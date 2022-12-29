Ananya Pandey teams up with Drools and JUSTDOGS for pet food donation drive

Pet food brand Drools has now collaborated with actress Ananya Pandey and pet retail store JUSTDOGS for its latest animal welfare initiative. The donation drive held for dogs and cats, will see the actress donating 6 months' worth of food along with the brands at the Youth Organization in Defense of Animals (YODA) in Khar West on Wednesday, December 28th, 2022.

With over 30 years of expertise in the field of animal nutrition, Drools has always been at the forefront of contributing to the better lives of animals by delivering the best pet food. As a strong advocate of animal welfare, the brand ensures that it takes the right measures to live up to its ethos. They collaborate with celebrities who share the same values as the brand when it comes to animal well-being. This helps the initiative to move a step further and reach a wider audience. They have chosen to partner up with Ananya Pandey, in view of her love for animals. As part of this initiative, both the brands and Ananya intend to donate food and other supplies to the stray.

Speaking about the same, Ananya Pandey says, "I am excited about this new venture. It is truly wholesome to see brands like Drools coming up with such initiatives. We share the same principles when it comes to the well-being of animals. My heart goes out to these innocent beings who deserve boundless affection and care rather than apathy. At the same time, it is no secret that millions of homeless stray animals go hungry day after day. Hence, I am delighted and grateful to be able to contribute to the lives of these little ones by partnering up with Drools. All I can hope and pray for is that everyone does their bit to make a difference in the lives of animals. A little bit of care and nurture from each can certainly go a long way."

Apart from focusing on imparting business excellence, Drools is also propelled by its strong dedication to giving back to society by undertaking various animal welfare initiatives. Likewise, the brand provides various local NGOs and animal shelters with pet food as a way to lend their support. This noteworthy donation drive was started back in 2019.

Moving forward, the brand seeks to further extend and strengthen its efforts for many similar endeavours to aid millions of homeless and abandoned strays with food that is both nutritious and tasty. Along with that, it also hopes to encourage the general public to build shelter homes for stray animals, adopt pets, properly feed and nurture them, and participate in future animal welfare activities.

