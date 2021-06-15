SARVA urges everyone to embark on their fitness journey

Ahead of International Day of Yoga on 21st June, SARVA, a yoga-based wellness platform, has undertaken a campaign called #StartTohKaro. The brand aims to encourage people to become fit or begin their fitness journey irrespective their health needs or their fitness preferences. SARVA is seen promoting the use of platforms in addition to their own, all of which offer similar digital wellness services.

The importance of physical and mental fitness has come to the forefront in the past two years. We have come to understand that being physically and mentally healthy is as essential as eating three meals a day. Practices like yoga have helped millions across the world in building their immunity and staying fit. The campaign #StarttohKaro therefore is a call to action for people to start on their physical and mental health journeys with any style of activity that suits and excites them.

Speaking about this, Sarvesh Shashi, Founder, SARVA, said, “The journey to health and fitness just needs a start button. So, we want to tell people out there that Aap #StartTohKaro (Just start)! No more thinking, just begin. Consistent daily exercise, breathing techniques to boost immunity and good nutrition can do the trick, just like it did for me during the time I suffered from COVID. June is celebrated as International Day of Yoga Month, as it lauds a practice that ensures holistic well-being. We want people to start their tryst with good health and utilize our platform towards helping communities thrive and work towards feeling healthy, physically and mentally. In the business of wellness, the more the merrier because it spoils the user for choice, and self-care is the need of the hour!”

Adding further, Malaika Arora, Co-Founder, SARVA, said, “The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. There can’t be a better statement to describe what we want to convey and the positive impact it has on your fitness journey just by making a start. Your journey to better health can also begin now; all you need is to take a first step in that direction.There’s no better time to start than today!”

Mira Rajput Kapoor, Partner, SARVA, added, “This initiative by SARVA is not only unique but also the need of the hour given how the last two years have been full of fear and health concerns due to the pandemic. There is a need to nudge people to get moving, and choose whatever physical activity suits their needs. There are a plethora of platforms out there to help us get going in this direction and I have personally benefited a lot during these difficult times too. I urge everyone to make the most of what is available and ensure they are healthy and fit in a holistic manner.”

SARVA means ‘everything’. The underlying message is to rewind and notice there is all the help available to people to be ‘everything’ they want to be. SARVA’s campaign features brands like Calm, HeadSpace, InsightTimer, HealthifyMe, Cure.fit, Peloton, HappyNotPerfect, Meditopia, among others, all of whom account for a potential collective reach of 350+ million users. SARVA has been undertaking several initiatives ever since the pandemic first hit to ensure all-round health and wellness.

