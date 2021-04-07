Sportstar Aces 2021 celebrates the Giants of the Decade

The event was presented by MRF, with Life Insurance Corporation of India, Odisha, Union Bank of India, SPEED – Bharath Petroleum, Baashyaam and SSVM Institutions as other partners

The 2021 Sportstar Aces Awards saw 31 winners declared as ‘Giants of the Decade’ in 27 categories. Hosted on an exclusive virtual platform, this year’s edition was both a visual and memorable treat, taking viewers back to India’s glorious chapters in the sporting field between 2011 – 2020. Sportstar Aces began on 27 March with a curtain raiser show and the award winners were revealed over four episodes between April 1 and 4. The event was presented by MRF, with Life Insurance Corporation of India, Odisha, Union Bank of India, SPEED – Bharath Petroleum, Baashyaam and SSVM Institutions as other partners.



Batting maestro GR Viswanath was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award while five-time world boxing champion MC Mary Kom was named Sportstar of the Decade. Sachin Tendulkar and Abhinav Bindra were declared ‘Inspirational Giant of Indian Sport’.

For the Chairperson’s Choice Awards, Sportstar also recognised the efforts of three Indian athletes who, as frontline workers, have been at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic – Joginder Sharma, Ajay Thakur and Akhil Kumar were conferred with the ‘Giant off the Field’ honour by Malini Parthasarathy, Chairperson, THG Publishing Pvt Ltd. The Odisha State government won the Best State for the Promotion of Sport honour for the third time in a row, having won the award in 2019 and 2020 as well.

Apart from the jury and the winners of this year, the show was star-studded with sporting personalities such as Anju Bobby George, Geethu Anna Jose, VVS Laxman, Shantha Rangaswamy, Anil Kumble, Jeev Milkha Singh, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Nivas Hooda, Vijender Singh, Parthiva Sureshwaran, PT Usha, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Kris Srikkanth and others making an appearance at the virtual ceremony.

The unprecedented nature of the last year resulted in little sporting action to make a true assessment of performance. In consultation with the esteemed jury, Sportstar decided to honour the best performers of the past decade. The Sportstar Aces Awards 2021 witnessed the best athletes of India vying for the Giants of the Decade title. These winners have made the nation proud with their performances between 2011 and 2020. Sportstar Aces had three categories — Popular Awards, Jury Awards and Chairperson’s Choice Awards. This year’s Jury was headed by Sunil Gavaskar, along with M. M. Somaya, Viswanathan Anand, Aparna Popat, Anjali Bhagwat and Bhaichung Bhutia. The winners of the Sportstar Aces – Giants of the Decade were:

Popular Awards:

Sportswoman of the Decade (Cricket) – Mithali Raj

Sportsman of the Decade (Cricket) – MS Dhoni

Sportswoman of the Decade (Racquet Sports) – PV Sindhu

Sportsman of the Decade (Racquet Sports) – Kidambi Srikanth

Sportsperson of the Decade (Motorsport) – Narain Karthikeyan

Sportswoman of the Decade (Individual Olympic Sport) – Mary Kom

Sportsman of the Decade (Individual Olympic Sport) – Sushil Kumar

Sportswoman of the Decade (Team Sports) – Rani Rampal

Sportsman of the Decade (Team Sports) – Manpreet Singh

Club of the Decade – Bengaluru FC

Moment of the Decade – PV Sindhu's World Championship Win in 2019 and Viswanathan Anand's 2017 World Rapid Triumph



Jury Awards:

Sportswoman of the Decade (Track and Field) – Krishna Poonia

Sportsman of the Decade (Track and Field) – Neeraj Chopra

Parathlete Sportsperson of the Decade (Female) – Deepa Malik

Parathlete Sportsperson of the Decade (Male) – Devendra Jhajharia

Sportswoman of the Decade (Individual Non-Olympic Sport) – Koneru Humpy

Sportsman of the Decade (Individual Non-Olympic Sport) – Viswanathan Anand

Lifetime Achievement Award – GR Viswanath

Sportstar of the Decade – Mary Kom

Inspirational Giant of India Sport – Sachin Tendulkar and Abhinav Bindra

Coach of the Decade – P. Gopichand

National Team of the Decade – 2011 World Cup-Winning Men's Cricket Team

Best State for the Promotion of Sport – Odisha

Best PSU for the Promotion of Sport – Railways

Best Corporate for the Promotion of Sport – Hero Motocorp



Chairperson’s Choice Awards

Giants off the Field (COVID-19 Warriors) – Joginder Sharma, Akhil Kumar and Ajay Thakur

Sport for Social Good – Anantapur Sports Academy

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)