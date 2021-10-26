Rohit Sharma and co. ask fans to dream big in new Dream11 campaign

Dream11 unveiled its new brand campaign #DreamBig ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. The new campaign encourages fans to Dream Big as that builds the foundation to achieve success along with talent, hard work and self-belief. The brand has launched the campaign with the return of the T20 showpiece where passions will be high and some cricketers will realise life-long dreams, not just theirs but also of their family, coaches and teammates.

Conceptualized and executed by Tilt Brand Solutions and Rehab Films, Dream11’s #DreamBig campaign films are all the more distinct and memorable, as they have brought to life inspiring, real-life stories of Indian cricketers and Dream11 brand ambassadors Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Shikhar Dhawan. The campaign films are now live across multiple platforms including TV and digital.

Speaking about the campaign, Vikrant Mudaliar, Chief Marketing Officer, Dream11, said, “Sport has always thrown up stories that drive fans to be inspired and achieve their own potential. We would like to encourage fans to strengthen their self belief and go after their Dreams, not just in Sport but in any vocation they pursue. #DreamBig celebrates this sentiment through the stories of the extraordinary people who had the tenacity and were relentless in the pursuit of fulfilling their dreams. This also resonates with us at Dream11, where dreaming big was a huge part of our journey -- going from being a start-up to becoming the world’s largest fantasy sports platform with over 110 million users.”

As the Official Fantasy Sports Partner of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 will provide opportunities to millions of Indians to put their cricket knowledge and skills to test, and engage closely with the matches. The T20 showpiece features the world's top-16 teams including India, England, Australia, West Indies, South Africa, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Bangladesh among others.



The campaign films highlights are below:

Film 1: Rohit Sharma

The film leans on the origins of Rohit Sharma’s ‘45’ jersey, a lucky charm bestowed upon him by his mother. Equally, it brings to light the determination, belief and passion along with raw talent from a very young age, all accumulating to help him Dream Big and achieve unprecedented success.

Film 2: Rishabh Pant

The classic sports hero worship story of idolising a star and eventually rubbing shoulders with him on the same pedestal. Dhoni was in RishabhPant’s heart and mind, as an idol and as an inspiration, well before anyone knew about Rishabh or his talent. This inspiration helped him Dream Big and do the unthinkable of playing alongside his childhood hero.

Film 3: Hardik Pandya

A story of humble beginnings, Hardik Pandya knew his chances were bleak but he had a big heart. No amount of hardships could discourage him from his love for cricket. Along with some breathtaking cricketing abilities, his sheer drive enabled him to Dream Big and achieve stardom from a near-impossible position.

Film 4: JaspritBumrah

JaspritBumrah’s journey showcases the results of channeling raw talent and watching the results unfold. He was breaking many objects in his house and locality, long before breaking records for India. And all this because he had the belief, hunger and dare to Dream Big from his childhood and keeping at his Dream, everyday.

Film 5: Shikhar Dhawan

Elite sport is not about equals and competing at a level playing field. Shikhar Dhawan understood this early in life and challenged himself to go toe-to-toe with the biggest rivals around, honing his skills and learning from every success and defeat. Over the years he has enjoyed the greatest highs in the sport, only because he never shied away from daunting challenges and dared to Dream Big throughout his formative years.

