SkinKraft features thought leaders in new #Iammytype campaign

SkinKraft Laboratories has extended the narrative of its recent campaign #Iammytype with a video series featuring opinion leaders, innovators, artists and experts across industries.

Notable personalities include Chander Kanta Gariyali - IAS, Social Activist & Author; João Pedro Paes Leme, Founder - Play9; Nand Kishore Chaudhary, CMD - Jaipur Rugs; Ghanshyam Tiwari, National Spokesperson, Samajwadi Party; Giuseppe Di Nuccio, Chief Executive Officer - Italian Creation Group SpA; Hendy Setiono, Founder & CEO– Baba Rafi Enterprise; Dr Ramesh Byrapaneni, Cardiologist turned Venture Capitalist; Ashish Kashyap, Co-Founder – Ibibo Group & IndMoney; Vivek Bhargava, CEO – Dentsu Aegis Network; Shivani Poddar, Co-Founder- FabAlley & Indya; Payal Singhal, Fashion Designer; Prabhkiran Singh, CEO – Bewakoof.com; Atul Jalan, CEO – Algonomy; Girish Ramdas, CEO - Magzter, Manish Kapoor, CEO - Pepe Jeans London, Pallavi Barman, Brand Custodian - HRX by Hrithik Roshan; Richa Bahl, Interior Designer- Design Studio, Neha Kant, Founder & Director – Clovia; Abhishek Jain, Gujarati Film Director & Co-Founder of OHO OTT, Tarana Lalwani, Senior Director, Innoven Capital Leading Venture Debt Fund and many more.

"We are so proud to see an acknowledgement from these powerful, inspiring voices and for believing in our brand thought. The unscripted video messages and their real-life stories is an extension for a call to action to embrace your type, enrich your type and to shatter every possible stereotype”, says Chaitanya Nallan, CEO & Co-founder of SkinKraft.

SkinKraft has emerged from this true belief in the power of being different, celebrating your authentic self with #Iammytype echoing that philosophy. With different names, gender, languages, religion, philosophies, countries, political instincts and professions, why should our skin, body & hair care be generic and not tailored to just us? The beauty world is shifting away from mass manufacturing to tailor-made solutions and experiences. Customized skin, hair & body care is the future and SkinKraft advocates it with 4,00,000+ SkinKraft users who are already part of the #IamMyType Movement. We are on the right track to revolutionize beauty with customized e-commerce.” He further adds.

Snapshots of few personalities sharing their #Iammytype stories:

Chander Kanta Gariyali, IAS Social Activist, Author begins by saying ‘I live life on my own terms. Khichdi of multiple influences like all of ours’, is born in Kashmir and the first IAS officer from the state who later moved to Tamil Nadu to complete her Ph.D. She has written 5 books apart from her recent book which talks about her hometown Kashmir. Her life is as diverse as her journey, a Kashmiri from Tamil Nadu married to a Konkani. IAS, Author, Activist, and passionate dancer, encourages everyone to be their type in the video

João Pedro Paes Leme, Founder, Play9 the largest YouTube network in Brazil – Before he founded the company he worked with a huge conglomerate of communications where he served as a content executive both in London & Paris. His job allowed him to travel to 41 countries and interviewed people from different segments (politics, sports, lifestyle). He had an opportunity to interview former French president Jacques Chirac and a few football legends. He encourages everyone to celebrate their uniqueness and to be their type as he is.

Nand Kishore Chaudhary, Chairman and Managing Director of the social enterprise Jaipur Rugs mantra all through his working life has been to keep discovering ‘Who am I’ and take pride in being your own kind. His inspirational words sums up beautifully to say “Main jo hoon, wahi rahoon.”

Payal Singhal, Ace Fashion Designer has always been little different since childhood away from stereotype, she started working at a young age for setting up her own label. She encourages everyone by adding ‘I'm a multitasker I don't fit into a box, a mould, I'm unique, I'm different. Good, bad, ugly #Immytype and always remember be your type’.

Vivek Bhargava, Co-Founder – ProfitWheel & Head – Dentsu Performance Group reveals how he was written off in the initial phase of his career that he is not cut out for being an entrepreneur, and should join back his family business. He sold tablas and sitars in his early twenties before launching his own Digital marketing company. The other side of his personality not known to many also reveals that he is a national Table Tennis champion, a professional cyclist, pro at Urdu and writing poetry.

