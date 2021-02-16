Sania Mirza stars in Clovia's new digital video for skincare range Botaniqa

Lingerie brand Clovia has launched a digital video with Indian tennis player Sania Mirza to showcase its newly launched skincare range Botaniqa. The latest Clovia Botaniqa range includes varied options in products such as oils, body butter, face washes, and face masks, to shampoos, conditioners, and serums.

Talking about the new range, Neha Kant, Founder, Clovia said “Regular skincare routine isn’t always easy, especially for new moms, who find their priorities change post motherhood. Driving with this insight, Clovia launched a digital campaign featuring the ace tennis player with an aim to encourage women/ mothers, in their efforts to look after themselves.” She further added, “Our entire range is made with natural ingredients, using ayurvedic formulations, and is designed keeping the safety expectations of new mothers in mind. It is a brand for hardworking women who aren't deterred by pollution, sun, sweat, age, life-stage, and all the harshness of the world just the way Sania isn't when it comes to achieving their goals. She was world no 1 and competed recently at the highest level post maternity break. Clovia Botaniqa will look after our girls as they go about conquering the world”.

“I’ve always been very particular about the skincare products I use but it’s definitely way more now that I’m a mother. I wouldn’t want to think twice before hugging or kissing my son Izhaan and that’s why I only trust the best. Clovia Botanica’s products are not only mild but also very effective. As a mother, I trust Clovia”, added Sania Mirza.

The campaign kick-started with a digital video starring Sania Mirza, where the young mom shares her personal journey post motherhood. Sania says that motherhood is a beautiful phase, but there are many physical changes that take place in a woman's life post-pregnancy. The sportswoman has had to contend with acne, uneven skin tone, and blemishes post-partum. Being around a newborn baby, it is essential that any products that she uses to address these challenges be natural, safe, and chemical-free. The video highlights how Clovia’s Botaniqa range has helped Sania meet her skincare needs.

The digital and social campaign launches today, to heighten Clovia Botaniqa’s resonance, recall, and preference.

