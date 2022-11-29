Rhea Chakraborty teams up with Drools for food donation drive

The actress donated 3 months worth of food along with the brand at the World For All Animal Care Canine Center

Pet food brands Drools has collaborated with actress Rhea Chakraborty for its latest in the series of animal welfare initiatives. This initiative with Rhea was a food donation drive that saw the actress donate 3 months worth of food along with the brand at the World For All Animal Care Canine Center in Andheri East on Tuesday, 29th November 2022.

With over 30 years of experience in animal nutrition, Drools seeks to help strays live happier and healthier lives by delivering the best pet food. The brand takes this thought process of animal welfare a step further through every initiative it undertakes. Moreover, it often partners with celebrities and Bollywood stars who love animals and have a positive influence amongst the masses to create awareness about quality pet nutrition.

For this particular donation drive, Drools has joined hands with Rhea Chakraborty, owing to her keen interest in nurturing and caring for animals. Both the brand and Rhea seek to lend their support to this cause through this initiative of donating food and supplies for the strays.

Speaking about the donative drive and her collaboration with Drools, Rhea Chakraborty mentioned, “It was truly wholesome to interact with the stray dogs. My heart goes out to these innocent beings who deserve boundless affection and care rather than apathy. At the same time, it is no secret that millions of homeless strays go hungry day after day. So, I was only too glad to partner with Drools - who are taking up numerous initiatives to make a difference in their lives - and do my bit to care for and nurture them through the food donation drive.”

Apart from focusing on imparting business excellence, Drools is also driven by its strong commitment to giving back to society by undertaking various animal welfare initiatives. Likewise, the brand supports several local NGOs and animal shelters by providing them with pet food and supplies and started this noteworthy donation drive back in 2019.

Moving forward, the brand seeks to strengthen its efforts for many more similar initiatives to aid millions of homeless and abandoned strays with nutritional food. Not only that, but it also aims to encourage the common populace to foster care for strays, adopt pets, as well as participate in similar activities in the future.

