SBI Life honours the dedication of working mothers in a post-COVID world this Mother's Day

SBI Life Insurance has launched a heart-warming #MummyKahanHain Mother’s day digital video, recognising how the lockdown is re-defining the role of mother’s across the world, who are relentlessly committed towards their dual responsibility of working for and from home. The video, released on Mother’s Day, is a part of SBI Life’s #MummyKahanHain digital communication property that has been built over the last four years.

The digital video narrates a day in the life of a working mother as seen from her child’s perspective. Seen through the eyes of a child, the video encapsulates how kids and family members have recognized an unexplored side of mothers during the COVID work from home scenario. Culminating into sweet moments of realization in a family, the child witnesses and appreciates her mother in the role of a working woman and not just a mother alone. Towards the end, when the question of #MummyKahanHain arises, the little girl is reassured that her mother is always around.

Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communication & CSR, SBI Life, said, “Over the past year, Covid-19 pandemic has prompted people to work from home to contain further spread of infection. This has been a challenging time for everyone especially working parents who have had to juggle their time between multiple responsibilities – home, office as well as their children, throughout the day. However, it is the mothers who have been effortlessly managing to maintain a fine balance and in the process, have become role models for children to build their own personalities. It is this unique ability of mothers that we at SBI Life wish to highlight through a heart-warming #MummyKahanHain mother’s day digital video.”

Heeru Dingra, CEO, WatConsult, said, "It’s no secret that kids learn by observing the behaviour of the parent. In the pre-pandemic phase, children were familiar with their mother's role as a homemaker. However, with the extended lockdown, where children and parents are in the confines of their home, children are seeing their mother in a new light, helping shape a stronger character and a resilient mind. This musical campaign is an attempt to showcase the understated contribution a mother provides in her child’s life”.

