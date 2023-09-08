Skechers is sports footwear partner of Indian Olympic Association for Hangzhou Asian Games
The Asian Games will be held at Hangzhou, China, from 23 Sept to 8 Oct
Skechers has announced its association with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as the ‘Official Sports Footwear Partner of Indian Olympic Association for the Hangzhou Asian Games’.
This partnership underscores Skechers' unwavering dedication to supporting athletes and promoting a culture of excellence in sports. The Asian Games will be held at Hangzhou, China from 23rd September 2023 to 8th October 2023.
As the Official Sports Footwear Partner, Skechers plays a pivotal role in empowering the Indian contingent with its innovative footwear that offers comfort and performance to all levels of athletes.
Skechers gave the athletes specially designed branded kits and provided Skechers Performance footwear to 10 specially chosen athletes as a sign of the company's dedication to athlete comfort and performance for the Hangzhou Asian Games. The athletes received these kits at a formal send-off ceremony, which concluded earlier today.
Rahul Vira, CEO, Skechers Asia Pvt. Ltd., expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are honored to partner with the Indian Olympic Association for the Hangzhou Asian Games.
At Skechers, we are committed to supporting elite athletes and enthusiasts with innovative products that help them reach for their best, and this collaboration was a natural extension of that commitment. We look forward to supporting Team India on their journey to excellence."
Delhi HC refuses to restrain use of Policybazaar trademarks on Google Adwords
The court said prima facie, there was no evidence of trademark infringement
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 8, 2023 8:39 AM | 2 min read
The Delhi High Court on Thursday rejected a plea by Policybazaar seeking to restrain the use of key words identical to its trademarks on Google's AdWords Program by its rivals, according to media reports.
Justice Navin Chawla, presiding over Policybazaar's case against Coverfox Insurance Broking Pvt Ltd and Acko General Insurance Ltd, found that prima facie, there was no evidence of trademark infringement.
In its legal actions against Coverfox and Acko, Policybazaar alleged that these defendant companies were employing keywords identical to "Policybazaar" trademarks, such as "Policy Bazaar," "PolicyBazaar," and "Policy Bazar," with the alleged intention of redirecting business away from Policybazaar's website through the creation of confusion.
The court, in its interim ruling, underscored that the case primarily revolved around the claim that the defendants were utilizing Policybazaar's registered trademarks as keywords within the AdWords Program. However, the mere presence of the defendants' websites as advertisements or sponsored links did not suffice to establish that internet users would be misled or confused by them.
Furthermore, the court observed that Policybazaar had not alleged any deceptive practices. In fact, the search results unmistakably displayed the defendants' website as a sponsored link, minimizing the potential for user confusion.
A Google spokesperson said in a statement, “The court held that the impugned ads in the matter are not infringing on Policybazaar's trademark rights. As a consequence, the existing Policy will continue to be applicable to all advertisers as before.”
“As a company, we comply with all local laws. Specifically on our Ads Trademarks policy, we have a clear and stated policy that does not allow advertisers to use trademarked terms in the ad-text of an ad, except in certain pro-consumer and legal scenarios, such as resellers and informational sites. And we investigate any reported use of a trademarked term in the adtext and take prompt action to not only remove such ads but block that same advertiser from referencing the trademark in their ads in the future. We want users to trust the ads on our platform, so we strive to ensure ads are clear and honest, and provide the information that users need to make informed decisions.”
BW Festival of Marketing revisits marketing ABC
More than 100 top marketers and CEOs took the stage to look at how marketing is transitioning into a growth function with CMOs playing business-centric roles
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 7, 2023 6:21 PM | 4 min read
The BW Festival of Marketing, an initiative by BW Marketing World in association with BW Businessworld, saw industry leaders discuss marketing in a new world order, where technology continues to disrupt and generative AI brings more than just existential challenges. The forum brought together top marketing professionals, thought leaders, and experts for a two-day extravaganza that also featured an exhibition area showcasing a diverse array of products and services from various businesses. The festival, held at The Imperial in New Delhi on the 18th and 19th of August 2023, witnessed an overwhelming response, attracting a diverse audience of marketers, entrepreneurs, and industry enthusiasts. The theme of this year, “An Industry In Transition”, came along with a compelling lineup of speakers, interactive sessions, and keynote speeches and lived up to its promise of exploring the latest trends, strategies, and innovations in the dynamic landscape of marketing. Keynotes Shaping Festival Key highlights from the festival included thought-provoking keynote addresses from renowned industry leaders such as Jayen Mehta, Managing Director, Amul (GCMMF); Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India; Pradeep Kumar, also known as Prady, CEO, Neil Patel Digital India; Sunil Raina, President and Business Head, Lava International; and K.J Jawa, Chairman & MD, Daikin India & Member of the Board, DIL, Japan. Mehta shared insights into the brand's remarkable journey and the principles that have fuelled its success. Making consumer Amul's foremost priority, Mehta stated, "We keep the finger on the consumer's pulse, modifying the strategy as per the challenges". He also shared the 8 rules of marketing that constituted the success of Amul at the festival. Joshi addressed the importance of meaningful brands in today's marketing landscape in his spotlight session. Shedding light on the survey by Havas, he said "One in four people report personal challenges and claim to be affected by at least one crisis on an everyday level. This makes them brand-conscious and so the majority of people believe in brand transparency." Simultaneously, as the evolving marketing landscape took center stage, the festival also cast its gaze toward the horizon of marketing's future. "Omnichannel marketing is multichannel marketing where all channels are interlinked”, Kumar said at his spotlight session. “The collective experience we provide to the customers through all the marketing channels will make the customer stick to your brand through the personalised experience we provide them across these channels.”, he added. Drawing parallels to the mobile industry a decade ago, Raina emphasised that the smartwatches segment offers ample market potential with minimal foreign competition, primarily from Indian players. He stated, "Today, marketing is not just about promotions and advertisements, it's intrinsically linked with the business itself." During Jawa's keynote speech, he emphasises that effective marketing resides at the core of any business, serving as the fundamental pillar for achieving lasting growth. He asserted, "In dynamic and competitive markets like India, over-investing time in building intricate marketing strategies might sometimes prove counterproductive.” He underscored the significance of elements like pricing influence, brand robustness, recurring transactions, cost-effectiveness, profitability, and customer contentment. Diverse Marketing Tracks More than 100 marketers spoke at the two-day event encompassing diverse marketing tracks, including the 'Marketing Outlook Track,' which delved into the overarching trends that marketers should keep an eye on. The 'Tech Track' explored technology's role in enhancing modern marketing for business growth. The 'Innovation Track' tackled strategies The Grand Celebration of Marketers Furthermore, the inaugural day of the festival concluded with the 'Top 100 Marketers' awards, celebrating the achievements of the foremost marketing leaders in the nation's marketing arena. Similarly, the second day's proceedings came to an end with the second edition of the ‘BW 40Under40’ awards, acknowledging the exceptional contributions of the top 40 emerging marketers who are shaping the industry's trajectory for the future. As the curtains draw on this year's edition, the BW Festival of Marketing leaves a legacy of excellence, inspiring marketers to push boundaries, embrace change, and stay at the forefront of the rapidly evolving marketing landscape.
IOA announces Liberty Shoes as Formal Shoe Partner for Asian Games
Liberty Shoes will lend a smart touch to the ceremonial dress designed for the members of the Indian team for the opening and closing ceremonies
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 7, 2023 3:28 PM | 2 min read
India Olympic Association has announced the signing of Liberty Shoes as the Formal Shoes Partner for the Indian contingent for the 2022 Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23.
IOA President PT Usha said it was a pleasure to welcome Liberty Shoes as the Official Formal Shoes partner for the Indian contingent for the Asian Games. “Liberty Shoes will lend a smart touch to the ceremonial dress that has been designed for the members of the Indian team for the opening and closing ceremonies,” she said.
Usha said she is hopeful that the Indian team, the largest ever in an Asian Games, will return from Hangzhou with a good haul of medals and some world class performances. “IOA, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, our National Sports Federations and Sports Authority of India have left no stone unturned to assist the athletes in their preparation for the Games,” she said.
Liberty Shoes spokespersons Shammi Bansal and Ayush Bansal said it is an honour to be associated with the Indian team for the Asian Games. “We could not have found a greater opportunity to showcase our brand before the world than the ceremonies in the Asian Games in Hangzhou. We are delighted that IOA has chosen Liberty Shoes as its partner ahead of the continental sporting showpiece,” Shammi Bansal said.
IOA is the apex sports body responsible for sending contingents to the Olympics, Asian Games, and other major international events. Dedicated to promoting the Olympic spirit and values in India, IOA is committed to ensuring the best facilities, training, and support for its athletes.
Sanya Malhotra is all about epic living in ad for Shopper Stop's Fratini collection
The ad effectively conveys the message of living an epic life without compromises
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 7, 2023 1:48 PM | 2 min read
Shoppers Stop has launched their new Fratini collection with their newest campaign ‘Live Epic’ with their brand ambassador, Sanya Malhotra.
The Fratini campaign portrays Sanya as the cheerful and confident, Fratini girl who wants the best of both worlds. The woman of today, who wants to live life to the fullest, without making any choices. Her vibrant personality shines through as she embarks on thrilling adventures, shares meaningful moments with her mother, explores her passion for travel, pursues her career, and seeks love in her friend. Accompanied by an upbeat soundtrack, the advertisement conveys the message of living an epic life without compromises.
Speaking about the campaign, Ms. Shwetal Basu, Customer Care Associate and Chief of Marketing and Communication at Shoppers Stop, said; "At Shoppers Stop, we are always committed to inspiring and engaging our customers, and we believe that self-expression lies at the heart of fashion. The 'Live Epic' campaign for Fratini underscores the brand's dedication to inspiring people to live life to the fullest and with confidence. Why just live, when you can Live Epic”
Sanya Malhotra, brand ambassador, expressed her excitement, saying, "I am so happy to be a part of Fratini's latest campaign and to represent Shoppers Stop, one of the most loved fashion and beauty destinations in India. Fratini's collection beautifully blends style and a liberated fashion narrative. The 'Live Epic' campaign captures me making life choices in different situations. I am especially excited about the creative expression that has been given to this campaign.”
How SRK's Jawan is winning the brand integration 'jung'
Pathaan and the rising brand value of SRK have played a major role in building anticipation for Jawan, leading to a spike in brands who want to associate with the film, say experts
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 7, 2023 9:27 AM | 5 min read
Jawan fever has been gripping the nation with the Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer poised to make a big splash at the box office. Cashing in on the film’s buzz and the SRK mania are brands that want to ride the Jawan wave through integration, which has always been an effective tool to leave a mark on the minds of moviegoers.
Zomato, Bondtite, Sandisk, Asian Paints, Astral Pipes, and Just in Time watches are some of the brands that have collaborated with the film, banking heavily on Jawan’s promise. These brands can be spotted in the film’s trailer itself: the Asian Paints billboard, Sanya Malhotra in the red Zomato delivery person uniform, and the SanDisk and Bondtite branding inside a metro are some that can be spotted easily.
Jawan is a highly anticipated film with a pan-India appeal starring superstars from the North and the South of India. According to Eral Diet Report, the film may see a blockbuster opening of Rs 60 crore on the first day alone and a lifetime net box office in the range of Rs 350 crore to Rs 450 crore.
“Jawan may breach the upper end of its guidance if the content is good and finds relevance with the audience. This film is set to have a strong recall in southern markets too, as it is directed by Atlee. Expect collections from the dubbed version to be ~10% of the overall net BO for Jawan,” said the report.
The last SRK superhit Pathaan didn’t see many brands ride the integration bandwagon, but Jawan is a different story. And it may have something to do with Khan’s brand value going up post-Pathaan.
Says Nisha Sampath, Brand Consultant, and Founder, of Bright Angles Consulting, "The power of Brand SRK has never really been in doubt, though he was temporarily mired in controversy. I would say that Pathaan served as a reminder and reinforcement of his star power and appeal in mass India, which led to brands being even more keen to re-engage with him. It’s a bit like Dhoni captaining CSK to yet another trophy – his appeal is evergreen, but the victory created a huge surge of love and craze for Brand Dhoni. And all marketers want to ride on it."
Samit Sinha, Founder & Managing Partner, Alchemist Brand Consulting, said, “When a brand decides to associate with an upcoming film, it is always a gamble, albeit a calculated gamble. There is no guarantee in advance of a film’s box office success. Clearly, the enormous success of Pathaan created a strong anticipatory buzz around Jawan, and many believe that it will replicate the success of Pathaan. It is also indicative of Shah Rukh Khan’s return to ascendancy and his seemingly unabated star appeal. Yes, brand SRK is resurgent and it also shows that his iconic status in Indian cinema is not a fluke.”
Speaking about the promising partnership with Jawan, Kairav Engineer, Executive Director at Astral Limited, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "We are delighted to team up with 'Jawan,' a movie that resonates with our values of determination and unity. We eagerly anticipate the release of the movie on 7th September and the impact of our shared message."
For bottled water brand Bisleri, Jawan offers a pan-Indian association, bringing the larger-than-life cinematic canvas to its consumers' doorsteps and creating brand love. The brand has tied up with the film, launching limited-edition Bisleri X Jawan packs, which will be distributed nationwide in all general and modern trade outlets. The exercise will see marketing activation of more than 70,000 retail outlets.
Shrenik Gandhi, Co-founder and CEO, White Rivers Media, says: "With 'Jawan' being the most-awaited Indian blockbuster, it's truly the golden ticket to turbocharge our reach and creativity. Its massive anticipation means we get to showcase our skills with innovative campaigns to a huge and diverse audience. To make the most of this opportunity, brands can dive into co-branded marketing campaigns, offer exclusive merchandise, throw exciting premiere events, get creative on social media, and team up with influencers."
The promise of a good ROI is what draws brands to such collaborations, says Lloyd Mathias, Business Strategist and Independent Director. “Associating with a film or executing such collaborations, gives a positive spin, which converts into a better ROI,” he states.
The caveat, however, is making the collaboration seem authentic and organic instead of being force fit. Sampath points out: “When the lyrics ‘Zandu Balm Hui’ were used in the song Munni Badnaam Hui – it came from pure creative inspiration, without the intervention of the brand and it created a viral magic. Collaborations between brand and movie teams should be inspired, should allow for creativity and push for serendipity. This requires that brand teams should stop trying to force fit agendas, and seek harder to find brands where they fit best versus just opting for the biggest star names.”
Dilli band hai, par staycation nahi: How MakeMyTrip reversed its crisis
The online travel company’s quick damage control strategy can be a good lesson for brands in troubleshooting
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 7, 2023 9:14 AM | 2 min read
On September 4, online travel company MakeMyTrip sent out a marketing newsletter to its subscribers saying ‘Dilli band hai, par staycation nahi’.
However, the newsletter was immediately picked up by Delhi Police, which has been very active in curbing the spread of misleading information in the wake of G-20 summit in the national capital. Swinging into action, the police quickly labelled the tweet as misinformation.
“The email sent out by @makemytripcare falsely claims that Delhi is closed from September 08th to 10th, 2023. In wake of the #G20Summit, there will be restrictions in New Delhi District. We request @makemytrip to retract their email & issue a clarification,” tweeted Delhi Police.
Quick to realise their mistake, the travel company immediately came up with a stronger plan to maintain the reputation and troubleshoot the damage. They sent out an apology newsletter to their users.
And to earn back the trust, MakeMyTrip’s team put together a microsite within hours on September 5 to portray all open and clear routes of Delhi during the G-20 summit days. The microsite, which was supported by Delhi Police, highlighted what's opened and what's closed in the capital city and more.
The microsite also mentioned, "Because whether it’s within Delhi, outside of Delhi or outside the country, we are committed to making all your journeys smooth and convenient."
Travel should always be stress free, so we believe. We’ve extended our support to @DelhiPolice and have consolidated all traffic advisories & guidelines here: https://t.co/YJERh8kPQC for your journeys on 8th to 10th Sept within and outside of Delhi NCR. So, if you must step out…— MakeMyTrip (@makemytrip) September 5, 2023
Later, Delhi Police too lauded the travel company.
Thank you, @makemytrip, for putting up our traffic advisories on your microsite and helping us disseminate the right information to make travel smooth for all in Delhi. https://t.co/X5GKy7G3rK— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) September 5, 2023
The incident lays out a perfect example of how timely action can not only do damage control, but also help a brand multiply the trust they lost by a small mistake.
Customer service integral to what differentiates M4marry: Smitha Vasudevan
Vasudevan, GM of the matrimonial website M4Marry by Malayala Manorama, talks about its organic growth, legacy of its mother brand, festive offerings and more
By Nilanjana Basu | Sep 7, 2023 8:18 AM | 5 min read
“We will be focusing on consolidating our presence in the other Southern market for one year for sure. And hopefully, thereafter we should be able to take on all markets,” said Smitha Vasudevan, GM, M4marry in a conversation with exchange4media.
