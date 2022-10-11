QuackQuack kicks off new brand campaign with Aahana Kumra

To celebrate the occasion of reaching 20 Million Indian users, dating app QuackQuack has launched its new ad campaign featuring Bollywood actor Aahana Kumra. The campaign, going live on platforms like Google, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, celebrates the app's existing users and encourages potential users to come and experience the thrills of online dating and find the perfect match from the comforts of their homes.

Through its new ad campaign, the rapidly-growing homegrown dating app of India aims to target audiences from tier 1 and 2 cities and strengthen its footing among users from smaller cities and towns. The celebrity brand videos focus on elaborating on the ease of dating online and aim to make a dynamic impact on the dating community, reaching people from every nook and corner of the country. The ad campaign articulates the hassle-free nature of online dating and how effortless it is to find a perfect match online from thousands of verified profiles.

The ad campaign featuring actor Aahana Kumra was launched in the wake of the app's new 20M milestone designed to increase brand awareness and engage with and attract a broader audience. The ad videos cleverly brief the app's services and offers, helping young daters make more informed decisions by creating better product awareness.

QuackQuack's Founder and CEO, Ravi Mittal, expresses his delight over the massive success of the app, "We are thrilled to see so many people choose and trust QuackQuack to find their perfect match. With more than 87 million profile views and approximately 21 million chats exchanged in the last month, QuackQuack's success rate is at a new high. We are consistently renovating and upgrading our ways to come up with new and improved ideas to give our users an even better dating experience and step up to their expectations. With our new celebrity ad campaign, we are leveling to leave a more lasting mark on our audience and achieve even better brand recognition.

