the Medical Partners for the Gujarat Titans.
“Gujarat Titans’ innovative approach to signing partnerships reflects our values on and off the field. We are grateful to the 11 partners who have continued their association and support. It is a matter of great pride for us that the jersey remains unchanged from last year. We also welcome 15 new partners on board and look forward to a long and fruitful association with each one of our partners,” said Arvinder Singh, COO Gujarat Titans.
Redcliffe Labs ropes in Gautam Gambhir as brand ambassador
As part of the association, Gambhir will support and promote the brand’s high-quality diagnostic services
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 16, 2023 11:40 AM | 1 min read
Redcliffe Labs has announced its association with cricketer Gautam Gambhir as its brand ambassador.
As part of the extended association, Gambhir will continue representing Redcliffe Labs as its brand ambassador, supporting and promoting its high-quality diagnostic services across India.
"We are thrilled to extend our association with Gautam Gambhir, who is not just a legendary cricketer but also a great human being," said Dheeraj Jain, MD & Founder of Redcliffe Labs.
"Gambhir's values, discipline, and dedication towards his work resonate with our company's ethos, and we believe that his association will further strengthen our brand's position in the market."
Gambhir expressed his enthusiasm at the renewal of the partnership, saying, "I am delighted to continue my association with Redcliffe Labs, a company that is making significant contributions to the healthcare sector. I have been impressed with their commitment to providing high-quality and affordable diagnostic services across India. I am excited to work with them to create more awareness about the importance of timely and accurate diagnosis."
As part of the partnership, Gambhir will feature in various marketing and advertising campaigns for Redcliffe Labs, including print, digital, and social media.
We ensure consumers get to experience the ‘pricelessness’: Manasi Narasimhan, Mastercard
The VP & Head, Marketing and Communications, S Asia, Mastercard, spoke to e4m about the brand’s support for sports, creating ‘priceless’ experiences, and catering to people’s passions
By Shantanu David | Mar 16, 2023 8:32 AM | 4 min read
As golfers tee off at the storied Delhi Golf Club for the second edition of The DGC Open, Manasi Narasimhan, Vice President and Head, Marketing and Communications, South Asia, Mastercard, the global payment tech company, is justly satisfied with the response. The field has 138 players from around 35 countries and includes close to 50 Indians, many of whom have won on the Asian Tour as well as on home soil.
“For us, it’s about what our consumers’ passions are around the world, and in this case in India. Over here golf is an emerging sport. There was a perception earlier that golf was very affluent centric but there’s been a lot of effort being done to broad-base it, get more women into golf and so on,” says Narasimhan, noting that consumers have resonated strongly with the concept.
“After last year’s success, we believe there is a lot more in store for us to build on the growing affinity for the sport in India. Hence, continuing our support for women in sports, we have curated a priceless experience for women golfers to learn the nuances of the sport from their idol – Shiv Kapur – and are looking forward to a great display of talent on the sprawling greens of the DGC over the next few days.”
Narasimhan stresses that what is important to the company, more than just slapping a logo onto an IP is ensuring that consumers get to experience the ‘pricelessness’, so emblematic of Mastercard’s branding, with the iconic “for everything else, there is Mastercard”, a fixture of TV commercials for those growing up in the pre-internet era.
“Digital is ubiquitous, but even within digital there is a move now for more authentic content, right from the new ASCI guidelines for influencers to follow to what people choose to follow. Nobody likes to feel that they’re being sold to, they prefer genuineness and authenticity. And that’s our endeavour as a brand,” says Narasimhan.
This is important in India, where Narasimhan observes we live and die by our phones. “I read a sad statistic that we have more phones than toilets in India and there’s enough evidence to show that it’s true. And so there has been a pivot.”
That being said, Narasimhan is confident of the staying power of traditional media. “India is a collectivist society. We like to gather together to watch sports and movies with friends and family on TV. Digital is a medium that caters to individuals, and you’re going to be peering into your phone or tablet. No one’s denying that digital is here to stay, but traditional media is also not going away.”
Admitting that golf still carries with it the tag of affluence which may not have mass appeal, Narasimhan says that Mastercard is committed to catering to people’s individual passions. “For the affluent and emerging affluent it’s golf. Cricket of course cuts across every demographic in India, so we’re in that. We’ve recently signed on four badminton players who won the Thomas Cup as the sport is seeing a resurgence thanks to their success.”
“It’s not about bridging the gap but catering to what people want to see and experience. Mastercard worldwide has identified nine passion areas, including art, music, movies, shopping, and one area that has emerged post the pandemic - wellness. We are present in all these areas,” she says.
This includes curating experiences that people without a Mastercard cannot enjoy. While sports is popular in India, there are other areas like Mastercard’s Priceless Cities, which allows you, for example, to do yoga in front of the Sydney Opera House, and other crafted experiences.
“That’s the beautiful paradox of payments. Whether you’re buying medicines and groceries or are splurging on something you’re really passionate about, you want the same method of payment: something effortless, seamless, and safe. That’s what we provide,” concludes Narasimhan.
VAHDAM India enters spices market
Collaborates with chef Vikas Khanna to launch VAHDAM Spices
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 15, 2023 4:47 PM | 3 min read
VAHDAM® India, the home-grown global wellness brand, has announced the launch of VAHDAM® Spices, a new product category for the company.
Aimed at creating fresher products for an increasingly health-conscious world, VAHDAM® India has expanded its partnership with Indian farmers and cooperatives to bring high-quality and authentic Indian spices to consumers to help them achieve their wellness goals, the company said.
VAHDAM® India has collaborated with world-renowned, Michelin Star-awarded Chef Vikas Khanna to celebrate the launch of VAHDAM® Spices with a variety of new recipes.
“In 2015, I started VAHDAM® India, with a vision to take this wellness wisdom to the world, under a trusted, ethical, sustainable home-grown brand. And re-imagine the quality & freshness of these offerings. Given my lineage, we started with tea, but the vision was always to do more. And today, I am excited to announce the launch of our range of fresh, ethically sourced, Single Origin Spices from the finest farms in India. India is a magical 'land of spices' and provides the world with the largest variety of delicious spices. However, just like tea, there is an absence of a home-grown brand, and the broken supply chain ensures that consumers don’t get a fresh product,. Additionally, spices are globally grown by spraying copious amounts of pesticides, insecticides & toxins to increase farm yield, which causes a serious health risk to consumers,” said Bala Sarda, CEO & Founder of VAHDAM® India.
“With VAHDAM® India Spices, we aspire to make available a collection of delicious spices, all sourced garden-fresh, packaged at our BRC Certified facility here in India & shipped directly to consumers. We’ve spent the last two years building a supply chain of India's finest organic spice farms with our partners. We made a conscious decision to bring sustainable, clean, and fresh spices to consumers around the world for all their cooking, wellness, and beauty needs.”
“VAHDAM® India has a reputation for bringing the best of India to the world and I’m incredibly excited to be working with them on the launch of VAHDAM® Spices,” said Chef Vikas Khanna.
“The farmers in India take pride in the spices they grow, which elevates VAHDAM® India’s spices and their taste above what’s currently available on the market. VAHDAM® India’s Spices can help anyone take their cooking up a notch and it will bring more flavour into all of our lives. I’m loving how VAHDAM India’s single origin spices has made its way to my kitchen and I’m in no mood to replace them with anything in the world.”
“Spices can provide a range of health benefits for consumers, but that all depends on where and how they are grown and packaged,” said Ujjwala Baxi, Registered Dietitian.
“VAHDAM® India’s commitment to bringing fresh and single-origin spices from India to the world will help everyone enjoy the benefits of these spices, from Moringa Powder’s antioxidants aiding in heart health to Turmeric Powder assisting in building one’s immunity.”
BKT Tires announces association with 7 IPL teams
The brand will be the ‘Official Tire Partner’ for these teams
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 15, 2023 3:59 PM | 1 min read
Balkrishna Industries Ltd. (BKT) has announced its partnership with seven leading teams in the 16th season of the most watched T20 Cricket league in the world. BKT will be the ‘Official Tire Partner’ for Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Delhi Capitals.
The season marks BKT’s fourth consecutive association with Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan Royals, and its second collaborative year with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans.
Commenting on the partnership, Rajiv Poddar, Joint Managing Director, Balkrishna Industries Ltd., said, “Over the years, we have seen the cricket T20 league generating strong appeal in the sporting ecosystem and transcending to be one of the biggest events on the international sporting calendar. The partnership with T20 cricket adds to a growing portfolio of BKT’s global strategic relationships. Today, we are delighted to announce our official association with 7 T20 teams. This is an amazing endorsement for the brand and further strengthens our dedication to delivering our commitments. We are confident that this partnership will create a positive impact on our brand, generating more interest and value.”
Malaika Arora, Milind Soman and Randeep Hooda tame impossible terrains with Jeep Meridian
The 'Only In a Jeep' campaign has been conceptualised by Leo Burnett India.
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 15, 2023 3:48 PM | 3 min read
Jeep India has unveiled its new campaign, ‘Only In A Jeep’, featuring Milind Soman, Randeep Hooda and Malaika Arora, which emphasizes the message that only Jeep vehicles can discover different terrains and territories. The crucial element that distinguishes Jeep SUVs as proficient off-roaders has been highlighted in the new campaign. The three-part campaign series shows the protagonists being challenged to exit from impossible terrain in a Jeep vehicle. The campaign, which draws inspiration from Jeep's legendary brand pillars of Freedom, Adventure, Authenticity, and Passion, was conceptualised by Leo Burnett India.
The campaign is beautifully shot in the forests of Maharashtra, Chandipur beach in Odisha and the Great Indian Desert in Jaisalmer communicates the Jeep Meridian's brand attributes: superior design, best-in-class cabin comfort, and safety. The video demonstrates various features of the Jeep Meridian, such as the Selec-Terrain System, Independent Suspension, Dual Pane Sunroof, and many others, through the adventures of the three models, Randeep, Milind, and Malaika.
The videos of the campaign are already live on Jeep India's Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn & YouTube. The final video of the series features Malaika Arora, who is stranded in the middle of the Great Indian Desert with no network and no one to help or navigate her through the desert to discover her way out. However, she views the situation as a challenging task and intends to continue cruising her trusted Jeep Meridian.
Commenting on this new campaign, Rahul Pansare, Head Marketing & PR, Jeep India, said, "The 'Only In A Jeep' campaign revolves around the 'Go Anywhere, Do Anything' ethos of the Jeep brand, which extends itself to the vehicle owners, fans, and followers. The Jeep brand is dedicated to providing the most competent and refined 4x4 vehicles in India. The Jeep Meridian that was launched in 2022 is an eclectic combination of ruggedness, sporty design, safety, and comfort. And this is exactly what we are trying to communicate through this campaign. Even the models that we have selected – Randeep Hooda, Milind Soman and Malaika Arora personify the daredevil nature and adventurous spirit of the brand that has been a part of our legacy over the years.
Mr. Rajdeepak Das, CEO and Chief Creative Officer, South Asia, Leo Burnett, further added, "Brand Jeep is synonymous with adventure - both on and off screen and we're excited to yet again travel an exciting terrain with Jeep. The ‘Only In A Jeep’ campaign is designed to help the audiences feel the energy and get acquainted with the Jeep way of life. Each of the three films featuring Randeep, Milind and Malaika will take viewers on a visual adventure and truly establish what sets the Jeep Meridian apart."
The Jeep Meridian, which debuted in India in May last year, is offered in two trim levels: Limited and Limited (O), and it has a number of best-in-class features to assure the comfort and safety of its passengers. The Jeep Meridian sports a 2.0-liter Turbo Diesel engine and is among the most fuel-efficient SUVs in the D-segment, delivering a fuel economy of up to 16.2 km/l (ARAI certified). It also features a number of interesting amenities, including Emperador Brown leather seats, third-row cooling with controls, automated headlights, diamond-cut dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels, and much more.
Kylie Jenner headlines Dolce&Gabbana eyewear campaign
Michele Morrone, the Italian actor, also stars as the male face of the campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 15, 2023 3:17 PM | 1 min read
Dolce&Gabbana presents the new Spring/Summer 2023 eyewear campaign created by Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott, the London-based duo behind some of the most iconic imagery in contemporary fashion.
Los Angeles, outside at night, a swimming pool in a Californian villa: the shots taken on this Hollywood set are infused with seduction and style. The female face of the campaign is Kylie Jenner, a successful entrepreneur and one of the most followed and popular figures in the global star system.
Mert&Marcus’ signature shots also feature Michele Morrone, the Italian actor with 15.6 million followers, who stars in the visuals featuring the men’s styles: whether shades or optical frames, these glasses are the perfect acces sory to enhance the wearer’s personality in a continuous interplay of looks and complicity.
