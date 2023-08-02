Social Panga expands Delhi operations
With this expansion, the agency now becomes a 400-seater office across Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi
Social Panga, the integrated creative and digital marketing agency, founded by Himanshu Arora and Gaurav Arora has expanded its Delhi operations and strengthened its team size.
With this expansion, the agency now becomes a 400-seater office across Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi. The new office is located in Gurgaon and has the same theme of the Bangalore and Mumbai office. The agency held a grand opening last week to inaugurate it and celebrate the growth of the company with its employees.
The Delhi office has been working with brands like Naukri, mama earth, Yatra, Bajaj Finance, DLF, Lava and others. The team will continue to offer the same Panga experience, which is across other offices.
Speaking on the expansion Himanshu Arora, Co-Founder, Social Panga said, “With the extension of our office, Social Panga is excited to start a new chapter in this journey. This accomplishment is a credit to our team's extraordinary dedication and intelligence. All of this was made possible by our team’s constant pursuit of innovation and quality. We will always be appreciative of the energy and perseverance, which were essential to reaching this milestone. Onward and upward!”
Gaurav Arora, Co-Founder of Social Panga says, “In our new space, we're thrilled to foster creativity and passion for our craft. It's a true reflection of our culture and people. Our business expansion is thanks to our dedicated team, and we're grateful for their hard work in delivering top-notch solutions for our clients. With excitement, mafias are ready for their next heist.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Zakir Khan and Pepsi share pro tips to avoid being friendzoned this Friendship Day
The new campaign will be amplified with a marketing plan encompassing digital, social media and influencers
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 4:03 PM | 3 min read
Ahead of Friendship Day, culture curator brand, PEPSI® is all set to celebrate the week of friendship in an irreverent manner. True to its spirit of being the voice of the generation, Pepsi® has announced an exciting collaboration with stand-up icon and renowned comedian, Zakir Khan. Pepsi®’s witty collaboration with Zakir is aimed at inspiring friends to stand by their buddies and encourage them to “Rise up” from their friendzone situation.
In the campaign, Zakir Khan encourages the youth to be true friends to each other, inspire friends to move on and steer friends away from the dreaded ‘friendzone’ – a zone that the young generation is perpetually escaping. By leveraging the power of technology, friends commenting on Zakir’s post as a cry for help for their friends in ‘friendzone’ will get a personalized message directly in their inbox that can be shared amongst friends as a pro-tip to swear by.
View this post on Instagram
In the video, Zakir Khan is seen bringing his signature comedic flair to empower this young generation with an impactful narration that says, “Yeh jo friendzone hai na, yeh danger zone hai. Isse nikalo, bhaago, aur koi dost fassa hai toh use bachchao. Kyuki doston ki bhi zimmedari hoti hai. Friendzone ke chakkar se you’ve got to Rise Up Baby!”
Shailja Joshi, Category Lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India said, “Pepsi has captivated the youth of India for decades with its irreverence and is known to rewrite the way people see popular occasions each year. Giving Friendship Day a unique twist and inspire the young generation to rise above friendzone with their friends, we could not have asked for a better fit to this campaign than Zakir, the buddy, the OG Sakht Launda. We are confident that Zakir’s comedic prowess and popularity will speak to the youth directly and encourage them to be there for their friends as they break free from friendzone along with a chilled bottle of Pepsi.”
Zakir Khan commented on his excitement to join Pepsi®, "I am elated to be a part of the iconic Pepsi universe – a brand that has been my friend over the years. This campaign is all about breaking free from the friendzone and owning who you are, and I am thrilled to be the voice of this message. With humor as the driving force, we will celebrate friendship, self-expression, and the beauty of being true to oneself. I hope the audience enjoys the video and is inspired to 'Rise Up, Baby!”
Vikram Pandey, National Creative Director (Spiky), Leo Burnett India said, “Often when you are being friend zoned, it’s your friends who can notice it first. This insight seemed really fresh to tap into this Friendship Day for Pepsi. And who better than ‘Sakht Launda’ Zakir Khan to bring this alive. An appeal to all friends, to save their friends from being friend zoned!”
The new campaign will be amplified with a robust marketing plan including digital, social media and influencers. Pepsi® is available in single/multi-serve packs across modern and traditional retail outlets as well as on leading e-commerce platforms.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
vivo's new ad is an ode to human connections
The new campaign has been conceptualised by FCB India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 1:32 PM | 2 min read
vivo released a new brand film that builds on the idea behind vivo’s Brand Purpose - ‘Live the Joy’. The campaign establishes the commitment of the brand to its purpose.
The two-and-a-half-minute video talks about how vivo helps us connect with the ones we love and enables expression of this love through its simplified technology. Thus facilitating the apparently elusive value that we all need in our lives - ‘Joy’. With an aim to connect with consumers across India, the film will be promoted across all digital platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.
Conceptualized by FCB India and brought to life by award-winning director Neeraj Ghaywan, the film is a montage that revolves around three stories. Even in their seemingly successful lives and high-flying careers, the protagonists find that ultimately, joy is in connecting with their families and loved ones. vivo's role is instrumental in bringing forth the moment of truth for our protagonists and thus helping them choose joy. The film explores this concept and highlights vivo's narrative by touching on the emotional nuances of life, reinforcing vivo's commitment to enhancing joy in lives through its innovative technology.
Speaking on the DVC launch, Geetaj Channana, Head, Corporate Strategy, vivo India, said, “As a brand whose every action starts from ‘Why’, the ‘Why’ for vivo is our purpose. Our purpose is to ‘Bring joy to all Indians through superior technology and simplified experiences’. Being creators of ubiquitous technology, we believe that it is our responsibility to help nudge people towards finding this joy and through this campaign, we hope to inspire people to invest more time with their families and cherish those precious moments in life.”
Swati Bhattacharya, Creative Chairperson, FCB India said, “Success has become a metric for joy these days. As a society we have started believing that happiness can be bought with money, achieved by hustling, but is that really so? ‘Where joy lives’ is a gentle nudge to those of us who are consumed by our ambition, to take a pause, and try looking for joy closer home because more often than not, that’s where we’ll end up finding it.”
Through this film, vivo aims to help people understand that they need not look too far to look for happiness while they can find it with those whom they love.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Myntra gets Khushi Kapoor & Vedang Raina as faces of FWD
The duo will be seen in a campaign film for the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 1:11 PM | 2 min read
Myntra has announced the onboarding of young actors Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina as the new brand ambassadors for FWD. As part of this association, the actors will be seen in a campaign film, playing the role of effortless trendsetters.
Speaking of the onboarding of Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina as FWD's Brand Ambassadors, Vijay Sharma, Senior Director - Marketing said, “With Myntra FWD, we are building the hottest trends destination for the Gen-Z of India. We are thrilled to have the young trendsetters - Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina - as the faces of FWD. Their fresh and bold fashion choices, ‘with-it’ attitude, youthful aesthetic and authentic representation of Gen-Z’s fashion expectations make Khushi and Vedang the perfect ambassadors for FWD.”
On her association with FWD, Kapoor, said, “I am super excited to be a part of Myntra FWD and it couldn’t be more fitting as my first-ever brand endorsement. FWD is built on the core principles of freshness, individuality, and trendiness, and these are the tenets that perfectly encapsulate the essence of fashion as I perceive it. Myntra is at the forefront of driving fashion-tech fusion for an immersive shopping experience, and FWD is an extension of that. I look forward to connecting deeper with my fans that share the mutual admiration for all things fashion through this association.”
Adding on, Gen-Z’s poster boy and actor Vedang Raina, said, “Fashion is a relatively simple but a strong way for people to express their true selves. A unique offering like FWD is enabling millions of Zoomers to unlock their personal sense of style, giving them more confidence to be their authentic selves. I am thrilled to join Myntra’s squad of brand ambassadors and look forward to a stellar association where individuality is celebrated.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Bajaj Capital ropes in DDB Mudra for brand revitalisation
The brand aims to revitalize its identity in alignment with its current ethos and values with the new collaboration
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 1:17 PM | 2 min read
Bajaj Capital has onboarded ad agency DDB Mudra for its brand revitalisation & campaign. With the partnership, the brand aims to revitalize its identity in alignment with its current ethos and values.
Throughout its storied history, Bajaj Capital has consistently prioritized delivering customized financial solutions and fostering enduring relationships with its clients. Recognising the dynamic nature of the financial landscape and the evolving expectations of consumers, BajajCapital acknowledges the significance of staying ahead of the times and resonating with its target audience. The forthcoming brand refresh campaign, in collaboration with DDB mudra, seeks to redefine Bajaj Capital's identity, messaging and visual representation to forge stronger connections with customers in the contemporary era.
Aabhinna Suresh Khare, Chief Digital Officer & Chief Marketing Officer, stated, "Brand revitalization for us is about updating our brand's visual identity, messaging, and strategy to align with current market trends and consumer preferences, while still maintaining the brand's established equity and values. We are proud of our legacy spanning 59 years, and we have carried forward a rich heritage. It is crucial for us to evolve and stay ahead in the changing times. As we embark on this transformative brand journey, our aim is to create a compelling brand experience that reflects our experience, expertise, and unwavering commitment to our clients. We are delighted to partner with DDB mudra to revitalize our brand identity and establish a more profound connection with our customers. This initiative will enable us to remain faithful to our core values while embracing a new age outlook."
The brand refresh campaign will entail a comprehensive analysis of Bajaj Capital's existing brand assets, including its logo, tagline and visual identity. Collaborating closely with BajajCapital's team, DDB mudra will gain a deep understanding of the brand's business objectives, target audience and unique selling propositions. Drawing upon this knowledge, DDB mudra will develop a refreshed brand strategy that harmonizes with BajajCapital's current vision and resonates strongly with its stakeholders.
The campaign will encompass various marketing channels including digital media, print advertisements, and other communication touchpoints. The unveiling of the refreshed brand identity is anticipated in the coming months.
Ashutosh Sawhney, President : DDB mudra Group, North, said that, "We are honored to partner with BajajCapital as their creative agency partner. BajajCapital carries a very rich & worthy legacy. Our team is committed to delivering a strategic and creative approach that not only puts a shine on this legacy, but also helps reimagine its brand identity in a way that resonates with the modern consumer.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
BW Disrupt's Techtors 2023 recognizes innovative tech startups redefining industries
Highlighting startups' exceptional technology-driven solutions addressing critical issues, BW Disrupt successfully hosted the fifth edition of Techtors
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 12:21 PM | 2 min read
The pervasive integration of technology into every facet of our lives has become a seamless reality, each aspect forging its distinct path. Given this trajectory, it is evident that in the future, technology will become indispensable in nearly all human endeavors.
Recognizing the pivotal role of tech-based startups in the startup ecosystem, BW Disrupt successfully hosted the fifth edition of Techtors on July 27, 2023, in New Delhi, India.
With its fifth edition, Techtors focused on recognizing disruptive technologies tailored to cater to specific demographics. The event witnessed a remarkable flow of nominations spanning various sectors, highlighting their exceptional technology-driven solutions addressing critical issues.
The Jury Panel and Evaluations
The BW Techtors 2023 included of an esteemed jury panel namely Lloyd Mathias, Business Strategist and Angel Investor; Ankit Agarwal, Director for Venture Debt, Lighthouse Canton; Sudhir Rao, Managing director, India Celesta Capital and Chirag Bhatia, AVP, Trifecta Capital.
Techtors received an impressive number of over 50 entries. After further consideration in the second round of deliberation, 20 nominees were shortlisted and given the opportunity to present their innovations before the esteemed jury panel.
The nominations underwent a meticulous multi-tier screening and shortlisting process to ensure that the most deserving winners were selected. The jury evaluated the entries based on specific parameters, including the uniqueness of the tech service/product, its current market value, the potential for growth, and its appeal to customers up to the present moment.
The Winners
The winners of BW Techtors 2023 were announced at a gala event. The names of the awardees included of Anirvan Chatterjee, CEO, Haystack Analytics for Universal Infectious Disease Test (Universal ID); Manish Gupta,Co-founder, Rezo.ai for Auto Engage and Auto Analyse; Vikas Jain, CEO, Acviss for Certify; Kalyan Sivasailam, CEO,
5C Network for Prodigi; Madhusudan K, Stockgro for Stockgro; Shub Bhowmick, Co-founder & CEO, Tredence Analytics solutions for Customer COSMOS; Raja Debnath, CEO, Veefin for Veefin SCF; Rohit Arora, Co-founder & CEO, Biz2credit for NBFC in a Box; Gaurav Jalan, Co-founder & CEO, mPokket for Customer Onboarding Platform; Satya Prabhakar, Co-founder & CEO, Sulekha.com for ProManage.biz and Ankit Agarwal, InsuranceDekho tech stack for InsuranceDekho tech stack.
BW Disrupt
BW Disrupt covers daily updates of the startup world, funding news, opinions from industry captains, exclusive interactions with founders and growth stories of startups contributing towards the Indian economy. The website also includes feature stories around innovation-driven disruptions which can inspire others to take up entrepreneurship. BW Disrupt provides assistance to young aspiring entrepreneurs to connect them with investors, giving them an opportunity to interact with leaders of the corporate world as well.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
BW Disrupt WESA 2023 recognises outstanding women entrepreneurs making waves
With its fifth edition, The Women Entrepreneur Summit and Awards aims to acknowledge and honour women leaders who are making significant contributions across diverse industries
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 12:05 PM | 4 min read
Women's representation in the startup ecosystem has been a longstanding concern, and the Indian startup landscape is no exception. Encouraging more women to venture into entrepreneurship is crucial for fostering diversity and innovation in the industry.
To celebrate the accomplishments of women entrepreneurs who have established successful ventures and served as inspirations for others, BW Disrupt successfully organised its fifth edition of WESA on July 27, 2023, in New Delhi, India
With its fifth edition, The Women Entrepreneur Summit and Awards aims to acknowledge and honour women leaders who are making significant contributions across diverse industries.
The Jury Panel & Screening Process
The BW WESA 2023 included of an esteemed jury panel such as Rema Subramanian, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Ankur Capital; Bhuvana Ravi, Director, Drishya Education; Meghna Agarwal, Co-founder, Indiqube; Vaishali Sinha Nigam, Co-founder and Chairperson Sustainability ReNew and Chirag Shah, Senior Vice President, Blacksoil.
WESA received a total of over 100 entries, which after evaluating resulted in a shortlist of over 55 nominations after the first screening round. Following this, the selected nominees proceeded to the second level of deliberation and were given the opportunity to present before the esteemed jury panel. The nominations underwent a meticulous multi-tier screening and shortlisting process to ensure the most deserving candidates were recognized.
The awards featured various categories, such as Creative Women Entrepreneur, Education and Edtech, Fashion and Lifestyle, Fintech, and more. Notably, the Technology category, as well as Young Woman Entrepreneur of the Year (Below 30) and Startup Women Entrepreneur, were included to recognize outstanding achievements.
In addition to the existing categories, BW Disrupt introduced the Health, Wellness, and Healthtech Award, as well as the Social Impact Women Entrepreneur Award, which garnered considerable participation from deserving women entrepreneurs.
The Winners
The winners of BW WESA 2023 were unveiled at a gala event. The names of the awardees included of Rithika Agnishwar, Co-founder of Gaurda Aerospace for the title of Best Entrepreneur In AgriTech and Best Entrepreneur In Technology; Tanisha Fagwani, Co-founder & Partner from Stonks Studios and Nikita Prasad, Co-founder & Creative Head, GIVA won for Best Creative Entrepreneur; Soumya Kant, Co-founder & Chief Growth Officer, Clovia for Best Entrepreneur In Ecommerce Tech; Vani Talwar Khosla, Co-founder, Tidy Up for Best Entrepreneur In Fashion & Lifestyle; Lalitha Palle, Founder & Director, ForMen & MyPuraVida for Best Entrepreneur In Health & Wellness; Anupama Katkar, Chief of Operational Excellence, Quick Heal for Best Social Entrepreneur; Aakriti Rawal, Co-founder & CEO, House of Chikankari won for Best Entrepreneur Under 30 and Startup Women Entrepreneur Award; Hinshara Habeeb, Co-founder, Manetain Store for Best Entrepreneur Under 30; Priyanka Salot, Co-founder, The Sleep Company; Santhoshi Sushma Buddhiraja, Co-founder & CEO, Autocracy Machinery and Gunjan Taneja, Founder & Head of Marketing, UClean won for Best Emerging Entrepreneur; Smiti Bhatt Deorah, Co-founder & COO, Advantage Club won for both Best Emerging Entrepreneur and Best Entrepreneur in Technology; Anubha Dixit, Founder & CEO, Tongadive for Best Entrepreneur in Technology; Radha Basu, Founder & CEO, iMerit won for Woman Entrepreneur of the Year; Anshu Parmar, COO, Erisha E Mobility and Shivani Malik, Founder & CEO, Mother’s Kitchen received a special jury mention for the category of Woman Entrepreneur of the Year; Smita Tiwari, Co-founder, Articlad for Best Entrepreneur In Engineering Procurement Construction; Priyanka Rathore, Co-founder and COO, Strata Property for Best Entrepreneur In Commercial Real Estate; Priya Prakash, Co-founder & MD, Eco Pallet and Pallavi Utagi, CEO and Founder, SuperBottoms won the award for Best Entrepreneur In Sustainability.
BW Disrupt
BW Disrupt covers daily updates of the startup world, funding news, opinions from industry captains, exclusive interactions with founders and growth stories of startups contributing towards the Indian economy. The website also includes feature stories around innovation-driven disruptions which can inspire others to take up entrepreneurship. BW Disrupt provides assistance to young aspiring entrepreneurs to connect them with investors, giving them an opportunity to interact with leaders of the corporate world as well.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Talented.Agency launches social & culture marketing agency ‘The New Thing’
Viren Noronha will take charge as co-founder
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 11:36 AM | 4 min read
Gautam Reghunath & PG Aditiya’s indie agency, Talented, has announced the launch of a new specialised social and culture marketing agency, ‘The New Thing’.
Viren Noronha joins as co-founder of the new entrepreneur-operated creative shop.
On the launch of the new venture, co-founder, Viren Noronha said, “Getting social right is hard. And, the way agencies and brands look at it needs a desperate refresh. My experience at Swiggy & Tinder showed me evidence of a crucial shift - it’s not about what your brand is saying, it’s about what people are saying about your brand. To keep yourself relevant you need to lean into those
conversations. You need to contribute to internet culture with your content. And, you need creators who do that for themselves every day, as part of your team.
Look at some of India’s most popular campaigns over the last few years - It’s not that people hate advertising, they just hate boring ads. Great advertising or social doesn’t force your audience to talk about you, it invites them to. And it certainly doesn’t need ‘30 posts a month’ to do that. The New Thing wants to help brands be in charge of those conversations, whether it’s ‘daily social’ or ‘spike campaigns’. We want to make brands work for the internet, not the other way around. I’m now excited to begin with colleagues and partners who, like me, believe that social done right is a growth function, not a cost centre.”
Talented’s founders, Gautam Reghunath & PG Aditiya had this to say on their new agency, “Viren has executed some of the most talked about social-ﬁrst campaigns in India but we think he’s been masquerading as a brand-side marketer & an agency-side creative these last few years. Now in his avatar as a creative entrepreneur, we simply want to liberate him and his founding team and help them launch the social and culture agency of their dreams. There’s a clear reason why we’re launching this as a separate agency. Right from the kind of talent needed to workﬂow and processes, it’s become evidently clear that specialised social-ﬁrst creative mandates for brands have to be run very diﬀerently from wider creative mandates. It’s equally exciting to see what an agency staﬀed & run entirely by creators looks like. It gives our clients a direct line to people who are shaping internet culture. All of this means we now believe we have a disruptive take on the business behind social-ﬁrst creativity.”
On Talented’s future ambitions the founders added, “This model is how we currently envision scaling Talented & our brand - by enabling creative entrepreneurs their own platform to build from, instead of assuming we can simply incubate a new practice internally by ourselves. At the core of our new ‘Talented grid of agencies’ will sit Talented itself - an ideas shop, a medium-agnostic creative agency staﬀed by the brightest creative talent in the market. Specialised agencies like The New Thing and potentially others in the future will be organised under and report into Talented - therefore having the ability to tap into this grid of shared services, while continuing to run as independent shops with their own unique personalities and specialisation. So, if you’ve got a disruptive new take on creative-adjacent businesses and want to begin, text us!”
On the agency’s name, Noronha added, “Funnily, The New Thing is both the company’s name and the heart of its business model. The name holds us accountable to our own deﬁnition of disruption - to do things so diﬀerent that it destroys the old methods. To brands, it oﬀers instant clarity on who we are a shorthand that communicates that we’re not shy about keeping up with trends and how the internet is moving. So, our clients shouldn’t be either. The New Thing is going to change how social media can work for brands in India.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube