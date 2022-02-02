RuPay Prime Volleyball League signs 13 sponsors for Season 1

RuPay is associated with the league as the title sponsor and A23 is signed as 'powered by' sponsor in a multi-year deal

The volleyball mania is in the air as the most talented athletes prepare to set the stage on fire in the first edition of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League, which begins on 05 February 2022 in Hyderabad. While the league is looking to attract millions of viewers from around the country during the course of the competition, the RuPay Prime Volleyball League has received tremendous interest from various brands, which have associated with the league as sponsors or partners in various categories.

RuPay, the first-of-its-kind Global Card payment network from India, has associated with the league as the Title Sponsor, meanwhile Online Gaming platform A23 is on board as “Powered By” Sponsor in a multi-year deal.

The multinational educational technology company Byju's, fintech company Cred, sports news website Dafa News, India’s largest healthy food platforms EatFit, nourishing drink Amul Kool and paint products manufacturing company Nippon Paint are on board as Associate Sponsors. India's leading Sports, Fitness and Lifestyle brand Cosco and Indian Hospital Chain Apollo Hospitals have associated with the RuPay Prime Volleyball League as the Official Partners of the league.

ShareChat, India’s leading social media platform and Moj, India's number one short video app, have come on board as the Official Content Partners of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23, while the competition will be broadcast on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 2 (Malayalam), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) and SONY LIV from February 5, 2022 to 27 February 2022.

Speaking about their association with all the sponsors, Tuhin Mishra, Co-Founder & MD, Baseline Ventures, said, “There's no tournament that can be hosted without the support of sponsors and therefore I would like to thank each and every partner for coming on board for Season 1 of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League. We are overwhelmed by the interest the tournament has received from a wide range of sectors and we are certain that all the sponsors will have a massive impact in taking the RuPay Prime Volleyball League to all corners of our country. We hope to build a long lasting partnership with each one of our partners."

Joy Bhattacharya, CEO, RuPay Prime Volleyball League said, “We are absolutely ecstatic to have a large number of sponsors on board for the RuPay Prime Volleyball League. As the tournament begins its new journey, the support from all the sponsors is vital for the success of the competition. All the partners are massively successful in their respective sectors and we couldn't have asked for a better line-up of sponsors. I thank all of them for showing their support and we look forward to a long and fruitful association in the upcoming seasons as well."

The RuPay Prime Volleyball League is exclusively marketed by Baseline Ventures and Piston Des Sports have managed the registration of all Indian and International players. The competition will witness seven franchises - Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes and Kolkata Thunderbolts - fight it out for the coveted trophy. The Hyderabad Black Hawks will be up against the Kochi Blue Spikers in the opening match of the tournament at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on 05 February 2022.

