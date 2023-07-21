ShareChat & Moj City Connects arrives in Ahmedabad
The event, powered by e4m, will feature industry leaders and brand custodians sharing insights on Bharat and Young India’s consumer behaviour
With evolving consumer behaviour and preferences, the Indian market is subject to rapid changes due to its dynamic nature. Marketers are now finding ways to tap a wider section of the audience, implement innovative and impactful marketing strategies, and adopt newer mediums like short-format videos to gain an edge over their competitors. ShareChat & Moj, in association with exchange4media Group, have rolled out the next phase of City Connects across Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Kolkata.
Ahmedabad will be the inaugural city to host the next phase of the event on July 21, where agency leaders, brand custodians, and business owners will address key behaviour themes for consumers from Bharat and young India and unlock the untapped potential of Short Format Videos (SFV).
As the next clusters of social media users emerge from the regional markets of Bharat, there has been an increasing emphasis on regional marketing, posing a challenge for marketers. The new set of users prefer regional languages as their main language on social media, and hence marketers need to find ways to decode and devise suitable marketing strategies for such an audience. To understand the cultural nuances and connect with their target audience, it is the need of the hour for marketers to have a partner on board to help them tailor their marketing approach to suit the unique needs and preferences of their audience.
In a bid to help marketers tap into this opportunity, Sharechat and Moj are organising City Connects. This is a unique opportunity for marketers to find out how Bharat and young India shop, what mediums they use, and their purchasing patterns. The one-of-a-kind initiative will facilitate meaningful conversations and equip leaders with consumer behaviour trends and cultural references to win over audiences.
Sharechat & Moj City Connects is an excellent opportunity for marketers to learn how Sharechat and Moj’s language-first capabilities can help them become relatable and relevant to consumers from Bharat and young India. This initiative will help marketers understand how content creation and Short-Format Video (SFV) could pave the pathway for brands to effectively reach India’s diverse demography and will help them derive actionable insights and a blueprint to drive growth.
Our enthralling line-up of speakers includes:
- Gaurav Jain, Head of Emerging Business, ShareChat & Moj
- Seema Walia, Director Scaled Business, ShareChat & Moj
- Chirag Dagli, Founder & Director, Communication Crafts
- Khushboo Sharma, Founder and CEO, Zero Gravity Communications
- Rishabh Verma, Head of Marketing, Havmor
- Anuj Arora, Chief Marketing Officer, Symphony Limited
- Mitul Shah, Founder and CCO, Calculated Chaos
- Sanjay Adesara, Head of Marketing, Adani Wilmar
- Hemaang Gandhi, Founder & CEO, Rioconn Interactive Pvt. Ltd
Abhay Deo tries his hand at poker in Junglee Games' first digital campaign
The actor will represent Junglee Poker as its brand ambassador
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 21, 2023 2:18 PM | 2 min read
Junglee Games India Pvt. has appointed actor Abhay Deol as the brand ambassador of its newly introduced poker brand Junglee Poker and launched the brand’s first digital campaign, ‘Everyone’s Game.’ Abhay Deol’s association with the brand will help the company make Junglee Poker a household name and everyone’s game.
The digital campaign shows how poker is enjoyed by people from all walks of life and aims to promote inclusivity, use of skill, and healthy entertainment. The films are set in three different scenarios featuring the brand ambassador, Abhay Deol, with quirky narratives showing his excitement about Junglee Poker’s best-in-class features and winning big on the platform. The campaign highlights how poker is a game of skill that requires one to use a smart strategy to win.
Speaking about the partnership and the campaign, Bharat Bhatia, Chief Marketing Officer at Junglee Games, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Abhay Deol and launch our new campaign, Everyone’s Game, to promote the Junglee Poker brand as well as poker in general. Our idea is to showcase how Junglee Poker, a game of skill and strategy, provides a unique and healthy gaming experience to everyone. Abhay Deol is known for his diverse roles and has a charismatic persona and ability to connect with diverse sets of audiences. He is the perfect choice to represent Junglee Poker. We are confident that with his high reputation, he will help us deliver the message of trust and healthy gaming with greater conviction, creating a massive impact.”
Talking about the association, Abhay Deol said, “I am delighted to associate with Junglee Poker, an exceptional poker platform that offers an unparalleled gaming experience. Junglee Poker represents passion for the game and commitment to excellence. These are the core values that I resonate with as well. I’m excited to encourage people from all walks of life to join this poker revolution and enjoy this amazing online game of skill.”
Junglee Poker has been rebranded from Poker India with an aim to reinforce the trustworthiness and integrity of Junglee Games. Junglee Poker offers zero-wait poker tables with the most realistic visuals, big tournaments, smooth, uninterrupted gameplay, and an absolutely safe, secure, and fair gaming environment.
e4m Conclave 2023: Glimpses of the glitzy event
The 22nd edition of the event saw a meeting of minds as seasoned experts and industry leaders shared the stage
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 21, 2023 1:59 PM | 1 min read
The 22nd edition of e4m Conclave 2023 was held in Gurugram on July 20, Thursday, in the presence of industry leaders and seasoned experts from India and abroad. Apart from astute leaders taking centre stage, the summit saw seasoned experts coming together and sharing insights on the theme ‘Inclusive marketing: Winning Customers with Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion’. Adam Gerhart, Global CEO, of Mindshare; Aman Gupta, Co-founder of boat; Priyanka Gill, Group Co-founder, Good Glamm Group & CEO of Good Media Co.; were some of our keynote speakers at the summit. This is the 22nd edition of the conclave. The event is co-powered by ABP News while the Innovation Partner is Fashion Entrepreneur Fund.
Here are some glimpses from the event.
India poised to overtake world's largest economies in years, not decades: Adam Gerhart
The Global CEO of Mindshare engaged in an insightful chat with Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW and Founder, exchange4media, at e4m Conclave 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 21, 2023 1:25 PM | 4 min read
At the exchange4media Conclave 2023, Adam Gerhart, Global CEO of Mindshare, stated the ecosystem in which they operated meant that the services they provided were highly diverse and had to be constantly growing.
Asked how as an agency, Mindshare was changing, Gerhart said to Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW and Founder, exchange4media, “We have to understand the micro-environment first where media and marketing used to be about the scale and that scale eventually evolved into precision.”
Gerhart said it was about reaching the appropriate number of individuals with as minimal waste as possible. It isn't one versus the other, it's an evolution that scales to precision eventually evolved into permission. How do we actually talk to consumers in a meaningful way without being intrusive and disruptive?
“The future is going to be defined by business, brands, the agencies and consultants who can actually predict meaningful outcomes for businesses better than anyone else and by understanding consumers in an insightful way by understanding cultures, understanding them through the lens of DEI. As an agency, it means for us that the ecosystem that we play in means that the services that we offer and the capabilities that we bring to bear are incredibly different and all the time they're evolving.”
According to Gerhart, the ability in AI to transform news and journalism is going to change radically. He said, “We need to have more means for checking journalism and the integrity of what's being published out there.”
Further speaking about the inclusive private marketplace, he shared that at Mindshare they have worked with some of the leading publishers around the world to create and source inventory. Gerhart said that allows them to redirect investment dollars into publications that can support and champion underrepresented voices.
For instance, in America, it was creating a private marketplace that supported black voices; in Australia it was for indigenous people, and in the UK a private marketplace was created for supporting LGBTQ rights.
“We're redirecting dollars away from the big publishers that would otherwise just capture those dollars and aren't necessarily advancing the ecosystem by supporting those marginalized groups. So, we're investing directly our clients' money into spaces in places that champion underrepresented communities.”
When Dr Batra asked about the broader aspects of the business that are getting reshaped in terms of the services Mindshare offers, Gerhart said that it centres around the notion that data isn't everything that they do.
He added, “Increasingly it is the liquid gold that will fuel everything and we fundamentally believe that the planners, strategists and the innovators of tomorrow are being born out of the data strategists today. Those data strategists will have unique insights to allow us to connect with consumers in more meaningful ways. And that means that we have to be the best masters of our clients' data, our own data, third-party data, whatever the case may be, and what that's doing is allowing us to elevate the type of conversation that we are having moving well beyond the media.”
While speaking about the changes in India, he highlighted two big things and said from a cultural standpoint, there's no question that India is poised for greatness. The growth of the GDP alone is outpacing the global GDP by two to 3x. “The ad expenditure market is outpacing the global ad expenditure market by two to 3x. It is poised to overtake many of the world's largest economies in a matter of years, not decades and it feels like India is on the cusp of breaking new ground, new territory, and that is permeating every sense of culture.”
The second thing from a business perspective, he said, “When I came here four years ago conversations with CMOs used to be how many GRPs do I need? Do I need to have it on air each week? Now I can tell that we have met with the biggest auto manufacturer here. We've met with two of the largest CPG companies. We've met with a couple of start-up D2C companies and every single one of them is asking about transformation, business transformation and growth transformation. The conversation has radically evolved into not just being about media but being about how we help support an accelerated growth agenda and I think that speaks to the first point around the trajectory and the velocity and what's starting to happen.”
Speaking on the acquisitions in India, he mentioned, “If I think about even partnerships, not even acquisitions, the number of partnerships that we are striking with AI and ML and analytics companies that are based here is at a pace that we have never seen before. Whether it is acquisition or partnerships, I can't say right now, but there's no question there will be more investment coming into the market in some capacity.”
DEI is about including multiple perspectives while building a brand: Experts
At e4m Conclave 2023, a panel of industry experts shed light on ‘Leveraging DEI for customer engagement and brand building’
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 21, 2023 12:11 PM | 3 min read
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) is an important aspect of marketing and brand building, echoed industry experts as they brainstormed over the topic at the e4m Conclave 2023 on Thursday.
During a power-packed session moderated by Marketing Consultant Vani Gupta Dandia with panellists like Mukesh Ghuraiya, Chief Marketing Officer, Modi Naturals; Raj Sarthak Nigam, Co-founder & Chief Strategy Officer, Fashion Entrepreneur Fund, and Neelima Burra, Sr VP Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, Luminous Technology, the unanimous view was that brands should focus on inclusivity in terms of gender, departments, innovations and customers’ requirements.
During the session on ‘Leveraging DEI for customer engagement and brand building’, the experts emphasized how DEI has many aspects and it is an evolving field.
Raj Sarthak Nigam, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) said in fashion, many brands are now focusing on body positivity.
“Now you have plus size clients or models campaigning for Calvin Klein or Victoria Secrets. There is body positivity now among many brands. The focus is to accept regular as beautiful,” Nigam said, while talking about the inclusion of DEI in brand marketing.
Talking about gender as a part of DEI, Luminous Technology’s Neelima Burra said that for her brand, the idea is not just to present women in advertising, but to bring them to the forefront towards technology.
“At Luminous we talk about inverters and other electrical products, people say it is a male category. DEI does not mean bringing women into advertising the product or women buyers. We have women retailers dealing with the product. That is a great thing to see as it moves towards breaking the male-dominated mindset. We also launched a ‘women in energy’ campaign where we said it is about bringing women to the forefront towards technology,” she said.
As an FMCG category, DEI is not a separate marketing strategy but it is the way of default marketing for us, said Mukesh Ghuraiya, Chief Marketing Officer, Modi Naturals who owns the oil brand Oleev.
“As an FMCG player, inclusive marketing is not a separate market strategy for us. It is how default marketing works for us. Oil is consumed in every household so representation of people has to be from a diverse set. DEI fits naturally into our brand strategy,” Ghuraiya noted.
Experts also discussed how it was important for a brand to be willing to change, innovate, change the advertising, packaging, learning and unlearning.
DEI is not about gender or geography. It is more about including multiple options and perspectives while building a brand with changing consumer needs and changing market environment, said the experts.
e4m-mFilterIt Roundtable to decode winning e-commerce with business intelligence
Today’s roundtable will see experts discussing challenges and opportunities in leveraging business intelligence in the e-commerce ecosystem
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 21, 2023 9:14 AM | 2 min read
The eCommerce sector in India has witnessed robust growth and significant changes over the years driven by factors like increasing internet penetration and technological advancements. The eCommerce landscape is continuously evolving with changing consumer behaviours. In a highly competitive eCommerce landscape, leveraging business intelligence becomes crucial for gaining an edge over competitors. To decode the growth and future of Business Intelligence, e4m & mFilterIt are jointly hosting a roundtable discussion in Bengaluru on July 21 where industry heads will come together under one roof and decode the future of Business Intelligence. At the e4m & mFilterIt Roundtable Discussion, experts will share insights on the topic ‘Winning e-Commerce with Business Intelligence’.
With ever-evolving market trends, brands need to level up, cater to the needs of their customers and implement market strategies accordingly. In a highly competitive market, it becomes the need of the hour for marketers to think of ways to reach a wider section of the audience, gain brand visibility and stay ahead. Business Intelligence helps marketers to effectively optimize brand portfolios on eCommerce platforms by analysing customer behaviour and target-specific customer segments.
What sets Business Intelligence apart from the rest is that it enables data-driven decision making which empowers businesses to analyse trends, patterns, and insights, making informed decisions based on data. By harnessing the power of business intelligence, companies can navigate through the challenges of evolving digital landscape and position themselves for success in the world of eCommerce.
Our line-up of speakers includes:
- Winning E Commerce with Business Intelligence
- Taranjeet Kaur, VP- Media, Digital Marketing & Brand PR, Tata Consumer Products
- Afzal Hussain, Ecommerce Head, Titan Company Limited
- Ashwin Ravi Kumar, Head - D2C Ecommerce Marketplaces, PUMA
- Balaji Huskur, Head of Ecommerce Duroflex
- Mehul Malviya, General Manager - E Business Growth, Sri Sri Tattva
- Rajat Mohan, General Manager, Ecommerce, Wipro Consumer Care
- Sundar Ganapathy, Head of E commerce General Mills India Pvt. Ltd
- Vaibhav Arora, Vice President Ecommerce, WOW Skin Science
- Ajay Macaden, Chief Evangelist-Ecommerce, mFilterIt (Moderator)
HUL records 6% YoY revenue growth in Q1
The company’s advertising and promotion expenses stand at Rs 1,481 crore as on June 30, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 21, 2023 9:10 AM | 2 min read
Consumer goods giant Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has recorded a 6.24% growth in revenue in the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to the same quarter last year.
In its financial report released on Thursday, HUL’s total sales grew 7% during the first quarter compared to the corresponding quarter in the last FY.
The standalone net profit rose 8% to Rs 2,472 crore from Rs 2,289 crore a year ago.
While HUL’s revenue from home care products rose by about 10 % from Rs 4,931 crore in June 30, 2022, to Rs 5,425 crore as on June 30, 2023, the beauty and personal care revenue grew by 4% to Rs 5,601 crore.
The company’s advertising and promotion expenses have increased just 1% from Rs 1,328 crore as on June 30, 2022, to Rs 1481 crore as on June 30, 2023.
“We continue to manage our business dynamically to drive savings harder and provide the right price-value equation to our consumers. We remain focused on building back our gross margin and investing competitively in A&P,” the company has said.
“FMCG markets are recovering gradually although the operating environment remains challenging. In this context, we have delivered a resilient and competitive performance whilst stepping up our EBITDA margin.”
“In the near term, the FMCG industry will continue to witness a rebalancing of price-volume growth equation and a gradual recovery in consumer demand. In this environment we will continue to provide superior value to our consumers and invest behind our brands,” said Rohit Jawa, CEO and Managing Director.
“We remain focused on driving our long-term strategic priorities including market development and building distinctive capabilities for the future. I am confident of the medium to long term prospects of the Indian FMCG sector and HUL’s ability to deliver a Consistent, Competitive, Profitable and Responsible growth,” he added.
Losses may happen, but the brand's DNA should be profitable: Aman Gupta, boAt
Gupta, founder of boAt, was in conversation with Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, BW and founder exchange4media, at the e4m Conclave held in Delhi on Thursday
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 21, 2023 8:47 AM | 3 min read
