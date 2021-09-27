Rishabh Pant roped in as brand athlete for Optimum Nutrition

Sports Protein Powder brand, Optimum Nutrition, has partnered with ace cricketer Rishabh Pant. The brand is a part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition and has been helping athletes to achieve their fitness goals for over 30 years.

Rishabh Pant has an undoubtedly vast fan following and appeal. Bringing him on board would further grow the awareness and trust across fitness enthusiasts for Optimum Nutrition products.

Speaking on the association, Rishabh Pant said, “I am excited to be part of Team Optimum Nutrition and sport their logo on my bat for my upcoming matches. Being a professional athlete, I am always on the move and constantly striving to improve my fitness and game. I am happy to be associated with this amazing global community of Optimum Nutrition athletes as they champion high quality and performance-oriented nutrition.’’

Satyavrat Pendharkar, Managing Director, Glanbia Performance Nutrition India Pvt Ltd. said, "It is an absolute privilege for us to have Rishabh Pant as our athlete on Team Optimum Nutrition, we are committed to supporting his nutritional needs throughout his training and keeping him fit and healthy. We are pleased to be a part of his journey and commitment towards the sport and look forward to have him as the face and voice to inspire our community which continues to grow."

Through this partnership, the brand will be engaging all its products, which include Gold Standard 100% Whey - the world's best-selling whey protein, Essential Amino Energy, and Serious Mass, while partnering with Pant. Optimum Nutrition has been the category leader and extremely popular globally and its popularity has been growing steadily in India as well. So much so that they started locally manufacturing the star products such as the Gold Standard, 100% Whey to meet the ever increasing demand in the subcontinent. It is a huge feat for all of us as this is the very first time that Optimum Nutrition products are being manufactured outside of US and UK.

Rishabh Pant is being exclusively managed by JSW Sports. Mustafa Ghouse, CEO, JSW Sports added, “We are delighted with this association of Rishabh Pant and Optimum Nutrition. Rishabh shares values of commitment to quality and fitness with Optimum Nutrition and having a global brand of their repute on board with him as nutrition experts, is of immense value to him.”

Rishabh Pant has so far represented India in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup (2016), the Twenty20 International (from 2017), and captained the Delhi Capitals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Meanwhile, there is a continued rise in his popularity across the world. His immense success is poised to contribute to the brand's success. With his quirkiness, zeal for excellence in the sport, and smart personality, he embodies the philosophy of Optimum Nutrition: To be the best in the country, while chasing finesse and perfection to leave a lasting impression!

