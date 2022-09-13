Scott Sports India signs up celebrity fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare as brand ambassador

With Nupur, Scott is aiming to target consumers who are into fitness and switching to cycling to bring a change in their lifestyle

Bicycle brand Scott Sports India has announced triathlete & celebrity fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare as its newest brand ambassador. He will be the face of the brand in the Indian market.

Shikhare is a runner & a triathlete who started his triathlon journey in 2013. So far Nupur has completed 2 half and 2 full Ironman.

"Scott Sports as a brand has been supporting athletes for quite a while now. The sport of Triathlon is seeing widespread acceptance amongst the Endurance Sports community. Events like Ironman have played a vital role in this and for the blue-collar athletes who have a full-time job and pursues the sport with passion. With our association with Nupur, we want to create awareness amongst everyone who chooses to pick Triathlon as their lifestyle, the way to keep them motivated and achieve their life goals,” the company said.

Nupur Shikhare said, “The entire process of training and racing has taught me more about myself and my body’s capabilities than I could possibly imagine. In fact every training session is a new learning, and every race is a new self-discovery. It's more than a sport for me. Crossing the finish line is one of the most amazing experiences one can ever have, and I will definitely encourage more people to pursue it.”

With Nupur, Scott is aiming to target consumers who are into fitness and switching to cycling to bring a change in their lifestyle.

Nupur’s journey so far has been quite inspiring. Scott believes in the #NoShortCuts spirit and Nupur’s journey of Ironman has started with the same spirit where one does the sport and doesn’t find reasons for not doing it but finds a way, the company said.

“To pursue any sport, especially for a triathlon, one needs as much support as possible, as it is a costly race. The whole journey of Ironman is not only training and prepping but also earning and prepping. With Scott coming in, this journey will now become all the more exciting. Having a great bike for a race like Ironman is the most important chunk that gets covered with this kind of association. I am participating in a full Ironman this September in Ironman, Italy, Emilia Romagna. I will be riding the Scott Addict RC,” said Nupur.

He added, “I am a big fan of Sebastian Kienle, a legend in the global Ironman Arena also, a Scott Sports International athlete. Hence, I am looking forward to a long-term association with Scott Sports India.”

Jaymin Shah, Managing Director, Scott Sports India said, “In India, we are seeing a steep increase in a number of people adopting the Triathlon Lifestyle. With events like Ironman coming to India the sport is set to grow and go to the next level. At Scott, we have a rich Triathlon heritage and with the feedback from some of the top athletes in the sport, we create some of the most advanced bikes and equipment for Triathletes and Endurance Enthusiasts alike. Having Nupur on board as the brand ambassador allows us to collaborate with him in a more intrinsic manner because not only he is a strong athlete but also a fitness coach who follows the #NoShortcuts motto.”

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)