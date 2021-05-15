Shraddha Kapoor talks about menstrual hygiene in new Comfy Snug Fit ad

Sanitary napkin brand Comfy Snug Fit from the house of Amrutanjan Healthcare Limited (Amrutanjan Healthcare) has roped in actress Shraddha Kapoor to drive an awareness campaign around menstrual hygiene.

Sharing his thoughts, S. Sambhu Prasad, Chairman & Managing Director, Amrutanjan Health Care Limited, says, “The level of awareness and education regarding women’s menstrual health and hygiene remains low and is still considered as a stigma in major parts of our country. As a purpose-led company, we will launch a campaign aimed at raising awareness about women’s health and hygiene, in an effort to empower the women of India. We at Amrutanjan Healthcare, aim to elevate this issue which is one of the major concerns in the country and provide hygienic high-quality solutions at an affordable price point. With this goal, we will strengthen our Comfy Snug Fit brand further. We are making sure we have robust distribution across the rural and rest of urban markets ensuring easy accessibility of the product. Comfy has grown over 5 times in the last five years and our ambition is to be in the top three in the next 2-3 years.”

The brand will launch a new campaign to drive home the important message of menstrual health and hygiene. The campaign will be launched on a variety of platforms across multiple media, including TV, digital and in-store.

Mani Bhagavatheeswaran, Chief Marketing Officer, Amrutanjan Health Care Limited, “About 2-3% of women* in rural India use sanitary napkins while the majority of the rest depends on cloth. Our new campaign aims to educate them on the benefits of using a sanitary napkin. As a brand that works closely to elevate women hygiene solutions, we are excited to accelerate our journey by having Shraddha Kapoor as our first-ever brand ambassador on board. She is highly popular and connects with the target audience. Additionally, having spoken out vocally about issues close to her heart, she brings authenticity and credibility to her role as ambassador and we are looking forward to a long and fulfilling partnership together.”

Commenting on the initiative, Shraddha Kapoor says, “I am extremely delighted to be partnering with Amrutanjan Healthcare for their range of Comfy Snug Fit sanitary napkins. Their endeavour to provide feminine hygiene solutions to women across the nation and spread awareness about the topic is truly commendable. As a woman, I've always actively supported the cause of menstrual hygiene. Talking about periods in India is still taboo. As per reports, many girls drop out of school each year when they start their periods. Using cloth is still the norm in many parts of the country, and it poses hygiene risks for girls. Not only is it uncomfortable, cloth has a high probability of infections. I urge girls to use safer, better hygienic products such as the Comfy sanitary napkin. I am glad I could play a role in promoting women’s health on a national scale by associating with a brand from the house of Amrutanjan Healthcare, which is caring, healing and touching lives for 127 years.”

