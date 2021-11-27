Ravi Shastri teams up with Papia Guha, Jaiveer Panwar to launch sports marketing agency

Former cricketer and head coach of Indian cricket team Ravi Shastri has launched a sports management and marketing agency named 'Sporting Beyond' in partnership with Papia Pradeep Guha and Jaiveer Panwar.

Sahil Malhotra will be the Senior Vice President and head of operations for the company.

Established to elevate the sports scene in India, his company Sporting Beyond will not only operate within the country but also have a global footprint with collaborations across the world.

The company will specialize in creating and marketing new sports properties, mergers and acquisitions, as well as working on existing properties across all sports within the country and globally.

Sporting Beyond will collaborate with both established and new talent across all sports in India and globally. While cricket remains the focus in the country, the endeavour will be to promote and give equal representation to all other sports.

Globally, the focus will be on multi-sport properties, selling of rights & creating new properties in collaboration with like-minded partners.

The company has an in-house digital team, which will focus and drive digital content that is required for all properties as well as with talent. Technology and digitization will play a prominent role in this new entity across all platforms and the verticals of its business.

Ravi Shastri says, "Given the changes that sports are going through in both India and globally, I felt it was important to start a company which will be truly professional in keeping with this evolution. The focus and drive will be to work within India and on a global scale while creating new opportunities and avenues along with existing ones to push the envelope. We will ensure that our clients get the best opportunities to partner with sports properties that bring them the best value and reach in a space that is evolving day by day. Our in-house tech and digital teams will create content around the sporting property and events both in India and globally. Similarly, with regard to both established and fresh talent, we will look at partnerships that are beyond just creating endorsement opportunities. We will also help create opportunities for them in both equity-based partnerships and business investments. Sporting Beyond as the name suggests will break barriers and be the new age of sports management and marketing."

Shastri's partner, Jaiveer Panwar has been involved in the business through brand and talent management for over 25 years and has extensive experience in working with multinational clients and brands.

He says, "We are extremely happy and grateful to have partnered with a legend like Ravi. We have a common and shared belief on how the space of sports management and marketing needs to evolve and keep pace with the fast-changing requirements of both clients and sports properties and talent. This company will provide the right opportunities and value for the partnership that clients will do with both sporting properties and talent. We will be focusing on the new age economy and business, apart from the existing business modules, backed by our tech and content team.

Shastri's illustrious career began from being a successful cricketer to spending over two decades in broadcasting and then mentoring the Indian cricket team as Team Director /Head Coach.

