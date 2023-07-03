Rishabh Pant and Mahima Chaudhry thank doctors for 'second chances' in Sun Pharma campaign
Both celebrities shared their #SecondBirthDate stories through their social media handles
On the occasion of National Doctor’s Day, Sun Pharma has unveiled an inspiring initiative, titled #SecondBirthDate, to celebrate and honour the incredible contributions made by doctors, our real-life heroes, who give our loved ones and us a second chance at life. As a part of this initiative, cricketer, Rishabh Pant and actor, Mahima Chaudhry took the lead and updated their social media handles with a #SecondBirthDate as a tribute to the doctors who have saved their lives. Both celebrities shared their #SecondBirthDate stories through their social media handles today, which mention Rishabh’s "Second D.O.B” as “5th Jan 2023" and Mahima’s "Second D.O.B” as “8th Nov 2022".
Kirti Ganorkar, CEO – India Business, Sun Pharma, said, “Doctors play an instrumental role in our lives, offering their expertise, compassion, and unwavering commitment to restoring health and patient well-being. Our #SecondBirthDate initiative is a tribute to the doctor community who have dedicated their lives to the service of humanity. Please join this national movement to extend gratitude to our doctors who truly deserve a collective thank you from all of us, not just today, but every day.”
Following Mahima and Rishabh’s lead, Indians across the country, from all walks of life, including several celebrities and influencers, have joined the movement by updating their birth dates and sharing their personal stories. TV actor, Chhavi Mittal, film actor, Rahul Roy and celebrity nutritionist, Dr. Siddhant Bhargava have all come forward to express gratitude to the doctors who have profoundly impacted their lives.
Commenting on the campaign idea, Rohit Devgun, Executive Creative Director & Kumar Saurabh, Group Creative Director, Ogilvy India said, "One of the most powerful emotions we feel towards our doctors is gratitude – for giving us or our loved ones a second chance at life. An emotion second only to the one we feel for our parents who give us our first chance at life. Sun’s #SecondBirthDate initiative for National Doctor’s Day, channelizes the emotion of profuse gratitude. The campaign uses real-life narratives of public figures who are seen encouraging people to send personalized messages of gratitude to their doctors."
Shekhar Banerjee – Chief client Officer & Office Head, West – Wavemaker said, “This activity is very special. In a world where social media serves as a platform for expression & interactions, An action always speaks louder than an Ad. We are happy that Rishabh Pant & Mahima Chaudhry believed in what we are trying to convey and change their date of birth across social handles to mark their second chance at life.”
IMPACT Marketing 40 Under 40 celebrates future faces of the industry
Here we feature top marketing leaders who were part of the terrific list
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 3, 2023 1:10 PM | 2 min read
IMPACT Marketing 40 Under 40, 2023, honoured the best marketing professionals at an event in Mumbai. The glittering evening saw eminent leaders, and industry experts gather to celebrate the remarkable achievements of the future faces of the marketing industry.
The inaugural edition of the list recognized leaders who are under 40 years of age, and have demonstrated exceptional skills, innovation, and leadership in the marketing field. It put the spotlight on individuals who have made a significant impact with their groundbreaking work, shaping the industry’s landscape.
The list saw a healthy representation of both men and women achievers from across sectors. There are 16 women, who’ve made it to the list, while the number of men is 24. The consumer goods sector saw the highest representation with a total of 8 winners, followed by FMCG and Digital-first business with 6 and 4 winners respectively.
Ajay Maurya
Head of Marketing, Fastrack - A Titan Company
A marketing professional with 12 years of diverse work experience in retail and automobile sectors, Ajay Maurya led P&L, product management, marketing communication, digital marketing, new product development, merchandising and supply chain management at Titan company (2013-till date). He spearheaded India’s iconic youth brand, Fastrack, comprising a portfolio of 1100cr+ casual watches and wearables, and anchored the annual marketing calendar with a budget of 60cr+ across Digital, Performance, TV, and OOH media platforms. Last year, he led the brand to a 51% growth by generating tremendous excitement among target consumers and demand through differentiated product launches. Maurya was featured in the top 1% of high-performance talent pools of Titan as part of ‘Emerging Leaders Program’ Growth & Profitability.
Akanksha Bahl
Marketing Manager, PepsiCo India
A passionate marketer with a strong growth mindset, Bahl looks for new avenues to unlock growth through disruptive strategies. She believes in building a strong brand purpose and not just brand equity, keeping consumers at the heart of everything she does. She has had the privilege of working for iconic brands like Horlicks, Boost, Dabur (portfolio), Red & White, Kurkure, Cheetos, Lay’s, Uncle Chipps in India. She is currently working on the potato chips portfolio for entire AMESA. Bahl has delivered the highest growth on large packs and highest consumption growth in the last 5 years, and is responsible for fortifying brand equity significantly. She was the winner of Best Connected Content Strategy, PEPSICO AMESA, 2021.
Why Samsonite has Virat Kohli but banks on influencers too
Anushree Tainwala, Executive Director, Samsonite South Asia, shares the company’s strategy to work with influencers, reaching consumers in tier cities and more
By Tanzila Shaikh | Jul 3, 2023 9:05 AM | 2 min read
A big celebrity as a brand ambassador hasn’t deterred several brands from roping in influencers too for increasing their reach and market. Case in point - Samsonite India has Virat Kohli as its brand ambassador since 2017 and has featured him in their various campaigns. However, the brand also banks heavily on influencer marketing as it allows them to play around with the content and have a two-way communication with the audience.
We spoke to Anushree Tainwala, Executive Director, Samsonite South Asia, about why Kohli was the right choice for the brand, working with influencers and expanding in tier cities.
“We were looking for a local ambassador for the Indian market who could live up to the international ambassadors and we chose Virat Kohli in 2017. The reason still very much holds today as he represents someone who is best in his class and best at what he does. He is not ashamed of his success, is a huge icon and an idol for the younger generation. Sports also cuts across geographies. We will go on and continue with Kohli.”
Samsonite India also banks heavily on influencer marketing as it liberates them to play around with the content and have two-way communication with the audience. “The reason why we work with influencers is due to the reach they provide. Picking the right influencers is also very important, they have to fit in and gel with the brand and have some synergy with the brand. The beauty of the digital space is that it helps us to explore the idea more deeply,” Tainwala said.
Samsonite recently did a campaign in collaboration with influencers and celebrities.
Tainwla also said that they have worked with South celebrities and will continue to do so.
On the share of online vs offline, she said that while 15% of their business comes from online, 85% of it comes from offline retail.
Tainwala also shared the brand’s expansion plans in tier 2 and 3 cities. “We are growing in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. One big focus is on distribution. The product needs to be different as well as specialized for the regions.”
On the marketing budget, Tainwala revealed, “A third of our budget is on TV, a third will be on print, cinema, OOH, and a third will be in digital.”
Speaking on the marketing mantra followed to cater to a diverse audience, Tainwala said, “We’re a consumer-obsessed company. The product and the pricing have the consumer at the heart.”
Sebi fines Zee promoter for delayed disclosures
Cyquator Media has been ordered to pay Rs 4 lakh for not making timely disclosure about pledging shares
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 1, 2023 9:46 AM | 1 min read
Sebi reportedly fined one of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Promoters, Cyquator Media, on Friday for making delayed disclosure about pledges to Zee.
According to a news report, Cyquator Media was fined Rs 4 lakh for not disclosing pledging shares with respect to creation, invocation and sale to Zee during the period between January 1, 2019 to December 26, 2019.
Sebi has ordered Cyquator Media to pay the penalty within 45 days.
Dream11 to replace Byju’s as principal jersey sponsor of Indian cricket team
Reports say that the deal was bagged at a base price of Rs 358 crore
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 1, 2023 9:06 AM | 1 min read
Fantasy gaming platform Dream11 has reportedly replaced Byju’s as the principal jersey sponsor of the Indian cricket team from July 2023 to March 2026.
Reports say that the deal was bagged at a base price of Rs 358 crore.
Byju’s replaced Oppo in 2019 when the smartphone brand wanted to hand over the remaining part of its sponsorship term after being a Team India sponsor for two and a half years.
In March 2022, the edtech firm extended its Team India jersey sponsorship deal with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) till the end of 2023 for $55 million.
It quit after the end of the last financial cycle and reports say that BCCI invited closed bids for new sponsors on June 14. Dream11 was one of the major bidders.
The Indian men’s cricket team has been without a jersey sponsor ever since Byju’s exit.
e4m Chill Out: Weekends are for friends and family: Vijay Kumar Pampana
The Head of the Marketing Department at P&G Health, Pampana lets us in on his chill-out mantra
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 1, 2023 8:48 AM | 1 min read
SS Rajamouli teams up with OPPO to 'make every scene spectacular'
The TVC promotes the new OPPO Reno10 Series smartphones
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 1, 2023 1:00 PM | 2 min read
OPPO has announced the launch of its new campaign #
The ad, conceptualised by BBH (Bartle Bogle Hegarty), highlights the advanced camera capabilities of the OPPO Reno10 Series. It begins with Rajamouli helping people shoot spectacular photos by lending them his own OPPO Reno10 Pro+ smartphone and consequently, the means to access his creative prowess. As people follow his tips and use the camera’s feature to capture stunning snapshots, they transform into Rajamouli clones. The film ends with a screen full of Rajamoulis, symbolising a world of masterful artistry brought to life by the OPPO Reno10 Series. The TVC encourages users to focus on their creativity while leaving the technicalities of photography to OPPO’s camera technologies.
Speaking on the association, Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO India, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with the visionary filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli for our Reno10 Series. By incorporating Rajamouli's creative vision with OPPO's prowess in imaging technologies, our TVC showcases how users can concentrate on capturing fantastic portraits while leaving the technicalities of image capture to the Reno10 Series’ top-notch technologies. Having someone like Rajamouli associate with OPPO for this campaign allows us to drive this message beautifully and effectively."
The OPPO Reno10 Series—the OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G, the OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G, and the OPPO Reno10 5G—is set to launch in India soon. This TVC is part of the media campaign for this new line of devices that boast sterling camera features. Through the years, OPPO India has driven camera innovations through its Reno Series, which incorporates advanced camera systems that allow users to capture stunning pro-class portraits and ultra-sharp videos.
Honouring the young guns of the marketing world
In this feature, we highlight ace marketers who were honoured as part of the Pitch Marketing 30 Under 30 list
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 30, 2023 1:22 PM | 3 min read
The exchange4media Group hosted the third edition of Pitch Marketing 30 Under 30 Awards on Wednesday, June 14, in Delhi. The awards recognised and felicitated young marketers and game-changers for their innovative contributions to the industry.
Anupama Sandeep Aggarwal (24) Brand Manager, Mia by Tanishq
Born in the city of dreams, Anupama Sandeep Aggarwal has a deep sense of passion for marketing. While most kids played hopscotch, Anupama crafted published research papers and lent her voice to music videos. But here's the twist! Beneath the vibrant exterior that likes public speaking, Anupama is an introvert within. With a BBA degree at NMIMS, she further honed her skills with an MBA in Communications from MICA.
Her marketing journey began at 17 when she co-founded Artyculate, a student-run organization that focused on social causes. Her first campaign named ‘Confidently Flawed’ aimed to promote self-love & self-appreciation by normalizing flaws. The campaign received recognition as the cover story of India Today's monthly city magazine, Simply Mumbai. As a Gen Z advocate, she believes in the power of brands to drive social change. Currently serving as the Brand Manager for Mia by Tanishq, she strives to make a difference through her role.
One of Anupama's notable career highlights was her involvement in Mia's festive ad, "This is Me." The campaign celebrated individuality and inclusivity by featuring 7 unique personalities from different walks of life.
As the Brand Manager, she's got her finger on the pulse of the Gen Z mindset, igniting conversations on things that matter. Anupama intends to awaken the world to the transformative power of fine jewellery. For her, it's not just about the bling; it's about the emotions, the stories, and the profound connections that it fosters.
Abhishek Kumar (27) Head of Marketing & CEO’s Office, 4700 BC
Abhishek Kumar, one of the creative forces behind 4700BC, has carved his own path in the world of marketing. His journey began as an aspiring young boy with a fervent desire to create a brand that stood out amidst giants, like David in a sea of Goliaths. With a background in advertising, an MBA from MICA and a Bachelor's degree in Mass Media, he brings a unique perspective to his role.
Abhishek's career highlight lies in his ability to mentor and nurture young talent. Over the years, he has guided and shaped the careers of more than 60 enthusiastic storytellers, providing them with a platform to express their creativity. His dedication to fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment has resulted in a strong and empowered team. Abhishek has also played a strategic role in building investor pitches and even stepped in as an interim HR Manager. He has also been instrumental in driving the company's online presence by developing the D2C website.
Abhishek's true genius lies in his audacious industry reinventions. He revolutionized the popcorn category in India, transcending the clichéd cinema association and introducing quirky characters like "Mr BC". By crafting non-transactional content, he helped increase sales, transforming the brand's trajectory.
Apart from his professional endeavours, Abhishek finds joy in exploring various artistic expressions. According to him, if he were to be a brand, then the persona would be in capital letters - a "CREATOR Archetype”.
