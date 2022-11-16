Reliance Games partners with Atari to expand Free-to-Play biz

Citytopia will be the first game to be published under the Reliance Games and Atari collaboration

Reliance Games has entered into a strategic partnership with Atari.

Reliance Games has acquired the rights to publish Citytopia. The collaboration combines Reliance Games' expertise in game development, data analysis, and Live Operations with Atari’s free-to-play portfolio.

Amit Khanduja, CEO of Reliance Entertainment Digital, said, "Reliance Games has been integral to the development of the free-to-play space in mobile gaming. We are excited to continue exploring and evolving that space now leveraging Atari's immensely engaging content. It’s hard to imagine a more appropriate partner to help us play on to our strengths and bridge the gap between players and the entertainment they crave."

As part of the agreement, Reliance and Atari have agreed to explore collaborating on additional mobile game titles from Atari’s portfolio.

Wade Rosen, the CEO of Atari said, "Reliance Games is a leader in the free-to-play space and we are excited to be working with them on mobile games. This partnership ensures that our portfolio of mobile games will continue to provide value to players and to our shareholders."

