Singapore-based independent marketing agency Adtomica enters India

Adtomica, a boutique independent marketing agency, has expanded its operations into the Indian market. With its office in Gurugram, Adtomica is currently in the process of building and further expanding its team in India.

Adtomica’s creative team across the region is being headed by Abhay Kaul, co-founder. He will also handle the business and administrative side of things. Jess Tang, Chief Strategy Officer and other co-founder, will focus the agency’s creative energy. They are both based out of the agency’s Singapore office.

“This is our official entry into India, but we have been working with both Indian and international brands, ever since our inception. I believe that creative talent needs to be given the freedom to experiment, trial and error, to achieve innovation,” says Kaul.

“Having Jess on board will add tremendous value to our larger vision and her experience will help us flourish across the globe. Within a short span of a month since she joined, we have already produced 2 short human stories filming People with Intellectual Disabilities, as well as an exciting event launch with Activision in Singapore,” he added.

Talking about her association with Adtomica, Tang said, “I am really excited and can no longer ignore my passion to dedicate my expertise towards the agency’s vision and purpose. With the combination of cultures, expertise and experience of multiple APAC countries, we believe that young marketers will get to experience a hybrid agency model that pushes them to build their personal brand and hopefully alongside, their personal stamp in the industry. Our past experience with agencies and brands alike will help us grow and also showcase a global outlook and approach towards creating impactful narratives for our partner brands.”

