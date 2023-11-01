Shemaroo operational revenue up 36% in Q2 FY24
The company’s revenue from operations has grown by 45% from H1 FY23 to H1 FY24
Shemaroo Entertainment has reported a growth of 35.7% in revenue from operations in the second quarter of FY 2024 compared to the same period last year.
As per the financial statement for Q2 FY24, the company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 198.9 crore, up from Rs 146.6 crore in Q2 FY23. Out of this, the revenue for digital media was Rs 62.5 crore and for traditional media it was Rs 136.4 crore.
From H1 FY23 to H1 FY24, the company’s revenue from operations grew by 45%.
The company’s total expenses has also increased from Rs 133.7 crore in Q2 FY23 to Rs 181.7 crore in Q2 FY24.
EBITDA saw a Y-o-Y growth of 34 % from Rs 12.8 crore in Q2 FY23 to Rs 17.2 crore in Q2 FY24.
During Q2 FY24, the company said it achieved robust revenue growth and maintained a positive margin, largely due to the strong performance of its traditional businesses, the company said.
It also noted that overall advertising demand remained subdued due to sluggish consumer sentiment and a persistent slowdown in funding for new-age advertisers.
“The festive season is expected to bring a slight upswing in advertising spends; however, prominence of major cricket events during the quarter is likely to absorb a significant portion of advertising budgets,” it said.
The company said that on YouTube, Shemaroo FilmiGaane, with 66 million subscribers, is the 23rd most subscribed channel in the world.
e4m Confluence - The Media Investments Summit to be held tomorrow in Mumbai
The theme of the second edition is ‘Media Services: Unlocking Returns, Recall, and Tech Revolution’
By e4m Staff | Nov 1, 2023 8:55 AM | 2 min read
The exchange4media Group is back with the second edition of e4m Confluence- The Media Investments Summit. The much-awaited conference will be held on Thursday, November 2 in Mumbai. Driving the theme ‘Media Services: Unlocking Returns, Recall, and Tech Revolution’, industry experts and top leaders from the advertising and marketing ecosystem will come together under one roof and share insights on a wide range of topics. The media industry in India has witnessed significant growth over the years, driven by technological advancements, rapid internet penetration and the rise of digital media consumption. In the highly competitive marketplace, it is becoming increasingly important for media agencies to evolve, adapt and be agile.
Media agencies today are increasingly leveraging data analytics and artificial intelligence for advertising and content optimization. Also, brands are looking to integrate their products or services within popular content, which requires the expertise of media agencies. At the summit, top industry heads will explore the growth and future of media agencies, the need for agencies to cater to the needs of marketers, the technologies they need to adopt, the skills they need to deploy and more.
At the e4m Confluence, seasoned experts will deliver keynote addresses, engage in fireside chats and panel discussions, and decode the future of media agencies. Click here to check the power-packed agenda for the summit which the e4m Media Ace will follow awards 2023 felicitation ceremony. This is the 7th edition of the awards.
The awards recognize the media agencies in India and its people for their outstanding work and contribution to the advertising industry. To ensure you don’t miss out on valuable expert insights, click here to register: https://e4mevents.com/e4m-confluence-2023/delegate-registration.
The Gold Partners of the event are Dangle Ads, DoubleVerify and WebEngage.
‘WOW Skin Science sees 3-5x jump in orders from some marketplaces during festive times'
In this edition of e4m's D2C Revolution, the co-founder of WOW Skin Science, Manish Chowdhary said the brand is relying purely on e-commerce for growth this year
By e4m Staff | Nov 1, 2023 8:36 AM | 2 min read
In the latest episode of D2C Revolution, the Co-founder of WOW Skin Science, Manish Chowdhary, kickstarted the conversation by unveiling the blueprint to achieving the Rs 1000 target by FY26. “You need your co-brand to do well for the umbrella brands to fire along with it. Can say to keep it simple and that’s our interim target of the year.”
Speaking of how the business is doing globally, the Co-founder said, “A lot of people think it's the Indian diaspora buying the products in America, but that's not the case. It's the American consumers buying too. Our branding and packaging has a very international touch and feel.”
Other than this, the consumer trends are more or less similar when it comes to the two geographies.
Today, tier two and tier three cities are also conscious of their personal well-being and hence, the demand is high in these locations too. Chowdhary explained, “We are a brand that caters to 28000 pin codes and some of them are tier two and three cities. These consumers have fewer options for brands which can be bought online. Hence, they have much more loyalty due to limited options.”
Speaking of the brand’s media mix, the founder unveiled they are just about to increase their ATL budgets but are still predominantly very large on online spends. He said, “Remember we have a large offline business too which requires a different medium of advertising, which is ATL.”
Brands have been leveraging the festive, World Cup and election season in India. Chowdhary believes that such peak seasons give a boost but personal care as a category is not driven by momentary events because once consumers like the product, they keep buying it all around the year. “Though the festive season will give a jump, we are relying purely on e-commerce for growth this year,” he said.
In some marketplaces, WOW Skin Science experienced a three to five-fold growth during the festive season.
An entrepreneurial tip that Chowdhary wishes he had known when younger is to ‘Fail fast, fix fast and learn fast’. He concluded, “Without failing you won't reach where you want to”.
Nu Republic onboards couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar as brand ambassadors
Farhan and Shibani will actively participate in various promotional activities, including digital and print campaigns, events, and social media initiatives
By e4m Staff | Oct 31, 2023 5:24 PM | 2 min read
Nu Republic, a lifestyle technology brand, has announced its association with actor couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar. Farhan and Shibani will be the ambassadors of Nu Republic.
“These tech products are worn by people & are born to be stylish & fashionable - not merely functional” This conviction is at the heart of Nu Republic® product development process & over the years the brand has garnered widespread acclaim for its funky products.
“Farhan Akhtar, a versatile actor, director, and producer, and Shibani Akhtar, an accomplished model, singer, and television host, embody the ethos of Nu Republic & bring their individual expertise, effortless style to this collaboration,” stated a press release.
Commenting on the association, Ujjwal Sarin, Founder, Nu Republic®, expressed his excitement, stating, “Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar embody the ethos of Nu Republic® through their multifaceted accomplishments.
Farhan and Shibani are the OG trailblazers who have inspired us all. Farhan has consistently pushed boundaries and disrupted the Indian film industry with his exceptional talent and revolutionary approach to acting, singing and filmmaking. Shibani, on the other hand, has carved a niche for herself in the world of fashion, music, and entertainment, re-defining norms and inspiring individuals through her talent. Their disruptive mindset, creative brilliance, and their dedication to making a difference, align perfectly with our brand's mission”
Farhan said, "I am delighted to be associated with Nu Republic®, a brand that shares my passion for music and innovation. Nu Republic’s commitment to transforming wear-tech into a medium of self-expression aligns perfectly with my thoughts. I look forward to collaborating with Nu Republic® as it blends the boundaries of music, technology & fashion”
Shibani added, "Being a part of Nu Republic® is truly exciting. We look forward to collaborating with Nu Republic® and inspiring individuals to embrace technology as an extension of their individuality.”
As brand ambassadors Farhan and Shibani Akhtar will actively participate in various promotional activities, including digital and print campaigns, events, and social media initiatives.
Smriti Mandhana highlights the only 'problem' with using Gulf Pride Scooter Plus in new ad
The cricketer has starred in the brand's latest campaign which is centred on the value proposition of 'Insta Zoom'
By e4m Staff | Oct 31, 2023 4:59 PM | 2 min read
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd has launched a campaign for their product Gulf Pride Scooter Plus engine oil, featuring cricketer Smriti Mandhana. This campaign seeks to effectively promote the product while also portraying Gulf as a brand with a human touch, addressing real-life consumer needs with a touch of humour.
At the heart of the campaign lies the enticing value proposition of 'Insta Zoom' offered by Gulf Pride Scooter Plus. Gulf has astutely recognized the need for speed and efficiency in our fast-paced lives, resonating with a wide audience and making the product proposition instantly relatable. Mandhana's popularity, her girl-next-door persona, and her influence cut across demographics, allows Gulf to reach a diverse audience. Her association with the campaign not only lends credibility but also adds a personal touch that resonates with consumers.
Amit Gheji, Head of Marketing at Gulf Oil Lubricants, shared his perspective on this campaign, stating, "The campaign highlights Gulf Oil India's unwavering commitment to delivering superlative products and experiences to our valued customers. This campaign serves as a testament to our capacity to comprehend and address tangible consumer needs while ensuring the content remains engaging and relatable. We take pride in our collaboration with Smriti Mandhana, leveraging her immense star power to connect with a diverse audience."
Gulf engaged influencers in the pre-launch phase to generate significant buzz. The placement of influencers holding placards with the question, "Smriti aapka scooter milega kya?" not only piqued curiosity but also created a sense of anticipation among the audience. This approach humanised the campaign and engaged potential customers in a relatable manner.
The campaign's film highlights Gulf as a brand that comprehends and addresses real-life issues, a quality that deeply connects with consumers. The incorporation of humor added a touch of familiarity and engagement, making the campaign endearing and memorable.
This campaign for Gulf Pride Scooter Plus is a seamless fusion of a compelling value proposition with the star power of Smriti Mandhana which enabled Gulf to capture the hearts and minds of a diverse and discerning audience. With this campaign, Gulf not only showcased Pride Scooter Plus but also solidified its position as a brand that comprehends and addresses real-world needs with a distinctly human touch.
The brand campaign film will run on digital platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.
Tamannaah Bhatia shines in new Shiseido campaign
Bhatia is the India brand ambassador and has starred in the country's first campaign video for the brand
By e4m Staff | Oct 31, 2023 4:43 PM | 3 min read
SHISEIDO, the global beauty brand, recently announced Tamannaah Bhatia as the India Brand Ambassador and now unveils their first Campaign Video in India for a skincare range that promises healthy & vibrant skin.
India’s first localized Shiseido campaign video, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia showcases how she harnesses her beauty with SHISEIDO's 3-step skincare regimen, to Activate, Strengthen and Regenerate her skin. The video captures the co-usage of Shiseido’s star products of the Eudermine Activating Essence, Ultimune Serum & Essential Energy cream to ensure radiant, resilient & smooth skin.
"We are thrilled to have Tamannaah Bhatia as the face of our skincare regimen Campaign Video in India. Tamannaah's grace, elegance, and authenticity resonate with SHISEIDO's values, making her the perfect choice for this campaign. Through this collaboration, we aim to inspire aand penetrate the market of luxury aspirants by educating them. Tamannaah's dedication to SHISEIDO's products makes her not just an endorser but an authentic advocate, aligning perfectly with our ethos of promoting genuine beauty and inclusivity” said Villoo Daji, Senior Vice President - Group Marketing, Baccarose Perfumes & Beauty Products Pvt Ltd.
The campaign will initially be deployed across digital platforms like GDN and YouTube and aims at building consideration via social media like Instagram, Facebook, etc. Consumers will get to see 3 distinct key films which will be developed to educate, build consideration, and generate trials. A specific problem solution film which will also be amplified, which will address the specific issues of Indian skin and how the SHISEIDO trio effectively addresses the India consumer’s concerns.
"Tamannaah Bhatia's association with SHISEIDO goes beyond being a brand ambassador; she is a true user & advocate of our brand philosophy and skincare products, we are looking forward to her sharing how SHISEIDO skincare may help the Indian consumers’ skin, especially with its unique climate & environment," said Sher Le CHUA, APAC Regional Director, SHISEIDO. "Her genuine belief in our skincare solutions and her own remarkable skincare journey epitomize the effectiveness of SHISEIDO skincare. We are thrilled to have her on board, and she personifies the values of inclusivity and authenticity that SHISEIDO holds dear. This trio range, targeting the age group of 25 – 40, Tamannaah is a perfect choice as our target consumer resonates with her as a personality. I am also elated about consumers using the Skin Visualizer, which has been developed through many years of research by SHISEIDO. It is a touch-free device that instantly measures and visualizes the current condition of beauty circulation and is designed to help bring beauty out from the skin's foundation, rather than merely solving problems on the surface."
Tamannaah Bhatia expressed her excitement about the collaboration, stating, "I am honored to be a part of SHISEIDO's Skincare Campaign Video. I have been using SHISEIDO skincare for a long time now and can confirm the efficacy of the brand through visible results on my skin. SHISEIDO's commitment to celebrating diverse beauty aligns with my personal beliefs, and I am thrilled to represent a brand that empowers individuals to embrace their true selves."
The SHISEIDO Campaign Video featuring Tamannaah Bhatia will be aired from 30th October onwards, across various digital platforms and will be a phased media roll out for a 6 week campaign. Viewers can expect a visual masterpiece that celebrates the harmonious blend of tradition and modernity, reflecting SHISEIDO's innovative approach to beauty.
Everything is a celebration, says KreditBee
The ‘Har Tyohaar Mein Saath’ campaign targets the Indian middle class across metros and towns in India
By e4m Staff | Oct 31, 2023 3:26 PM | 2 min read
KreditBee has announced the launch of its brand campaign, ‘Har Tyohaar Mein Saath’. The campaign highlights KreditBee as a reliable lender, offering unwavering support to customers through every form of festive tradition, ritual and personal celebration.
The ‘Har Tyohaar Mein Saath’ campaign targets the Indian middle class across metros and towns in India. It highlights that each person has their unique way of finding joy in the festive season and it isn’t always about the picture-perfect celebrations we see in films and advertisements. For every reason they celebrate, KreditBee is there, like a trusted partner, ready to help make those moments possible.
Ishan Bose, Chief Marketing Officer, KreditBee said, “The campaign is a reflection of the diverse ways in which people celebrate festivals, shaped by their circumstances and priorities, and KreditBee’s dedication to meeting the financial needs of consumers from all walks of life. This commitment to inclusivity encompasses the spectrum of people's lives and celebrations. While the lending industry typically employs stringent gatekeeping measures at the outset, KreditBee stands out with its inclusive approach, welcoming consumers and prospects from various geographies, demographics, income groups, and income types, all while effectively managing credit risk.”
Speaking about the campaign, Venkat Raman, Chief of Strategy and Operations at Unigage India commented, “Each person's celebration of a festival is a unique expression of joy, not always captured by the picture-perfect scenes depicted in the media. Through our campaign, we aim to convey each one’s personal reason for celebrating, and how KreditBee brings these moments to life. We've chosen a heartfelt voiceover to complement a timeless montage film, showcasing diverse individuals celebrating in their own genuine ways.”
The digital marketing campaign includes online amplification of the ad and creatives across social media platforms in metros as well as tier 2 and tier 3 towns. The ad film is set to circulate online throughout the Diwali season this year.
KreditBee currently offers multiple types of personal loans, online/offline checkout finance, and digital gold investments. Apart from digital lending, KreditBee has forayed into digitally-enabled secured loans and loans against property. The brand also offers financial services such as insurance, credit score report, and merchant-side offers.
