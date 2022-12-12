Are smart keyboards turning into digital real estate?
Industry players say there is great potential in utilising smart keyboards for marketing provided it stays non-intrusive and doesn’t invade privacy
When Ankit Prasad, Founder CEO of smart keypad app Bobble AI, and his cohorts started the company in 2015, it was a user-generated content app, focusing especially on Indic languages. Over the years, and through strategic partnerships with leading smartphone manufacturers like Xiaomi, Bobble has become a conversation media platform and an AI company that aims to offer highly engaging smartphone keyboard solutions, as well as literally tap into the power of its over 80 million users to monetize associations with advertisers and brands.
“That's the ultimate goal for the company: to grow further because we have built a platform on top of keyboard utility. We call it a conversation media platform. Just like say Snapchat and Instagram have built a platform on top of camera utility, TrueCaller over the phone book, Glance over lock screens or Dropbox over file manager,” says Prasad noting that this is the first time anyone has thought of creating a platform on top of a keyboard. “We found it to be a highly strategic real estate which was underutilized.”
Limitless Potential?
Dewang Mulani, Manager, Business Development & Planning at Zoo Media, agrees that Smart keyboard apps have the potential of becoming a rather prominent ad retail space predominantly because of the frequency of their use. “Our thumbs travel two marathons a year running across our keyboards, much more than most of us physically do, in fact,” he quips, observing that this means that our numerous interactions are opportunities for brands to gather data and serve intuitive ads all the while enriching the typing experience.
“I do see smart keyboards becoming a new in-app platform for retail advertisers not just because the AI and ML algorithms are able to target high-intent audiences across platforms and serve ads that are hyper-relevant. More so because it’s a seamless way for brands to enter everyday conversations and therefore the culture of their audience, which is something every brand aims to achieve,” says Mulani.
Mitesh Kothari, Co-Founder and CCO, White Rivers Media points out that the digital space comes with limitless scope for marketing and the smart keyboard is another testament to its growth potential. “In such times when consumers are ready to buy subscriptions to avoid ad interruptions, brands are looking to establish their brand value through non-intrusive advertising mediums. Besides making conversations more fun, expressive and intelligent, smart keyboards are also a great platform to blend brand stories seamlessly in conversations with AI-powered algorithms,” he says.
Prasad points out that when millions of users are using the platform, it generates certain assets for the company. “This ranges from the data to content sharing to engagement. We plan to monetize each of the three assets through various business models, from direct customer acquisition to working with various advertisers and brands across different consumer segments.”
Mulani adds, “As of now, purchase journeys begin with the search. Smart keyboards will make purchase journeys begin at a point where you’re mulling over buying a new suit with your mates over a chat. That by itself adds a whole new opportunity for data gathering, audience pooling and ad targeting.”
Take Note
Apart from Bobble, Google’s GBoard and Microsoft’s SwiftKey are also getting their fingers into this potentially lucrative pie. According to data, advertising contributes over 40% of the total revenue of smart keyboards, and the companies are also promoting them as digital real estate rather than just a typing tool.
Hima Bulusu, Associate Director - Key Accounts, TheSmallBigIdea, agrees that a smart keyboard is in use most of the time a person is on their phone. “This very fact is both a boon and a bane when thinking of using a smart keyboard as retail ad space. The time people spend on it along with an unparalleled insight into every person’s habits; prima facie it looks like a goldmine,” she says.
“However, with something that is so personal to people, any ad can be seen as extremely intrusive and elicit a negative effect of irritation, like the effect of a bank loan call or a spam credit card. This could prove to alienate one’s audience rather than attract them. Smart keyboards need even smarter ads to combat this possibility,” adds Bulusu.
There is also the fact that the very users might feel interrupted and more exposed by seeing their data shared for marketing purposes. “Only time can tell how big this marketing space will become. Still, one thing's for sure, the potential of digital marketing is immensely increasing day by day, and we should be ready for the upcoming evolutions,” notes Kothari.
Indeed, the self-evident privacy concerns with this cannot be overlooked. “While applications promise message encryption, smart keyboards are able to use words, phrases and stickers typed to trigger ads across platforms,” says Mulani concluding, “The bargain between an elevated texting experience and relevant ads versus personal privacy isn’t widely addressed, at least not as much as it deserves to be. All said and done, the concerns about the privacy of our most intimate conversations should be looked after.”
Important to understand what makes the audience curious: Anati Zubia, Quora
The Marketing Head at Quora spoke in depth at e4m Content Jam about increasing engagement and tapping the right audience
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 9, 2022 2:25 PM | 3 min read
“Humans are hardwired to be curious. We have had a thirst for information and early civilization actually channeled our curiosity to lead to discoveries. One of those such discoveries was fire. Fire then spurred our first innovation, the stone tools, sears, glue and clothing. Even the music we listen to today. But today it is not so like useful in terms of survival context, but it is when it comes to our continuing education and it actually makes us happy.”
Sharing an interesting perspective about the quest for knowledge was Anati Zubia, Head of Marketing, Quora, at e4m Content Jam. She spoke in depth about the content strategies and about creating unified experiences. Zubia also spoke about the importance of creating high-quality content to increase engagement.
During the session on ‘Leveraging the Power of Intent and Curiosity’, Zubia said, “It is important to know the right target audience and utilize fire personas in order to tap in and understand the audience. It is important to understand what makes them curious. The best is to actually conduct interviews with them. Go out and talk to these people individually. Need to know who they are and find those common threads and create these personas. These personas should feel like a real person. They should feel like something that you could sit down and get to know by reading their persona.”
While talking about how content should have a continuation and should keep the audience or consumer intrigued, she said, “The solar system of content comes into play when you create content. Think of a very large content piece you have, maybe any insights report. These are very large pieces of content. How do you get people into that one piece of content to commit to actually spending the time reading in long form? Give them lots of bite-size nuggets across the path. So, maybe your annual answer report turns into several infographics, a couple of blog posts, maybe it's a video piece, or an interview with the analyst. All of those items should lead down the line into that major content piece that then takes them through their funnel from awareness to consideration and deeper into decision.”
Across Quora, 100 million+ unique users every month and 57% of Quora users use the internet to research products and brands. 48% of Quora users read consumer reviews when researching products online. Zubia said, “Next is writing high-quality content. And I know this seems super obvious. I am talking about high-quality content in the sense that high quality is not defined by you but defined by the audience.”
“Build an editorial calendar based on that. Strategizing the best time to post when the audience actually is consuming content and you can go back for a recap on this, and then continue to measure and retrospect,” she added.
AB de Villiers becomes the face of FairPlay
The cricket legend has entered into a long-term agreement with FairPlay
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 9, 2022 1:30 PM | 1 min read
AB de Villiers has entered into a long-term partnership with FairPlay as their ambassador.
“FairPlay has always been at the heart of everything I have done,” says the upbeat South African, “so it feels like a natural fit. We want people to have fun, to be careful and responsible in everything they do… and, of course, to play to win.”
A FairPlay spokesperson said: “We are excited to work alongside ABD and to celebrate the spirit of sport which he represents. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership.”
‘We are living a reel life more than real life’
A panel of content creators came together at e4m Content Jam to share their insights on ‘creating value for brands’
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 9, 2022 1:09 PM | 3 min read
Content creators are becoming a huge part of brand marketing in today’s world. While content earlier just used to be for television, now digital and social media have paved the way for influencers to create value for different companies. e4m Content Jam held in Mumbai on December 8th witnessed a panel discussion between content creators and how they were redefining the customer journey.
The panel was titled ‘The roadmap to create value for brands: The power of creation, co-creation & collaboration.’ It was chaired by Makarand N, Vice President: Content+, Mindshare. Others on the panel were Abhishek Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer- Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, Amit Sethiya, Head of Marketing- SYSKA Group, Esha Nagar, Managing Director- Nepa, Naveen Murali, VP - Head of Marketing- Pepperfry and Samyukta Ganesh Iyer, Vice President and Head of Marketing- Kaya.
The discussion was about how collaborations with influencers, events and content creators were helping build brands and how marketing is moving beyond traditional media.
Amit Sethiya, Head of Marketing- SYSKA Group spoke about how they believe in where to put the money when it comes to marketing different categories. “I think the moment you hear the brand name Syska, the first thing that comes to your mind is obviously LED lights because that's what the journey started with around eight to nine years back. So, when we are talking about content creators, for us, it completely depends upon which segment you are addressing in terms of your marketing programs.
If you look at categories like led and wires and fans, I think there we are able to bring in the typical brand ambassador and put this in the entire marketing programs and serve content to the audiences. Now, when you look at the new age categories, like grooming appliances, wearables, hearables and smart home products in these categories, I think we realized that it's not really important for us to invest huge money in bringing the face to the brand because ultimately the millennials, and the Gen Zs are still discovering their passion. They're trying to identify themselves. So, I think there are different mindsets.”
Esha Nagar of Nepa explained the content creation ecosystem in the most elaborate yet brief way possible. “I think it's just that we are living in reel life than real life at the moment. If we talk about the world today, we're sitting with consumer creators at a tally of 50 billion content creators and for this planet earth with 8 billion humans, that's a big number on content creation itself. So that's happening on the creative side and creative or creator economy.
If we talk about brands, I think that it has never been a better time when brands wanted to create communities, when brands wanted to create more long-term effect of how they're engaging with the consumers, and how much they could sort of push themselves from being undifferentiated commodities to being very differentiated personas. So, there's this creation happening, there's a need for the brands and on the other side, the consumer has started believing in purpose, which is what is the brand really standing for? What are you really giving to me from a short-term or a long-term perspective? Because we are opening up to a generation of doers with Gen Z Gen Alpha coming our way. So, I think it's brands, consumers and a parallel stream of creation and it just converges like magic. There is a need, there is an offering and there is consumption. So, this is what is happening which is the complete explosion, which is giving rise to a creator economy like never before.”
ICMA 2022: Evening In Pictures
The 7th edition of the Indian Content Marketing Awards was held on Thursday
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 9, 2022 11:00 AM | 1 min read
exchange4media Group on Thursday hosted the Indian Content Marketing Awards (ICMA) 2022. Mindshare was honoured with the platinum award for ‘Agency of the Year’, and Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) won the ‘Brand of the Year’ title.
The Indian Content Marketing Awards aim is to provide recognition to outstanding content marketing campaigns and content makers who are doing path-breaking work in the content marketing domain.
We bring to you some glimpses of the evening.
HUL wins Brand of the Year title at ICMA 2022
The FMCG giant bagged 7 gold, 6 silver and 4 bronze metals for insightful and outstanding content marketing campaigns
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 9, 2022 9:32 AM | 1 min read
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) was named ‘Brand of the Year’ at Indian Content Marketing Awards (ICMA) 2022. The FMCG giant also won 7 gold metals, 6 silver and 4 bronze metals for their insightful and outstanding content marketing campaigns.
HUL took home gold metals for their campaigns across different categories. The brand won 2 gold for its Bru campaigns- ‘Aanandam Aarambham - Happiness Starts with Bru’ under the ‘Best Content Marketing on OOH platforms’ category and another one in the ‘Best Use of Character Led Branded Content’ category.
It bagged gold for its ‘Idhu Namma Tea(m) - Bringing Together Tamil Nadu for their Yellove’ campaign under the ‘Best Content Marketing on Films’ category and ‘Trixy Cinegame - Bringing alive 3 layers of fun’ campaign and #GameStaminaKa - Breaking Gender Barriers in Gaming campaign under ‘Best Content Marketing Using Online Gaming’ category.
The FMCG giant also won gold for its 'Tantir Rong' campaign under the ‘Best use of regional content category’ and for its ‘Cook with Makapa campaign under the ‘Best Content Marketing to Launch or Relaunch a Brand’ category.
ICMA provides recognition for impactful content marketing campaigns and content makers. This was the 7th edition of the Indian Content Marketing Awards.
Businesses now need to respond to customers’ willingness to come online: Mayank Bathwal
At e4m Content Jam, Bathwal, CEO of Aditya Birla Health Insurance, spoke to Nawal Ahuja, Co-founder, exchange4media, on how the BFSI sector was using marketing effectively
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 9, 2022 8:55 AM | 3 min read
The sixth edition of the exchange4media Content Jam, held in Mumbai on December 8, saw the coming together of industry heads from across categories, as well as marketing experts and ad bosses, for a day filled with engaging and interesting conversations and discussions.
Mayank Bathwal, CEO- Aditya Birla Health Insurance, started the day, speaking to Nawal Ahuja, Co-founder, exchange4media, in a freewheeling conversation on ‘how the BFSI sector is using marketing effectively to get millions of people to insure their lives’.
Perhaps only naturally, the conversation began with Covid-19 and its impact, with Ahuja observing that while digital penetration and awareness around health had significantly gone up during the throes of the pandemic, the same had since waned.
On being asked how the insurance sector had been impacted by the same, Bathwal started by noting he was a business head, and not a marketing expert. “Like every other sector, we were affected by how people looked at digital, because there was no other option. The physical world was non-existent. There were two-three things that impacted us specifically. There was always a portion of the population that was already comfortable with digital, but there was also a portion that wasn’t and they also switched to digital,” he shared.
As an example, Bathwal spoke about one of his company’s products, called ‘Doctor on Call’, which nobody used to use. “We introduced it very early, and no one ever used it. We were well ahead of our time in 2016 when we brought in that facility. Suddenly, during Covid, it became a huge hit because digital was the way of interactions.”
Furthermore, Bathwal spoke about how the push towards digital allowed the brand to reach out to customers at scale, and, more importantly at a hyper personal level.
The CEO of Aditya Birla Health Insurance then went on to go into the nitty-gritty of the business, explaining, “We run our health insurance business very differently from what you’d traditionally experience from the same. Health insurance is usually what I’d call sickness insurance or sickness funding, and I don’t think that's the way the category can run because you’re building a lifelong relationship with a consumer that needs to be more meaningful and more positive, rather than fear engagement.”
“We are a health-first insurance service, which engages with our customer first on health, and then insurance if something happens. Now something like that needs high-scale engagement, and needs to be very personal, which we excel at,” he said, adding that the pandemic saw that digital adoption go up, and open up to new categories like senior citizens, who were earlier wary of coming online for such important things.
“Now it’s up to businesses to respond to customers’ willingness to come online in a way that makes it more relevant to them. This is the response we’ve got from them, and now it’s our time to respond back to them in a meaningful way,” said Bathwal.
Mindshare takes home Agency of the Year Award at ICMA 2022
The global media & marketing services agency walked away with 13 gold, 14 silver and 11 bronze metals across categories
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 9, 2022 9:31 AM | 2 min read
Mindshare was named ‘Agency of the Year’ at the Indian Content Marketing Awards (ICMA) 2022. The global media and marketing services agency also walked away with 13 gold, 14 silver and 11 bronze metals across categories for its outstanding content marketing campaigns.
Mindshare won gold for its ‘Castrol Super Mechanic Contest’ for its client Castrol India Pvt Ltd in the Automobile category. It also bagged 2 gold metals for ‘Demystifying Stock Trading Through Cricket’ campaign for Upstox (RKSV Securities Pvt Ltd) under the Best Content Marketing category on Television and Best use of mobile content category.
Continuing with its winning spree, the agency won 5 gold metals for its client HUL for ‘Aanandam Aarambham - Happiness Starts With Bru’ campaign under the ‘Best Content Marketing on OOH platforms’ category and ‘Best Use of Character Led Branded Content’ category, for its ‘Idhu Namma Tea(m) - Bringing Together Tamil Nadu for their Yellove’ campaign under the ‘Best Content Marketing on Films’ category, ‘Trixy Cinegame - Bringing alive 3 layers of fun’ campaign and #GameStaminaKa - Breaking Gender Barriers in Gaming campaign under ‘Best Content Marketing Using Online Gaming’ category.
The agency took home gold for Castrol Super Mechanic Contest campaign for its client Castrol India under the ‘Best use of community building category’, for HUL’s Tantir Rong campaign under the ‘Best use of Regional Content’ category. Mindshare Fulcrum bagged gold for Castrol Super Mechanic Contest campaign for its client Castrol India. Mindshare also took home the award under the Content Marketing Agency (Large) category. The agency has also won silver and bronze for some of its other impressive campaigns.
In the Excellence Awards category, Eashani Chandekar of Mindshare was the 1st runner up under the ‘Young Professional of the Year’ category.
ICMA provides recognition to the impactful content marketing campaigns and content makers who are doing magnificent work in the content marketing domain. This was the 7th edition of the Indian Content Marketing Awards.
