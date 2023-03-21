Robin Uthappa named brand ambassador of fantasy sports platform Sportiqo
Sportiqo, a blockchain-based fantasy sports platform has announced ace Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa as their brand ambassador. Sportiqo marked the beginning of its operations in India in the month of February and so far, amassed 32,000 active users owing to its beta launch.
The stylish batter from Karnataka, Robin is a generational talent, wanted by every cricket league in the world. Uthappa was a part of the Indian squad which won the ICC World T20 in 2007. He is known for his masterful batting performances and his great impact on his team’s success.
Speaking on the association, Robin Uthappa said, “Sportiqo is the perfect platform where I am able to find a cohesive link between sports and technology. The stock market is something that is often portrayed as being meant for a particular segment of the audience but with Sportiqo sports fans across age groups would not only be able to learn how the stock markets work but at the same time be able to use their sporting knowledge and skills to do it in a fun and engaging manner.”
He further added, “Making the youth learn about investing and trading using cricket is a great idea. India needs creative options to improve the financial literacy of the masses and I am glad that Sportiqo is addressing that gap. I am proud to be associated with the platform.”
“We are delighted to welcome Robin Uthappa to the Sportiqo family as our new brand ambassador. He is one of the most exciting cricketers of his era. said Anindya Kar, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder of Sportiqo. “With his disruptive and instinctively innovative approach to his sport, Robin Uthappa embodies the same pioneering spirit that will drive Sportiqo to keep pushing boundaries in the sector.”
Sportiqo will also launch a host of digital campaigns with Robin Uthappa in the near future.
Sportiqo has so far, raised $1.25 million (Rs. 10 crores) in the pre-seed round from angel investors with a focus on user acquisition in its first phase post-launch. The cricket stock market platform is already live for the ILT20 League, Pakistan Super League (PSL) and additionally, in the coming time, Sportiqo will add a portfolio of other sports and leagues as well such as the English Premier League and the Indian Premier League among others.
Pitch CMO Summit 2023: Brand leaders to share thoughts on ‘The Agile Marketer’
The summit will be held in Mumbai on 24th March, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 21, 2023 8:47 AM | 4 min read
exchange4media Group is back with the on-ground Mumbai edition of its flagship property - Pitch CMO Summit after three years. The upcoming edition of the conference will be held on the 24th of March, 2023 from 10am onwards.
Fancode and WebEngage are the Co-Powered by Partners for the summit while the Co-Gold Partners are ABP News, DoubleVerify, Pepper Content and Torc ai.
Pitch CMO Summit Mumbai 2023 brings India's most reputed brands and top management to interact and share insights on their game-changing success stories under one roof.
The theme of this edition of the conference is ‘The Agile Marketer’.
The summit will witness two panel discussions apart from various spotlight sessions.
The first panel will discuss ‘Adopting Agile Marketing: Need For A Mindset Shift’. Organizations today need a proper structure and a strong underlying system to function efficiently and achieve a common goal. Constraints are often seen as limitations and obstacles when in reality, they complement each other to provide a team with true project flexibility. It’s no secret that change is hard and can be difficult to navigate, but in an agile work environment, the strong underlying system of guidelines offers teams the agility to optimize their work for improved and more efficient delivery.
In this panel discussion at the Pitch CMO Summit Mumbai 2023, we aim to explore and understand:
- How is the agile mindset different and how it can prove to be a precursor to agile marketing?
- Why is there a need for teams to cultivate an agile mindset and adopt an agile marketing approach?
- How does an agile mindset help in today’s VUCA environment?
- How can brands & marketers try and understand the ‘why’ of being agile clearly to nurture the ‘how’ naturally?
- How can agile marketing be the perfect approach during uncertain times?
The session will be moderated by Jaiti Hariani, Sales Director, DoubleVerify and the members of the panel will be:
- ESHA NAGAR, Managing Director – APAC, Nepa
- HAREESH TIBREWALA, Joint Chief Executive Officer , Mirum India
- JAYA JAMRANI, Vice President - Marketing, Castrol India
- MANASI NARASIMHAN, Vice President and Head, Marketing & Communications, South Asia, Mastercard
- NIKHIL GULATI, GM- Marketing, Clovia
- SAPANGEET RAJWANT, Head – Marketing & Digital, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18
- VANDA FERRAO, Chief Marketing Officer, WOW Skin Science
The summit will also see the coming together of another panel to discuss ‘The Playbook for Building Agile Brands’.
With the increasing demand for consumers’ attention, brands need to enhance the consumer journey as they have a plethora of options to choose from. Creating and deploying fresh content regularly is the key to keeping your audience engaged. Today, uncertainty and volatility have been the most used terms in the business arena over the last few years due to the pandemic. For this, a number of brands are adapting the agile approach to marketing to keep pace with the constantly changing consumer sentiment. Agile marketing is believed to leverage and help brands lead the next wave of growth for the businesses of the future.
In this panel discussion at the Pitch CMO Summit, Mumbai 2023, we aim to understand:
- How has the marketing playbook evolved over the years to accommodate agile marketing?
- Can there be a playbook to abide by when talking about agility as the core approach to brand building?
- What does being an ‘Agile Brand’ mean in today's scenario?
- The DOs and DON’Ts of building an agile brand
- Do marketers today need to move beyond a playbook to build brands that are future-proof?
The session will be moderated by NIKHIL KUMAR, Vice President - India, SEA & ME, mediasmart and the members of the panel will be:
- DIPPAK KHURANA, Co-founder & CEO, VServ
- ANUJ ARORA, Chief Marketing Officer, Symphony
- KAVITHA GANESAN, General Manager – Marketing, TVS Eurogrip
- VIJAY KUMAR PAMPANA, Director & Head of Marketing, P&G Health India
- VIRAT KHULLAR, AVP & Group Head – Marketing, Hyundai Motor India Limited
- YANNICK COLACO, Co-Founder, FanCode
The conference will be followed by the award felicitation ceremony of The Pitch Best CMO Awards 2023.
For more details, please check out the microsite:
https://e4mevents.com/pitch-cmo-summit-2023/
To attend the summit and awards, get in touch with
Chandrakant@exchange4media.com or kapil.ramudamu@exchange4media.com
MuscleBlaze announces Shubman Gill as its brand ambassador
Shubman Gill will be seen in multimedia marketing campaigns for MB Fuel One Sports
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 20, 2023 3:54 PM | 2 min read
MuscleBlaze, a sports nutrition brand, announced the appointment of Shubman Gill as its new brand ambassador for endorsing the brand’s MB Fuel One Sports range amongst the youth.
Talking about his association with MuscleBlaze, cricket’s rising star Shubman Gill said, “I'm excited to be a part of MuscleBlaze since I've always been passionate about working out every day and maintaining a fit lifestyle. With everyone getting busy and always juggling with their lives, nutrition takes a backseat; so my association with MuscleBlaze will promote the healthy way to be ahead in the game of staying active by dispelling the myth that consuming supplements and protein is a barrier to fitness”
Commenting on this brand ambassador announcement, Sameer Maheshwari, Founder & CEO, HealthKart, said “The ethos of MuscleBlaze is to foster a Ziddi attitude, and Shubman’s journey reflects exactly that. He is a rising star and we are thrilled to fuel his achievements with our products like Biozyme etc. This partnership will scale great heights.“
Adding to the excitement, Kaustuv Paliwal, Business Head, MuscleBlaze said, “We’re thrilled to have Shubman Gill represent us as a brand ambassador. MB has a penchant for being the harbinger of great talent, and what we see in Shubman Gill is an unassailable potential to stand out with his champion mindset, exactly what MB stands for. Our association with such a trailblazing batsman, who has dauntlessly pursued his Zidd against all odds to make sure failure does not loom close, also reiterates our vigor to fuel the future of Indian sports with genuine supplements specially crafted for athletes. With this, we’re expecting to further motivate our young consumers and infuse them with the right supplements.”
Max Protein ropes in Kartik Aaryan as brand ambassador
Kartik Aaryan and Max Protein form 'Protein Police' force to bust unhealthy snacking
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 20, 2023 3:22 PM | 2 min read
Max Protein has roped in actor Kartik Aaryan as their brand ambassador.
A campaign will soon be launched focusing on educating consumers about the importance of incorporating protein into one’s diet and promoting Max Protein's protein-rich snacks as a healthy snacking option under the concept of ‘Protein Police’.
Since Kartik Aaryan’s fitness and active lifestyle aligns with Max Protein’s vision of promoting health and wellness through its products that cater to every palette, this association will enhance the brand’s visibility and market value.
Expressing his zeal for being the face of the brand, Aaryan said, “As a fitness aficionado, I believe that adequate protein intake plays a crucial role in living a healthy lifestyle, which should ideally be a necessity rather than a choice. I am pleased to come on board with Max Protein to endorse and further boost the idea of healthy yet tasty protein bars and cookies.”
Commenting on the same, Vijay Uttarwar, CEO at Naturell India Pvt Ltd, “In the highly competitive snacking market, association with a popular celebrity like Kartik Aaryan will maximize the reach for the Max Protein brand. This will help the brand to stand out in the market and attract more customers. Our brand aims to cater to the younger generation who are looking for convenient and healthy snacking options. Thus, the credibility and trust factor of Kartik Aaryan will help to further cement Max Protein’s name in the market by reaching out to our key audience.”
SportsBuzz11 associates with Delhi Capitals as Fantasy Partner for Women’s T20 League
The SportsBuzz11 logo will be featured on the back of the match and training jerseys of the Delhi Capitals throughout the competition
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 20, 2023 3:13 PM | 2 min read
Fantasy sports platform SportsBuzz11 has associated with Delhi Capitals as the official Fantasy Partner and back-of-jersey sponsor for the ongoing Women’s T20 League. The tournament is being played from March 4 to March 26 2023.
The SportsBuzz11 logo will be featured on the back of the match and training jerseys of the Delhi Capitals throughout the competition.
Speaking about the collaboration, SportsBuzz11's Managing Director, Mr Dashmeet Kawatra, said, “This collaboration is a significant milestone for us, and we are excited to provide the best possible fantasy gaming experience to cricket fans. Let's all cherish these moments together & pour our best wishes to Delhi Capitals and all the other teams.”
Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra said, “We are excited to have SportsBuzz11 on board as our official fantasy partner for the league. Their innovative and engaging fantasy platform will help us reach out to our fans in a more interactive way, and we look forward to a successful collaboration."
On the partnership, Sumit Dhand Co-Founder of Hawk Ecommerce said, “We are confident that this partnership will help us expand our reach and increase our user base. The Women's T20 League is an exciting tournament, and we are thrilled to be a part of it. We look forward to working closely with SportsBuzz11 to offer a unique and engaging experience for their users." Hawk Ecommerce (Performance Marketing Agency) will be providing strategic support to SportsBuzz11 in multi-channel marketing campaigns and various brand engagement activities.
Clear Premium Water ropes in Hrithik Roshan as brand ambassador
The packaged water brand seeks to elevate itself as a brand with this association
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 20, 2023 2:13 PM | 1 min read
Clear, the packaged drinking water company, has roped in Hrithik Roshan as their brand ambassador.
"Clear is already a well-established national brand, but I am confident that the association with Hrithik Roshan will boost our aspirations to emerge as a pre-eminent brand," said Nayan Shah, Founder and CEO of CLEAR PREMIUM WATER.
Commenting on the association, the actor said, "I am excited to join CLEAR, one of the country's most preferred and premium water brands, in its journey to encourage people to drink safe and mineral-rich water. Together, we will promote a healthy lifestyle with CLEAR's premium products while working towards greater concerns like sustainability and environmental conservation."
Parimatch Sports brings in Dinesh Karthik as brand ambassador
The cricketer will collaborate with the brand for creating an apparel line
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 20, 2023 1:42 PM | 1 min read
Parimatch Sports has announced that Dinesh Karthik will be its brand ambassador. The wicketkeeper-batter, who plays for the Bangalore`s team in the IPL, will collaborate with Parimatch Sports to create an exclusive line of apparel for the Indian market, to be tentatively launched during the competition.
Commenting on being appointed brand ambassador, Karthik said, “I’m thrilled to be associated with Parimatch Sports, which I am confident will soon be sharing space with the known names in sports attire. Because it’s an upcoming and youthful brand, it’s the perfect fit for me, for I feel I still have a lot to offer the game and to my team-mates. I can’t wait to be in the dugout again for The Premier League, and to show others that age is only a number.”
The Parimatch Sports is a sportswear brand dedicated to all sports enthusiasts passionate about top–quality athletic clothes. Those who strive to take their sports experience to the next level and express their champion identity through clothes Parimatch Sports brand that represents unparalleled style, exceptional comfort, and strong winning spirit.
PUMA has always had a digital strategy even before COVID: Abhishek Ganguly
Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA India, and South East Asia, lets us in on the sportswear company's strategy to stay ahead in the time of digital disruption
By Tanzila Shaikh | Mar 20, 2023 1:38 PM | 4 min read
PUMA entered the Indian market in 2006, much later than competitors like Nike and Adidas did. However, within a decade, the sportswear brand captured the market, giving rivals a run for their money.
In the digital era, when brands are pulling out all stops to stay relevant, PUMA is also trying out different marketing tactics to cater to the shifting needs of the new-age consumers, especially those hailing from tier 2 and tier 3 cities. In an exclusive chat with e4m, Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA India, and South East Asia spoke about staying ahead in the time of digital disruption.
The edited excerpts from the interview:
How has Puma been keeping its business relevant?
There is not one answer to this. There are various ways to keep up with the relevancy. First and foremost is the marketing funnel, one needs to appeal to the consumers in a language that they find relevant, and the time of putting the product in front of the consumer to buy has gone. One needs to have a story and a narrative around the brand. We have not come up with a campaign that is just copy-pasted because we are a global brand, as connecting with the Indian audience always requires the language that they understand.
To be relatable, the channels also play a very important role whether you walk into our stores or it is online. Digital is not just a convenience medium today it's quite so that one needs to create the right experience for the consumer.
How is PUMA connecting with the GenZs?
Every generation comes with different expectations or behaviour, their approach is very different. The young audience wants to express and be a part of a community, brands that are able to provide a platform where consumers can come in and exchange an expression and connect and build community, and in that process and delivering a message works well with the younger audience.
This audience is are also looking for a purpose around social causes our environment resonates a lot with young audiences. Convenience is also one of the factors today The E-Commerce mechanism as well as the payment mechanism has made life so much easier and young audiences today are starting with convenience. So Genz consumers seek relatability, being a part of the community, are inclined towards purpose-driven brands, and expect convenience.
With Anushka Sharma and now Harmanpreet Kaur as brand ambassadors, what is the messaging that PUMA wants to convey?
We are very focused on having the right kind of opinion leaders, especially women opinion leaders associated with us like a partnership with Mary Kom. Off late we’ve signed up more as a brand which is becoming larger we are trying to stay relevant with the various consumer segment. We want to provide a platform for women to come and express especially in India, for example, in our campaign Proper Lady well women came and expressed themselves breaking gender stereotypes. For years cricket has been called a gentleman's game and now it is changing, we are trying to enable this change to become faster.
How did PUMA navigate the post-covid era in terms of business?
Before Covid, we have been in India for as long as 13 years. In the last three years including Covid time, we have doubled the sales seen during pre-covid times. We have always had a digital strategy not just during Covid times but for the last 5-7 years.
How are you leveraging the tier 2 and 3 markets?
We are opening more stores and we will continue to do that for accessibility. e-commerce is obviously helping us to penetrate the market. In the last 3 years, we have grown about 4% point of our share from the non-tier 1 markets. We have almost 490 stores and a lot of them are in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.
How much is the online and offline business in these figures - segregation in percentage?
56% of the business comes from physical stores, whereas 44% comes from various digital platforms.
Who has been more impactful for PUMA -- micro or macro influencers?
The truth lies in between as both are very important; it also depends upon your business scale. A very solid influencer strategy other than the selection and execution and the kind of content that goes out is to check credibility. Credibility should be really standing what your brand stands for.
What's the marketing strategy lined up for the year?
Our choice of channel will be digital and given the kind of demographic profile of our market, it is very important for us to be there. We are going to every channel which is relevant right from search platforms to OTT platforms even news platforms, and sports platforms.
