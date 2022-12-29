Shriram Finance upholds promise of customer centricity through unique jugalbandi
The company has teamed up with RK Swamy to create five jugalbandi videos
To reinforce Shriram Finance Ltd's commitment to millions of customers, R K SWAMY hit upon a compelling yet simple idea. Shriram is truly customer-centric and what better way than to say that the company is in a special jugalbandi with them.
Shriram and R K SWAMY have created five special jugalbandi videos, each for a few minutes, with top artistes carefully paired. The first of these launched recently, with Taufiq Qureshi and Vijay Prakash, has garnered eye-popping numbers of viewers. Please view the video here:
Sangeetha N, President and National Creative Director, R K SWAMY, said "Shriram is a special company with a unique philosophy. Their idea of brand building is driven by genuine customer connect on the ground. The jugalbandi idea springs from this understanding. Each video is originally composed and recorded live. There is nothing like this done before from a brand perspective.”
Umesh Revankar, Vice Chairman, Shriram Finance said “It is a special moment in our evolution as a group, originally formed with the idea of spreading credit to those who don’t normally get it. This is our way of telling customers that we march in sync with them. And to remind our people to stay close to the customers. With the jugalbandi videos we have created a special platform to reinforce the connection.”
Four more jugalbandi videos will be released in the coming weeks.
Kumar Varun is done with New Year party ads in this rant-filled Wakefit.co video
The short video encapsulates what people feel about the hassle and pressure of making New Year plans
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 27, 2022 5:42 PM | 3 min read
Every new year comes with a lot of excitement, hope, and multiple New Year resolutions. However, it also comes with the underlying thought of overspending every time you step out on New Year’s eve or just the pressure of celebrating New Year’s eve with some elaborate “party”. To address this, Wakefit.co, India’s largest D2C home and sleep solutions company in association with Spring Marketing Capital, presents the ‘Honest New Year Party Rant’ featuring popular comedian Kumar Varun. The video hilariously encapsulates what a majority of people feel about the hassle and pressure of making New Year plans.
The video begins on a humorous note with Kumar Varun losing his cool over the numerous 'New Year's Party' advertisements with exorbitant cover charges promising a good time in people's lives on December 31st. As the video progresses, he touches on how people are judged if they don’t have a boast worthy New Year plan and questions the notion of staying out late and partying rather than relaxing and spending time with your loved ones from the comfort of your home.
As the year comes to an end, the question of how and where to celebrate New Year's Eve arises. The brand campaign emphasises on how it has become the new normal to stay at home spending quality time with your loved ones, snuggled up in bed or on the sofa. The Honest New-Year Party Rant video aims to resonate with what most people have been feeling this year end while also normalizing staying back at home for a snooze party this New-Year’s eve.
Sharing his views on the video Prateek Malpani, Head of Brand, Wakefit.co said, “The idea for this video came from our conversations with consumers who have given a whole new meaning to home as they navigate life post pandemic. The home has become an active dynamic space accommodating a myriad of activities rather than a passive space where it was just meant to retire after a long day. Earlier the idea of having fun meant “going out” but that has changed as voiced by our consumers who say they have a much more quality time at home when it comes to celebrations, get-togethers and occasions.
He further added, "We are thrilled to have Kumar Varun as a protagonist for the video who has entertained us in the past with his quirk and quizzes. We have taken a lively, banter led approach, to communicate the idea of a HAPPY SNOOZE YEAR PARTY which we hope that the audience will be able to resonate with. Through this campaign, our aim is to normalize staying at home on New Year’s eve, and connect especially with those consumers who love staying at home.”
The video has been released on Wakefit.co’s branded content youtube channel called Home Time along with its own social media handles. Earlier this year, Wakefit.co also collaborated with content creators like Satish Ray and Aiyyo Shraddha to talk about its Sleep Internship Season 3. The brand also launched its own web series “Ghar Set Hai '' which has crossed more than 2 million organic views and is now streaming on VOOT.
McDonald’s launches slice-of-life film for marquee initiative
This is the third film from the EatQual initiative and has an unique take on inclusivity
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 27, 2022 3:05 PM | 3 min read
To drive inclusivity through its marquee EatQual initiative, McDonald’s India – owned and operated by Westlife Foodworld Ltd has launched a new brand film. This third film from the EatQual franchise has a unique take on inclusivity and aims to shine a light on how specially-abled individuals lead normal lives in their own ways proving how we all are different and yet the same.
The film is about a young girl with limited upper limb mobility and it showcases the girl going about her day finishing everyday tasks independently and with ease. She brushes her teeth, gets ready for the day, ties her shoelaces, and so on. She lets nothing stand in her way of living life just like any other individual. Instead, she simply finds unique ways to accomplish everyday tasks. The film ends with her enjoying her favourite McDonald’s burger in the specially created EatQual packaging, as joyfully as her other friends.
Arvind RP, Senior Director – Marketing & Communications, McDonald’s India (West and South) said, “EatQual will always remain the key inclusivity platform of McDonald’s India. With this new brand film, we wanted to emphasize that each individual has their own unique way of living life, irrespective of their special abilities. McDonald’s has always been a feel-good brand wherein we continue to spread happiness and promote inclusivity. With EatQual, we are constantly working towards strengthening our commitment to making McDonald’s India a brand that is truly inclusive.”
Rahul Mathew, CCO, DDB Mudra Group said, “One mostly looks into the lives of the differently abled from the lens of what they can’t do. And what brands can do for them. But we felt there’s more joy in celebrating the way they live their lives. And how McDonald’s can effortlessly slip into their life.”
Yogendra Shetty, Director General, the National Society for Equal Opportunities for the Handicapped (NASEOH), India said, “We must recognize that people with upper limb disabilities are more than capable of leading regular lives. However, making life simpler for them is a cause that deserves attention. The EatQual initiative by McDonald’s India puts into sharp focus the kind of thoughtful changes that can be made to help people with disabilities feel included. It's time for all of us to come together to advance the cause of individuality over disability.”
McDonald’s India started the journey of EatQual in 2020 to provide an effortless, seamless, and most importantly equal burger-eating experience for all their fans. The EatQual packaging - which is available in-store and on the McDelivery App - has been designed in consultation with experts from NGOs that have been working actively for the specially-abled community for over 50 years. Extensive research was conducted among individuals with limited upper arm mobility to understand their plight in eating a burger and that led to the birth of EatQual packaging.
Over the last three years, McDonald's has been fostering an inclusive eating experience through the EatQual campaign. The brand continues to reach out to specially-abled individuals through NGOs. In December 2022, the brand engaged with hundreds of specially-abled children from National Society for Equal Opportunities for the Handicapped (NASEOH), India and The Association of People with Disability (APD, India) to help them enjoy McDonald’s burgers in the EatQual packaging.
Experiential marketing is the way to go in 2023
Guest Column: Mark Titus, AVP Marketing, Nippon Paint India (Decorative) shares his take on the marketing trends that will rule in 2023
By Mark Titus | Dec 27, 2022 9:25 AM | 3 min read
Marketing events have made a huge comeback in 2022, especially after their long hiatus during the pandemic. Brands and event agencies are coming up with bigger and better events and on-ground activities to engage with their consumers and other stakeholders. Interest in virtual engagements, especially virtual events have seen a steep decline - decrease in Metaverse’ popularity is testimony to that. These experiential events are going deeper and wider. In 2023, it is advisable for brands to engage and connect with consumers at a micro-level and reach the grassroots, in terms of geography and demography.
Here are some other marketing trends that will rule 2023.
Purpose-driven marketing
The economic and social unrest caused by the pandemic has thrown a spotlight on how important it is to not just sell to consumers but also to care for the well-being of consumers and other stakeholders like employees, and business partners. This will continue to be at the heart of many marketing initiatives in the coming year. A brand’s marketing initiatives should be aligned with the causes that the consumers care about – health, eco-friendliness, climate change, and so on.
Focus on Gen-Z & millennial consumers
Resonating with woke consumers that are GenZ and millennials should be high on every marketer’s priority list. While Gen-Z values practicality and values of a product/service, millennials place high importance on convenience and customer experience. For both generations though, it is important that the brand’s values align with theirs. An eco-conscious consumer will choose a brand that provides eco-friendly products/actively engages in eco-friendly initiatives, even if their products cost a little more than their competition.
Sports marketing
Many brands have been successfully connecting with consumers by partnering with their favourite sports leagues/teams, as sponsors/functional partners. The steep rise in sponsorship value of major sports events and teams is a testament to the value and impact brands are seeing in such tie-ups.
Brands can choose to partner with their all-time favourite sports leagues like IPL (cricket) and ISL (football) or even support upcoming sports like basketball, hockey, kabbadi and Kho Kho through events like Pro Kabaddi League, Hockey India League and TN Kho Kho Premier League. Regional/geo-specific event activation can have an even higher impact on brands that want to connect with their consumers at a grassroots level.
MarTech & Social commerce
In the last few years, we have seen the combined power of MarTech, SEO and Social commerce. With the rising popularity of Instagram, Instagram ads and Google searches will continue to be hugely relevant. Further, advanced MarTech helps in reaching the right TG and motivated buyers. Marketers should continue to leverage marketing technology to influence consumers to consider their brand and click on the ‘Buy’ button. MarTech is the right medium to reach tech-savvy millennials and Gen-Z who are more online than offline. This is a marketing spend that will give you measurable and high ROI.
Salman Khan turns 57: A 'dabangg' brand journey
Khan is among the most valued celebs in India and has added scores of brands to his endorsement kitty in the recent years
By Tanya Dwivedi | Dec 27, 2022 8:46 AM | 3 min read
Despite the years behind him, Salman Khan is counted among the top actors in India. He has given us evergreen movies such as Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Dabangg and Wanted. His successful Bollywood career apart, Khan also has many other feathers added to his hat. He is the presenter of India's biggest reality show Bigg Boss and also a humanitarian who supports charitable causes through his Being Human Foundation.
As per Duff & Phelps's Digital Acceleration 2.0 report, Khan ranked on the list of the most valued celebrities. His net worth in rupees according to the report is Rs 3000 crores in 2022. His fan following is also 56.2 million strong on Instagram.
As the star turns 57 today, we look at his endorsements and his stellar brand journey, which he has built over the years.
Campa Cola
Khan appeared in the homegrown cola brand Campa Cola's advertisement in 1983. He was in his late teens when he appeared in the soft drink ad with other unknown models. This is widely believed to be his first TV ad.
In the course of his career, he will go on to represent other soft drink brands such as Pepsi, Appy Fizz, Limca, Mountain Dew, and Thums-Up.
Hero Honda, Suzuki Motorcycles
Before his first movie Biwi Ho toh aisi, Khan appeared in Hero Honda ad in 1985.
Later on, he also endorsed Suzuki Motorcycles.
Chlormint
He also endorsed the gum brand Cholrmint and it is counted amongst Khan's funniest ads.
He also starred alongside his brother Sohail Khan in another one of the brand's hilarious spots.
Relaxo
Khan has also endorsed the footwear brand Relaxo for which he remained a brand ambassador for a few years.
Dixy Scott and Lux Venus
Salman also endorsed innerwear brands like Dixy Scott’s and Lux Venus.
Emami Navratna
Khan has endorsed the oil brand Navratna in a Dabbang-inspired ad.
Himani Best Choice Oil
The superstar also endorsed the edible oil brand Himani and starred in many ads for the brand.
Revital
The star has also endorsed the men's nutraceutical brand Revital. The association also inspired many memes when he controversially stated he was a virgin on Koffee with Karan a few years ago.
Bharat Pe
Two to three years ago, he also endorsed the Bharat Pe Payment app.
Pepsi
The actor's most recent ad is for Pepsi.
Being Human
Perhaps the most impactful endorsement of Khan has been his association with Being Human since 2007. The establishment is synonymous with Khan himself. On the occasion of his birthday, Being Human announced a 50% discount on all merchandise between 25th and 27th of December.
CEO, Sanjeev Rao said, "Our campaign is based on an insight of connection that Salman has with his fans. To his fans he is Bhai. Hence the campaign "BhaiKaBirthday”. The idea is to extend the large heart that Salman has to the consumers of Being human clothing. This “Aadha Bill Bhai Bharenge” was our way of announcing our biggest annual sale around his birthday, where we have our entire stores on a flat 50%. If you are from the armed forces, we offer you an extra 5%. We also tied up with ICICI to offer an additional 7% benefit to their card holders.”
Himalaya's new ad for baby oil celebrates the best of both worlds
The brand has released the campaign to mark the launch of its Baby Massage Oil – with the goodness of Mustard and Coconut
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 26, 2022 5:13 PM | 2 min read
Himalaya Wellness Company, India’s leading wellness brand, recently announced the launch of Himalaya Baby Massage Oil – with the goodness of Mustard and Coconut. The Company unveiled a new digital campaign in three different languages, titled, ‘Naye Zamaane Ka Traditional Oil.’
The brand has curated a customized and comprehensive marketing strategy with this new digital campaign and is collaborating with several e-commerce and social media platforms.
Commenting on the launch, Chakravarthi N.V, Business Head – BabyCare, Himalaya Wellness Company, said, “The Himalaya Indian Heritage series of Baby Massage Oil is inspired by age-old traditional Ayurvedic practices that emphasize the importance of body massage (Abhyanga) in your baby’s daily regimen.
Moreover, millennial parents are increasingly becoming conscious and aware of the ingredients and products they use on their babies. They look for chemically safe products along with giving the right nourishment to their babies. Hence, we believe our new Baby Massage Oil – Mustard and Coconut will resonate with the parents of today. With the launch of this new oil, we want to provide an all-in-one solution to parents with a tidy residue-free option for their babies.”
“Over for 16 years, we have created a product portfolio of over 14 babycare products and reached over millions of customers Pan India. With such new launches, we intend to anchor our presence 'across India, along with strengthening our position nationally,” he further added.
Himalaya’s new Baby Massage Oil is a well-defined combination of traditional wisdom and modern science and is clinically tested. It is made without parabens, mineral oil, and synthetic fragrances, making it a safe skincare product for newborns. The oil is specially formulated with carefully selected herbs and ingredients that help nourish baby’s skin with a non-sticky formula. The essence of four herbs – Aloe Vera, Vetiver, Winter Cherry, and Country Mallow, when combined into one traditional oil, will improve blood circulation, strengthen muscles, and promote baby’s growth.
McDonald’s is a global brand with local appeal: Sanjeev Agrawal
McDonald’s Sanjeev Agrawal shares insights on the restaurant chain's northeast expansion, connection with Kartik Aaryan and being a local brand in the truest sense
By Tanya Dwivedi | Dec 26, 2022 3:58 PM | 3 min read
Over the years, McDonald's has maintained its spot among the leading food service retailers in the world, with over 38,000 locations in over 100 countries. It opened its first restaurant in India more than 25 years ago in 1996. Since then, the fast food chain has become synonymous with quality fast food. With its customer-centric approach, McDonald's operates through a variety of formats and brand extensions, including standalone restaurants.
Recently, McDonald’s India – North and East unveiled its new brand ambassador Kartik Aaryan, a popular actor and a youth icon, for North and East India. After seeing success in the UK, McDonald’s India – North and East also launched the brand’s global flagship music IP "I'm lovin’ it Live" in India, in partnership with MTV.
Sanjeev Agrawal, Chairman, McDonald’s India – North and East, Armaan Malik and Anshul Ailawadi – Business Head, Youth, Music and English Entertainment cluster, Viacom18.
In a chat with e4m, group chairman, MMG and CPRL ((McDonald’s India – North and East), Sanjeev Agrawal shares various inputs on McDonald’s North-East expansion, Aaryan's onboarding as a brand ambassador and being a true-blue local brand.
How does Kartik Aaryan connect to McDonald's as a brand and the youth of India?
Kartik Aaryan is a young vibrant icon who has an influence over the masses and brings happiness to people, which is quite on-brand for McDonald's. While this will obviously reflect well on our sales, it is not our target. With the association, we intend to make our people happier.
We also need some strategies to create an impact on the local audience because sometimes it's very difficult for the regional audience to understand the concept because it's a global brand.
By roping in Aaryan, who has a regional appeal, he will help in establishing the best local connection.
McDonald's plans market expansion in the north, in East India. How does McDonald's plan to expand the market, specifically in the northeast regions?
We have a great plan for North East. We recently opened the first restaurant in Guwahati and plan to open more next year. Then we are going to expand in all the Seven Sisters.
Will McDonald's see an absolute localization in 2023? What marketing strategy does it currently plan to implement to cater to the demands of the local area?
McDonald’s is a global brand but has been in India for more than 25 years. It’s already a very locally relevant brand featuring menu items inspired by local tastes and preferences. Everyone knows about McDonald's and we have so many core products like the McAloo Tikki Burger. Recently, we also launched Butter Chicken and Butter Paneer Burgers. So it's safe to say that McDonald’s is a global brand with local appeal.
As per the customers’ demands, we'll keep on innovating and launching new products. Right now, our market is 65% vegetarian. Since Northeast has a more non-vegetarian population, we will bring in more chicken products to cater to them.
Strength is in flexibility, says Shyam Steel in new ad with Virat and Anushka
The TVC created by Rediffusion Brand Solutions is an extension of the brand's 'Hamesha Ke Liye Strong' campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 26, 2022 2:47 PM | 3 min read
Shyam Steel has launched its new TVC campaign featuring Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. The new TVC is the extension of Shyam Steel’s "Hamesha Ke Liye Strong" campaign. The campaign aims to send across the brand message that strong bond of relationship is achieved through a perfect balance of strength and flexibility just like Shyam Steel Flexi Strong TMT bars. The TVC has been created by Rediffusion Brand Solutions Pvt. Ltd. and the production house is Cornerstone. The TVC is directed by Abhishek Burman.
The balance of strength and flexibility keeps the foundation of the relationship strong which is also affiliated with Shyam Steel’s core brand philosophy. The TVC reflects on this thought process that when your dream home is built with Shyam Steel flexi-strong TMT bars they represent a correct balance of strength and flexibility which keeps your home strong forever. This is the third TVC in line with the Hamesha Ke Liye Strong Campaign.
The TVC Campaign showcases Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma enjoying a winter evening. To provide comfort to Anushka in this chilling weather, Virat offers his jacket to her but when Anushka sees Virat shivering too they both decide to share the jacket. This signifies the flexibility and understanding between the couple that strengthens the foundation of a relationship. Similarly, when houses are built with Shyam Steel flexi-strong TMT bars, such houses are more sustainable and have a strong foundation.
Speaking on the TVC campaign launch, Mr Lalit Beriwala, Director, Shyam Steel said " The campaign narrative embodies the principle of what Shyam Steel stands as a brand with strength and flexibility at its core. The relationship we share with our closed one at home forms the crux of the strong foundation. The previous TVC’s were also very well received by the audience and the star power of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will help us to establish a strong connect amongst our target group
The film narrates the story of simple everyday situations to highlight how flexibility in relationships keep the bond strong over years. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma add their own charm and star power that helps to connect with the audience till the last mile." said Ms Sreeparna Gupta of Rediffusion Brand Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
The TVC campaign will be promoted through a 360-degree approach. The TVC will be showcased in Digital platforms along with in News, Sports, Entertainment and GEC channels in TV and cinema halls. This will be followed by outdoor and print campaign to sustain the communication until the current financial year.
