Rishabh Pant extends partnership with Sanspareils Greenland

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant announced the extension of his partnership with Sanspareils Greenlands (SG). Pant has inked a new multi-year deal with the Meerut-based brand. The renewed terms of the association makes Pant among the highest-paid bat endorsers in the country, JSW Sports has announced.

Sanspareils Greenlands, known for its bats and other cricket equipment, have been associated with several Indian cricketers such as Sunil Gavaskar, Mohammad Azharuddin, Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag in the past. Pant, exclusively represented by JSW Sports, will be in action for India in the three-match ODI series against West Indies, which begin with a clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Gujarat, on February 6th.

Speaking on the renewal of the partnership, Pant said, “I have been using Sanspareils Greenlands bats for quite a while now, and many of my memorable innings have come with SG by my side. I'm glad to extend this partnership and hope to add more runs to the board together with SG".

Over the years, SG has exported bats manufactured in Meerut to the UK and Australia for many international cricket brands. Established in Sialkot in 1931, SG’s headquarters and primary factories have been in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, since 1950.

“A part of our vision at JSW Sports is to ensure that our athletes join hands with their most preferred brands, and we are very glad to be able to facilitate Rishabh's extension with SG. Together, Rishabh and SG have created some special moments in Indian cricket, and I look forward to many more" said Mustafa Ghouse, CEO of JSW Sports.

Sanspareils Greenlands aims to become the leading sports brand in India by providing premium yet affordable products to its customers. SG makes authentic sports apparel in India including sports footwear and home fitness equipment. Through his association with SG, who are industry leaders in the space, Pant aims to build out his collection of bat and cricket equipment.

Paras Anand, Director Marketing of Sanspareils Greenlands, said, "We are very excited to have Rishabh with us for another term. SG has been associated with Rishabh for over 7 years now and we have always believed in the supreme talent he possesses to become a leading cricketer in the world. We wish him much more success in coming years”.

