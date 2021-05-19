Rapaport Group appoints Prashant Bhojani as Chief Marketing Officer for India

Bhojani will continue to manage the Indian marketing of RapNet even in his new role

The Rapaport Group has appointed Prashant Bhojani as the new Chief Marketing Officer for Rapaport India. Bhojani will drive the marketing and communication activities of Rapaport India.

He will lead the marketing of a powerful set of new initiatives that will add value for Rapaport’s Indian clients while continuing to manage the Indian marketing of RapNet, the world’s largest diamond and jewellery trading network.



Rapaport Group Chairman Martin Rapaport said, “Rapaport India is expanding its activities in India as we introduce new services that will provide significant added value to Indian diamond and jewellery companies. We are excited about the important role Prashant Bhojani will play in enabling Indian companies to increase their international sales and empowering them through the utilization of new Rapaport products and services. During these difficult times, the Rapaport Group is taking action to support India by expanding our services and commitment to help Indian companies increase sales and profitability.”





Bhojani has been with Rapaport India for 11 years. Prior to working with Rapaport, Bhojani helped brands such as Citibank, Nivea, DHL, Colgate, Mont Blanc, Chevron Lubricants during his tenure at GroupM and also worked with JPMorgan Chase

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)