Sanspareil Greenlands ropes in Smriti Mandhana as ambassador
Mandhana will endorse SG products, like former brand ambassadors Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag
Sanspareil Greenlands, the cricket and sports gear manufacturer, has brought on board Vice Captain of the Indian national cricket squad, Smriti Mandhana.
Mandhana will endorse SG products, like former SG brand ambassadors Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag. Smriti is the opening batswoman for the Indian cricket team. She also plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Maharashtra Cricket Team in the domestic circuit.
Commenting on the association, Smriti remarks, “It is a great honor for me to be associated with a brand of the stature of SG. Throughout my youth, I have played my game with an SG bat. Going forward SG remains the cricket gear brand of choice for me. I am very excited to be playing cricket at the highest level with SG products and look forward to a successful innings with SG."
Paras Anand, (designation), SG, comments on this association, saying, “It is a tremendous opportunity for us to welcome Smriti to our family. At SG every player we recruit is considered next of kin, and this holds true for Smriti as well. We are excited to extend this partnership and hope to witness Smriti achieve still greater heights in her career with her batting prowess.”
Tuhin Mishra, MD and co-founder of Baseline Ventures Pvt Ltd, which manages Smriti, also expressed his happiness over the development. “I think it is going to be big for Smriti. Getting associated with such a big brand makes a lot of difference. Smriti joining SG will only enhance the cause of women’s cricket. After all, when you play the game with the best equipment; it does make an impact.”
e4m Pitch Top 50 Brands 2023: Recognising next-level brands in ‘Challengers’ category
This category has brands that think beyond conventional norms and stand out in their respective domains
By e4m Staff | Sep 20, 2023 10:59 AM | 2 min read
The exchange4media Group is thrilled to announce its upcoming edition of Pitch 50 Brands 2023 on October 18 in Gurugram. The Pitch Top 50 Brands list acknowledges outstanding and impressive marketing practices by brands across various categories.
The glamourous awards night will be graced by top industry heads and experts from the advertising and marketing ecosystem. Pitch 50 Brands 2023 will recognise the top five brands across ten categories for their outstanding work and innovation. The categories include - Bottom of the Pyramid, Challengers, Digital First, Evergreens, Impactful Debuts, Luxe, Newsmakers, Regionals, Resurgents and Social Contributors.
In this article, let’s dive deep into the ‘Challengers’ category. The category has brands that have business ambitions bigger than its conventional resources and are prepared to do something bold, usually against the existing conventions or codes of the category, to break through. Any Indian or multinational brand can be a part of this category which is launched between 2019 and 2022, both years included. The brand has to be a new concept and must have challenged a belief system or foundations defining the product category and must have experienced significant and rapid growth in 2022.
The Advisory Board this year will be chaired by D Shivakumar, Operating Partner, Advent International, and Former Chairperson & Chief Executive Officer, PepsiCo India. The other members include Anuja Mishra, CMO, Honasa (Mamaearth, BBlunt, The DermaCo, Aqualogica), Amal Kelshikar, Executive Director, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd; Ajay Gupte, Chief Executive Officer-South Asia, Wavemaker; Dheeraj Sinha, Managing Director, Leo Burnett; Poonam Kaul, Former CMO of Apple India; Rohit Ohri, Chairman & CEO, FCB Ulka India; Rahul Talwar, Chief Marketing Officer, Max Life Insurance; Sunil Suresh, CMO, Global Head of Marketing, Corp Comm, Loyalty & Business Head eCom, Air India; Sanjeev Jasani, COO, Cheil India and Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH.
In 2022, five brands won under the ‘Challengers’ category. The winners including boAt, Cult.fit, Licious, Rapido and Zepto were awarded for their impressive and exemplary work in curating and executing bold and out-of-the-box strategies to stand apart from their competitors in the highly competitive marketplace.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: How brands welcomed Bappa this year
Our pick of the best creatives in honour of the 'Vignaharata'
By e4m Staff | Sep 20, 2023 9:02 AM | 3 min read
The God of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles, Lord Ganesha is paying our homes a visit for his annual ten-day sojourn. Streets and houses are decked up to welcome the elephant-headed deity. Ganesh Chaturthi 2023, which falls on September 19 this year, is an opportunity for people to come together in Bappa’s name and pray for his blessings. On this pious occasion, brands have also paid their respect to the beloved deity with beautiful creatives. Here are some of the best ones this year.
Akasa Air
HDFC
View this post on Instagram
Oral B
View this post on Instagram
Tide
View this post on Instagram
ENO
View this post on Instagram
inTeam
View this post on Instagram
Oxemberg
View this post on Instagram
Sunbay
View this post on Instagram
Anthinaturals
View this post on Instagram
Embark
View this post on Instagram
Unischolars
View this post on Instagram
PayU
View this post on Instagram
Pogo TV
View this post on Instagram
APL Apollo
View this post on Instagram
Discovery Kids
View this post on Instagram
Cartoon Network
View this post on Instagram
Tata Play
View this post on Instagram
Cadini
View this post on Instagram
Sports Gurukul
View this post on Instagram
Marimbula
View this post on Instagram
Swiggy
View this post on Instagram
Zomato
View this post on Instagram
Uber India
View this post on Instagram
Amul
View this post on Instagram
Parle
View this post on Instagram
McDonalds
View this post on Instagram
Burger King
View this post on Instagram
Pizza Hut
View this post on Instagram
Netflix
View this post on Instagram
Prime Video
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Tata Cliq
View this post on Instagram
Myntra
View this post on Instagram
MG Motor
View this post on Instagram
Dalmia Cement
View this post on Instagram
Shalimar Paints
View this post on Instagram
Mamy Poko
View this post on Instagram
Jogler
View this post on Instagram
When small towns turn into big markets: D2C brands shift gaze from urban to rural
Across the D2C spectrum, urban consumers, once considered the primary market, are now being supplemented, and in some cases, even surpassed, by consumers from tier 2 and tier 3 cities
By Sohini Ganguly | Sep 20, 2023 8:38 AM | 4 min read
In the heart of India's economic transformation, a quiet yet profound shift is taking place. Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brands, once synonymous with urban millennials and metro dwellers, have redirected their gaze towards the country's tier 2 and tier 3 cities. This pivot isn't merely a matter of geographical expansion, but is a testament to the evolving consumer landscape in India.
For years, D2C brands were entrenched in urban markets, wooing digitally-savvy urbanites with their unique value propositions. Brands like SUGAR, Plum and Sirona which started as online-only entities, gained prominence in India's bustling metros. However, as they dug deeper into the Indian market, these brands encountered a growing consumer demand that was sweeping across smaller cities and towns.
“If you look at the data, the top eight cities account for only 35-38% of our D2C sales,” shared Shankar Prasad, Founder & CEO, Plum Goodness, in one of the interviews with exchange4media. For Plum, non-metro cities account for around 60% of its sales.
The story of Plum is not unique. Across the D2C spectrum, brands are experiencing a shift in consumer demand dynamics. Urban consumers, once considered the primary market, are now being supplemented, and in some cases, even surpassed, by consumers from tier 2 and tier 3 cities. These consumers are more price-conscious, value quality, and are increasingly turning to online shopping for convenience and accessibility, say experts.
A recent CyberMedia Research (CMR) survey highlighted that tier 2 and tier 3 cities are quickly catching up to tier 1 in terms of the amount of time spent on online shopping. Online shopping takes up about 16 per cent of consumers’ weekly income and takes up an average of 2 hours and 25 minutes per week in tier 2 and above cities.
Param Bhargava, Founder, T.A.C - The Ayurveda Company pointed out that the young buyers of tier 2 and tier 3 markets have become very aspirational. “The consumers there are looking for new brands and are ready to experiment with new brands,” he said.
This change in consumer behaviour was propelled by a lot of aspects, but majorly by the rise in disposable income and a consequent rise in purchasing power in these cities.
Experts say that it is a myth that purchasing power is concentrated in the metro cities. Bhargava mentions that the growth perceived for the Indian economy in the next 8-10 years, is majorly being driven by the consumption in tier 2, tier 3 and tier 4 markets.
Case in point - SUGAR’s story
The cosmetic brand has around 200 stores in the country as of today. In a chat with exchange4media, Kaushik Mukherjee, Co-Founder & COO, shared that the no.1 running store for the brand is not Mumbai or Delhi, but is Surat.
Explaining further, he said that consumers in non-metros are consuming the same content as the ones in metros, they are aspiring the same thing and getting influenced by the same western trends as the metros.
“The only thing that is then needed is access, which the internet solves for. You’ll notice that the basket size is pretty much similar in metros and non-metros,” Mukherjee shared.
Creating the right kind of content
However, in this digital era and the ever-evolving D2C landscape, one essential truth has become abundantly clear: content is king, and customization is the key. As these brands set their sights on the untapped consumer bases of tier 2 and tier 3 markets, the need to create precisely tailored content has emerged as a pivotal strategy.
Consumers in smaller cities and towns are increasingly turning to online platforms for their shopping needs, and thus crafting the right kind of content has become not just a marketing imperative but the bridge that connects brands with the aspirations of these consumers.
Fem-tech brand Sirona operates in a rather ‘hush-hush’ category, and aims to break the taboo around feminine and sexual hygiene. Vernacular content has played a big role for the brand to reach its consumers in the tier 2 and tier 3 markets and break the taboo, shared Deep Bajaj, Co-Founder, Sirona.
“One way to break a taboo is by talking about it, and we have been ardent believers in creating content around such topics in multiple languages and building awareness. When we track our orders, we see they are coming from all over. If there is awareness in the tier 2 and tier 3 markets, there is a willingness to try is what we noticed,” Bajaj mentioned.
Prasad echoes a similar opinion, that the role of vernacular content and influencers, plays a key role in relating to the consumers in non-metros. Even though these consumers might be able to speak and write English, that is not the language they think in. “Vernacular plays a key role in telling people things that they need to know, in the language that they think in,” he mentioned.
L&K Saatchi and Saatchi wins Dunkin’ India’s integrated creative account
It was won after a multi-agency pitch called in Delhi
By Neeta Nair | Sep 20, 2023 7:57 AM | 1 min read
exchange4media has learnt that L&K Saatchi and Saatchi has been awarded Dunkin’ India’s creative account. It was won after a multi-agency pitch called in Delhi, LKSS will be managing both, mainline and digital duties of the brand. It will be handled out of the agency’s Gurgaon office.
Paritosh Srivastava, CEO of L&K Saatchi and Saatchi has confirmed the development to exchange4media, even as we have written to the brand for a response.
Dunkin’ is a 72-year-old US-based chain. Formerly known as Dunkin Donuts, it dropped the word Donuts from its brand identity in 2019, with an intent to focus more on beverages. The company, however, continues to sell its signature donuts and other food and bakery items. Jubilant Food Limited operates the Dunkin’ outlets across India. It had launched its first store in New Delhi in 2012, marking more than 10 years of the brand in the country.
Some of the notable competitors of Dunkin’ in the country are Starbucks, Blue Tokai, Barista and other newer ones include UK-based Pret A Manger and Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons.
‘Young buyers of tier II, III markets have become very aspirational’
As part of e4m D2C Revolution series, Param Bhargava, Founder of T.A.C - The Ayurveda Company, spoke about a sustainable approach towards building the business, leveraging TV and much more
By Sohini Ganguly | Sep 19, 2023 8:21 AM | 3 min read
According to a report by Grand View Research, the Indian herbal cosmetics market is expected to reach $4.7 billion by 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% from 2019 to 2026. Right in the midst of this exploding market sits T.A.C - The Ayurveda Company, founded in 2021 by Param Bhargava and Shreedha Singh. In 10 months, the company achieved a growth of over 300%.
For the e4m D2C Revolution series, Bhargava spoke to e4m and spoke about how he feels that a sustainable approach towards building the business played a key role in the immense growth. He also attributes the success to the experience that the team carries (from legacy brands), and combining the same with the new age hustle.
T.A.C is also aiming to increase its presence in tier II and III cities in states like Gujarat, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, among others. It recently opened an exclusive store in Indore.
“Young buyers of tier II, III markets have become very aspirational,” Bhargava shared, as he explained how consumers there are looking for new brands and are ready to experiment. “In a tier I city, you have access to a lot of brands. As you move to the tier II and III markets, the brands are less and the consumers are thus more aspirational and open to testing newer brands,” he added.
This is why T.A.C is bullish about ‘Bharat’ consumers, Bhargava noted.
“When one thinks of reaching young consumers, a textbook method is to go down the digital route, because most of them are there. However, T.A.C decided to take a different approach, to reach the young consumer base.”
Leveraging television as a medium, the brand sponsored shows like MTV Roadies which has a large volume of young viewers. “MTV Roadies has a very niche cohort, and properties like this largely help to build trust in the brand,” Bhargava said.
Explaining why T.A.C didn’t straightaway spend on television ads and instead took the sponsorship route, he mentioned that TV ads are largely for products. The brand’s aim was to build connections with the audience and position Ayurveda as a cool concept.
Bhargava acknowledges that right now the brand’s digital spends are higher, owing to the high cost of advertising on platforms like Meta and Google along with a high influencer marketing cost. “TV ads make sense when you have a larger distribution in place,” he pointed out.
However, this festive season (November onwards) T.A.C will be out with television ads as well. “The films have either been shot or are in the making. But as of now, 70% spends are on digital and 30% on TV,” Bhargava shared.
Watch the full interview:
Suryakumar Yadav shows off his edgy side in new Lenskart ad
The TVC samples the song 'Dhaakad hain' from the film Dangal
By e4m Staff | Sep 19, 2023 6:00 PM | 3 min read
Lenskart, the leading eyewear brand has unveiled a powerful ad film featuring cricket sensation Suryakumar Yadav. It takes the viewers on a journey of suspense and anticipation leaving them on the edge of their seats. The ad film serves as a powerful testament to the belief – “When you have faith in yourself, there are no limits to what you can achieve”. More than an advertisement, it is a reflection of Lenskart’s core ethos as a brand - a belief in the power of self-confidence and individuality. The tagline “Lenskart Dhaakad Hai” encapsulates the central theme of the TVC.
Set in the vibrant backdrop of an Indian alley, the film begins with youngsters being engrossed in a game of cricket. A menacing bowler takes down a batsman, leading to an intense celebration. However, when the next batsman (Surya Kumar Yadav) walks into the field, a sense of panic and fear grips the entire team. The tension escalates as Surya Kumar Yadav wears his Lenskart glasses. What follows is a thrilling sequence of events that culminates into a heart-pounding cricket match, with Surya Kumar Yadav’s extraordinary swing of the bat ending it.
Commenting on the TVC Ramneek Khurana, Co-Founder & India CEO, Lenskart adds “I have always believed that advertising is at its best when it remains true to itself and, more importantly, to the people it speaks to. With this ad film, we have strived to convey our unwavering commitment to empowering individuals to be their authentic selves and break free from the shackles of self-doubt. That’s precisely what our aim is with the introduction of ‘Dhaakad Hai’ - a spirit that encourages you to pursue your dream relentlessly”
Suryakumar Yadav adds "I'm thrilled to be part of this ad film, which embodies the values of self-belief and individuality. I hope it encourages everyone to embrace their authentic selves and proudly showcase how truly Dhaakad they are to the world."In a world where self-doubt can often hold people back, Lenskart’s new TVC stands out as a beacon of inspiration. It encourages everyone to shed their insecurities, embrace their true selves and pursue their dream fearlessly. The TVC beautifully illustrates how, like in a game of cricket and in the game of life too, it is essential to trust oneself. Lenskart has always gravitated towards driving this belief - by giving their audience access to high quality eyewear at great prices or by equipping them with specialized eyewear - reinforcing the brand’s philosophy of being undeterred and bold.
DaMENSCH celebrates the softer side of masculinity
The 30-day campaign titled #SoSoft comprises 3 quirky films
By e4m Staff | Sep 18, 2023 4:55 PM | 2 min read
D2C essential menswear brand DaMENSCH has launched a new campaign titled #SoSoft, which throws light on some rarely acknowledged facets of men. While men have traditionally been considered an epitome of strength and toughness, we often tend to overlook or ignore their emotional and vulnerable sides. The 30-day campaign by DaMENSCH encourages men to own their ‘soft’ side, capturing it accurately in a series of videos released as part of the drive.
“Instead of being preachy about the issue, the campaign appears funny and humorous, even as it asserts that it’s perfectly alright to not hold up for once. In the campaign videos, men can be seen getting emotional, even crying, on instances like Team India winning a cricket match, thereby donning their vulnerable self without any inhibition,” said DaMENSCH co-founder Anurag Saboo, adding that #SoSoft #MustBeDamensch takes a cue from its flagship ethos of offering essential menswear that are super soft and comfortable.
Owning ‘soft’ when it comes to innerwear, DaMENSCH kickstarted the campaign on September 1, 2023, and it would be sustained for a month’s time till September 30, 2023, with amplification on different platforms, including YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. A total of three videos are slated to be released during the course of the campaign, each driving across the point that men may also get over emotional on seemingly normal situations, especially when the essentials they sport allow them to feel soft.
This comes just months after DaMENSCH initiated the #MadeForAdults campaign, which urged men to give up less-than-functional innerwear and instead opt for superior quality along with effortless comfort. The multi-dimensional campaign aimed to celebrate everything adult, for instance growing up from funny boxer shorts.
