Purpose is what makes the organisation: Anurita Chopra, Haleon

Purpose and business come together when you have it woven right, said Anurita Chopra, Head of Marketing, India Sub-Continent, Haleon.

Chopra mentioned this at the recently held Pitch Brand Talk Conference 2022. She was speaking on the topic, ‘Haleon’s purpose of Building Health with Humanity’.

Haleon was previously known as GSK consumers. It is Popular among the customers with the products like ENO, sensodyne, Otrivin, Iodex Crocin and many others. This company has gone through a recent brand transition called Haleon. It’s purpose is to provide everyday help with humanity. It works on bringing together deep human understanding and trusted science.

“Purpose is what makes an organisation; purpose of what you want to do, purpose of how you want to bring a life to a brand, purpose to building business, purpose to make a difference to people’s life,” said Chopra.

“If an organisation is truly centric on purpose, the one thing that will really make a difference is caring about people & climate, and living up to the promises that is made by the organisation,” said Chopra.

Chopra shared that Haleon, which was previously known as GSK Consumers, is focusing on making people’s lives easier and worry-free.

“Eno, Otrivin and Sensodyne are perfect examples of that. Haleon is bringing out simple solutions for the everyday problems of the people which they didn’t even know existed. They create awareness about those conditions. In our country, 1 out of 3 people suffer from teeth sensitivity and they are barely aware of it. Ten years ago, the journey of Sensodyne started. They made them understand that it is not cavity,” she shared.

Chopra shared that the company connects with thousands of healthcare practitioners, doctors, dentists, paediatricians, depending on their part of the portfolio. “It is science detailing, it is about belief in our molecules, it is about understanding that we are here to make a difference,” she mentioned.

“We spend a lot of time with our customers. We are insanely passionate about understanding who our consumer is. We want to relieve the tension that people are going through,” she added.

Chopra shared that Haleon has tied up with some schools and organisations that makes ‘pollution pencils’. Pollution is collected from nature and it is converted back into carbon pencils. These pencils are used by the students.

“Purpose and business come together when you have it woven right through what you stand for, what you here to deliver and how it comes alive in the brand,” Chopra concluded.

